Banana Leaf Asian Bistro 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266 515-440-0854

531 Reviews
$$
5515 Mills civic Pkwy
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Popular Items
TO GO SILVERWARE OPTION
APPETIZERS
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry and coconut milk, served with warm peanut sauce and chilled cucumber salad
Chicken Wings
Lightly battered bone in wings deep fried to perfection. Served with either Tamarind or Korean sauce or no sauce
Crab Rangoon
A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection , serve with sweet & sour sauce
Deep Fried Spring Rolls
A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle-ﬁlled rolls deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce
Edamame
Steamed soy beans lightly salted
Fried Calamari
Tender squid, lightly breaded seasoning and fried. Served with Ketchup and Wasabi mayo
Pork Pot Sticker
Thin pastry shells ﬁlled with pork, choice of deep-fried or steamed; served with homemade dumpling sauce
Samosa
Soft triangle pasty stuffed with potato, onion, and peas. Served with homemade chili sauce
Shrimp Salad Roll
Shrimp, basil, lettuce, cucumber, and carrot; served with Peanut sauce
Three Flavor Calamari
Perfectly fried calamari tossed with our homemade three flavor sauce and topped with fried onions
Three Flavor Fried Tofu
Deep fried tofu, with a crisp outside and soft inside. Tossed with our homemade three flavor red sauce and topped with fried onions
Tofu Delight
Deep-fried tofu, crispy outside but soft inside; served with sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanut and cilantro
Veggie Fresh Spring Roll
Cabbage, asparagus, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, sweet basil and carrot; served with Peanut sauce
SOUPS
Miso Soup
Tradition bonito dashi and miso (soy bean) stock with tofu and seaweed.
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Wontons stuffed with fround shrimp, fresh mushroos and napa cabbage in a vegetable broth.
Tom Ka
Creamy coconut milk simmered with lime juice, galangal, mushroom, lemongrass, onion, cilantro and lime leaves.
Tom Ka SF
Creamy coconut milk simmered with lime juice, galangal, mushroom, lemongrass, onion, cilantro and lime leaves.
Tom Yum
Hot and sour Thai style soup with mushrooms, onion.
Tom Yum SF
Hot and sour Thai style soup with mushrooms, onion.
Veggie Soup w/Tofu
Clear broth soup with tofu and mixed vegetables.
Soup of the Day
SALADS
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, sliced red onion, and red bell pepper with mild vinaigrette dressing
House Salad
Fresh lettuce mix, red onion, cucumber, carrot and our recipe sesame ginger dressing.
Larb
The traditional Thai salad with choice of chopped chicken, pork, beef, or tofu cooked in lime sauce, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and mint
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts seasoned with a spicy lime dressing. Served with Grilled Shrimp (2)
Spicy Veggie Salad
Mixed vegetables quickly with spicy lime dressing. Served on top of chopped lettuce. Add grilled chicken for $1.50
Stir Fried Dishes
Angry Dish
Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean with herbal angry soy sauce. Served with rice.
Basil
Thailand's everyday food! Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean with basil soy sauce. Served with rice.
Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli, carrot with light soy sauce. Served with rice.
Chicken Cashew
Stir-fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut wih homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut. Served with rice.
Eggplant Lover
Eggplant, bell pepper, fresh basil well stir-fried in soy bean paste sauce. Served with rice.
Garlic and Pepper
Sauteed your choice of meat with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of Cabbage.
Ginger
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot with ginger soy sauce. Served with rice.
Sweet Basil
Stir-fried fresh sweet basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot with basil sauce. Served with rice.
Veggie Delight
Mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, napa, onion, bell pepper, carrot, snow pea, celery, brussels sprouts and zucchini) well stir-fried in vegetable soy sauce. Served with rice.
Tamarind
Stir fried bell pepper tomato onion mushroom and carrot in a traditional tamarind sauce. Topped with roasted cashews
Noodle Dishes
Curry Noodle
Stir-fried your choice of noodle with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad.
Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried your choice of noodle with egg, tomato, onion, carrot, bell pepper and fresh basil in brown soy sauce.
Garlic Egg Noodle
Egg Noodle stir fried with egg bell pepper and broccoli in homemade roasted chili sauce topped with crispy garlic scallion and cilantro
Kua Kai
Thailand street food favorite pan fried flat rice noodles sauteed with egg onion bean sprouts garlic and light soy sauce
Pad See Ew
The typical street food in Thailand! Stir-fried large rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot in brown soy sauce.
Pad Thai
A very famous Thai dish! Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion. Served with a side of ground peanut and lime wedge.
Rad Na
Pan-fried large ﬂat rice noodles with broccoli and tossed with brown soya bean gravy.
Thai Noodle Soup
Thai style your choice of noodle, bean sprout in our homemade broth. Topped with fried garlic, scallion and cilantro.
Udon Stir Fried
Stir fried udon noodles with carrot bean sprouts and napa cabbage with our sweet soy sauce
Lo Mein
Stir fried wheat noodles with onion and bell pepper in a light soy sauce
Spicy Noodle
Stir fried wheat noodle with onion carrot bell pepper and cabbage in our homemade spicy chili sauce
Yakisoba
Rice Dishes
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried white rice with fresh basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean.
Fried Rice
Wok-fried rice tossed with egg, soy, onion, tomato. Served with cucumber garnish. "Perfect with a squeeze of lime"
Green Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad
Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
Healthy Fried Rice
Wok-fried brown rice tossed with egg, soy, pumpkin, corn, carrot, lima bean.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea abd carrot topped with roasted cashew nuts and fried onion.
Red Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad
Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice in hot & sour Tom Yum sauce cooked with egg, onion, mushroom. Topped with fried shallot and cilantro.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad
Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
Brown Rice with Seafood
A chef special Brown rice tossed with stir fried shrimp sea scallop calamari mussel clams imitation crab meat and fresh Thai Basil in our special homemade roasted chili sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Curry Dishes
Avocado Green Curry
An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, avocado, Lima bean, bell pepper, carrot and fresh basil.
Green Curry
An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green bean, carrot and fresh basil.
Panang Curry
A Special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk, creamy peanut sauce and bell pepper.
Pumpkin Curry
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper and fresh basil.
Red Curry
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green bean and fresh basil.
Roasted Duck Curry
Roasted duck simmered in red curry, coconut milk, pineapples, tomatoes, carrot and basil.
Yellow Curry w/cuc salad
A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion and carrot. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.
Sashimi
Small Sashimi (10 pcs)
2 white tuna, 2 red tuna, 2 yellowtail, 2 salmon, 2 seared skipjack tuna.
Medium Sashimi (15 pcs)
3 white tuna, 3 red tuna, 3 yellowtail, 3 salmon, 3 seared skipjack tuna.
Large Sashimi (20 pcs)
4 white tuna, 4 red tuna, 4 yellowtail, 4 salmon, 4 seared skipjack tuna.
Sushi Roll
Alaskan
Salmon, cucumber, avocado, imitation crab
Arizona
Yellowtail, scallion, smelt roe
Avocado Roll
Avocado with rice outside
Banana Leaf Roll
Soy wrapped sushi roll with Soft Shell Crab Tempura, asparagus, imitation crab, plantain, tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Beef Roll
Teriyaki beef, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, scallion and unagi sauce
Birthday
Shrimp Tempura, Salmon Tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with masago, scallion, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
California
Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab
Captain Crunch
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber,imitation crab, tobiko, crisp Tempura flake, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
California Crunch Roll
California Roll with crispy Tempura flake
Crazy Salmon Roll
Spicy Kimchi flavored salmon, scallion, avocado topped with seared salmon sashimi, ikura (salmon roe), Japanese mayo, sriracha sauce and parsley
Dancing Eel
Imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber, masago topped with fresh avocado and BBQ eel sashimi
Dancing Shrimp
Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, cream cheese topped with fresh cooked shrimp
Des Moines
Salmon Tempura, avocado,imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with scallion, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Dynamite Spicy Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, cilantro, Thai basil, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce with a side of lime wedge (very spicy)
Eel Roll
BBQ Eel, cucumber, avocado and unagi sauce
Eskimo
Cream Cheese, cucumber, imitation crab, avocado topped with flash fried salmon, sriracha sauce, miso sauce and scallion
First Love
Imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber topped with avocado and salmon sashimi
Green Dragon
Asparagus, imitation crab, bbq eel, shrimp topped with avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Iowa
Asparagus, bbq eel, cream cheese, salmon; Tempura style with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Mr. Nice Guy
Variety of fish salad with homemade spicy sauce on top of a California roll
Orange Dragon
Shrimp Tempura, asparagus, topped with avocado and salmon sashimi
Popcorn Shrimp Roll
California roll topped with crispy fried shrimp tempura, orange sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seed
Rainbow
California roll topped with assorted fresh fish
Salmon Maki
salmon with rice inside
Salmon Tempura
Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, Tempura style with spicy mayo
Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, avocado with crispy Tempura flake
Spicy Girl
Baked variety of fish on top of California roll
Spicy Salmon
Cucumber, scallion, ground salmon with spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna
Cucumber, ground tuna with spicy sauce
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab Tempura, asparagus, imitation crab, masago, avocado with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Tropical Roll
Imitation rab, mango, platain, Tempura flake with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
TST
Spicy tuna, imitation crab, cream cheese, mango, scallion; Tempura style with spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Tuna Maki
Tuna with rice inside
Vegetable Delight
Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, spinach, canyo, carrot
Vegetable Delight Crunch Roll
Vegetable Delight Roll with crispy Tempura flake
VIP
Spicy tuna roll topped with assorted fresh fish
Volcano
Chopped scallop, imitation crab, masago baked on top of a California roll
West Glen
Shrimp Tempura, asparagus,avocado, scallion, masago with spicy mayo and Sriracha sauce
Futomaki
Tamago, imitation crab meat, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, kampyo, avocado and inari
Sashimi and Nigiri
CHINESE FOOD
Almond Chicken
Your choice of crispy OR sliced chicken stir-fried with sliced almond, onion, bell pepper, carrot and celery in light soy sauce
Black Pepper Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with black pepper, onions, bell pepper in light soy sauce
General Tao Chicken
Crispy chicken, onion, pepper, water chestnut tossed with mild chili sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Honey Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Kung Pao Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with roasted peanuts, pepper, carrot and celery in Kung Pao sauce
Lo Mein
Wheat noodles tossed with onion, bell pepper, bean spout in light soy sauce
Mongolian
Stir-fried onion, bell pepper in Mongolian sauce served on a bed of crispy noodles
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Stir fried mushroom, onion, carrot.water chestnut, snow pea, napa cabbage and broccoli
Orange Peel Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed with sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Sesame Chicken
Crispy chicken tossed in mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot
Chinese Sweet and Sour
Stir fried onion, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot an celery in our homemade sweet & sour sauce
Szechuan Chicken
Crispy chicken stir fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot celery and snow pea in a spicy Szechuan sauce
KIDS MENU
Kids Fried Rice
Wok fried rice with egg, pea, carrot in light soy sauce
Kids Crispy Nuggets
6 pcs chicken nuggets, steamed broccoli and carrot. Choice of White rice or Fried rice
Kids Noodle
Stir Fried Rice Noodle with sliced chicken and broccoli in a sweet soy sauce
Kids Orange Chicken
Crispy chicken in our orange sauce. Served with steam broccoli and carrots and a side of white rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266