Asian Fusion

Banana Leaf Asian Bistro 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266 515-440-0854

531 Reviews

$$

5515 Mills civic Pkwy

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon
Deep Fried Spring Rolls

TO GO SILVERWARE OPTION

Would you like us to include silverware?

INCLUDE SILVERWARE?

Would you like us to include silverware?

APPETIZERS

Chicken Satay

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken skewer marinated in light curry and coconut milk, served with warm peanut sauce and chilled cucumber salad

Chicken Wings

$8.95

Lightly battered bone in wings deep fried to perfection. Served with either Tamarind or Korean sauce or no sauce

Crab Rangoon

$7.95

A rich and creamy blend of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, and light green onion wrapped in wonton sheet deep-fried to golden perfection , serve with sweet & sour sauce

Deep Fried Spring Rolls

$6.95

A delicate combination of vegetables, spices & noodle-ﬁlled rolls deep-fried till crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce

Edamame

$5.95

Steamed soy beans lightly salted

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Tender squid, lightly breaded seasoning and fried. Served with Ketchup and Wasabi mayo

Pork Pot Sticker

$7.95

Thin pastry shells ﬁlled with pork, choice of deep-fried or steamed; served with homemade dumpling sauce

Samosa

$7.95Out of stock

Soft triangle pasty stuffed with potato, onion, and peas. Served with homemade chili sauce

Shrimp Salad Roll

$7.95

Shrimp, basil, lettuce, cucumber, and carrot; served with Peanut sauce

Three Flavor Calamari

$9.95

Perfectly fried calamari tossed with our homemade three flavor sauce and topped with fried onions

Three Flavor Fried Tofu

$7.95

Deep fried tofu, with a crisp outside and soft inside. Tossed with our homemade three flavor red sauce and topped with fried onions

Tofu Delight

$6.95

Deep-fried tofu, crispy outside but soft inside; served with sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanut and cilantro

Veggie Fresh Spring Roll

Veggie Fresh Spring Roll

$6.95

Cabbage, asparagus, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, sweet basil and carrot; served with Peanut sauce

SOUPS

Miso Soup

Tradition bonito dashi and miso (soy bean) stock with tofu and seaweed.

Shrimp Wonton Soup

Wontons stuffed with fround shrimp, fresh mushroos and napa cabbage in a vegetable broth.

Tom Ka

Creamy coconut milk simmered with lime juice, galangal, mushroom, lemongrass, onion, cilantro and lime leaves.

Tom Ka SF

Creamy coconut milk simmered with lime juice, galangal, mushroom, lemongrass, onion, cilantro and lime leaves.

Tom Yum

Hot and sour Thai style soup with mushrooms, onion.

Tom Yum SF

Hot and sour Thai style soup with mushrooms, onion.

Veggie Soup w/Tofu

Clear broth soup with tofu and mixed vegetables.

Soup of the Day

SALADS

Cucumber Salad

$3.95

Fresh cucumber, sliced red onion, and red bell pepper with mild vinaigrette dressing

House Salad

Fresh lettuce mix, red onion, cucumber, carrot and our recipe sesame ginger dressing.

Larb

$8.95

The traditional Thai salad with choice of chopped chicken, pork, beef, or tofu cooked in lime sauce, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and mint

Papaya Salad

$7.95

Shredded green papaya, carrot, green bean, tomatoes, and roasted peanuts seasoned with a spicy lime dressing. Served with Grilled Shrimp (2)

Spicy Veggie Salad

$8.95

Mixed vegetables quickly with spicy lime dressing. Served on top of chopped lettuce. Add grilled chicken for $1.50

Stir Fried Dishes

Angry Dish

$10.95

Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, bamboo, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean with herbal angry soy sauce. Served with rice.

Basil

$10.95

Thailand's everyday food! Stir-fried fresh Thai basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean with basil soy sauce. Served with rice.

Broccoli

$9.95

Stir-fried broccoli, carrot with light soy sauce. Served with rice.

Chicken Cashew

$12.95

Stir-fried chicken, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot and water chestnut wih homemade roasted chili sauce. Topped with roasted cashew nut. Served with rice.

Eggplant Lover

$11.95

Eggplant, bell pepper, fresh basil well stir-fried in soy bean paste sauce. Served with rice.

Garlic and Pepper

$12.95

Sauteed your choice of meat with fresh garlic, black pepper and cilantro. Served on a bed of Cabbage.

Ginger

$10.95

Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot with ginger soy sauce. Served with rice.

Sweet Basil

$11.95

Stir-fried fresh sweet basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot with basil sauce. Served with rice.

Veggie Delight

$10.95

Mixed vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, napa, onion, bell pepper, carrot, snow pea, celery, brussels sprouts and zucchini) well stir-fried in vegetable soy sauce. Served with rice.

Tamarind

$12.95

Stir fried bell pepper tomato onion mushroom and carrot in a traditional tamarind sauce. Topped with roasted cashews

Noodle Dishes

Curry Noodle

$12.95

Stir-fried your choice of noodle with yellow curry, egg, chili, onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery and your choice of meat. Served with cucumber salad.

Drunken Noodle

$13.95

Stir-fried your choice of noodle with egg, tomato, onion, carrot, bell pepper and fresh basil in brown soy sauce.

Garlic Egg Noodle

$12.95

Egg Noodle stir fried with egg bell pepper and broccoli in homemade roasted chili sauce topped with crispy garlic scallion and cilantro

Kua Kai

$12.95

Thailand street food favorite pan fried flat rice noodles sauteed with egg onion bean sprouts garlic and light soy sauce

Pad See Ew

$12.95

The typical street food in Thailand! Stir-fried large rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot in brown soy sauce.

Pad Thai

$12.95

A very famous Thai dish! Stir-fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion. Served with a side of ground peanut and lime wedge.

Rad Na

$13.95

Pan-fried large ﬂat rice noodles with broccoli and tossed with brown soya bean gravy.

Thai Noodle Soup

$11.95Out of stock

Thai style your choice of noodle, bean sprout in our homemade broth. Topped with fried garlic, scallion and cilantro.

Udon Stir Fried

$13.95Out of stock

Stir fried udon noodles with carrot bean sprouts and napa cabbage with our sweet soy sauce

Lo Mein

$11.95

Stir fried wheat noodles with onion and bell pepper in a light soy sauce

Spicy Noodle

$12.95

Stir fried wheat noodle with onion carrot bell pepper and cabbage in our homemade spicy chili sauce

Yakisoba

$12.95

Rice Dishes

Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir-fried white rice with fresh basil, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, green bean.

Fried Rice

$10.95

Wok-fried rice tossed with egg, soy, onion, tomato. Served with cucumber garnish. "Perfect with a squeeze of lime"

Green Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad

$11.95

Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.

Healthy Fried Rice

$11.95

Wok-fried brown rice tossed with egg, soy, pumpkin, corn, carrot, lima bean.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Famous fried rice with yummy chunks of pineapple, shrimp, chicken, egg, onion, pea abd carrot topped with roasted cashew nuts and fried onion.

Red Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad

$11.95

Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.

Tom Yum Fried Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried rice in hot & sour Tom Yum sauce cooked with egg, onion, mushroom. Topped with fried shallot and cilantro.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice w/cuc salad

$12.95

Fried rice with curry seasoning, onion, carrot, bell pepper,broccoli. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.

Brown Rice with Seafood

$15.95

A chef special Brown rice tossed with stir fried shrimp sea scallop calamari mussel clams imitation crab meat and fresh Thai Basil in our special homemade roasted chili sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$15.95

Curry Dishes

Avocado Green Curry

$14.95

An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, avocado, Lima bean, bell pepper, carrot and fresh basil.

Green Curry

$12.95

An aromatic green curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green bean, carrot and fresh basil.

Panang Curry

$12.95

A Special smooth curry cooked with coconut milk, creamy peanut sauce and bell pepper.

Pumpkin Curry

$13.95

Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper and fresh basil.

Red Curry

$12.95

Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green bean and fresh basil.

Roasted Duck Curry

$16.95

Roasted duck simmered in red curry, coconut milk, pineapples, tomatoes, carrot and basil.

Yellow Curry w/cuc salad

$12.95

A warmly spiced yellow curry cooked with coconut milk, potato, onion and carrot. Served with Thai Style cucumber salad.

Sushi Salad

Calamari Salad

$6.95

Crabmeat Salad (imitation crab)

$7.95

Poki

$15.95

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Sashimi

Small Sashimi (10 pcs)

$20.00

2 white tuna, 2 red tuna, 2 yellowtail, 2 salmon, 2 seared skipjack tuna.

Medium Sashimi (15 pcs)

$25.00

3 white tuna, 3 red tuna, 3 yellowtail, 3 salmon, 3 seared skipjack tuna.

Large Sashimi (20 pcs)

$30.00

4 white tuna, 4 red tuna, 4 yellowtail, 4 salmon, 4 seared skipjack tuna.

Sushi Roll

Alaskan

$5.95

Salmon, cucumber, avocado, imitation crab

Arizona

$5.95

Yellowtail, scallion, smelt roe

Avocado Roll

$5.95

Avocado with rice outside

Banana Leaf Roll

$12.95

Soy wrapped sushi roll with Soft Shell Crab Tempura, asparagus, imitation crab, plantain, tobiko, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Beef Roll

$7.95

Teriyaki beef, cucumber, asparagus, avocado, scallion and unagi sauce

Birthday

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura, Salmon Tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado topped with masago, scallion, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

California

$5.95

Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab

Captain Crunch

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber,imitation crab, tobiko, crisp Tempura flake, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

California Crunch Roll

$6.95

California Roll with crispy Tempura flake

Crazy Salmon Roll

$14.95

Spicy Kimchi flavored salmon, scallion, avocado topped with seared salmon sashimi, ikura (salmon roe), Japanese mayo, sriracha sauce and parsley

Dancing Eel

$14.95

Imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber, masago topped with fresh avocado and BBQ eel sashimi

Dancing Shrimp

$13.95

Avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, cream cheese topped with fresh cooked shrimp

Des Moines

$14.95

Salmon Tempura, avocado,imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with scallion, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Dynamite Spicy Roll

$14.95

Imitation crab, cucumber, cilantro, Thai basil, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, spicy mayo and sriracha sauce with a side of lime wedge (very spicy)

Eel Roll

$8.95

BBQ Eel, cucumber, avocado and unagi sauce

Eskimo

$13.95

Cream Cheese, cucumber, imitation crab, avocado topped with flash fried salmon, sriracha sauce, miso sauce and scallion

First Love

$14.95

Imitation crab, cream cheese, cucumber topped with avocado and salmon sashimi

Green Dragon

$14.95

Asparagus, imitation crab, bbq eel, shrimp topped with avocado, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Iowa

$15.95

Asparagus, bbq eel, cream cheese, salmon; Tempura style with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Mr. Nice Guy

$13.95

Variety of fish salad with homemade spicy sauce on top of a California roll

Orange Dragon

$14.95

Shrimp Tempura, asparagus, topped with avocado and salmon sashimi

Popcorn Shrimp Roll

$12.95

California roll topped with crispy fried shrimp tempura, orange sauce, wasabi mayo and sesame seed

Rainbow

$14.95

California roll topped with assorted fresh fish

Salmon Maki

$5.95

salmon with rice inside

Salmon Tempura

$6.95

Salmon, cream cheese, asparagus, Tempura style with spicy mayo

Shrimp Roll

$9.95

Shrimp Tempura, cucumber, avocado with crispy Tempura flake

Spicy Girl

$13.00

Baked variety of fish on top of California roll

Spicy Salmon

$6.95

Cucumber, scallion, ground salmon with spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna

$6.95

Cucumber, ground tuna with spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$10.95

Soft shell crab Tempura, asparagus, imitation crab, masago, avocado with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Tropical Roll

$7.95

Imitation rab, mango, platain, Tempura flake with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

TST

$15.95

Spicy tuna, imitation crab, cream cheese, mango, scallion; Tempura style with spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Tuna Maki

$5.95

Tuna with rice inside

Vegetable Delight

$6.95

Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, spinach, canyo, carrot

Vegetable Delight Crunch Roll

$6.95

Vegetable Delight Roll with crispy Tempura flake

VIP

$14.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with assorted fresh fish

Volcano

$12.95

Chopped scallop, imitation crab, masago baked on top of a California roll

West Glen

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura, asparagus,avocado, scallion, masago with spicy mayo and Sriracha sauce

Futomaki

$10.95

Tamago, imitation crab meat, cucumber, asparagus, carrot, kampyo, avocado and inari

Sashimi and Nigiri

Baked Spicy Scallops

$5.00

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$5.00

Escolar (White Tuna)

$5.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$5.00

Kani (Imitation Crab)

$5.00

Katsuo (Skip Jack Tuna)

$5.00

Maguro (Red Tuna)

$6.00

Masago (Smelt Roe)

$5.00

Sake (Salmon)

$6.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$5.00

Unagi (BBQ Eel)

$5.00

Tamago

$5.00

CHINESE FOOD

Almond Chicken

$12.95

Your choice of crispy OR sliced chicken stir-fried with sliced almond, onion, bell pepper, carrot and celery in light soy sauce

Black Pepper Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with black pepper, onions, bell pepper in light soy sauce

General Tao Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken, onion, pepper, water chestnut tossed with mild chili sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Honey Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken tossed with a mild honey sauce, served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Kung Pao Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with roasted peanuts, pepper, carrot and celery in Kung Pao sauce

Lo Mein

$11.95

Wheat noodles tossed with onion, bell pepper, bean spout in light soy sauce

Mongolian

$12.95

Stir-fried onion, bell pepper in Mongolian sauce served on a bed of crispy noodles

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$11.95

Stir fried mushroom, onion, carrot.water chestnut, snow pea, napa cabbage and broccoli

Orange Peel Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken tossed with sweet & tangy orange sauce and fresh orange peel. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Sesame Chicken

$11.95

Crispy chicken tossed in mild sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli and carrot

Chinese Sweet and Sour

$11.95

Stir fried onion, pineapple, bell pepper, carrot an celery in our homemade sweet & sour sauce

Szechuan Chicken

$12.95

Crispy chicken stir fried with onion, bell pepper, carrot celery and snow pea in a spicy Szechuan sauce

KIDS MENU

Kids Fried Rice

$6.50

Wok fried rice with egg, pea, carrot in light soy sauce

Kids Crispy Nuggets

$6.50

6 pcs chicken nuggets, steamed broccoli and carrot. Choice of White rice or Fried rice

Kids Noodle

$6.50

Stir Fried Rice Noodle with sliced chicken and broccoli in a sweet soy sauce

Kids Orange Chicken

$6.50

Crispy chicken in our orange sauce. Served with steam broccoli and carrots and a side of white rice

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Juice

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Thai Tea (No Refills)

$3.50

Can Products

Bottled Water

$2.00

DESSERTS

Thai Custard w/Sticky Rice

$6.95

Mango w/Sticky Rice

$6.95Out of stock

SIDES

Cashew Nut 4 oz

$3.00

Curry Sauce 16 oz

$5.00

Fried Egg

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

Sd Rice

$1.50

Sd Fried Rice

$3.50

Sd Sweet and Sour Sc (1 oz)

$1.00

Sd Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steam Veggies

$4.00

Sd Noodles

$3.00

Small House Salad

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Location

5515 Mills civic Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

