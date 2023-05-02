Banana Leaf Thai Restaurant and Bar 227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502
227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
All Day Menu
Starters
Thai Spring Rolls
(VEGAN) Four fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles, carrots, taro, and cabbage. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Summer Rolls
Edamame
(VEGAN) Boiled Edamame soybeans in their pod, tossed with salt
Gyoza (Japanese Poststickers)
(VEGAN) Juicy on the inside, crispy and golden brown on the outside, these pan-fried vegetable and edamame dumplings are served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce
Thai Wings
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Fried chicken wings mixed with sweet chili sauce
Satay
(NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) White meat chicken marinated in an authentic recipe brushed with coconut cream and served with peanut dipping sauce and pickled cucumber
Maya Bay Calamari
(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Calamari marinated with ground black peppers, fried light, and crispy. Served with sweet & spicy chili sauce
Larb
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Minced chicken marinated in mint, culantro, red onions, scallions, dried chili, roasted rice powder, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served with cabbage
Nam Tok
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, IT MAY CONTAIN RAW OR UNDERCOOKED) Flame-grilled beef marinated in mint, culantro, red onions, scallions, dried chili, roasted rice powder, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served with cabbage
Papaya Salad
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS NUTS) Freshly mixed green papaya, string beans, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lime juice, and fish sauce topped with ground peanuts. Served with cabbage
Som Tum Pla Lah
(THAI SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Spicy Papaya Salad with string beans, cherry tomato, lime, and fermented fish (Pla-Ra) dressing. Served with cabbage
Soups
Tom Yum
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Thai-style hot & sour soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, cilantro, chili, and lime juice
Tom Kha
(MILD, NO GLUTEN) Authentic coconut soup with galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, and lime juice
Tom Yum Hot Pot
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Thai-style hot & sour soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, cilantro, chili, and lime juice
Tom Kha Hot Pot
(MILD, NO GLUTEN) Authentic coconut soup with galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, and lime juice
Creamy Tom Yum Hot Pot
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Thai-style creamy hot & sour soup with shrimp, culantro, mushrooms, lemongrass, tomatoes, cilantro, chili, & lime juice
Spicy Thai Seafood Hot Pot
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Thai-style hot & sour soup with shrimp, scallops, squid, culantro, mushrooms, lemongrass, tomatoes, cilantro, chili, and lime juice. Served in Thai-style Hot Pot
Chef Woody's Selections
Bangkok Bay
(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried shrimp, scallops, and calamari with asparagus, Chinese eggplant, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, long hot peppers, and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce
Fish With Three Flavors
(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Sautéed chili, tamarind sauce with jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers served on deep-fried Golden Pomfret
Thai-Tanic
(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Fried Spicy and Sour red snapper is a popular hot and spicy dish in Thailand. Golden crispy red snapper fillets, jumbo white onions, mushroom, tomatoes, culantro, cilantro, and broccoli
Red Ocean
(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Shrimp and scallop sautéed with roasted chili sauce, asparagus, broccoli, jumbo white onions, carrots, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and basil leaves
Salmon Cha Cha Cha
(SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, IT MAY CONTAIN RAW OR UNDERCOOKED) Pan-grilled salmon with lesser galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, Chinese eggplant, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, young pepper seeds, and basil leaves
Smoked Duck
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Grilled duck breast smoked with lychee, bamboo shoots, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and basil in our famous red curry sauce with coconut milk
Thai Soft-Shell Crab
(MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Thai-style, with a rich and aromatic dried curry with crispy soft-shell Crab and Shrimp. The curry itself is spicy and a bit of egg “scrambled,” which serves to enrich, thicken and give the curry an incredibly addictive texture; celery, jumbo white onions, green onions, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers
Traditional Thai Sauteed
Kra-Pow
(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Ground chicken stir-fried with string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, jumbo white onions, and fresh basil leaves
Bangkokkian
MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS NUTS) Marinated chicken battered & deep-fried to perfection, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, dried chili, and green onions. Served with sweet roasted chili sauce topped with cashew nuts
Siam Beef
(MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Tender beef stir-fried with ground black pepper, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, carrots, mushrooms, green onions, and long hot peppers
Thai Gingerine
(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried fresh ginger, celery, green onions, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and mushrooms
Prik Khing
(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Sautéed string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, shredded kaffir lime, and basil leaves in a traditional Phrik Khing sauce
Spicy Garlic
(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Dry-sautéed in our spicy garlic sauce, accompanied with dry-sautéed mixed vegetables
Traditional Thai Curries
Gaeng Panang
(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAIN SHELLFISH) Kaffir lime-infused red curry, coconut milk, basil leaves, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers
Gaeng Massaman
(MILD, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Our sweet & mildly spicy Massaman curry, coconut milk, jumbo white onions, avocado, potatoes, and cashew nuts
Gaeng Keow Wan
(SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Green curry, coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, long hot peppers, red bell peppers, and basil leaves
Vegan Lovers
Spicy Basil Mock Duck Eggplant
(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Tender eggplant sautéed with jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, basil leaves, and mock duck in a spicy basil sauce
Garden at City Walk
(VEGAN) Fried tofu, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, carrots, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in brown sauce
Loving Hut Thai Chili
(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Mock shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, jumbo white onions, basil, long hot peppers, and mushrooms in a roasted chili sauce
All About Noodles
Pad Thai
(NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, a side of fresh bean sprouts, and ground peanuts
Pad See Ew
(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and eggs
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string beans, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, young pepper seeds, basil leaves, and long hot peppers
Rice Dishes
Thai Fried Rice
(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions
Basil Fried Rice
(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves
Thai Fried BROWN Rice
(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions
Basil Fried BROWN Rice
(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves
Sweet Treats
Banana Fritter (With Matcha Ice-Cream)
(CONTAINS DAIRY) Fried banana, chocolaté syrup, honey, icing sugar, whip cream, and Mucha ice cream
Thai Tea Bread Pudding
(CONTAINS DAIRY) Bread pudding, Thai tea, and icing sugar
Tempura Cheesecake
(CONTAINS DAIRY) Cheesecake, blueberry jam, chocolaté syrup, and whip cream
Chocolate Mousse Cake
(CONTAINS DAIRY) Chocolate mousse cake, chocolaté syrup, and whip cream
Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
(CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS NUT) Mango, sweet sticky rice, coconut cream, and mung bean
Taro Pearls in Coconut Cream (With Coconut Ice-Cream)
(CONTAINS DAIRY) Taro pearl, coconut cream, and Vanilla ice-cream
Hot Fudge Brownie
(CONTAINS DAIRY) Hot fudge brownie with vanilla ice cream and whip cream
Side Items
$ SD Steamed American Broccoli
$ SD Avocado
$ SD Bamboo Shoots
$ SD Basil Leaves
$ SD Bean Sprouts
$ SD Brown Jasmine Rice
$ SD Brown Thai Jasmine Rice
$ SD Cabbage
$ SD Carrots
$ SD Cashew Nuts
$ SD Celery
$ SD Chinese Broccoli
$ SD Cilantro
$ SD Crispy Basil
$ SD Crispy Noodle
$ SD Cucumer Salad
$ SD Culantro
$ SD Dried Chili
$ SD Eggplant
$ SD Fresh Ginger
$ SD Fried Chicken
$ SD Fried Tofu
$ SD Gaeng Keow Wan Curry Sauce (6 oz)
$ SD Gaeng Massaman Curry Sauce (6 oz)
$ SD Gaeng Panang Curry Sauce (6 oz)
$ SD Garlic
$ SD Garlic Rice
$ SD Gluten Free Soy Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Green Onions
$ SD Grilled Salmon
$ SD Ground Peanuts (2 oz)
$ SD Long Hot Peppers
$ SD Mushroom
$ SD Panda Soy Sauce
$ SD Peanut Butter Summer Rolls Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Peanut Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Phrink Nam Pla (2 oz)
$ SD Potatoes
$ SD Red Bell Peppers
$ SD Sambal Hot Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Sauteed Flate Noodles
$ SD Sauteed Mixed Veggies
$ SD Sauteed Small Noodles
$ SD Scallions
$ SD Single Roti (Buttery Flatbread)
$ SD Single Thai Fried Egg
$ SD Soy Vinaigrette Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Stauteed Beef
$ SD Stauteed Chicken
$ SD Steamed Chicken
$ SD Steamed Flate Noodles
$ SD Steamed Mixed Veggies
$ SD Steamed Small Noodles
$ SD Steamed Tofu
$ SD String Bean
$ SD Sweet & Sour Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Sweet Chili Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Thai Chili Powder (2 oz)
$ SD Thai Fresh Chili (2 oz)
$ SD Thai Jasmine Rice
$ SD Thai Peanut Satay Sauce (2 oz)
$ SD Tomatoes
$ SD White Onions
$ SD Young Pepper Seeds
$ SD Zucchini
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Black Hot Tea
Bottled Fiji Water
Bottled Sparkling Water
Chamomile Citrus Hot Tea
Classic Shirley Temple
Club Soda
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry
Ginger Ale
Green Hot Tea
Jasmine Hot Tea
Lemonade
Lychee
Orange
Pineapple
Sprite
Sweetened Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Tea 2GO (12 oz)
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Vanilla Bean Hot Tea
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Banana Leaf Thai + Bar is a perfect place where friends and family can enjoy mouth-watering authentic Thai food in a lovely atmosphere. At Banana Leaf Thai + Bar, our chefs prepare all our Thai dishes with great attention to detail and with the finest ingredients so our guests can experience true authentic Thai cuisine. We also feature a full liquor bar, lots of delicious mixed drinks, and a great wine selection.
227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502, Sandy Springs, GA 30328