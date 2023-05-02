  • Home
Banana Leaf Thai Restaurant and Bar 227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502

No reviews yet

227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

All Day Menu

Starters

Thai Spring Rolls

$9.00

(VEGAN) Four fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles, carrots, taro, and cabbage. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Thai Summer Rolls

$8.00Out of stock
Edamame

$6.00

(VEGAN) Boiled Edamame soybeans in their pod, tossed with salt

Gyoza (Japanese Poststickers)

$9.00

(VEGAN) Juicy on the inside, crispy and golden brown on the outside, these pan-fried vegetable and edamame dumplings are served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce

Thai Wings

$11.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Fried chicken wings mixed with sweet chili sauce

Satay

$12.00

(NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) White meat chicken marinated in an authentic recipe brushed with coconut cream and served with peanut dipping sauce and pickled cucumber

Maya Bay Calamari

$13.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Calamari marinated with ground black peppers, fried light, and crispy. Served with sweet & spicy chili sauce

Larb

$13.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Minced chicken marinated in mint, culantro, red onions, scallions, dried chili, roasted rice powder, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served with cabbage

Nam Tok

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, IT MAY CONTAIN RAW OR UNDERCOOKED) Flame-grilled beef marinated in mint, culantro, red onions, scallions, dried chili, roasted rice powder, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served with cabbage

Papaya Salad

$13.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS NUTS) Freshly mixed green papaya, string beans, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lime juice, and fish sauce topped with ground peanuts. Served with cabbage

Som Tum Pla Lah

$15.00

(THAI SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Spicy Papaya Salad with string beans, cherry tomato, lime, and fermented fish (Pla-Ra) dressing. Served with cabbage

Soups

Tom Yum

$6.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Thai-style hot & sour soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, cilantro, chili, and lime juice

Tom Kha

$6.00

(MILD, NO GLUTEN) Authentic coconut soup with galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, and lime juice

Tom Yum Hot Pot

$25.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Thai-style hot & sour soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, cilantro, chili, and lime juice

Tom Kha Hot Pot

$25.00

(MILD, NO GLUTEN) Authentic coconut soup with galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, and lime juice

Creamy Tom Yum Hot Pot

$31.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Thai-style creamy hot & sour soup with shrimp, culantro, mushrooms, lemongrass, tomatoes, cilantro, chili, & lime juice

Spicy Thai Seafood Hot Pot

$39.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Thai-style hot & sour soup with shrimp, scallops, squid, culantro, mushrooms, lemongrass, tomatoes, cilantro, chili, and lime juice. Served in Thai-style Hot Pot

Chef Woody's Selections

Bangkok Bay

$39.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried shrimp, scallops, and calamari with asparagus, Chinese eggplant, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, long hot peppers, and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce

Fish With Three Flavors

$34.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Sautéed chili, tamarind sauce with jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers served on deep-fried Golden Pomfret

Thai-Tanic

$35.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Fried Spicy and Sour red snapper is a popular hot and spicy dish in Thailand. Golden crispy red snapper fillets, jumbo white onions, mushroom, tomatoes, culantro, cilantro, and broccoli

Red Ocean

$34.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Shrimp and scallop sautéed with roasted chili sauce, asparagus, broccoli, jumbo white onions, carrots, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and basil leaves

Salmon Cha Cha Cha

$34.00

(SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, IT MAY CONTAIN RAW OR UNDERCOOKED) Pan-grilled salmon with lesser galangal, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, Chinese eggplant, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, young pepper seeds, and basil leaves

Smoked Duck

$37.00Out of stock

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Grilled duck breast smoked with lychee, bamboo shoots, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and basil in our famous red curry sauce with coconut milk

Thai Soft-Shell Crab

$37.00

(MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS DAIRY) Thai-style, with a rich and aromatic dried curry with crispy soft-shell Crab and Shrimp. The curry itself is spicy and a bit of egg “scrambled,” which serves to enrich, thicken and give the curry an incredibly addictive texture; celery, jumbo white onions, green onions, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers

Traditional Thai Sauteed

Kra-Pow

$19.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Ground chicken stir-fried with string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, jumbo white onions, and fresh basil leaves

Bangkokkian

$20.00

MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS NUTS) Marinated chicken battered & deep-fried to perfection, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, dried chili, and green onions. Served with sweet roasted chili sauce topped with cashew nuts

Siam Beef

$23.00

(MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Tender beef stir-fried with ground black pepper, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, carrots, mushrooms, green onions, and long hot peppers

Thai Gingerine

$19.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried fresh ginger, celery, green onions, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and mushrooms

Prik Khing

$19.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Sautéed string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, shredded kaffir lime, and basil leaves in a traditional Phrik Khing sauce

Spicy Garlic

$19.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Dry-sautéed in our spicy garlic sauce, accompanied with dry-sautéed mixed vegetables

Traditional Thai Curries

Gaeng Panang

$19.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAIN SHELLFISH) Kaffir lime-infused red curry, coconut milk, basil leaves, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers

Gaeng Massaman

$19.00

(MILD, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Our sweet & mildly spicy Massaman curry, coconut milk, jumbo white onions, avocado, potatoes, and cashew nuts

Gaeng Keow Wan

$19.00

(SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Green curry, coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, long hot peppers, red bell peppers, and basil leaves

Vegan Lovers

Spicy Basil Mock Duck Eggplant

$23.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Tender eggplant sautéed with jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, basil leaves, and mock duck in a spicy basil sauce

Garden at City Walk

$19.00

(VEGAN) Fried tofu, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, carrots, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in brown sauce

Loving Hut Thai Chili

$25.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Mock shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, jumbo white onions, basil, long hot peppers, and mushrooms in a roasted chili sauce

All About Noodles

Pad Thai

$19.00

(NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, a side of fresh bean sprouts, and ground peanuts

Pad See Ew

$19.00

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and eggs

Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$19.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string beans, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, young pepper seeds, basil leaves, and long hot peppers

Rice Dishes

Thai Fried Rice

$19.00

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions

Basil Fried Rice

$19.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves

Thai Fried BROWN Rice

Thai Fried BROWN Rice

$24.00

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions

Basil Fried BROWN Rice

$24.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves

Sweet Treats

Banana Fritter (With Matcha Ice-Cream)

$9.00

(CONTAINS DAIRY) Fried banana, chocolaté syrup, honey, icing sugar, whip cream, and Mucha ice cream

Thai Tea Bread Pudding

$11.00

(CONTAINS DAIRY) Bread pudding, Thai tea, and icing sugar

Tempura Cheesecake

$9.00

(CONTAINS DAIRY) Cheesecake, blueberry jam, chocolaté syrup, and whip cream

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

(CONTAINS DAIRY) Chocolate mousse cake, chocolaté syrup, and whip cream

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$11.00

(CONTAINS DAIRY, CONTAINS NUT) Mango, sweet sticky rice, coconut cream, and mung bean

Taro Pearls in Coconut Cream (With Coconut Ice-Cream)

$9.00Out of stock

(CONTAINS DAIRY) Taro pearl, coconut cream, and Vanilla ice-cream

Hot Fudge Brownie

$9.00

(CONTAINS DAIRY) Hot fudge brownie with vanilla ice cream and whip cream

Side Items

$ SD Steamed American Broccoli

$5.00

$ SD Avocado

$5.00

$ SD Bamboo Shoots

$5.00

$ SD Basil Leaves

$4.00

$ SD Bean Sprouts

$4.00

$ SD Brown Jasmine Rice

$5.00

$ SD Brown Thai Jasmine Rice

$5.00

$ SD Cabbage

$4.00

$ SD Carrots

$4.00

$ SD Cashew Nuts

$5.00

$ SD Celery

$4.00

$ SD Chinese Broccoli

$5.00

$ SD Cilantro

$4.00

$ SD Crispy Basil

$4.00

$ SD Crispy Noodle

$4.00

$ SD Cucumer Salad

$4.00

$ SD Culantro

$4.00

$ SD Dried Chili

$4.00

$ SD Eggplant

$5.00

$ SD Fresh Ginger

$4.00

$ SD Fried Chicken

$12.00

$ SD Fried Tofu

$6.00

$ SD Gaeng Keow Wan Curry Sauce (6 oz)

$11.00

$ SD Gaeng Massaman Curry Sauce (6 oz)

$11.00

$ SD Gaeng Panang Curry Sauce (6 oz)

$11.00

$ SD Garlic

$2.00

$ SD Garlic Rice

$6.00

$ SD Gluten Free Soy Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Green Onions

$4.00

$ SD Grilled Salmon

$15.00

$ SD Ground Peanuts (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Long Hot Peppers

$4.00

$ SD Mushroom

$4.00

$ SD Peanut Butter Summer Rolls Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Peanut Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Phrink Nam Pla (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Potatoes

$4.00

$ SD Red Bell Peppers

$4.00

$ SD Sambal Hot Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00Out of stock

$ SD Sauteed Flate Noodles

$6.00

$ SD Sauteed Mixed Veggies

$7.00

$ SD Sauteed Small Noodles

$6.00

$ SD Scallions

$4.00

$ SD Single Roti (Buttery Flatbread)

$4.00

$ SD Single Thai Fried Egg

$4.00

$ SD Soy Vinaigrette Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Stauteed Beef

$11.00

$ SD Stauteed Chicken

$7.00

$ SD Steamed Chicken

$6.00

$ SD Steamed Flate Noodles

$5.00

$ SD Steamed Mixed Veggies

$6.00

$ SD Steamed Small Noodles

$5.00

$ SD Steamed Tofu

$6.00

$ SD String Bean

$5.00

$ SD Sweet & Sour Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Sweet & Spicy Chili Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Sweet Chili Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Thai Chili Powder (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Thai Fresh Chili (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Thai Jasmine Rice

$4.00

$ SD Thai Peanut Satay Sauce (2 oz)

$1.00

$ SD Tomatoes

$4.00

$ SD White Onions

$4.00

$ SD Young Pepper Seeds

$4.00

$ SD Zucchini

$5.00

Catering Menu

Cater - Thai Spring Rolls

$54.00+

(VEGAN) Four fried rolls stuffed with glass noodles, carrots, taro, and cabbage. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Cater - Thai Summer Rolls

$48.00+

(CONTAINS NUTS, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Two non-fried rolls stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab meat, green leaf lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, and fresh basil leaves. Served with peanut butter dipping sauce, topped with ground peanuts 8

Cater - Edamame

$36.00+

(VEGAN) Boiled Edamame soybeans in their pod, tossed with salt

Cater - Gyoza (Japanese Poststickers)

$54.00+

(VEGAN) Juicy on the inside, crispy and golden brown on the outside, these pan-fried vegetable and edamame dumplings are served with soy vinaigrette dipping sauce

Cater - Thai Wings

$66.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Fried chicken wings mixed with sweet chili sauce

Cater - Satay

$72.00+

(NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) White meat chicken marinated in an authentic recipe brushed with coconut cream and served with peanut dipping sauce and pickled cucumber

Cater - Maya Bay Calamari

$78.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Calamari marinated with ground black peppers, fried light, and crispy. Served with sweet & spicy chili sauce

Cater - Larb Chicken

$78.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Minced chicken marinated in mint, culantro, red onions, scallions, dried chili, roasted rice powder, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served with cabbage

Cater - Nam Tok

$90.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, IT MAY CONTAIN RAW OR UNDERCOOKED) Flame-grilled beef marinated in mint, culantro, red onions, scallions, dried chili, roasted rice powder, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served with cabbage

Cater - Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$78.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS NUTS) Freshly mixed green papaya, string beans, carrots, cherry tomatoes, lime juice, and fish sauce topped with ground peanuts. Served with cabbage

Cater - Kra-Pow

$114.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Ground chicken stir-fried with string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, jumbo white onions, and fresh basil leaves

Cater - Bangkokkian

$120.00+

MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS NUTS) Marinated chicken battered & deep-fried to perfection, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, dried chili, and green onions. Served with sweet roasted chili sauce topped with cashew nuts

Cater - Siam Beef

$138.00+

(MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Tender beef stir-fried with ground black pepper, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, carrots, mushrooms, green onions, and long hot peppers

Cater - Thai Gingerine

$114.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried fresh ginger, celery, green onions, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and mushrooms

Cater - Prik Khing

$114.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Sautéed string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, shredded kaffir lime, and basil leaves in a traditional Phrik Khing sauce

Cater - Spicy Garlic

$114.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Dry-sautéed in our spicy garlic sauce, accompanied with dry-sautéed mixed vegetables

Cater - Gaeng Panang

$114.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAIN SHELLFISH) Kaffir lime-infused red curry, coconut milk, basil leaves, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers

Cater - Gaeng Massaman

$114.00+

(MILD, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Our sweet & mildly spicy Massaman curry, coconut milk, jumbo white onions, avocado, potatoes, and cashew nuts

Cater - Gaeng Keow Wan

$114.00+

(SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Green curry, coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, long hot peppers, red bell peppers, and basil leaves

Cater - Spicy Basil Moc Duck Eggplant

$138.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Tender eggplant sautéed with jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, basil leaves, and mock duck in a spicy basil sauce

Cater - Garden at City Walk

$114.00+

(VEGAN) Fried tofu, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, carrots, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in brown sauce

Cater - Loving Hut Thai Chili

$150.00+

(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Mock shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, jumbo white onions, basil, long hot peppers, and mushrooms in a roasted chili sauce

Cater - Pad Thai

$114.00+

(NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, a side of fresh bean sprouts, and ground peanuts

Cater - Pad See Ew

$114.00+

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and eggs

Cater - Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$114.00+

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string beans, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, young pepper seeds, basil leaves, and long hot peppers

Cater - Thai Fried Rice

$114.00+

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions

Cater - Basil Fried Rice

$114.00+

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves

Cater - Thai Fried BROWN Rice

$144.00+

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions

Cater - Basil Fried BROWN Rice

$144.00+

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves

Cater - Thai Iced Tea (1 gallon, Ice not included)

$40.00

Cater - Disposable Chafing Dish

$10.00

Individual Box

Individual Boxed - Kra-Pow

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Ground chicken stir-fried with string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, jumbo white onions, and fresh basil leaves

Individual Boxed - Bangkokkian

$16.00

MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH, CONTAINS NUTS) Marinated chicken battered & deep-fried to perfection, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, dried chili, and green onions. Served with sweet roasted chili sauce topped with cashew nuts

Individual Boxed - Siam Beef

$19.00

(MILD, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Tender beef stir-fried with ground black pepper, red bell peppers, jumbo white onions, carrots, mushrooms, green onions, and long hot peppers

Individual Boxed - Thai Gingerine

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried fresh ginger, celery, green onions, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and mushrooms

Individual Boxed - Prik Khing

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Sautéed string beans, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, shredded kaffir lime, and basil leaves in a traditional Phrik Khing sauce

Individual Boxed - Spicy Garlic

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Dry-sautéed in our spicy garlic sauce, accompanied with dry-sautéed mixed vegetables

Individual Boxed - Gaeng Panang

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, NO GLUTEN, CONTAIN SHELLFISH) Kaffir lime-infused red curry, coconut milk, basil leaves, red bell peppers, and long hot peppers

Individual Boxed - Gaeng Massaman

$15.00

(MILD, NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Our sweet & mildly spicy Massaman curry, coconut milk, jumbo white onions, avocado, potatoes, and cashew nuts

Individual Boxed - Gaeng Keow Wan

$15.00

(SPICY, NO GLUTEN) Green curry, coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, long hot peppers, red bell peppers, and basil leaves

Individual Boxed - Cater - Spicy Basil Moc Duck Eggplant

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Tender eggplant sautéed with jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, basil leaves, and mock duck in a spicy basil sauce

Individual Boxed - Garden at City Walk

$15.00

(VEGAN) Fried tofu, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, carrots, and red bell peppers, stir-fried in brown sauce

Individual Boxed - Loving Hut Thai Chili

$15.00

(MEDIUM SPICY, VEGAN) Mock shrimp sautéed with broccoli, carrots, cabbage, jumbo white onions, basil, long hot peppers, and mushrooms in a roasted chili sauce

Individual Boxed - Pad Thai

$15.00

(NO GLUTEN, CONTAINS NUTS) Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, a side of fresh bean sprouts, and ground peanuts

Individual Boxed - Pad See Ew

$15.00

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and eggs

Individual Boxed - Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)

$15.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string beans, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, young pepper seeds, basil leaves, and long hot peppers

Individual Boxed - Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions

Individual Boxed - Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves

Individual Boxed - Thai Fried BROWN Rice

$18.00

(CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, eggs, Chinese broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, jumbo white onions, and green onions

Individual Boxed - Basil Fried BROWN Rice

$18.00

(SPICY, CONTAINS SHELLFISH) Stir-fried Brown Jasmine rice, jumbo white onions, red bell peppers, long hot peppers, and fresh basil leaves

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Black Hot Tea

$3.00

Bottled Fiji Water

$4.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$5.00

Chamomile Citrus Hot Tea

$3.00

Classic Shirley Temple

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Green Hot Tea

$3.00

Jasmine Hot Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Lychee

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Tea 2GO (12 oz)

$7.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Bean Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Banana Leaf Thai + Bar is a perfect place where friends and family can enjoy mouth-watering authentic Thai food in a lovely atmosphere. At Banana Leaf Thai + Bar, our chefs prepare all our Thai dishes with great attention to detail and with the finest ingredients so our guests can experience true authentic Thai cuisine. We also feature a full liquor bar, lots of delicious mixed drinks, and a great wine selection.

Website

Location

227 SANDY SPRINGS PL NE SUTE 502, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Directions

