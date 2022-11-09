Banana Blossom Bistro - Hollywood Hollywood Kitchen

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers {an choi}

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.80

Fresh | shrimp, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, mint & basil hand-rolled in fresh rice paper, served with a side of our signature house-made peanut sauce. Allergens: spring roll: shellfish / peanut sauce: peanuts, wheat

Tofu Spring Rolls | fresh (V)

Tofu Spring Rolls | fresh (V)

$7.80

Fresh | golden-fried tofu, vermicelli noodles, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, mint & basil hand-rolled in fresh rice paper, served with a side of our signature house-made peanut sauce. Vegan | Allergens: spring roll: soy / peanut sauce: peanuts, wheat

Emma Rolls | crispy (V)

Emma Rolls | crispy (V)

$7.80

Scratch-made veggie rolls deep-fried to a golden perfection. Filled with tofu, wood ear mushroom, taro, cabbage, carrots & onions. Vegan | Allergens: Wheat, Soy

Salads {goi}

Vietnamese Crunchy Cabbage Salad

Vietnamese Crunchy Cabbage Salad

$11.00+

Refreshing cabbage slaw w/ onions, bell pepper, mint & cilantro, topped w/ crushed peanuts & fried shallots. Paired w/ our house-made vinaigrette. This salad alone is vegan and can be upgraded w/ your choice of protein or carb: tofu, sauteed mushrooms, vermicelli noodles GF | Allergens: soy, peanuts

Pho

Hanoi-Style Pho

Hanoi-Style Pho

$15.59

Pho Tai Lan | Rice noodles topped with wok-seared eye round steak & fried garlic in a rich beef broth. A must-try! Gluten-free | Allergens: fish (anchovy extract)

Mama Anh's Pho

Mama Anh's Pho

$15.90

Combo | Traditional Vietnamese rice noodles in beef broth with tender slices of rare eye round steak, brisket, flank, tendon & tripe. Topped off with fresh scallions, cilantro & white onions. Gluten-free / Allergens: fish (anchovy extract)

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$15.00

Rice noodles in a savory beef broth with tender slices of rare eye round steak, brisket & flank topped off with a medley of fresh cilantro & onions. Gluten-Free / Allergens: fish (anchovy extract)

Eye Round Steak Pho

$15.59

Rice noodles in a savory beef broth with tender slices of rare Eye Round steak topped off with a medley of fresh cilantro & onions. Gluten-Free Allergens: fish (anchovy extract)

Pho Gà

Pho Gà

$15.00

Rice noodles and tender slices of chicken in a delicate and savory chicken broth. Garnished with fried shallots and a mix of fresh chopped cilantro, scallions and white onions.

Gardener's Pho Chay

Gardener's Pho Chay

$15.59

Traditional Vietnamese Rice noodles, tofu, mushroom mix, bok choy and spinach topped with a medley of fresh cilantro & onions in a delicate vegetable broth. Contains Gluten Allergens: Soy

Shrimp Pho

$18.60

Fresh rice noodles in a savory choice of beef or vegetable broth w. succulent shrimp topped off with a medley of fresh cilantro & onions.

Plain Pho

$11.70

Fresh rice noodles in a veggie broth packed with umami and pho aromatics. Garnished with fresh cilantro, green onions & white onions.

BBB Rice Entrees {com phan}

Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.50

Chargrilled lemongrass chicken drizzled w/ scallion oil, served w/ steamed jasmine rice & a side of Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad. Topped w/ fried shallots & crushed peanuts | GF | Allergens: fish (anchovy extract), soy, peanuts

Grilled Pork Rice Bowl

$13.50

Sweet & savory chargrilled pork drizzled w/ scallion oil, served w/ steamed jasmine rice & a side of Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad & our house-made vinaigrette. Topped w/ fried shallots & crushed peanuts | GF | Allergens: fish (anchovy extract), soy, peanuts

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Rice Bowl

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Rice Bowl

$14.25

Chargrilled lemongrass beef drizzled w/ scallion oil, served w/ steamed jasmine rice & a side of Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad & our house-made vinaigrette. Topped w/ fried shallots & crushed peanuts | GF | Allergens: fish (anchovy extract), shellfish, soy, peanuts

Tofu + Mushroom Rice Bowl (V)

$14.25

Golden-fried tofu paired w/ pan-seared shiitake & oyster mushrooms drizzled w/ scallion oil. Served w/ steamed jasmine rice & a side of Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad & our house-made vinaigrette. Topped w/ fried shallots & peanuts | Vegan, GF | Allergens: soy, peanuts

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

Grilled Shrimp Rice Bowl

$15.50

Grilled succulent shrimp drizzled w/ scallion oil, served on a bed of Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad. Paired w/ steamed jasmine rice & our house-made vinaigrette. Topped w/ fried shallots & crushed peanuts | GF | Allergens: shellfish, soy, peanuts

Poached Chicken & Shrimp Rice Bowl

Poached Chicken & Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.95

The traditional way | Vietnamese crunchy cabbage salad tossed w/ lightly poached chicken & shrimp, served w/ jasmine rice & house-made vinaigrette. Topped w/ fried shallots & crushed peanuts | Allergens: shellfish, soy, peanuts

Vermicelli Bowls {bun}

Vermicelli - Grilled Pork

Vermicelli - Grilled Pork

$15.59

Vermicelli noodles topped with grilled pork and served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “Nuoc Cham” sauce. Gluten-Free Allergens: soy, fish (anchovy extract), peanuts.

Vermicelli - Grilled Chicken

Vermicelli - Grilled Chicken

$15.59

Vermicelli noodles topped with grilled chicken and served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “Nuoc Cham” sauce | Gluten-Free | Allergens: soy, fish (anchovy extract) and peanuts.

Vermicelli - Grilled Shrimp

$18.60

Vermicelli noodles topped with grilled shrimp skewers and served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “Nuoc Cham” sauce. Gluten-Free. Allergens: shellfish and peanuts.

Vermicelli - Tofu + W. Mushroom (V)

$16.74

Vermicelli noodles topped with fried tofu and sautéed mushrooms. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with “House Saigon” sauce. Vegan Allergens: soy and peanuts

Vermicelli - Emma Rolls (V)

$15.59

Vermicelli noodles topped with our signature Emma Rolls, served on a bed of crisp lettuce, julienned cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots & daikon, fresh mint & cilantro, served with our "House Saigon" sauce. Allergens: wheat, soy and peanuts.

Rice Plates {com}

Rice - Grilled Pork

$15.59

Grilled pork served with a side of steamed jasmine rice, fresh salad and pickled carrots & daikon, served with a house-special “Nuoc Cham” sauce. Gluten-Free. Allergens: soy, fish and peanuts.

Rice - Grilled Chicken

$15.59

Grilled chicken served with a side of steamed jasmine rice, fresh salad and pickled carrots & daikon. Served with a house-special “Nuoc Cham” sauce. Gluten-Free. Allergens: soy, fish and peanuts.

Rice - Grilled Shrimp

Rice - Grilled Shrimp

$18.60

Grilled shrimp served with a side of steamed jasmine rice, fresh salad & pickled carrots & daikon. Served with a house-special “Nuoc Cham” sauce. Gluten-Free. Allergens: shellfish and peanuts.

Rice - Tofu + W. Mushroom (V)

$16.74

Fried tofu, sautéed shiitake and oyster mushrooms served with a side of steamed jasmine rice, fresh salad and pickled carrots & daikon. served with our vegan “House Saigon” sauce. Allergens: soy and peanuts.

Vietnamese Sandwiches {banh mi}

Bánh Mì - Grilled Pork

Bánh Mì - Grilled Pork

$14.39

Sweet & savory Vietnamese chargrilled pork in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with mayo, Maggi, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots | Allergens: wheat, fish (anchovy extract), soy

Bánh Mì - Grilled Chicken

$14.39

Vietnamese lemongrass chicken chargrilled to juicy perfection & stuffed in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with mayo, Maggi, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots | Allergens: soy, fish (anchovy extract), wheat

Bánh Mì - Tofu + W. Mushroom

$14.70

Golden-fried tofu & pan-seared garlicky wild mushrooms in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with vegan mayo, Maggi, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots | Vegan | Allergens: soy, wheat

Bánh Mì - Veggie Cold Cut (V)

Bánh Mì - Veggie Cold Cut (V)

$13.80

A classic twist | Golden-fried tofu, vegan mayo, Maggi, jalapeno, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and pickled daikon & carrots layered in a delicately crispy French baguette | Vegan | Allergens: wheat, soy

Bánh Mì - The OG Cold Cut

Bánh Mì - The OG Cold Cut

$14.39

Our version of the classic Banh Mi Thit Nguoi | Vietnamese ham & head cheese in a delicately crispy French baguette layered with mayo, onions, jalapenos, cucumbers, cilantro, & pickled daikon & carrots. Allergens: wheat

Sides

Side French Fries

$5.40

Side Beef Broth [16oz]

$3.60

Side Veggie Broth [16oz]

$3.60

Side Pickled D+C [8oz]

$4.20

Side Sautéed W. Mushrooms

$7.20

oyster + shiitake mushrooms sautéed in garlic oil

Side Crispy Tofu [8pcs]

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

BBB specializes in Vietnamese cuisine. Serving up classics like pho, banh mi, spring rolls, vermicelli noodle bowls and salads. Our food, always fresh and authentic, represents our commitment to our neighbors and friends

Location

615 N Western Avenue, K29, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

