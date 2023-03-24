Restaurant header imageView gallery
Banana Pancakes @ HallPass

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

PANCAKES

3 Banana Pancakes

3 Banana Pancakes

$10.00

3 Banana batter pancakes w/ dulce de leche sauce, fresh bananas, powdered sugar, butter

3 S'more Pancakes

3 S'more Pancakes

$10.00

3 Vanilla battered pancakes w/ chocochips, marshmallow sauce, graham crackers crumbs, Oreo crumble, powder sugar, butter

3 White Chocolate Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

3 White Chocolate Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$9.00

3 Vanilla batter pancakes w/ fresh Blueberries, whipped ricotta, lemon, white chocolate chips, Powder sugar, butter, maple syrup

3 Classic

$7.00

MORE THAN PANCAKES

Steak & Eggs

$23.00

6oz Certified Angus Ribeye, Smashed potatoes, scramble eggs

SIDES

Applewood Bacon

$5.00

Soft Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Smash Potatoes

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Pancakes and More!

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

