Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Banchan: American Izakaya 900 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

900 Main Street

Park City, UT 84060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Banchan

Japanese Gyoza

$16.00

Pork and cabbage dumplings.

Tuna Tartare

$20.00

Spicy tuna tartare with house made tortilla chips.

Snow Crab Rangoon

$18.00

Crispy wonton of Snow Crab and cream cheese. 3 per order

Carnitas Bao Bun

$18.00

Chinese style bun with smoked pork carnitas.

Mint Chicken Salad Springrolls

$15.00

Thai mint chicken salad rolled in rice paper with fresh vegetables.

Korean Fried Chicken

$16.00

Boneless crispy chicken thighs, tossed in sweet soy or spicy Korean buffalo sauce.

North Shore Ceviçhe

$16.00

Ceviçhe of scallop, shrimp, fresh whitefish, and vegetables—with crispy Gyoza chips.

Bulgogi Beef Eggrolls

$18.00

Crispy eggrolls with Bulgogi seasoned beef, Kimchi, and rice noodles.

Beef Wings

$20.00

Thin cut short ribs, smoked and grilled in our house Teriyaki sauce. Regular or spicy.

Yakitori Trio

$15.00

Soups and Ensaladas

Kimchi Miso

$8.00

White miso soup, infused with kimchi.

Midori Salad

$10.00

Organic mixed green salad with house made carrot-ginger dressing.

Sunomono Salad

$10.00

Japanese salad of pickled cucumber, topped with crab or shrimp.

Tuna Poke

$20.00

Cubed sashimi tuna tossed with seaweed and our house dressing—served over cold soba noodles.

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$14.00

Salad of shredded cabbage and root vegetables, with Mandarin orange, smoked chicken, and ponzu vinaigrette.

Tom Kha Soup

$12.00

Thai coconut milk broth, with smoked chicken, cilantro, chili oil, and spiced pepitas.

Miso Soup

$6.00

Pizza

Banchan Margherita

$12.00

12” Neapolitan crust, house tomato sauce, grated fresh mozzarella, and Thai Basil.

Korean Flag Pizza

$20.00

Smoke Show Pizza

$22.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pie of the day 20

$20.00

Potd 22

$22.00

Bigger Plates

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Panko breaded chicken cutlet sandwich, with Asian slaw and house pickles.

Ohana Tuna Sammy

$18.00

Grilled Ahi tuna, on a brioche bun, with Kewpie mayo and mixed green salad.

Kobe Steakburger

$16.00

Rocky Mountain raised Wagyu beef burger, smashed and wood fired, on a brioche bun with choice of toppings.

Yakisoba Noodles

$15.00

Japanese stir-fried noodles, with vegetables and your choice of protein.

Monkey Bowl

Monkey Bowl

$16.00

Steamed rice topped with fresh vegetables, and your choice of sauce and protein.

Matty’s Ribs

Matty’s Ribs

$22.00

Dry rubbed and smoked St Louis style ribs, glazed and finished on the grill, with Asian slaw and house fries.

Black Cod

$24.00

Buttery caramelized Alaskan sablefish, with house Teriyaki and pineapple fried rice.

Sides

Korean Fries

$6.00

Extra crispy, double fried potatoes.

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Charred Shishito peppers with ponzu dressing.

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Steamed Jasmine rice.

Kimchi

$4.00

Korean spiced and fermented cabbage.

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Seasonal roasted vegetables.

Miso Soup

$6.00

Organic white miso soup.

Side Bulgogi Beef

$6.00

Thinly sliced beef, in traditional Korean marinade.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$7.00

Fried rice with egg, vegetables, and pineapple.

Extra Sauce

$2.50

Added flava.

Pickles

$4.00

Crispy Tofu

$5.00

Desert

Ice Cream Sammy

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$6.00

Cake

$8.00

$6 Desert

$6.00

$8 Desert

$8.00

Mochi

$8.00

Asian pie

$8.00

Crème Brulée

$8.00

Specials

Curry Poutine

$12.00

Kobe Pig Burger

$20.00

Marco Polo Pizza

$20.00

POTD 22

$22.00

POTD 20

$20.00

Brussels

$13.00

Beer

Lagunitas Lil’Sumpin Easy

$7.00

Rogue Dead Guy Ale Can

$7.00

Odell Drumroll

$7.00

Omission Pale Ale

$7.00

Cigar City Jai Lai IPA

$7.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA Can

$7.00

Squatters Hop Rising Tropical IPA

$8.00

Roadhouse The Walrus

$10.00

Roadhouse Mountain Jam Hazy IPA

$10.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Wasatch Deciever

$7.00

Kokanee

$8.00

canadian pilsner. BC.

sam smiths organic

$10.00

Epic pfeifferhorn Lager

$10.00

Squatters Juicy Draft

$6.00

Rogue dreamland lager

$7.00

Roadhouse Trout Whistle draft

$7.00

Tsing Tao

$8.00

Sapporo

$10.00Out of stock

Asahi

$11.00

Kirin Ichiban

$11.00

Orion

$12.00

Sam Smith’s Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Red Wine BTG

Markham Merlot

$12.00

Clos Du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$17.00

A-Z Pinot Noir

$12.00

Meiomi Pinot

$11.00

Adelsheim Pinot Noir

$17.00

OTC Rosé

$10.00

Liquor

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Tin Cup

$9.00

Maker’s Mark

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Breckenridge Bourbon

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Suntory Toki

$14.00

Captian Morgan's Spiced

$8.00

Kraken Black Spiced Rum

$9.00

Plantation 3 Star

$8.00

Dented Brick

$10.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$9.00

Stolichnaya

$7.00

Absolut Vodka

$8.00

Tito’s Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Crystal Head

$16.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Espolon Reposada

$14.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Beefeater Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire Gin

$10.00

Beehive Jack Rabbit Gin

$10.00

Alpine Distillers Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Jaegermeister

$7.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Fiji

$7.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Limeade

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Cocktails

Izakaya Old Fashioned

$14.00

Suntory, simple syrup, Angostura bitters, with orange zest—over rocks.

Peach Buck

$14.00

Tito's Vodka/Ginger Beer/Hibiscus Tea/Lime Juice

Yard Sale

$14.00

Hennessey VS Cognac/Cointreau/Yuzu Syrup/Prosecco

Tijuana Lotus

$14.00

patron silver tequila/prickly pear/simply limeade/citrus/tajin salt rim

Blackberry bourbon smash

$14.00

Breckenridge Bourbon/Yuzu simple syrup/muddled blackberries/lemon juice

Apex Sunset

$14.00

Muddle blueberries, add shot of vodka, stir in barspoon of razz preserves, lemon juice, bergamot. shake, shouldn't taste drinkable. POI, retop, and toppo chico POI. garnish with berry boat

Main street mojito

$14.00

Dented Brick OR Myers Dark OR /Plantation 3 Star Rum/ Muddled Fruit/ Mint/ simple syrup/ Lime juice

Banchan Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Patron Silver Tequila/ Orange Juice/Agave lime syrup/Serrano pepper/Tajin salt Rim

Sake BTG

Wandering Poet junmai ginjo

$18.00

Dreamy Clouds Junmai Nigori

$14.00

Tazai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori

$10.00

Hakutsuru Sho Une Junmai Daiginjo

$16.00

G-Joy

$11.00Out of stock

Wandering Poet junmai ginjo

$18.00

Hakutsuru Sho Une Junmai Daiginjo

$16.00

Tazai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori

$10.00

Dreamy Clouds Junmai Nigori

$14.00

Hot Sake

$10.00

Sake Bottles

Wandering Poet Junmai Ginjo

$78.00

Dreamy Clouds

$72.00

Hakutsuru Sho Une Junmai daiginjo

$67.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori

$40.00

Wandering Poet Junmai Ginjo

$78.00

Hakutsuru Sho Une Junmai daiginjo

$67.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori

$40.00

Dreamy Clouds

$72.00

Wine Bottles

Zonin Prosecco Bottle

$60.00

Lamarca Prosecco Btl

$70.00

Eyrie Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer Bottle

$60.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay Bottle

$90.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$55.00

Pacific Rim Riesling Bottle

$45.00

Markham Merlot Bottle

$60.00

Clos Du Bois Cab btl

$50.00

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$60.00

Charles Krug Cab Bottle

$85.00

A to Z Pinot Noir Bottle

$60.00

Meiomi pn bottle

$55.00

Adelsheim Pinot Noir Bottle

$85.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label

$165.00

OTC Rose

$50.00

Corkage

$10.00

Corkage

$15.00

Whites BTG

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay gl

$12.00

Mer Soleil Silver Chardonnay

$10.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$18.00

Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Eyre Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Zonin Prosecco

$12.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$14.00

Veuve Cliquot

$33.00

Pacific Rim Riesling

$9.00

OTC Rose

$10.00

Specials

14 Hands

$6.00

Acacia Chardonnay

$6.00

$5 Uinta

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Banchan we seek to embrace the integration of Asian flavors and traditions with American cooking. Our casual bar and grill setting incorporates many Japanese-American classics, but also expect to find notes of our passion for Chinese, midwestern barbecue, Thai, and of course Korean cooking—with an emphasis on small plate, or Banchan style portions.

Location

900 Main Street, Park City, UT 84060

Directions

Gallery
Banchan: American Izakaya image
Banner pic
BG pic
Banchan: American Izakaya image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ginger Street - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
324 S State Street Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
FreshFin - SLC Regent - 157 S Regent St
orange starNo Reviews
157 S. Regent St Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Park City

Yuki Yama Sushi
orange star4.6 • 3,208
586 Main St Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Silver Star Cafe - 1825 Three Kings Dr
orange star4.4 • 2,692
1825 Three Kings Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Hearth and Hill
orange star4.5 • 2,280
1153 Center Drive Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Park City
orange star4.6 • 1,413
1784 Uinta Way Park City, UT 84098
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Mexican Restaurant Park City - Park City
orange star4.3 • 639
1640 Bonanza Dr Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Flying Sumo
orange star4.1 • 552
838 Park Avenue Park City, UT 84060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Park City
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Provo
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston