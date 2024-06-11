Bandanas - Columbia
NA Beverages
NA BEVERAGE
- Water
- Pepsi$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.29
- Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Starry$3.29
- Iced Tea$3.29
- Sweet Tea$3.29
- Half/Half Tea$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Arnold Palmer$3.29
- Btl Root Beer$3.50
- Btl Diet Root Beer$3.50
- Coffee$3.29
- Decaf Coffee$3.29
- Milk$3.29
- Hot Tea$3.29
- 20oz Big Red$3.50
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$3.50
- 20oz Diet Dr. Pepper$3.50
- No Beverage
- Gal Iced Tea$7.99
- Gal Sweet Tea$7.99
- Gal Lemonade$8.99
Main
STARTERS
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Large
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.$12.19
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Small
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.$10.19
- Fried Green Beans
Tender, flavorful, and golden-brown perfection in every bite.$8.99
- Fried Okra Basket
Tender okra, coated and fried to golden perfection, offering a delightful crunch with each bite.$7.89
- Hot Boiled Peanuts
Southern comfort food—tender, briny peanuts boiled to perfection.$7.09
- Mac And Cheese
Creamy white cheddar perfection in every bite.$8.09
- Smoked Chicken Wings
Flavorful hickory smoked and deep fried wings, double-cooked to crispy perfection.$12.99
FEASTS
- Full Slab For Two
Full slab of ribs, garlic bread and two shareable sides.$34.99
- Bar-B-Q For Two
Half slab of ribs, half a chicken, and a half pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.$45.99
- Bar-B-Q For Four
Full slab of ribs, a whole chicken,and 3/4 pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and four shareable sides.$79.99
- Pork Lovers Feast For Three
Full slab of ribs and a full pound of smoked pork. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.$55.99
LUNCH PLATES
- Smoked Pork Lunch
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Smoked Brisket Lunch
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.59
- Smoked Chicken Lunch
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Smoked Turkey Lunch
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.$12.79
- Smoked Sausage Lunch
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Burnt Ends Lunch
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.89
- Pork And Burnt End Lunch
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.$13.99
- Pork And Brisket Lunch
Pork and brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$13.99
- Chicken Tenders Platter
Chicken tenders deep fried and served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Catfish Platter
Fried catfish fillets served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.99
- 1/3 Slab of Smoked Ribs
1/3 slab of ribs served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.99
DINNER PLATTERS
- Smoked Pork (Dinner)
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Smoked Brisket (Dinner)
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$19.99
- Smoked Chicken (Dinner)
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Smoked Turkey (Dinner)
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.$16.79
- Smoked Sausage (Dinner)
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Burnt Ends (Dinner)
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$19.99
- Pork And Burnt Ends (Dinner)
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.$17.49
- Pork And Brisket (Dinner)
Pork and brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$17.99
- 1/2 Slab Of Smoked Ribs
1/2 slab of ribs served with two sides and garlic bread.$20.99
- Choose Two Combo Platter
Choice of two meats and two sides. Served with garlic bread.$20.99
- Choose Three Combo Platter
Choice of three meats and two sides. Served with garlic bread.$22.99
RIBS
BBQ EXTRAS
BUDGET BUSTERS
- Budget Buster Pork
3oz smoked pulled pork served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$8.29
- Budget Buster Brisket
3oz smoked brisket served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$10.29
- Budget Buster Chicken
Smoked chicken (leg/thigh or breast) served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$8.29
- Budget Buster Turkey
3oz smoked turkey breast served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$9.59
- Budget Buster Sausage
3oz smoked sausage served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$8.29
- Budget Buster Ribs
Smoked ribs (2 bones) served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$9.99
COMBO PLATTERS
SANDWICH
- Brisket Melt
4oz brisket with gooey melted pepper jack cheese on a toasted fazio bun and your choice of a side.$14.59
- Brisket Sandwich
5oz brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$13.59
- Burnt End Sandwich (Until Sold Out)
5oz chopped burnt ends on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$13.79
- Catfish Sandwich
Fried catfish on a toasted fazio bun and served with tartar sauce and your choice of a side.$10.79
- Chicken Melt Dark Meat
4oz pulled chicken with gooey melted pepper jack cheese and a side.$11.69
- Chicken Melt White Meat
Pulled chicken breast with gooey melted pepper jack cheese and a side.$11.89
- Chicken Sandwich Dark Meat
5oz pulled chicken on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.79
- Chicken Sandwich White Meat
Pulled chicken breast on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
3 freshly breaded chicken tenders served on a toasted bun and served with your choice of a side.$9.69
- Pork And Brisket Sandwich
5oz pork/brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$11.99
- Pork Sandwich
5oz pulled pork on a toasted Fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Rib Sandwich
3 smoked ribs (bone in) served with garlic bread and your choice of a side.$11.89
- Sausage Sandwich
5oz smoked sausage on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Southern Style Pork Sandwich
5oz pulled pork on a toasted fazio bun, topped with coleslaw and served with choice of a side.$11.99
- Turkey Sandwich
5oz turkey on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Wet Bandana
5oz sauced pork/brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.29
SIDE ORDERS
- Apple Sauce
Chunky delicious apple sauce.$3.50
- Baked Potato
Baked idaho potato with butter and sour cream.$3.50
- Bar-B-Q Beans
Slow simmered with pork and brisket.$3.50
- Coleslaw
Creamy coleslaw made in house.$3.50
- French Fries
Deep fried per order to golden brown.$3.50
- Fried Okra
Deep fried to a golden brown.$3.50
- Garlic Bread (1)$1.39
- Garlic Bread (3)
3 pieces of our signature garlic bread.$3.50
- Green Beans
Simmered with spices and onion.$3.50
- Potato Salad
Made fresh daily with baby red potatoes.$3.50
- Side Salad
Choice of dressing.$3.50
- Sweet Cut Corn
Buttered sweet cut corn.$3.50
- Split Top Bun$1.29
PREMIUM SIDES
ADD MEAT
- Rib (1 )
1ea rib bone.$3.00
- 1oz Pork
1oz smoked pork.$2.00
- 1oz Brisket
1oz smoked brisket.$2.50
- 1oz Turkey
1oz smoked turkey breast.$2.50
- 1oz Sausage
1oz smoked sausage.$2.25
- Chicken Tender (1)
1 chicken tender$2.50
- 1oz Burnt End$2.75
- 1/4 Chicken
1/4 chicken (leg/thigh or breast/wing)$4.75
- Chicken Leg$3.50
- Catfish (1 )
1pc catfish.$7.25
DESSERTS
- Donut Holes Dozen
Treat yourself to that funnel cake tasted with a dozen fresh donut holes.$5.99
- 1/2 Order Donut Holes
Treat yourself to that funnel cake tasted with a half dozen fresh donut holes.$3.49
- Choc'late Lovin' Spoon Cake
Layers of delicious chocolate layered in this moist cake.$7.89
- Caramel Apple Granny Pie
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh granny smith apples in a shortbread crust.$7.79
- Fudge Brownie
Cake brownie with nuts and topped with fudge icing.$3.99
- Ice Cream Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with fudge sauce.$3.99
- Root Beer Float
Ibc root beer float.$5.99
- Add Ice Cream (1 Scoop)
One scoop of ice cream$1.99
- Caramel Apple Whole
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh granny smith apples in a shortbread crust.$39.99
- Choc'Late Cake Whole
Layers of delicious chocolate layered in this moist cake.$49.99
PACKAGE SAUCE EXTRAS
RETAIL
- RETAIL Sweet and Smoky BOTTLE$5.99
- RETAIL Spicy BOTTLE$5.99
- RETAIL Original BOTTLE$5.99
- RETAIL Chicago BOTTLE$5.99
- RETAIL KC BOTTLE$5.99
- Retail Rib Rub$5.99
- Retail All Purpose Seasoning$5.99
- Retail Gift Box Sauce$19.99
- Retail Hat$12.99
- Retail Visor$6.00
- Retail Shirt$16.99
- Retail Beer Glass$3.99
- Retail Bandana$4.99
- Retail Pepsi Glass$1.99
Kids Menu
KID ENTRÉE
- Kid Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders served with garlic bread and a side.$6.29
- Kid Hot Dog
Served with your choice of one side.$4.19
- Kid Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of one side.$4.19
- Kid Mac & Cheese
White cheddar mac & cheese served with garlic bread.$6.29
- Kid Pork Sandwich
Served with your choice of one side.$4.59
- Kid Turkey Sandwich
Served with your choice of one side.$4.99
- Kid Chicken Sandwich
Served with your choice of one side.$4.59
- Kid Brisket Sandwich
Served with your choice of one side.$5.89
- Kid Sausage Sandwich
Served with your choice of one side.$4.79
- Kid Wet Bandana
Served with your choice of one side.$4.79
- Kid Franks and Beans
All beef hot dog cut up and served on top of our bbq beans.$5.39
KID BEVERAGE
- Kid Pepsi
Fountain soda served in a kid cup with a lid.$1.89
- Kid Diet Pepsi
Fountain soda served in a kid cup with a lid.$1.89
- Kid Mountain Dew
Fountain soda served in a kid cup with a lid.$1.89
- Kid Starry$2.39
- Kid Dr. Pepper
Fountain soda served in a kid cup with a lid.$1.89
- Kid Diet Dr. Pepper
Fountain soda served in a kid cup with a lid.$1.89
- Kid Lemonade
Fountain soda served in a kid cup with a lid.$1.89
- Kid Milk
Served in a kid cup with a lid.$1.89
- Kid Chocolate Milk
Served in a kid cup with a lid.$2.39
- No Beverage
- Kid Diet Mountain Dew$1.89
- Kid Iced Tea$1.89
- Kid Sweet Tea$1.09
Carry Out
BULK MEATS
- Slab of Ribs
St. louis style spareribs smoked and sold by the slab.$29.99
- 1/2 Slab of Ribs
St. louis style spareribs smoked and sold by the 1/2 slab.$18.99
- Pork/Lb
Slow smoked pork sold by the pound. Minimum 1 pound.$17.99
- 1/2# Pork$10.99
- Turkey/Lb
Smoked turkey bread meat sold by the pound.$20.99
- 1/2# Turkey$11.99
- Sausage/Lb
Smoked pork and beef rope sausage sold by the pound.$17.99
- 1/2# Sausage$10.99
- Brisket/Lb
Slow smoked beef brisket sold by the pound.$24.99
- 1/2# Brisket$13.99
- Burnt Ends/Lb
Beef brisket burnt ends sauced and double smoked and sold by the pound (until sold out)$24.99
- 1/2# Burnt Ends$13.99
- Whole Chicken
Smoked whole chickens sold by the each.$18.99
- 1/2 Whole Chicken$10.99
- Pulled Chicken/LB$18.99
- 1/2# Pulled Chicken$10.99
- Brisket/Pork Wet Meat/Lb$18.99
- Chicken/Turkey Wet Meat/Lb$18.99
BULK SIDES
- Baguette Garlic Bread
Fazio baguette cut lengthwise, grilled with garlic butter and sliced into 12 pieces.$4.99
- Quart Boiled Peanuts$9.99
- Split Top Buns (12)
Per dozen$7.99
- Split Top Bun (6)$4.99
- Split Top Bun$1.29
- 1/2 Pan Salad$29.99
- Full Pan Salad$49.99
- Applesauce Gallon
Gallon$42.99
- Bar-B-Q Beans Gallon
Gallon - serves$42.99
- Coleslaw Gallon
Gallon$39.99
- Green Beans Gallon
Gallon$39.99
- Mac & Cheese Gallon
Gallon$42.99
- Potato Salad Gallon
Gallon$42.99
- Sweet Cut Corn Gallon
Gallon$39.99
- Applesauce Quart
Quart$13.99
- Bar-B-Q Beans Quart
Quart$13.99
- Boiled Peanuts Quart
Quart brined and boiled peanuts.$9.99
- Coleslaw Quart
Quart$12.99
- Green Beans Quart
Quart$12.99
- Mac & Cheese Quart
Quart$13.99
- Potato Salad Quart
Quart$13.99
- Sweet Cut Corn Quart
Quart$12.99
- Applesauce Pint
Pint$8.99
- Bar-B-Q Beans Pint
Pint$8.99
- Coleslaw Pint
Pint$7.99
- Green Beans Pint
Pint$7.99
- Mac & Cheese Pint
Pint$8.99
- Potato Salad Pint
Pint$8.99
- Sweet Cut Corn (Pint)
Pint$7.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Smell That Smoke!
