Bandana’s BBQ - Manchester
3446 Pheasant Meadows Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NA Beverages
NA BEVERAGE
- Water
- Pepsi$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.29
- Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Starry$3.29
- Iced Tea$3.29
- Sweet Tea$3.29
- Half/Half Tea$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Arnold Palmer$3.29
- Btl Root Beer$3.50
- Btl Diet Root Beer$3.50
- Coffee$3.29
- Decaf Coffee$3.29
- Milk$3.29
- Hot Tea$3.29
- 20oz Big Red$3.50
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$3.50
- 20oz Diet Dr. Pepper$3.50
- No Beverage
- Gal Iced Tea$7.99
- Gal Sweet Tea$8.79
- Gal Lemonade$8.99
Main
STARTERS
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Large$12.19
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Small$10.19
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.
- Fried Green Beans$8.99
Tender, flavorful, and golden-brown perfection in every bite.
- Fried Okra Basket$7.89
Tender okra, coated and fried to golden perfection, offering a delightful crunch with each bite.
- Hot Boiled Peanuts$7.09
Southern comfort food—tender, briny peanuts boiled to perfection.
- Mac And Cheese$8.09
Creamy white cheddar perfection in every bite.
- Smoked Chicken Wings$12.99
Flavorful hickory smoked and deep fried wings, double-cooked to crispy perfection.
FEASTS
- Full Slab For Two$34.99
Full slab of ribs, garlic bread and two shareable sides.
- Bar-B-Q For Two$45.99
Half slab of ribs, half a chicken, and a half pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.
- Bar-B-Q For Four$79.99
Full slab of ribs, a whole chicken,and 3/4 pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and four shareable sides.
- Pork Lovers Feast For Three$55.99
Full slab of ribs and a full pound of smoked pork. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.
LUNCH PLATES
- Smoked Pork Lunch$10.99
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Brisket Lunch$15.59
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Chicken Lunch$10.99
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Turkey Lunch$12.79
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Sausage Lunch$10.99
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Burnt Ends Lunch$15.89
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Pork And Burnt End Lunch$13.99
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Pork And Brisket Lunch$13.99
Pork and brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Chicken Tenders Platter$14.99
Chicken tenders deep fried and served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Catfish Platter$15.99
Fried catfish fillets served with two sides and garlic bread.
- 1/3 Slab of Smoked Ribs$15.99
1/3 slab of ribs served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Bar-B-Q Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing
- Loaded Baker$10.79
Baked idaho potato stuffed with "wet" bandana meat and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with one side and garlic bread.
- Wing Meal$14.99
Five jumbo chicken wings smoked then fried. Served with one side and garlic bread.
DINNER PLATTERS
- Smoked Pork (Dinner)$14.99
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Brisket (Dinner)$19.99
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Chicken (Dinner)$14.99
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Turkey (Dinner)$16.79
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Smoked Sausage (Dinner)$14.99
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Burnt Ends (Dinner)$19.99
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Pork And Burnt Ends (Dinner)$17.49
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Pork And Brisket (Dinner)$17.99
Pork and brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Chicken Tenders Platter$14.99
Chicken tenders deep fried and served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Catfish Platter$15.99
Fried catfish fillets served with two sides and garlic bread.
- 1/2 Slab Of Smoked Ribs$20.99
1/2 slab of ribs served with two sides and garlic bread.
- Choose Two Combo Platter$20.99
Choice of two meats and two sides. Served with garlic bread.
- Choose Three Combo Platter$22.99
Choice of three meats and two sides. Served with garlic bread.
RIBS
BBQ EXTRAS
BUDGET BUSTERS
- Budget Buster Pork$8.29
3oz smoked pulled pork served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
- Budget Buster Brisket$10.29
3oz smoked brisket served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
- Budget Buster Chicken$8.29
Smoked chicken (leg/thigh or breast) served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
- Budget Buster Turkey$9.59
3oz smoked turkey breast served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
- Budget Buster Sausage$8.29
3oz smoked sausage served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
- Budget Buster Ribs$9.99
Smoked ribs (2 bones) served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
COMBO PLATTERS
SANDWICH
- Brisket Melt$14.59
4oz brisket with gooey melted pepper jack cheese on a toasted fazio bun and your choice of a side.
- Brisket Sandwich$13.59
5oz brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Burnt End Sandwich (Until Sold Out)$13.79
5oz chopped burnt ends on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Catfish Sandwich$10.79
Fried catfish on a toasted fazio bun and served with tartar sauce and your choice of a side.
- Chicken Melt Dark Meat$11.69
4oz pulled chicken with gooey melted pepper jack cheese and a side.
- Chicken Melt White Meat$11.89
Pulled chicken breast with gooey melted pepper jack cheese and a side.
- Chicken Sandwich Dark Meat$10.79
5oz pulled chicken on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Chicken Sandwich White Meat$10.99
Pulled chicken breast on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich$9.69
3 freshly breaded chicken tenders served on a toasted bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Pork And Brisket Sandwich$11.99
5oz pork/brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Pork Sandwich$10.99
5oz pulled pork on a toasted Fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Rib Sandwich$11.89
3 smoked ribs (bone in) served with garlic bread and your choice of a side.
- Sausage Sandwich$10.99
5oz smoked sausage on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Southern Style Pork Sandwich$11.99
5oz pulled pork on a toasted fazio bun, topped with coleslaw and served with choice of a side.
- Turkey Sandwich$10.99
5oz turkey on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
- Wet Bandana$10.29
5oz sauced pork/brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.
SIDE ORDERS
- Apple Sauce$3.50
Chunky delicious apple sauce.
- Baked Potato$3.50
Baked idaho potato with butter and sour cream.
- Bar-B-Q Beans$3.50
Slow simmered with pork and brisket.
- Coleslaw$3.50
Creamy coleslaw made in house.
- French Fries$3.50
Deep fried per order to golden brown.
- Fried Okra$3.50
Deep fried to a golden brown.
- Garlic Bread (1)$1.39
- Garlic Bread (3)$3.50
3 pieces of our signature garlic bread.
- Green Beans$3.50
Simmered with spices and onion.
- Potato Salad$3.50
Made fresh daily with baby red potatoes.
- Side Salad$3.50
Choice of dressing.
- Sweet Cut Corn$3.50
Buttered sweet cut corn.
- Split Top Bun$1.29
PREMIUM SIDES
ADD MEAT
- Rib (1 )$3.00
1ea rib bone.
- 1oz Pork$2.00
1oz smoked pork.
- 1oz Brisket$2.50
1oz smoked brisket.
- 1oz Turkey$2.50
1oz smoked turkey breast.
- 1oz Sausage$2.25
1oz smoked sausage.
- Chicken Tender (1)$2.50
1 chicken tender
- 1oz Burnt End$2.75
- 1/4 Chicken$4.75
1/4 chicken (leg/thigh or breast/wing)
- Chicken Leg$3.50
- Catfish (1 )$7.25
1pc catfish.
DESSERTS
- Donut Holes Dozen$5.99
Treat yourself to that funnel cake tasted with a dozen fresh donut holes.
- 1/2 Order Donut Holes$3.49
Treat yourself to that funnel cake tasted with a half dozen fresh donut holes.
- Choc'late Lovin' Spoon Cake$7.89
Layers of delicious chocolate layered in this moist cake.
- Caramel Apple Granny Pie$7.79
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh granny smith apples in a shortbread crust.
- Fudge Brownie$3.99
Cake brownie with nuts and topped with fudge icing.
- Ice Cream Sundae$3.99
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with fudge sauce.
- Root Beer Float$5.99
Ibc root beer float.
- Add Ice Cream (1 Scoop)$1.99
One scoop of ice cream
- Caramel Apple Whole$39.99
Buttery caramel and toffee-studded custard with fresh granny smith apples in a shortbread crust.
- Choc'Late Cake Whole