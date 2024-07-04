- Home
Bandanas - Sunset
11750 Gravois Road
Sunset Hills, MO 63127
NA Beverages
NA BEVERAGE
- Pepsi$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Starry$3.29
- Iced Tea$3.29
- Sweet Tea$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Arnold Palmer$3.29
- Btl Root Beer$3.50
- Btl Diet Root Beer$3.50
- 20oz Big Red$3.50
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$3.50
- 20oz Diet Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Gal Iced Tea$7.99
- Gal Sweet Tea$7.99
- Gal Lemonade$8.99
Main
STARTERS
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Large
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.$12.19
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Small
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.$10.19
- Fried Green Beans
Tender, flavorful, and golden-brown perfection in every bite.$8.99
- Fried Okra Basket
Tender okra, coated and fried to golden perfection, offering a delightful crunch with each bite.$7.89
- Hot Boiled Peanuts
Southern comfort food—tender, briny peanuts boiled to perfection.$7.09
- Mac And Cheese
Creamy white cheddar perfection in every bite.$8.09
- Smoked Chicken Wings
Flavorful hickory smoked and deep fried wings, double-cooked to crispy perfection.$12.99
FEASTS
- Full Slab For Two
Full slab of ribs, garlic bread and two shareable sides.$34.99
- Bar-B-Q For Two
Half slab of ribs, half a chicken, and a half pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.$45.99
- Bar-B-Q For Four
Full slab of ribs, a whole chicken,and 3/4 pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and four shareable sides.$79.99
- Pork Lovers Feast For Three
Full slab of ribs and a full pound of smoked pork. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.$55.99
LUNCH PLATES
- Smoked Pork Lunch
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Smoked Brisket Lunch
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.59
- Smoked Chicken Lunch
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Smoked Turkey Lunch
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.$12.79
- Smoked Sausage Lunch
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Burnt Ends Lunch
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.89
- Pork And Burnt End Lunch
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.$13.99
- Pork And Brisket Lunch
Pork and brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$13.99
- Chicken Tenders Platter
Chicken tenders deep fried and served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Catfish Platter
Fried catfish fillets served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.99
- 1/3 Slab of Smoked Ribs
1/3 slab of ribs served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.99
- Bar-B-Q Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing
- Loaded Baker
Baked idaho potato stuffed with "wet" bandana meat and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with one side and garlic bread.$10.79
- Wing Meal
Five jumbo chicken wings smoked then fried. Served with one side and garlic bread.$14.99
DINNER PLATTERS
- Smoked Pork (Dinner)
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Smoked Brisket (Dinner)
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$19.99
- Smoked Chicken (Dinner)
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Smoked Turkey (Dinner)
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.$16.79
- Smoked Sausage (Dinner)
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Burnt Ends (Dinner)
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$19.99
- Pork And Burnt Ends (Dinner)
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.$17.49
- Pork And Brisket (Dinner)
