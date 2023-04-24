  • Home
Bandeja Paisa Restaurant 12701 South John Young Parkway suit 101/102

12701 South John Young Parkway suit 101/102

Orlando, FL 32837

Menu

Appetizers

Empanaditas(5)

Empanaditas(5)

$9.99

Corn turnover Patty filled with beef, or chicken.

Papa criolla con chorizo morcilla

Papa criolla con chorizo morcilla

$10.25

Fried potatoes served with chorizo sausage, or blood sausage.

Costillitas

$12.50
Ceviche de Camarones

Ceviche de Camarones

$12.50

Shrimp, red Onions, scallops, mango, cilantro, and corn bathed in lemon.

Ceviche de Mariscos

Ceviche de Mariscos

$12.99

Shrimp, calamari, scallops, red onions, scallion, mango, cilantro and corn bathed in lemon.

Ceviche de Chicharron

Ceviche de Chicharron

$10.50

Fried pork skin, red Onions, scallion, cilantro, and corn bathed in lemon.

Calamares Fritos

Calamares Fritos

$12.99

Fried Calamari served with a Pink sauce.

Tostones con Picadillo de aguacate o hogao

Tostones con Picadillo de aguacate o hogao

$8.99

Fried Green Plantain served with guacamole or hogao.

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$8.25

Fried Cassava batonnets served with a fresh White sauce.

Tequeños

Tequeños

$8.50

Cheese filled dough sticks

Tequeños de Guayaba con Queso

Tequeños de Guayaba con Queso

$8.99

Guava and cheese filled dough sticks.

Maizquesito

Maizquesito

$8.99

Yellow corn dough stuffed with fresh cheese.

Aborrajados

Aborrajados

$9.50

Sweet Plantain dough stuffed with fresh cheese.

Palmito y aguacate

Palmito y aguacate

$8.50

Hearts of palm with avocado.

Arepitas fritas con suero

$8.50

Corn Cake with fresh White sauce.

Chicharron con Arepa

Chicharron con Arepa

$8.50

Fried slab of Bacon with corn cake.

Maduros con Queso

Maduros con Queso

$8.50

Plantain with cheese.

Alitas De Pollo

$12.99

Sopas

Sopa del Dia

$8.34+

Sopa Combo

$13.99
Ajiaco

Ajiaco

$14.50Out of stock

SERVED ON FRIDAYS.

Mondongo

$14.99

Sancocho de Gallina

$14.99Out of stock

Sancocho de Costilla

$15.50

Sancocho Trifasico

$15.99Out of stock

Salads

Ensalada de Pollo

$16.99

Ensalada de Salmon y Quinoa

$20.99

Ensalada Caesar

$12.99

Ensalada de la Casa

$12.50

Ensalada de Carne

$17.99

Kids Menu

Tiritas de Pollo

Tiritas de Pollo

$8.99

Chicken strips with Fries.

Nuggets de Pollo

Nuggets de Pollo

$8.50

Chicken Nuggets with Fries.

Mini Hamburgesa

Mini Hamburgesa

$8.50

Cheese Burger with Fries.

Salchipapas

Salchipapas

$8.50

Beef vienna Sausages served with Fries.

Sides

Arroz

$3.25

Avocado

$4.50

Arepa pequeña

$0.80

Beans

$4.50

Chorizo Unidad

$3.60

Chicharrón Unidad

$4.50

Egg

$2.00

Ensalada Mixta

$3.50

Guacamole

$5.50

Guacamole

$5.99

Hogao

$2.50

Papa Criolla

$5.00

Papas Fritas

$3.99

Palmito

$5.00

Yuca Sancochada

$7.99

Tostones

$4.50

Queso Blanco Llanero

$3.00

Maduros

$4.50

Morcilla Unidad

$3.99

Vegetales salteados

$3.99

Picadillo

$3.99

Shrimp

$13.50

Carne 8 Oz

$11.99

Porción de Pollo

$10.99

Porción de Picaña

$16.00

Porcion de Salmon

$16.99

Quinoa

$3.99

Desserts

Torta Tres Leches

$7.50

Quesillo

$6.99

Brownie con Helado

$8.99

Especiales

Picada para 2

$41.99

Picada para 4

$81.99

Tamal

$11.50

Entrees

Tipicos de Colombia

Bandeja Paisa* (no substitutions)

Bandeja Paisa* (no substitutions)

$21.50

Choice of meat (steak, ground beef or chicken)rice, fried plantains, eggs, beans, fried pork, chorizo and corn cake.

Cazuela de Frijol

Cazuela de Frijol

$16.99

Rice, beans, fried pork, ground beef, sweet plantains.

Sobre Barriga

$18.50

Flank Steak in hogao sauce

Pollos

Pollo a la Parrilla

$16.99

Chicken on the Grill

Pollo al Ajillo.

$17.99

Chicken on the Grill with Garlic Sauce.

Pollo Encebollado.

$17.99

Chicken On The grill top with Onions

Pollo Apanado.

$17.99

Breaded Chicken Breast

Lomo de Cerdo

Lomo de Cerdo a la Parrilla

$16.99

Pork Loin on The Grill

Lomo De Cerdo al Ajillo

$17.99

Pork Loin on The Grill with Garlic Sauce.

Lomo De Cerdo Encebollado

$17.99

Pork Loin on The Grill Top With Onions.

Lomo De Cerdo Apanado.

$17.99

Breaded Pork Chop.

Carnes

Carne Asada

$18.50

Steak Marinated and cooked on the Grill.

Bistec Encebollado

$19.50

Steak on The Grill Marinated Topped With Onions.

Bistec a Caballo

$19.99

Steak on The Grill Marinated hogao and Eggs.

Entraña a la Parrilla

$24.50

Skirt Steak cooked on Grill

Churrasco a la Parrilla

$31.99

18 Oz NY Steak on The Grill.

Del Mar

Cazuela de Mariscos

$21.99

Shrimp, Calamari, Scallops, mussels, Tilapia, and Marinara Sauce.

Salmon a la Parilla

Salmon a la Parilla

$20.99

Grilled Salmon

Mero en Salsa al Ajillo

$23.50

Grouper Fillet Cooked in Garlic Sauce.

Camarones en salsa al Ajillo

$20.99

Sauteed Garlic Shrimp, wine, lemon y Scallion.

Pargo

Pargo

$18.40+

Fried Snapper.

Filet De Tilapia Apanada

$17.99

Breaded Tilapia Fillet.

Especiales de la Casa

Mini Bandeja Paisa

$15.99

Choice of meat (Steak, ground beef or chicken) Rice, fried sweet plantains, eggs, beans, fried pork, chorizo and corn cake.

Parce Burger

Parce Burger

$16.50

1/2 Lb of beef, egg, American cheese, avocado, bacon, chorizo, sweet plataines with fries.

Higado Encebollado

$16.99

Liver Steak cooked on Pan Top With Sauteed Onions

Pollo a la Parilla

$16.99

Neighboring Countries

Picanha

Picanha

$24.50

12 Oz Steak with chorizo, fried cassava.

Lomo Saltado Carne

Lomo Saltado Carne

$22.50

Skirt Steak, with Onions and jalapeño, Sauteed red Onions, cherry tomatoes, ponzu sauce, served with Fries and White rice.

Lomo Saltado de Pollo

$17.99

Chicken with Onions and jalapeño, Sauteed red Onions, cherry tomatoes, ponzu sauce, served with Fries and White rice.

Pabellon Criollo

$17.50

Shredded Beef, Black Beans, White rice, and fried sweet plantains Topped with Cheese.

Costillas a la BBQ con Papas Fritas

Costillas a la BBQ con Papas Fritas

$16.99

Broiled pork ribs with BBQ sauce, served with fries.

Beverage

Sodas/Coffee/Tea

Coke

$2.99

Coca Cola Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Colombiana

$3.65

Postobon

$3.65

Pony Malta

$3.25

Malta Polar

$3.25

Frescolita

$3.65

Apple Juice

$2.99

Jugo Naranja

$2.85

Perrier

$4.25

Bretaña

$4.25

Chocolate Caliente

$3.70

Hot Tea

$2.99

Large Coffee

$2.98

Agua en Botella

$2.70

Natural Juices

Limonada De Coco

$6.99

Limonada

$3.99

Jugos en Agua

$4.80

Jugos en Leches

$5.50

Agua de Panela Vaso

$4.25

Agua de Panela Pitcher

$14.00

Beer

Aguila

$6.50

Club Colombia

$6.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken

$5.50

Modelo

$5.50

Bluemoon

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Budweiser Lite

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
BANDEJA PAISA is a Latin Restaurant located in the Hunter's Creek area of Orlando. Minutes from major attractions such as Disney world, Sea world and Universal studios. Specializing in Latin cuisine, Bandeja Paisa brings a modern aesthetic to traditional Spanish food. Consistently striking an elegant balance between taste, nutrition and presentation.

12701 South John Young Parkway suit 101/102, Orlando, FL 32837

