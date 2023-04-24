Bandeja Paisa Restaurant 12701 South John Young Parkway suit 101/102
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
BANDEJA PAISA is a Latin Restaurant located in the Hunter's Creek area of Orlando. Minutes from major attractions such as Disney world, Sea world and Universal studios. Specializing in Latin cuisine, Bandeja Paisa brings a modern aesthetic to traditional Spanish food. Consistently striking an elegant balance between taste, nutrition and presentation.
Location
12701 South John Young Parkway suit 101/102, Orlando, FL 32837
