Bandidos - Georgetown

Build Your Own Salad

$14.99

You can create your own taco salad. First, choose a size. Then choose between a crispy or flour tortilla, or no shell at all. Next, you can add beans and/or rice, along with your choice of meat or sauteed veggies. You will also choose between our hand-cut romaine or iceberg lettuce and Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. This next step will let you add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to it. Lastly, choose a dressing that will be served on the side.