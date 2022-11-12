- Home
Bandidos - Glenbrook Commons
4122 Lima Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Appetizers
Bean and Cheese Dip
Our slow cooked refried pinto beans topped with freshly shredded melted Monterey Jack cheese.
Bean and Queso Dip
Our slow cooked refried pinto beans topped with your choice of yellow or white queso.
Guacamole
Made fresh daily with ripe avocados, hand diced tomatoes, and onion.
Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed jalapeno peppers are made from scratch with mild yet flavorful peppers filled with in-house shredded Monterey Jack cheese and bacon, skewered and dipped in a freshly made beer batter. Deep fried and served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side. Choose to order them in quantities of two or four!
Queso Appetizer
Your choice of spicy white, mild yellow, or try the half white and half yellow. This is our 8 ounce appetizer version. For larger sizes of chips, salsa and queso check out the Togo only section.
Queso Con Carne
Taquitos
Hot Salsa
Layered Bean Dip
Nacho Fries
Quesadillas & Nachos
Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with freshly shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and green onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
Bandidos Quesadilla
A large flour grilled tortilla filled with white queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled mesquite chicken. Garnished with freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
Nachos
Twelve individual chips topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, black or pinto beans. Topped with melted cheese and garnished with romaine lettuce and hand diced tomatoes. Can also add our fresh pickled jalapeno peppers upon request.
Build Your Own Nacho
You can create your own nachos. First choose a size. Then you can add pinto beans, black beans, and/or rice. Next, choose any meat or sauteed veggies. Then add either white or yellow queso, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. The last step is to top your nachos with as many of the fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream.
Mesquite Chicken Dilla
OMG Grande
Entrees
Arroz Con Pollo
Tender breasts of chicken served over rice and pico de gallo. Topped with white queso and served with three flour or corn tortillas.
Baja Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and topped with red enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions and sour cream. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Big Bad Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with pinto or black beans, rice, and white queso, along with your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Topped with red enchilada sauce and Cheddar cheese. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Big Juan
Your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, pinto beans, black beans, or sauteed veggies rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with yellow or white queso,fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Broccoli 3 Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with broccoli, yellow queso, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. Topped with additional yellow queso and green onions. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Burrito Loco
Fajita steak, chicken, and mesquite grilled onions wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with white queso and pico de gallo. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Chicken Caliente
Tender mesquite grilled spicy chicken breast served over rice with mesquite grilled onions. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese, diced tomatoes and green onions.
Chicken Chorizo
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Crispies
Crispy flour tortilla with pinto or black beans, cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, or seafood. Topped with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 4 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
You can choose a combination of any four burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pollo Bandido
Tender shredded chicken and cream cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla served crispy and golden brown. Topped with yellow queso and green onions. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pollo Magnifico
Tender mesquite grilled chicken breast topped with Monterey Jack cheese, along with our signature sour cream sauce, hand diced tomatoes, and green onions. Served over rice and mesquite grilled onions.
Quesadilla Burger
Seafood Fiesta
Street Tacos
Ultimo
Two burritos with your choice of ground beef, roast beef, sweet chorizo, shredded chicken, seafood, pinto beans, black beans, or sauteed veggies. Topped with yellow queso, sour cream, and green onions. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Spicy Chicken Burritos
Sizzling Skillets
Chicken Fajita
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
Steak Fajita
Mesquite grilled sliced sirloin steak served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
Combo Fajita
Mesquite grilled sliced chicken and sirloin steak served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
Fajitas for Two
It is double the amount of meat. You can choose from mesquite grilled chicken, sirloin steak, fresh shrimp, sauteed veggies or a combination of any two meats. It is served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomatoes wedges and sliced bell pepper. It is served with six corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. Two sides of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $2.00.
Veggie Fajita
Mesquite grilled broccoli, green bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. It is served with three corn or flour tortillas, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce and sour cream. A side of black or pinto beans and rice can be added for an additional $1.00.
Montery Chicken
Two tender mesquite grilled chicken breasts topped with Monterey Jack cheese, served on a bed of grilled onions and garnished with tomato wedges and bell pepper. It is also served with a side of black or pinto beans and rice along with a garden salad. Your choice of salad dressing served on the side.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Combo
Shrimp 4-2
Taco Bar Private Event
Build Your Own
Build Your Own Salad
You can create your own taco salad. First, choose a size. Then choose between a crispy or flour tortilla, or no shell at all. Next, you can add beans and/or rice, along with your choice of meat or sauteed veggies. You will also choose between our hand-cut romaine or iceberg lettuce and Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. This next step will let you add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to it. Lastly, choose a dressing that will be served on the side.
Build A Bowl
You can create your own bowl. First, choose a size. Next, you can choose to add beans and/or to rice to the bottom of the bowl. The next layer will be a meat choice or sauteed veggies. Then you can add Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese, along with your choice of queso or enchilada sauce. The last step is to add as many of the fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to your bowl. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Build Your Own Burrito
You can create your own soft, flour burrito. First, choose a size. Next, you can choose to add beans and/or to rice to the inside of the burrito. Then you choose your type of meat or sauteed veggies, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. Next, you choose to add either queso or enchilada sauce to the outside of it. The last step is to add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to your burrito. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Salads
Garden Salad
A small salad with fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and freshly shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
To go Only/ Catering
Kids Menu
Grilled Chicko Chicken
Kids Quesadilla
A grilled flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese. Shredded chicken or fajita chicken can be added. It is served with one side and a child's size drink.
Little Juan
Your choice of ground beef, roast beef, or shredded chicken, rolled in a flour tortilla and topped with yellow queso, fresh cut romaine lettuce, and hand diced-tomatoes. It is served with one side and a child's size drink.
Muchacho Nacho
A small pile of chips that has yellow queso, melted cheese and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken or chorizo. It is topped with hand-diced tomatoes. It is served with a child's size drink.
Nino's Choice
Your choice of one taco, burrito, or enchilada. It is served with one side and a child's size drink.
Kids Build your Own Taco
Chicken Strips
Mac & Cheese
Garden Salad
Bandit Daiquiri W/ Meal
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
