Bandidos - Waynedale

Build Your Own Burrito

$14.99

You can create your own soft, flour burrito. First, choose a size. Next, you can choose to add beans and/or to rice to the inside of the burrito. Then you choose your type of meat or sauteed veggies, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. Next, you choose to add either queso or enchilada sauce to the outside of it. The last step is to add as many fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream to your burrito. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.