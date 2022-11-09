Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bandidos Lima

1,549 Reviews

$$

2613 Elida Rd

Lima, OH 45805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Boat
Hot Stuffed Peppers
16oz. CHIPS & SALSA (small)

Lunch Specials Mon-Fri 11-4

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.99

Baja Burrito

$10.99

Big Bad Burrito

$11.99

Big Juan

$11.99

CX Cal

$11.99

Chicken Fajita

$13.29

Burrito Loco

$12.99

Pollo Magnifico

$11.99

Steak Fajita

$13.29

Burrito Ultimo

$10.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Pick 2

$10.59

Steak Arroz Con Pollo

$13.99

Lunch Pick One

$8.99

Appetizers

2 Loaded BBQ Pork Skins

$4.79Out of stock

4 Loaded BBQ Pork Skins

$9.49Out of stock

Bean and Cheese Dip

$5.99

Bean and Queso Dip

$6.59

Guacamole Fresca

$6.59

Hot Stuffed Peppers

One Stuffed Pepper

$2.50

Queso Boat

$6.59

Queso Con Carne

$8.59

Taquitos

Quesadillas/Nachos

Quesadilla

Mesquite Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Nachos

Grande Your Way

$14.99

Bandidos Quesadilla

$13.19

OMG (Old Way)

$13.99

BBQ Pork Nachos

$12.99Out of stock

Salads

Macho Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$13.99

Salad your Way

$14.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Entrees

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.99

Baja Burrito

$11.99

Big Bad Burrito

$14.99

Big Juan

$14.99

Broc 3 Cheese

Burrito Loco

$15.99

Burrito Ultimo

$14.99

BYO Bowl

$14.99

BYO Burrito

$14.99

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caliente

$14.99

Chicken Chorizo

$16.99

Chimi-Changa

$15.99

Chorizo Melt

$14.99

Classic Nacho Grande

$13.79

Crispies

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Pick 2

$12.99

Pick 3

$14.99

Pick 4

$16.99

Pollo Bandido

$14.99

Pollo Magnifico

$14.99

Quesadilla Burger

$12.99

Seafood Fiesta

$13.99

Steak Caliente

$16.99

Steak Con Pollo

$16.99

Street Tacos

$15.79

Spicy Chicken Burritos

$13.99

Sizzling Skillets

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Combo Fajita

$17.49

Montery Chicken

$15.99

Steak Fajita

$17.49

Veggie Fajita

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.49

Shrimp/Chicken Fajitas

$18.49

Shrimp/Steak Fajitas

$17.49

Hungry Hombre

$22.99

Bump

Shrimp Fajitas for TWO

$39.99

Steak/Shrimp for TWO

$39.99

Chicken/Shrimp for TWO

$39.99

To Go / Catering

16oz. CHIPS & SALSA (small)

$3.99

32oz. CHIPS & SALSA (large)

$6.99

Yellow Pint Queso w/small chip

$8.99

White Pint Queso w/small chip

$8.99

Pint of Ranch

$4.99

Kids Menu

Nino's Choice

$6.49

Kids Dilla

$6.49

Muchacho Nacho

$6.49

Little Juan

$6.49

Grilled Chicko Chicken

$6.49

Kids Build your own Taco

$6.49

Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Mac and Cheese

$6.49

Garden Salad

$3.99

To Go / Catering

16oz. CHIPS & SALSA (small)

$3.99

32oz. CHIPS & SALSA (large)

$6.99

8oz Sauce & Chips

$1.99

Pint of Ranch

$4.99

White Pint Queso w/small chip

$8.99

Yellow Pint Queso w/small chip

$8.99

8 oz. Salsa

$1.75

Take Out Beverages

16oz. To Go Margarita (Present ID at counter)

$5.00

32oz. To Go Margarita (Present ID at counter)

$9.00

32 oz. Soft Drink (See Cashier for selection)

$3.25

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$5.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Delicious Homemade Recipes Feature The Freshest Ingredients Prepared Daily Just For You! Enjoy Brian & Cathy

Location

2613 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805

Directions

Gallery
Bandidos Lima image
Bandidos Lima image
Bandidos Lima image
Bandidos Lima image

Similar restaurants in your area

East of Chicago Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2899 West Elm Street Lima, OH 45805
View restaurantnext
Zinum 12
orange starNo Reviews
134 west high st Lima, OH 45804
View restaurantnext
Joey's Subs - 124 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
124 N Main St Lima, OH 45801
View restaurantnext
Our Town Roast
orange starNo Reviews
74 Town Sq Lima, OH 45801
View restaurantnext
The Met - Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 132
306 N Main St Lima, OH 45801
View restaurantnext
JT's Brew & Grill - St. Mary's
orange starNo Reviews
470 Fortman Dr St Marys, OH 45885
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lima

Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe - 311 East Market St Suite 107
orange starNo Reviews
311 East Market St Suite 107 Lima, OH 45801
View restaurantnext
The Met - Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 132
306 N Main St Lima, OH 45801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lima
Bellefontaine
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Findlay
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fort Wayne
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston