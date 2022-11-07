Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bandit Taco Leesburg

review star

No reviews yet

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast

1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast building 108 Leesburg VA 20175, US

Leesburg, VA 20175

Crispy Shrimp Taco
Adobo Chicken Taco
Baja Fish Taco

Tacos

Onions, cilantro and radishes (Beef and Spicy)
Skirt Steak Taco

$4.25

$4.25

Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.

Korean Beef Taco

$4.25

$4.25

Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.

Adobo Chicken Taco

$3.75

$3.75

Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

$4.50

Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.

Carnitas Taco

$3.75

$3.75

Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.

Wild Mushrooms Taco

$4.25

$4.25

Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.

Tofu Taco

$4.25

$4.25

Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.

Baja Fish Taco

$4.50

$4.50

Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.

Crispy Shrimp Taco

$4.50

$4.50

Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.

Chorizo Taco

$3.75

$3.75

Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.

Barbacoa Taco

$4.25

$4.25

Onions, cilantro and radishes (Beef and Spicy)

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.75

$3.75

Shredded Chicken breast Smoky, little spicy. Garnish with Cilantro, Scallions, and Radishes

Veggie Taco

$3.75

$3.75

Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.

Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

$2.50

Only available on Tuesday...

Burritos

Skirt Steak Burrito

$10.00

$10.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Korean Beef Burrito

$10.00

$10.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Adobo Chicken Burrito

$9.00

$9.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.00

$9.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, Pineapple and pico de gallo. Meat is (Pork)

Carnitas Burrito

$9.00

$9.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat is (Pork)

Wild Mushrooms Burrito

$9.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Tofu Burrito

$9.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Baja Fish Burrito

$12.50

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Chorizo Burrito

$9.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.00

$10.00

Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. (Beef and Spicy)

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$9.00

$9.00

Shredded Chicken breast smoky, little spicy comes with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

(No Protein) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

$8.00

Chorizo, egg, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat is pork.

Quesadillas

Skirt Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

$10.00

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Korean Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

$10.00

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Adobo Chicken Quesdilla

$9.00

$9.00

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.00

$9.00

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers and Pineapples. Meat is pork. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.00

$9.00

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Meat is pork. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Wild Mushrooms Quesadilla

$9.00

$9.00

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesdilla

$6.50

$6.50

Only cheese. (Mozzarella) Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

$8.50

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

$12.50

Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.00
Barbacoa Quesadilla

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.00

