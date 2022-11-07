- Home
Bandit Taco Leesburg
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast building 108 Leesburg VA 20175, US
Leesburg, VA 20175
Popular Items
Tacos
Skirt Steak Taco
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Korean Beef Taco
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Adobo Chicken Taco
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Al Pastor Taco
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
Carnitas Taco
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Wild Mushrooms Taco
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
Tofu Taco
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
Baja Fish Taco
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
Crispy Shrimp Taco
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and lemon sake, on flour tortilla.
Chorizo Taco
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
Barbacoa Taco
Onions, cilantro and radishes (Beef and Spicy)
Chicken Tinga Taco
Shredded Chicken breast Smoky, little spicy. Garnish with Cilantro, Scallions, and Radishes
Veggie Taco
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
Taco Tuesday
Only available on Tuesday...
Burritos
Skirt Steak Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Korean Beef Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Adobo Chicken Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Al Pastor Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, Pineapple and pico de gallo. Meat is (Pork)
Carnitas Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat is (Pork)
Wild Mushrooms Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Tofu Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Baja Fish Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Shrimp Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Chorizo Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Barbacoa Burrito
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. (Beef and Spicy)
Chicken Tinga Burrito
Shredded Chicken breast smoky, little spicy comes with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo
Veggie Burrito
(No Protein) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, egg, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat is pork.
Quesadillas
Skirt Steak Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Korean Beef Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Adobo Chicken Quesdilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers and Pineapples. Meat is pork. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Carnitas Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Meat is pork. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Wild Mushrooms Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesdilla
Only cheese. (Mozzarella) Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Veggie Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Barbacoa Quesadilla
Cheese, onions, green&red peppers (Beef an