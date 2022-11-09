  • Home
  • /
  • Buda
  • /
  • Bandit Tacos - @ Willie's Joint
Bandit Tacos imageView gallery

Bandit Tacos @ Willie's Joint

10 Reviews

$$

2610 S Main Street

Buda, TX 78610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon the Law
Jail Bird
Skirting the Law

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon the Law

$3.50

Sweet’n’Spicy Bacon, Scrambled Eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla

Spill the Beans

$3.00

Re-fried Vegetarian Beans and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla

Steak Out

$4.00

Marinated Flank Steak, Scrambled Eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla

Later Tater

$3.00

Seasoned Fried Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs and Shredded Cheddar Cheese with choice of Salsa and Tortilla

Lunch/Dinner Tacos

Bandit's Sidekicks - Chips & Queso

$7.00

Bandit's Favorite Companions - Fried-to Order Tortilla Chips, Green Chili Queso and Our Homemade Red Salsa

Jail Bird

$4.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla

Skirting the Law

$4.50

Marinated Steak, Shredded Cabbage, Onions, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla

Three Amigos

$4.00

Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms, Onions and Bell Peppers with Shredded Cabbage, Cilantro and choice of Salsa and Crema on a Corn Tortilla

Mixed-Up American

$4.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Shredded Cheddar Cheese and choice of Salsa and Crema in a Crunchy Corn Tortilla

Frito Bandido

$6.00

Corn Chips topped with Green Chile Queso, Pickled Jalapeños, Chipotle Crema and Avocado Crema. We can also substitute Fresh-Fried Tortilla Chips for delicious Nachos!

Drinks

Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock

Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

T-Shirts

XS T-Shirt

$20.00

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Large T-Shirt

$20.00

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

Hats

Gray Baseball Cap

$25.00

Dessert

Sweet Escape

$6.50

Fried-to-order Flour Tortillas tossed with Cinnamon Sugar served with Honey

Happy Trails

$5.00

Crunchy, Delicious, Sweet and Salty! Pretzels and Chex Cereal Coated in Almond Bark

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2610 S Main Street, Buda, TX 78610

Directions

Gallery
Bandit Tacos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Brothers Mexican Kitchen - 204 Farm to Market Road 2001
orange starNo Reviews
204 Farm to Market Road 2001 Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Louie's Craft BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
122 North Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn's Down South
orange starNo Reviews
100 N Main St Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Meridian Coffee - Buda
orange starNo Reviews
200 North Main Street Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Two Wheel Brewing Company - Buda
orange starNo Reviews
535 S Loop 4 Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Water 2 Wine - Buda
orange starNo Reviews
304 S MAIN ST STE 103 BUDA, TX 78610
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buda

Willie's Joint Bar and Grill
orange star5.0 • 7
824 Main St Buda, TX 78610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buda
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston