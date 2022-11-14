Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bandit Tacos & Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

640 W Washington Ave

Madison, WI 53703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bandito (Pork Shoulder)
Chicken Taco
Short Rib Taco

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Counter Culture Coffee roasters seasonally rotating single origin coffees

Macchiato

$3.75

Traditional 2.5 oz espresso with a splash of steamed milk and a small dallop of microfoam

Cortado

$3.75

4oz espresso drink served as a 1:1 espresso and steamed milk ratio

Flat White

$4.00

6oz espresso drink with microfoam

Cappuccino

$4.00

Traditional 6oz espresso drink with extra foamy milk

Latte

$4.00

12 oz espresso based drink with steamed whole milk and microfoam or a 16oz iced latte

Oatmilk Latte

$5.00

12 oz espresso based drink with steamed oat milk and microfoam or a 16oz iced latte

Tea

$3.00

Rishi tea served hot or iced

Dirty Horchata

$5.50

Housemade horchata (toasted, spiced rice milk based drink) served over ice with two shots of espresso

Decaf French Press

$4.00

Counter Culture Coffee's slow motion decaf blend made in a French Press

Whole Milk Bottled Latte

$4.25
Oatly Bottled Latte

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50
Yerba Juice

$4.00

Carbonated blend of yerba mate and hibiscus sweetened with agave nectar and served with a lemon wedge

Nitro Float

$7.50

A scoop of sunflower ice cream and nitro cold brew coffee

Tacos & Tostadas

Tacos are made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and served on a freshly milled corn tortilla made in house.
Bandito (Pork Shoulder)

$5.00

Coffee, pasilla chile, and cooca rubbed pork shoulder with pickled onion, pickled melon, and cilantro served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom

$6.00

Vitruvian Farms Oyster Mushroom With chimichurri, queso fresco, pea shoots and salsa macha served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Cauliflower

$4.00

Roasted cauliflower, aioli, kimchi, nori & sesame seeds served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Achiote marinate chicken thighs, guacamole, pickled red onion & cilantro served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Great Lakes Whitefish Taco

$5.00

Tempura battered whitefish, avocado puree, napa cabbage slaw & jalapeño served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Short Rib Taco

$6.00

Beef short rib, avocado, onion, cilantro & lime served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Beet Taco

$5.00

Roasted beets, arugula, fourme d'ambert mousse & candied walnuts served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Patatas Bravas Taco

$4.00

Smashed, fried fingerling potatoes, aioli, pimenton & gremolata served on a fresh house-made tortilla

Avocado Tostada

$5.00

Fried housemade corn tortilla w/ radish, jalapeno, cilantro, chile/lime salt served on a fried house-made tortilla

Smoked Whitefish Tostada

$6.00

Preserved lemon aioli, radish, pickled red onion, fried capers & dill served on a fried house-made tortilla

Fried Egg Tostada

$5.00

Fried housemade corn tortillla w/ fried egg, tomato salsa, jalapeño, queso fresco & epazote served on a fried house-made tortilla

Bandito Tostada

$5.00

Coffee, cocoa and pasilla rubbed pork shoulder w/ pickled onion & melon, cilantro served on a fried house-made tortilla

Beef Tostada

$5.00

Not Tacos

Pozole

$13.00

Ninepatch farms chicken, hominy avocado, roasted garlic, cabbage, cilantro, lime & jalapeño

Salad

$10.00

Local greens, queso fresco, radish, scallion and chipotle vinaigrette. Add protein for additional cost.

Chips & Guac

$7.00

Garnished w/ roasted jalapeño, pickled onions, radish & cilantro

Chips

$4.00

Chips from Tortilleria Zepeda

Salsas

$2.00

Escabeche

$4.00

Slightly spicy pickled veggies

Jalapenos

$3.00

Roasted and sprinkled w/ lime & sea salt

Black Beans

$4.50

Black beans w/ pickled onion, queso fresco & epazote

Guac

$4.00

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

House made churros tossed in cinnamon sugar

Champurrado

$4.00

Mexican spiced hot chocolate thickened with a little masa

Bakery

Lazy Jane's Lemon Cream Scone

$3.50

Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Retail Bagged Coffee

Forty Six

$18.00

Slow Motion (Decaf)

$19.00

Apollo

$17.00

Sipacapa

$19.00Out of stock

Cinco De Junio

$19.00

Idido

$19.00

Tortillas

Bandit Tortillas 6pk

$3.00

Fresh, house made corn tortillas (colors may vary)

Bandit Tortillas 12pk

$5.00

Fresh, house made corn tortillas (colors may vary)

Bandit Tostadas 10pk

$4.00

Housemade tortillas fried and salted

CAN/BOTTLE DRINKS

Boylan Black Cherry Soda

$3.00

Boylan Root Beer

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Natalie's Aura Juice

$6.00

Natalie's Blood Orange Juice

$7.00

Natalie's Resilient Juice

$6.00

NessAlla Kombucha - Mango Turmeric

$4.00

NessAlla Kombucha - Peach Blush

$4.00

Oat Milk Bottled Latte

$5.25

Sprite

$2.50

Whole Milk Bottled Mocha Latte

$4.75

Whole Milk Bottled Vanilla Latte

$4.75

Taco & Margarita Kits

Taco Kit

$50.00

A taco kit comes with 12 tortillas, salsa roja, salsa verde, guacamole, escabeche, and your choice of protein: bandito pork shoulder, achiote marinated chicken, roasted beets, or roasted cauliflower. Serves 4-6 people.

Margarita Kit

$50.00

A margarita kit includes a mason jar of our house made margarita mix, a bottle of either blanco or reposado tequila, 4 limes, some chili lime salt and the option for a bag of ice. This makes 10-14 margs. Must show ID at time of pick up.

Please Order Catering at Least 24 Hours In Advance of Pick Up

Catering Platter

$150.00

The platter includes tortillas, your choice of protein, salsas roja & verde, chips, guacamole, escabeche, pickled onion, cilantro. The platter typically serves 12-16 people. Pick up only.

Add 1 Pound of Protein

$20.00

Add a pound of protein to your platter

Add Black Beans

$6.00+

Add Pint of Guacamole

$9.00

Add Pint of Salsa

$6.00

Add 3oz Bag of Chips

$3.00

Salad

$40.00

Our 1/2 pan of salad serves 8-10 and comes with chipotle vinaigrette on the side

Bandit Tortillas 6pk

$3.00

Fresh, house made corn tortillas (colors may vary)

Bandit Tortillas 12pk

$5.00

Fresh, house made corn tortillas (colors may vary)

32oz Batched Cocktail

$25.00

Your choice of a 32oz batched margarita or paloma. This comes with limes, ice, and chili lime rim. An ID must be presented at the time of pick up.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Bandit Tacos & Coffee has thoughtful tacos served on freshly made corn tortillas every day. We also proudly serve Counter Culture coffee in a variety of espresso and other coffee beverages. Online ordering is available Monday through Thursday, or you can come by any day and order in person from 11am to 9pm (or til 10pm on Fridays & Saturdays).

