Banditos Arlington 1301 S Joyce St

No reviews yet

1301 S Joyce St D4

Arlington, VA 22202

Popular Items

78047_Birria Taco
78015_Chicken Tinga Taco
78023_Al Pastor Taco

Starters

78002_Chips & Guacamole

$13.00

78003_Chips & Liquid Queso

$8.00Out of stock

78007_Chorizqueso

$12.00

78005_Monster Nachos

$15.00

LIQUID QUESO + SALSA ROJA + BLACK BEANS + PICKLED JALAPEÑOS + PICO + CREMA

78004_Tres Amigos

$15.00

SALSA ROJA + HOUSE GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + HOUSE CHIPS

78043_Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00Out of stock

SHRIMP CEVICHE + CRISPY CORN TOSTADA + AVOCADO + CUCUMBER + JICAMA

Quesadillas

78033_Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN + HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + BLUE CHEESE DRESSING + CELERY

78031_Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + PICO + CREMA

78030_Quesadilla Marina

$18.00

OLD BAY BATTERED SHRIMP + CILANTRO SLAW + AVOCADO + SWEET CHILI SAUCE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + SRI-RANCHA

78032_Street Corn Quesadilla

$13.00

STREET CORN SALAD + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + CHIMICHURRI + PICO + CREMA

Tacos

78023_Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

ROASTED PORK + ROASTED PINEAPPLE + RED ONION + RADISH + CILANTRO

78014_Avocado Taco

$4.50

OLD BAY BATTERED AVOCADO + POBLANO SLAW + SRI-RANCHA

78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.50

FRIED SHRIMP + CILANTRO SLAW + SALSA VERDE + BANG BANG SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78022_Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

BRAISED AND SHREDDED BEEF + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO

78047_Birria Taco

$5.50

BRAISED BIRRIA BEEF + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + ONION + CILANTRO BIRRIA CONSOME

78025_Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MANGO PICO + JALAPEÑO SAUCE

78045_Carnitas Taco

$4.50

SLOW ROASTED PORK + SALSA VERDE + QUESO FRESCO + RADISH + CILANTRO

78019_CBR Taco

$4.50

FRIED CHICKEN + BACON + LETTUCE + DITOS RANCH

78017_Cheeseburger Taco

$5.00

GROUND BEEF + LIQUID QUESO + LETTUCE + PICO + BACON FANCY SAUCE

78027_Steak and Queso Taco

$5.00

SKIRT STEAK + LIQUID QUESO + GARLIC MAYO + GRILLED PEPPERS AND ONIONS + LETTUCE

78015_Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.50

CHICKEN TINGA + LETTUCE + PICO + BLACK BEANS + CREMA + QUESO FRESCO

78026_Chorizo Taco

$4.50

HOUSE CHORIZO + SALSA VERDE + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO

78029_Dynamite Fish Taco (Blackened)

$5.00

BLACKENED COD + SWEET CHILI SLAW + CHIPOTLE MAYO

78028_Dynamite Fish Taco (Fried)

$5.00

OLD BAY BATTERED COD + SWEET CHILI SLAW + CHIPOTLE MAYO

78013_Ground Beef Taco

$4.50

GROUND BEEF + LETTUCE + PICO + CREMA + QUESO FRESCO

78020_Nashville Hot Taco

$4.50

FRIED CHICKEN + NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE + DICED PICKLES + DITOS RANCH

78018_Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

CRISPY PORK BELLY + MANGO-TOMATILLO SLAW + DITOS RANCH

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

$5.50

OLD BAY BATTERED SHRIMP + PICO CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + GRILLED ONION + SRI-RANCHA

78024_Shrooms Taco

$4.50

MIXED MUSHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + PICKLED RED ONION + AVOCADO + QUESO FRESCO

78044_Sriracha Honey Tofu Taco

$5.00

CRISPY TOFU + HONEY-SRIRACHA GLAZE + ROASTED CORN + PICO + AVOCADO

78016_Street Steak Taco

$5.50

SKIRT STEAK + CILANTRO SLAW + PICO + TORTILLA STRIPS + QUESO FRESCO

Burritos

SKIRT STEAK + BLACKENED SHRIMP + LETTUCE + RICE + BLACK BEANS + ROASTED CORN + CHIPOTLE CREMA + AVOCADO + PICO

78055_Burrito 2.0 (Chicken)

$17.00

CHICKEN TINGA + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78011_Burrito 2.0 (Steak)

$19.00

SKIRT STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78010_Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH

78009_Steak and Elote Burrito

$17.00

SKIRT STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA

78060_Surf and Turf Burrito

$22.00

78059_Taco Salad Burrito

$13.00

LETTUCE + PICO + ROASTED CORN + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS + QUESO FRESCO + DITOS RANCH + CHIPOTLE CREMA + CRISPY TORTILLA BOWL

78050_Veggie Shroom Burrito

$15.00

LETTUCE + ROASTED POBLANO + CAULIFLOWER RICE + BLACK BEANS + RED ONION + ROASTED CORN & AVOCADO + SHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

Bowls

78056_2.0 Bowl (Chicken)

$17.00

CHICKEN TINGA + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)

$19.00

SKIRT STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS + ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78037_Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH

78036_Steak & Elote Bowl

$17.00

SKIRT STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA

78038_Surf and Turf Bowl

$22.00

SKIRT STEAK + BLACKENED SHRIMP + LETTUCE + RICE + BLACK BEANS + ROASTED CORN + CHIPOTLE CREMA + AVOCADO + PICO

78035_Taco Salad Bowl

$13.00

LETTUCE + PICO + ROASTED CORN + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS + QUESO FRESCO + DITOS RANCH + CHIPOTLE CREMA + CRISPY TORTILLA BOWL

78039_Veggie Shroom Bowl

$15.00

LETTUCE + ROASTED POBLANO + CAULIFLOWER RICE + BLACK BEANS + RED ONION + ROASTED CORN & AVOCADO + SHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78144_Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Empanadas

78041_Chorizo Jalapeno Popper Empanada

$13.00

CHORIZO + ROASTED JALAPENOS + CREAM CHEESE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + RANCH

78042_Cheesy Beef Empanada

$13.00

BARBACOA + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + QUESO FRESCO + ONIONS + PICKLED JALAPENOS + CREMA + CILANTRO

78150_Flaca Empanadas

$13.00

Sides

78084_Chip Refill

$2.00

78085_Mexi Rice

$4.00

78086_Black Beans

$4.00

78087_Refried Beans

$4.00

78088_Cauliflower Rice

$5.00Out of stock

78089_Street Corn Salad

$4.00

78090_Avocado

$4.00

78091_Chihuahua Cheese

$0.50

78092_Bacon

$4.00

78093_Jalapenos

$1.00

78094_Lettuce

$1.00

78095_Corn Tortilla

$1.00

78096_Flour Tortilla

$1.00

75047_Sweet Crema

$0.50

78097_Salsa Roja

$3.00

78098_Liquid Queso

$2.00Out of stock

78099_Guacamole

$5.00

78100_Ranch Dressing

$0.50

78101_Salsa Verde

$1.00

78102_Crema

$0.50

78103_Big Bang Sauce

$0.50

78104_Sri-Rancha

$0.50

78105_Blue Cheese

$0.50

78106_Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

78107_Chimichurri

$0.50

78109_Chipotle Crema

$0.50Out of stock

78110_Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

78111_Fancy Sauce

$0.50

78112_Jalapeno Sauce

$0.50

78113_Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

78114_Tinga Sauce

$0.50

78115_Lime Dressing

$0.50

78116_Magic Mustard

$0.50

78117_Sweet Crema

$0.50

78118_Cilantro Slaw

$1.00

78119_Chimichurri Slaw

$1.00

78120_Mango Tomatillo Slaw

$1.00

78121_Sweet Chili Slaw

$1.00

78122_Poblano Slaw

$1.00

78123_Mango Pico

$1.00

78124_Pickled Onions

$1.00

78125_Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Kids Menu

78049_Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

78050_Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

78051_Kids Ground Beef Tacos (2)

$7.00

78052_Kids Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)

$7.00

Dessert

78053_Sopapillas

$5.00

Add On Meats

78126_Al Pastor

$6.00

78127_Barbacoa

$6.00

78128_Blackened Fish

$6.00

78129_Blackened Shrimp

$7.00

78130_Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

78131_Carnitas

$5.00

78132_Chicken Tinga

$5.00

78133_Chorizo

$5.00

78134_Fried Chicken

$6.00

78135_Fried Fish

$6.00

78136_Fried Shrimp

$6.00

78137_Ground Beef

$6.00

78138_Pork Belly

$6.00

78139_Shrooms

$5.00

78140_Steak

$7.00

78141_Tofu

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
1301 S Joyce St D4, Arlington, VA 22202

