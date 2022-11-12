Banditos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Banditos 1118 S Charles St.

892 Reviews

$$

1118 S Charles St

Suite 110

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

Chips
Taco Salad Bowl
Rus And Gus (3)

Mens

Dumb & Dumber Tee

$20.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Beanie

$30.00

Pullover

$40.00

Light Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Dark Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Womens

Muscle Tee

$20.00

Razorback

$20.00

Mint Green Tank

$20.00

Banditos Crew Neck

$40.00

Hats

Ditos Hat

$25.00

Ditos Beanie

$30.00

Anniversary Party Ticket

Anniversary Party Ticket

$10.00

Starters

Chips

$5.00

8 oz Salsa

$4.00

8 oz Queso

$4.00

8oz Guacamole

$6.00

Pint Salsa

$7.00

Pint Queso

$7.00

Pint Guacamole

$10.00
Grilled Street Corn

Grilled Street Corn

$6.00
Monster Nachos

Monster Nachos

$14.00

Tacos (3 tacos per order)

Ground Beef (3)

Ground Beef (3)

$12.00

Lettuce, Pico, Crema, Queso Fresco

Crispy Pork Belly (3)

Crispy Pork Belly (3)

$13.50

Napa Cabbage, Mango-Tomatillo Slaw, Ranch

Chicken Tinga (3)

Chicken Tinga (3)

$13.50

Lettuce, Pico, Black Beans, Cremates, Queso Fresco

Dynamite Fish (3)

Dynamite Fish (3)

$13.50

Sweet Chili Slaw, Chipotle Mayo

Street Steak (3)

Street Steak (3)

$15.00

Chimichurri Slaw, Pico, Cripsy Tortilla Strips, Queso Fresco

Avocado Tacos (3)

Avocado Tacos (3)

$13.50

Old Bay Battered Avocado, Poblano Salad, Sriracha Mayo

Blackened Shrimp (3)

Blackened Shrimp (3)

$15.00

Mango Pico, Jalapeno Sauce

Cheeseburger (3)

Cheeseburger (3)

$13.50

Ground Beef, Liquid Queso, Chiuahua Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Bacon, Fancy Sauce

Al Pastor (3)

Al Pastor (3)

$13.50

Roasted Pork, Roasted Pineapple

Barbacoa (3)

Barbacoa (3)

$15.00

Braised and Shredded Beef, Queso Fresco

Rus And Gus (3)

Rus And Gus (3)

$15.00

Old Bay Battered and Fried Shrimp, Chihuahua Cheese, Grilled Onion, Pico, Sriracha Mayo

House Chorizo (3)

House Chorizo (3)

$12.00

Ground Spiced Pork, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco

Nashville Hot (3)

$12.00

Cheesesteak (3)

$15.00

CBR (3)

$13.50

Shrooms (3)

$12.00

Burritos & Bowls

Monster Chicken Burrito

Monster Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Tinga, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema, Queso, Ranchero Smother

Monster Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Chicken Tinga, Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Crema, Queso, Ranchero Smother

Burrito 2.0

Burrito 2.0

$17.00

Steak, Refried Beans, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Roasted Corn, Pico, Guacamole, Chihuahua Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce

Burrito 2.0 Bowl

$17.00

Steak, Refried Beans, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Roasted Corn, Pico, Guacamole, Chihuahua Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce

Steak and Elote Burrito

$17.00

Steak and Elote Bowl

$17.00

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

El Grande Mac Burrito

$15.00

Veggie Shroom Bowl

$15.00

Surf and Turf Bowl

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Taco Salad Bowl

$12.00

Lettuce, Pico, Roasted Corn, Mexi-Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Ranch, Sriracha Mayo, Served in a Crispy Tortilla Bowl

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Crema, Pico

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chihuahua Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery

Quesadilla Marina

Quesadilla Marina

$17.00

Street Corn Quesadilla

$12.00

Sides

Mexi Rice

$4.00

Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Street Corn Salad

$4.00

Retail

Anniversary Party Ticket

$10.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
