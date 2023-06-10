Banditos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Banditos Federal Hill 1118 S Charles St.

892 Reviews

$$

1118 S Charles St

Suite 110

Baltimore, MD 21230

Popular Items

78047_Birria Taco

78047_Birria Taco

$5.00

BRAISED BIRRIA BEEF + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + ONION + CILANTRO + BIRRIA JUS

78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.00

FRIED SHRIMP + SLAW + SALSA VERDE + BANG BANG SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

$5.50

OLD BAY BATTERED SHRIMP + PICO CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + GRILLED ONION + SRI-RANCHA

RETAIL

Mens

Dumb & Dumber Tee

$20.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Beanie

$30.00

Pullover

$40.00

Light Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Dark Blue Hoodie

$40.00

Womens

Muscle Tee

$20.00

Razorback

$20.00

Mint Green Tank

$20.00

Banditos Crew Neck

$40.00

Hats

Ditos Hat

$25.00

Ditos Beanie

$30.00

Anniversary Party Ticket

Anniversary Party Ticket

$10.00

CARRYOUT MENU

Starters

78040_Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN + TORTILLA STRIPS + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + ROASTED CORN + AVOCADO

78002_Chips & Guacamole

78002_Chips & Guacamole

$11.00

78003_Chips & Liquid Queso

$7.00
78007_Chorizqueso

78007_Chorizqueso

$12.00

TORTILLA CHIPS + LIQUID QUESO + CHORIZO + ROASTED RED PEPPER

78005_Monster Nachos

78005_Monster Nachos

$14.00

LIQUID QUESO + SALSA ROJA + BLACK BEANS + PICKLED JALAPEÑOS + PICO + CREMA

78006_Street Corn Starter

78006_Street Corn Starter

$6.00

LIME MAYO + TAJIN + COTIJA + CREMA

78004_Tres Amigos

78004_Tres Amigos

$14.00

SALSA ROJA + HOUSE GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + HOUSE CHIPS

Quesadillas

78033_Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

78033_Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN + HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + BLUE CHEESE DRESSING + CELERY

78031_Cheese Quesadilla

78031_Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + PICO + CREMA

78030_Quesadilla Marina

$18.00

OLD BAY BATTERED SHRIMP + CILANTRO SLAW + AVOCADO + SWEET CHILI SAUCE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + SRI-RANCHA

78032_Street Corn Quesadilla

78032_Street Corn Quesadilla

$12.00

STREET CORN SALAD + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + CHIMICHURRI + PICO + CREMA

Tacos

78014_Avocado Taco

78014_Avocado Taco

$4.50

OLD BAY BATTERED AVOCADO + POBLANO SLAW + SRI-RANCHA

78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.00

FRIED SHRIMP + SLAW + SALSA VERDE + BANG BANG SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78022_Barbacoa Taco

78022_Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

BRAISED AND SHREDDED BEEF + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO

78047_Birria Taco

78047_Birria Taco

$5.00

BRAISED BIRRIA BEEF + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + ONION + CILANTRO + BIRRIA JUS

78025_Blackened Shrimp Taco

78025_Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MANGO PICO + JALAPEÑO SAUCE

78045_Carnitas Taco

78045_Carnitas Taco

$4.00

SLOW ROASTED PORK + SALSA VERDE + QUESO FRESCO + RADISH + CILANTRO

78019_CBR Taco

78019_CBR Taco

$4.50

FRIED CHICKEN + BACON + LETTUCE + DITOS RANCH

78027_Steak and Queso Taco

78027_Steak and Queso Taco

$5.00

STEAK + LIQUID QUESO + GARLIC MAYO + GRILLED PEPPERS AND ONIONS + LETTUCE

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

$5.50

OLD BAY BATTERED SHRIMP + PICO CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + GRILLED ONION + SRI-RANCHA

78023_Al Pastor Taco

78023_Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

ROASTED PORK + ROASTED PINEAPPLE + RED ONION + RADISH + CILANTRO

78017_Cheeseburger Taco

$4.50

GROUND BEEF + LIQUID QUESO + LETTUCE + PICO + BACON + FANCY SAUCE

78015_Chicken Tinga Taco

78015_Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.50

CHICKEN TINGA + LETTUCE + PICO + BLACK BEANS + CREMA + QUESO FRESCO

78026_Chorizo Taco

$4.00

HOUSE CHORIZO + SALSA VERDE + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO

78029_Dynamite Fish Taco (Blackened)

$4.50

BLACKENED COD SWEET CHILI SLAW + CHIPOTLE MAYO

78028_Dynamite Fish Taco (Fried)

78028_Dynamite Fish Taco (Fried)

$4.50

OLD BAY BATTERED COD SWEET CHILI SLAW + CHIPOTLE MAYO

78013_Ground Beef Taco

78013_Ground Beef Taco

$4.00

GROUND BEEF + LETTUCE + PICO + CREMA + QUESO FRESCO

78020_Nashville Hot Taco

78020_Nashville Hot Taco

$4.00

FRIED CHICKEN + NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE + DICED PICKLES + DITOS RANCH

78018_Pork Belly Taco

78018_Pork Belly Taco

$4.50

CRISPY PORK BELLY + MANGO-TOMATILLO SLAW + DITOS RANCH

78024_Shrooms Taco

$4.00

MIXED MUSHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + PICKLED RED ONION + AVOCADO + QUESO FRESCO

Burritos

78055_Burrito 2.0 (Chicken)

$17.00

CHICKEN + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78011_Burrito 2.0 (Steak)

$19.00

STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78010_Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH

78060_Surf and Turf Burrito

$22.00

GRILLED STEAK + BLACKENED SHRIMP + LETTUCE + RICE + BLACK BEANS + ROASTED CORN + CHIPOTLE CREMA + AVOCADO + PICO

78059_Taco Salad Burrito

$12.00

78058_Veggie Shroom Burrito

$15.00

LETTUCE + ROASTED POBLANO + CAULIFLOWER RICE + BLACK BEANS + RED ONION + ROASTED CORN AVOCADO + SHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78009_Steak and Elote Burrito

78009_Steak and Elote Burrito

$17.00

STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA

Bowls

78056_2.0 Bowl (Chicken)

$17.00

CHICKEN + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)

$19.00

STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78037_Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH

78036_Steak & Elote Bowl

78036_Steak & Elote Bowl

$17.00

STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA

78038_Surf and Turf Bowl

$22.00

GRILLED STEAK + BLACKENED SHRIMP + LETTUCE + RICE + BLACK BEANS + ROASTED CORN + CHIPOTLE CREMA + AVOCADO + PICO

78035_Taco Salad Bowl

$12.00

LETTUCE + PICO + ROASTED CORN + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS + QUESO FRESCO + DITOS RANCH + CHIPOTLE CREMA + CRISPY TORTILLA BOWL

78039_Veggie Shroom Bowl

$15.00

LETTUCE + ROASTED POBLANO + CAULIFLOWER RICE + BLACK BEANS + RED ONION + ROASTED CORN AVOCADO + SHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

Empanadas

78041_Chorizo Jalapeno Popper Empanada

78041_Chorizo Jalapeno Popper Empanada

$12.00

CHORIZO + ROASTED JALAPENOS + CREAM CHEESE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + RANCH

78042_Cheesy Beef Empanada

$12.00

BARBACOA + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + QUESO FRESCO + ONIONS + PICKLED JALAPENOS + CREMA + CILANTRO

78150_Flaca Empanada

$12.00

Sides

78085_Mexi Rice

$4.00

78086_Black Beans

$4.00

78087_Refried Beans

$4.00

78088_Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

78089_Street Corn Salad

$4.00

78090_Avocado

$3.00

78091_Chihuahua Cheese

$0.50

78092_Bacon

$4.00

78093_Jalapenos

$1.00

78094_Lettuce

$1.00

78095_Corn Tortilla

$1.00

78096_Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Add On Meats

78126_Al Pastor

$6.00

78127_Barbacoa

$6.00

78128_Blackened Fish

$6.00

78129_Blackened Shrimp

$6.00

78130_Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

78131_Carnitas

$5.00

78132_Chicken Tinga

$5.00

78133_Chorizo

$5.00

78134_Fried Chicken

$6.00

78135_Fried Fish

$6.00

78136_Fried Shrimp

$6.00

78137_Ground Beef

$5.00

78138_Pork Belly

$6.00

78139_Shrooms

$5.00

78140_Steak

$6.00

78141_Tofu

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

BANDITOS TACOS & TEQUILA IS A TACO TEMPLE INSPIRED BY THE MOUTH WATERING FLAVORS OF MEXICAN STREET FOOD!

Website

Location

1118 S Charles St, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Banditos image
Main pic

