Main picView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Banditos 8139 Honeygo Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

8137 Honeygo Blvd

Nottingham, MD 21236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

78020_Nashville Hot Taco
78021_Rus & Gus Taco
78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

Starters

78002_Chips & Guacamole

78002_Chips & Guacamole

$12.00
78004_Tres Amigos

78004_Tres Amigos

$15.00

SALSA ROJA + HOUSE GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + HOUSE CHIPS

78006_Street Corn Starter

78006_Street Corn Starter

$7.00

LIME MAYO + TAJIN + COTIJA + CREMA

78001_Chips & Salsa

$6.00
78005_Monster Nachos

78005_Monster Nachos

$15.00

LIQUID QUESO + SALSA ROJA + BLACK BEANS + PICKLED JALAPEÑOS + PICO + CREMA

78003_Chips & Liquid Queso

$8.00

Tacos

78022_Barbacoa Taco

78022_Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

BRAISED AND SHREDDED BEEF + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO

78025_Blackened Shrimp Taco

78025_Blackened Shrimp Taco

$5.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MANGO PICO + JALAPEÑO SAUCE

78019_CBR Taco

78019_CBR Taco

$4.50

FRIED CHICKEN + BACON + LETTUCE + DITOS RANCH

78017_Cheeseburger Taco

$5.00

GROUND BEEF + LIQUID QUESO + LETTUCE + PICO + BACON + FANCY SAUCE

78027_Steak and Queso Taco

78027_Steak and Queso Taco

$5.00

STEAK + LIQUID QUESO + GARLIC MAYO + GRILLED PEPPERS AND ONIONS + LETTUCE

78028_Dynamite Fish Taco (Fried)

78028_Dynamite Fish Taco (Fried)

$5.00

OLD BAY BATTERED COD SWEET CHILI SLAW + CHIPOTLE MAYO

78029_Dynamite Fish Taco (Blackened)

$5.00

BLACKENED COD SWEET CHILI SLAW + CHIPOTLE MAYO

78018_Pork Belly Taco

78018_Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

CRISPY PORK BELLY + MANGO-TOMATILLO SLAW + DITOS RANCH

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

78021_Rus & Gus Taco

$5.50

OLD BAY BATTERED SHRIMP + PICO CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + GRILLED ONION + SRI-RANCHA

78016_Street Steak Taco

$5.50

STEAK + CHIMICHURRI SLAW + PICO + TORTILLA STRIPS + QUESO FRESCO

78046_Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$5.50

FRIED SHRIMP + SLAW + SALSA VERDE + BANG BANG SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78014_Avocado Taco

78014_Avocado Taco

$4.50

OLD BAY BATTERED AVOCADO + POBLANO SLAW + SRI-RANCHA

78013_Ground Beef Taco

78013_Ground Beef Taco

$4.50

GROUND BEEF + LETTUCE + PICO + CREMA + QUESO FRESCO

78015_Chicken Tinga Taco

78015_Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.50

CHICKEN TINGA + LETTUCE + PICO + BLACK BEANS + CREMA + QUESO FRESCO

78045_Carnitas Taco

78045_Carnitas Taco

$4.50

SLOW ROASTED PORK + SALSA VERDE + QUESO FRESCO + RADISH + CILANTRO

78023_Al Pastor Taco

78023_Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

ROASTED PORK + ROASTED PINEAPPLE + RED ONION + RADISH + CILANTRO

78026_Chorizo Taco

$4.50

HOUSE CHORIZO + SALSA VERDE + RED ONION + RADISH + QUESO FRESCO + CILANTRO

78024_Shrooms Taco

$4.50

MIXED MUSHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + PICKLED RED ONION + AVOCADO + QUESO FRESCO

78020_Nashville Hot Taco

78020_Nashville Hot Taco

$4.50

FRIED CHICKEN + NASHVILLE HOT SAUCE + DICED PICKLES + DITOS RANCH

Burritos

78011_Burrito 2.0 (Steak)

$19.00

STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78055_Burrito 2.0 (Chicken)

$17.00Out of stock

CHICKEN + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78009_Steak and Elote Burrito

78009_Steak and Elote Burrito

$17.00

STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA

78050_Veggie Shroom Burrito

$15.00

LETTUCE + ROASTED POBLANO + CAULIFLOWER RICE + BLACK BEANS + RED ONION + ROASTED CORN AVOCADO + SHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78060_Surf and Turf Burrito

$22.00

GRILLED STEAK + BLACKENED SHRIMP + LETTUCE + RICE + BLACK BEANS + ROASTED CORN + CHIPOTLE CREMA + AVOCADO + PICO

78010_Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH

78059_Taco Salad Burrito

$13.00

Bowls

78057_2.0 Bowl (Steak)

$19.00

STEAK + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78056_2.0 Bowl (Chicken)

$17.00

CHICKEN + REFRIED BEANS + RICE + GRILLED PEPPERS + GRILLED ONIONS ROASTED CORN + PICO + GUACAMOLE + LIQUID QUESO + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE

78036_Steak & Elote Bowl

78036_Steak & Elote Bowl

$17.00

STEAK + STREET CORN SALAD + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS +QUESO FRESCO + CHIPOTLE CREMA

78039_Veggie Shroom Bowl

$15.00

LETTUCE + ROASTED POBLANO + CAULIFLOWER RICE + BLACK BEANS + RED ONION + ROASTED CORN AVOCADO + SHROOMS + ROASTED TOMATO SAUCE + QUESO FRESCO

78038_Surf and Turf Bowl

$22.00

GRILLED STEAK + BLACKENED SHRIMP + LETTUCE + RICE + BLACK BEANS + ROASTED CORN + CHIPOTLE CREMA + AVOCADO + PICO

78037_Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP + MEXI-RICE + GUACAMOLE + LETTUCE + PICO + BANG BANG SAUCE + DITOS RANCH

78035_Taco Salad Bowl

$13.00

LETTUCE + PICO + ROASTED CORN + MEXI-RICE + BLACK BEANS + QUESO FRESCO + DITOS RANCH + CHIPOTLE CREMA + CRISPY TORTILLA BOWL

Quesadillas

78031_Cheese Quesadilla

78031_Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + PICO + CREMA

78033_Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

78033_Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

FRIED CHICKEN + HOUSE BUFFALO SAUCE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + BLUE CHEESE DRESSING + CELERY

78032_Street Corn Quesadilla

78032_Street Corn Quesadilla

$13.00

STREET CORN SALAD + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + CHIMICHURRI + PICO + CREMA

78030_Quesadilla Marina

$18.00

OLD BAY BATTERED SHRIMP + CILANTRO SLAW + AVOCADO + SWEET CHILI SAUCE + CHIHUAHUA CHEESE + SRI-RANCHA

Kids Menu

78049_Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

78050_Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

78051_Kids Ground Beef Tacos (2)

$7.00

78052_Kids Chicken Tinga Tacos (2)

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

78085_Mexi Rice

$4.00

78086_Black Beans

$4.00

78087_Refried Beans

$4.00

78088_Cauliflower Rice

$4.00

78089_Street Corn Salad

$4.00

78090_Avocado

$3.00

78091_Chihuahua Cheese

$0.50

78092_Bacon

$4.00

78093_Jalapenos

$1.00

78094_Lettuce

$1.00

78095_Corn Tortilla

$1.00

78096_Flour Tortilla

$1.00

78097_Salsa Roja

$1.00

78098_Liquid Queso

$2.00

78099_Guacamole

$5.00

78100_Ranch Dressing

$0.50

78101_Salsa Verde

$1.00

78102_Crema

$0.50

78103_Big Bang Sauce

$0.50

78104_Sri-Rancha

$0.50

78105_Blue Cheese

$0.50

78106_Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

78107_Chimichurri

$0.50

78109_Chipotle Crema

$0.50

78110_Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

78111_Fancy Sauce

$0.50

78112_Jalapeno Sauce

$0.50

78113_Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.50

78114_Tinga Sauce

$0.50

78115_Lime Dressing

$0.50

78116_Magic Mustard

$0.50

78117_Sweet Crema

$0.50

78118_Cilantro Slaw

$1.00

78119_Chimichurri Slaw

$1.00

78120_Mango Tomatillo Slaw

$1.00

78121_Sweet Chili Slaw

$1.00

78122_Poblano Slaw

$1.00

78123_Mango Pico

$1.00

78124_Pickled Onions

$1.00

78125_Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Tasty Meats

78126_Al Pastor

$6.00

78127_Barbacoa

$6.00

78128_Blackened Fish

$6.00

78129_Blackened Shrimp

$7.00

78130_Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

78131_Carnitas

$5.00

78132_Chicken Tinga

$5.00Out of stock

78133_Chorizo

$5.00

78134_Fried Chicken

$6.00

78135_Fried Fish

$6.00

78136_Fried Shrimp

$7.00

78137_Ground Beef

$5.00

78138_Pork Belly

$6.00

78139_Shrooms

$5.00

78140_Steak

$7.00

78141_Tofu

$5.00

Dessert

78053_Sopapillas

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8137 Honeygo Blvd, Nottingham, MD 21236

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Trovador
orange starNo Reviews
2523 Putty Hill Rd Parkville, MD 21234
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's - Towson
orange starNo Reviews
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's Pizza and Wing Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2907 O’Donnell St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
PLAZA MEXICO RESTAURANT
orange star4.5 • 2,955
2314 Bel Air Rd Fallston, MD 21047
View restaurantnext
Amano Taco
orange star4.1 • 146
301 W 29th St Suite 1002 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
R House Bar
orange star4.7 • 549
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nottingham

Wayward Bar & Kitchen - The Avenue at White Marsh
orange star4.1 • 384
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
The Curious Oyster - 8161 Honeygo Blvd CO
orange star4.1 • 374
8161 Honeygo Blvd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Bill's Seafood - 9016 Belair Rd
orange star4.7 • 111
9016 Belair Rd Nottingham, MD 21236
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nottingham
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Middle River
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fallston
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston