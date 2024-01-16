Tea

$4.50

Brewed to order, hot or iced. Our teas are carefully sourced by EVERY SPACE THING – a local tea collective with countless years dedicated to the joy and beauty found in sharing good tea. "We are a group of temporary figures dedicated to the perpetuation of quiet space in this increasingly noisy world. We are a collective with countless years dedicated to the joy and beauty found in sharing good tea. All of the teas we share are cultivated naturally without the use of pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers" – EVERY SPACE THING