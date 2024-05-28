- Home
El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina 8977 North Scottsdale Road
8977 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
ALL DAY
APPETIZERS
- NACHOS$16.00
Tostadas layered with chile con queso, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, black beans, jalapeño, tomato, onion. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
- TAQUITOS$12.00
Four fried corn tortillas filled with your choice of braised beef, chicken or cheese. Served with sour cream and guacamole
- SHRIMP TOSTADAS$15.00
Crispy blue corn, chile-lime marinted jumbo shrimp, chipotle aioli, lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo
- GUACAMOLE$14.00
Avocado, jalapeño, tomato, onion and lime. Served crispy tostadas
- QUESADILLA$13.00
- CHILE CON QUESO$14.00
Signature blend of melted cheeses, serrano, hatch chile, jalapeño and tomato. Served with crispy tostadas
- RIBS APP$12.00Out of stock
SOUP & SALAD
- POSOLE$7.00+
New Mexican style pork, hominy, crispy tortilla strips in a slow simmered pork broth
- GREEN CHILE STEW$8.00+
Slow simmered Pork, Hatch Green Chile, tomato and chicken broth
- TORTILLA SOUP$7.00+Out of stock
Tomato and chicken broth, Avocado, braised chicken and crispy tortillas
- TACO SALAD$16.00
- JIMMY THE GREEK$14.00
Crisp greens, Kalamata olives, Feta, Bermuda onions, cucumber, peperoncini housemade dressing
EL PATRON FAVORITES
- RIBEYE & ENCHILADAS$42.00
14 oz chile rubbed Prime grade Ribeye served with cheese enchiladas. Topped with red or green chile, served with pinto beans and rice. Swap it for rellenos Swap it for rellenos
- BBQ CHILE GLAZED BABY BACK RIBS$27.00Out of stock
Slow roasted-Southwest cured pork ribs slathered with our red chile BBQ sauce. Served with french fries
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$15.00
Two eggs any style served atop flour or corn tortillas, cheese and your choice of chile. Served with pinto beans and papitas
- ENCHILADA CASSEROLE$26.00
Corn Tortillas layered with green chile, chicken, blended cheeses and serrano cream sauce
- CARNE ADOVADA PLATE$28.00
Red chile braised pork shoulder. Served with flour tortillas
- GREEN CHILE CHICKEN ALFREDO$23.00
Linguini, grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, onions, spinach, serrano cream and Parmesean
- CHILE RELLENOS$24.00
Two green chiles naked or battered, stuffed with jalapeño jack. Topped with cheese, serrano cream or chile
- GREEN CHILE CHICKEN LASAGNA$25.00
Braised chicken, sautéed mushrooms, blend of cheeses and serrano cream
- TAMALE PLATE$23.00
Two pork tamales topped with cheese with your choice of chile. Served with pinto beans and rice
- WYOMING BLVD$23.00
- MONTGOMERY BLVD$27.00
- COMP SOPAPILLA
ENCHILADAS
- CHEESE ENCHILADAS$19.00
Rolled corn tortillas layered with cheese. Topped with red or green chile and cheese Add seasoned beef or braised chicken
- BLUE CORN ENCHILADA$17.00
Two flat blue corn tortillas layered with cheese. Topped with red or green chile and cheese Add seasoned beef or braised chicken
- CARNE ADOVADA ENCHILADAS$23.00
Corn tortillas with red chile braised pork shoulder. Topped with red or green chile and cheese
- SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS$22.00
Rolled corn tortillas filled with shrimp, white fish and calabacitas. Topped with serrano cream
- VEGETARIAN BLUE ENCHILADAS$19.00
Two flat blue corn tortillas layered with cheese, mashed beans, sautéed onions, mushrooms, tomato. Topped with red or green chile. Served with beans and calabacitas Add seasoned beef or braised chicken
- COMP SOPAPILLA
TACOS
- EL PATRON TACOS$17.00
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- BAJA FISH TACOS$18.00
Three tortillas with blackened white fish, chipotle aioli, spicy slaw and pico de gallo
- CARNE ASADA TACOS$19.00
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
- SHRIMP TACOS$20.00
Grilled shrimp, tomato, peppers, jalapeño and onion. Topped with lettuce, avocado and chipotle aioli
- CARNE ADOVADA TACOS$19.00
Red Chile braised pork served with three tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
- TOSTADA PLATE$18.00Out of stock
- MEDITERRANEAN LAMB$19.00
- ALC EL PATRÓN TACOS$4.50
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- ALC BAJA FISH TACOS$5.50
Three tortillas with blackened white fish, chipotle aioli, spicy slaw and pico de gallo
- ALC CARNE ASADA TACOS$5.75
Marinated and grilled skirt steak served with three tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
- ALC SHRIMP TACOS$6.00
Grilled shrimp, tomato, peppers, jalapeño and onion. Topped with lettuce, avocado and chipotle aioli
- ALC CARNE ADOVADA TACOS$5.75
Red Chile braised pork served with three tortillas. Topped with lettuce, cheese and pico de gallo
BURRITOS, STUFFED SOPAS & CHIMIS
- BEAN & CHEESE$15.00
- SEASONED BEEF & BEAN$16.00
- BRAISED CHICKEN & BEAN$16.00
- BRAISED BEEF$18.00
- SEASONED BEEF$17.00
- BRAISED CHICKEN$17.00
- CARNE ASADA$19.00
Grilled skirt steak, cheese, tomato, papitas, jalapeño and onion
- CARNE ADOVADA$18.00
Red Chile braised pork
- VEGETARIAN$16.00
Sautéed peppers, onions, corn, calabacitas and tomato. Served with beans and papitas
FROM THE GRILL
- HANGER STEAK RANCHERO$31.00
Marinated Black Angus Hanger topped with tomato, onions, peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
- RACK OF LAMB$38.00
Mediterranean crusted lamb chop, calabacitas, pinto beans, naked chile relleno with your choice of chile
- COMP SOPAPILLA
- CHICKEN FAJITA$22.00
- SKIRT STEAK FAJITA$23.00
- VEGETABLE FAJITA$20.00
- SHRIMP FAJITA$23.00
- COMBO FAJITA$22.00
- COMP SOPAPILLA
SIDES
NA BEVERAGE
COLD
HOT
COCKTAILS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
MARGARITAS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and operated; El Patron New Mexican Restaurant and Cantina boasts a tantalizing array of authentic New Mexican dishes like Green Chile Rellenos, Green Chile Chicken Lasagna and Red Chile Braised Pork Shoulder. El Patron offers nightly specials alongside an all-day happy hour on the front patio and bar that features house-made cocktails, margaritas, wine and beer.
8977 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253