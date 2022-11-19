Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque

Bandoleros 66 Tex-Mex-Cue

32 Reviews

$$

11 E Aspen Ave

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS & SIDES

Famous Texas Twinkie's Appetizer

$13.95Out of stock

Famous Texas Twinkie’s – Smoked Cream Cheese and our Award-Winning Brisket gets stuffed into two Fresh Jalapeno’s before we wrap it in Bacon, smoke it and cover it with our signature BBQ Sauce.

Chicharones

$3.50
Chips and House-made Salsa Appetizer

Chips and House-made Salsa Appetizer

$5.95

Our Tortilla Chips are Fresh Fried every day, and our House-made Fresh Salsa is our own Bandolero's Secret Recipe of course!

Chips and House-made 66 Guacamole Appetizer

Chips and House-made 66 Guacamole Appetizer

$8.95

Our Tortilla Chips are Fresh Fried every day, and our House-made Signature 66 Guacamole is a perfect pairing!

Sidewinder Fries (App/Basket)

Sidewinder Fries (App/Basket)

$6.95

Side of Sidewinder Fries (small)

$5.00

Large Side of Sidewinder Fries (DBL)

$12.00

Side of Smoked Corn (8oz)

$5.00

Large Side of Smoked Corn (Pint)

$10.00

Side of Cole Slaw (8oz)

$5.00

Large Side of Cole Slaw (Pint)

$10.00

Side of Spanish Rice (8oz)

$5.00

Large Side of Spanish Rice (Pint)

$10.00

Side of Potato Salad (8oz)

$5.00

Large Side of Potato Salad (Pint)

$10.00

Side of Southwest Beans (8oz)

$5.00

Large Side of Southwest Beans (Pint)

$10.00

Side of Cowboy Beans (8oz)

$5.00

Large Side of Cowboy Beans (Pint)

$10.00

STUFFED TACOS ALA CARTE & TACO PLATTERS

Ala carte Award Winning Smoked Brisket Taco

Ala carte Award Winning Smoked Brisket Taco

$8.50

Our Award-Winning Smoked Brisket Taco is served Ala carte with a small side of our House-made Salsa and a fresh cut lime wedge.

2 Award-Winning Smoked Brisket Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$19.95

Two (2) of our Award-Winning Smoked Brisket Tacos are served with your choice of one of our Hand-Crafted Signature Sides (6oz), and a small side of our House-made Salsa and a couple fresh cut lime wedges.

3 Award-Winning Smoked Brisket Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$24.95

Three (3) of our Award-Winning Smoked Brisket Tacos are served with your choice of one of our Hand-Crafted Signature Sides (6oz), and a small side of our House-made Salsa and a few fresh cut lime wedges.

Ala carte Award-Winning Brussel Sprout Taco

Ala carte Award-Winning Brussel Sprout Taco

$6.00

2 Award-Winning Brussel Sprout Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$14.95

3 Award-Winning Brussel Sprout Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$19.95

Ala carte Smoked Carnitas Taco

$6.00
2 Smoked Carnitas Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

2 Smoked Carnitas Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$14.95

3 Smoked Carnitas Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$19.95

Ala carte Adobo Taco

$6.00

2 Adobo Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$14.95

3 Adobo Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$19.95

Ala carte Pulled Chicken Taco

$6.00Out of stock

2 Pulled Chicken Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$14.95Out of stock

3 Pulled Chicken Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$19.95Out of stock

Ala carte Fried Fish Taco

$6.00

2 Fried Fish Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$14.95

3 Fried Fish Tacos with 1 side (8oz)

$19.95

SANDWICHES FROM THE PIT & 8oz SIDE

Award-Winning Smoked Brisket Philly Sandwich with a side (8oz)

Award-Winning Smoked Brisket Philly Sandwich with a side (8oz)

$17.95

One of a kind take on the Philly, we stuff a Fresh Hoagie Roll with our Award-Winning Smoked Brisket, add Sautéed Bell Peppers & Onions, then top it with Pepper jack Cheese.

Pulled Pork Sandwich with a side (8oz)

$15.95

Smoked for hours and hours our tender Carnitas are piled high and topped with our House-made Coleslaw.

Smoked Bratwurst Sausage Sandwich with a side (8oz)

$14.95

Set inside a Fresh Hoagie Roll is our Smoked Bratwurst Sausage and fresh grilled onions and peppers.

Chopped Smoked Brisket Sandwich with a side (8oz)

$16.95

The fattiest part, the point, of our Award-Winning Smoked Brisket gets chopped up and served on a Fresh Brio Bun.

Sliced Smoked Brisket Sandwich with a side (8oz)

$17.95

"The Flat", as it is referred to, of our 23-hour Award Winning Brisket is Sliced up and piled up high, and it comes with one of our Signature Hand-Crafted sides (6oz).

Adobo Pulled Chicken Sandwich with a side (8oz)

$15.95

The Don (pick 3 meats) Sandwich with a side (8oz) (Copy)

$20.95

SMOKED 66 MEAT & RIB PLATTERS

2 Smoked Meats (6oz total) and 2 sides (8oz each) Platter

$21.95

Pick any two of our Smoked Meats (Sliced Brisket, Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Bratwurst) totaling 6oz, and then choose two of our Signature Hand-Crafted sides at 6oz each.

3 Smoked Meats (9oz total) and 3 sides (8oz each) Platter

$31.95

Pick any three of our Smoked Meats totaling 9oz (Sliced Brisket, Chopped Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Bratwurst) and then choose any three of our Signature Hand-Crafted sides, each are 6oz so this is a shar-able Platter!.

Smoked Meatloaf Platter with 2 sides (8oz each)

$19.95
1/4 Rack Baby-Back Ribs Platter with 2 sides (8oz each)

1/4 Rack Baby-Back Ribs Platter with 2 sides (8oz each)

$26.95

Pick two of our signature sides (6oz each) to go with ¼ of slow Smoked Baby-back Ribs.

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs Platter with 3 sides (8oz each)

$33.95

A half Rack of our slow Smoked Baby-back Ribs and three of our signature sides (6oz each) of your choice, this Platter is enough to share if your willing.

1 Full Rack of Slow Smoked Baby Back Ribs with 3 sides (8oz each)

$44.95

Our slow Smoked Baby-back Ribs, a Full Rack, plus three of our Signature Hand-Crafted Sides (6oz each) its share-able for 2-3 people.

THE PITMASTER'S ELITE MEALS

The Elden, 2 Appetizers, 2.5 Lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 sides (Pints),6 Churros

The Elden, 2 Appetizers, 2.5 Lbs. of Smoked Meats, 3 sides (Pints),6 Churros

$95.00

The Elden feeds 6-8 people with your choice of 2 Appetizers, and 2.5 lbs. of Smoked Meats (1 pound of Smoked Brisket, 1 pound of Pulled Pork, 1/2 pound of smoked Bratwurst), three Signature Hand-crafted sides (Pints), and six Churros.

The Humphrey, 5 lbs of Smoked Meats, 4 Appetizers, 6 sides (Pints), and a dozen Churros

$180.00

The Humphrey is going to feed up to 12 people as it comes with 2 pounds of Smoked Brisket, 2 pound of Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, 1 full pound of Smoked Bratwurst, four Appetizers of your choice, six Signature Hand-Crafted sides (Pints), and twelve Fried Churros.

The Family Smoked Meatloaf with 2 sides (Pints)

$44.95Out of stock

This full loaf of our Original Smoked Meatloaf will feed 4-6 people and it comes with 2 of our Signature Hand-crafted sides (Pints) to feed the whole family.

The Smoke Daddy, 2 Full Racks of Smoked Baby-Back Ribs with 3 sides (Pints)

$119.00Out of stock

Two (2) Full Racks of Slow Smoked Baby-back Ribs and three of our Signature Hand-Crafted sides (Pints) is enough food for your family and the neighbors. (Feeds 6-8people)

LITTLE BANDITS (KIDS MENU)

Kids Quesadilla (With 3oz Fries & Juice)

$6.50

Kids Adobo Chicken Taco (With 3oz Fries & Juice)

$7.50

Kids Pork Taco (With 3oz Fries & Juice)

$7.50

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich (With 3oz Fries & Juice)

$8.50

Kids Dinasaur Chicken Nugs (With 3oz Fries & Juice)

$7.50

DESSERTS

Churro Solo

$1.50

Churro Basket (6)

$6.95

Bread Pudding Cookie a la mode

$7.95Out of stock

THE LOCAL'S MENU

The Don (pick 3 meats) Sandwich with a side (8oz)

$20.95

Sliced Brisket & a side

$19.95

Chopped Brisket & a side

$19.95

Smoked Pork Carnitas & a side

$14.95

Adobo Pulled Chicken & a side

$14.95

The Brussel Sprout Bowl

$12.95

SMOKED MEATS BY THE POUND

Brisket by the #

$35.00

Adobo Pulled Chicken by the #

$24.00

Smoked Pork Carnitas by the #

$24.00

Bottled American Sodas & Juice

16.9oz Bottle of Coke

$3.00

16.9oz Bottle of Diet Coke

$3.00

16.9oz Bottle of Dr. Pepper

$3.00

16.9oz Bottle of Mountain Dew

$3.00

16.9oz Bottle of Sprite

$3.00
Kid Juice

Kid Juice

$1.95
Mineragua Sparkling Water (Copy)

Mineragua Sparkling Water (Copy)

$3.00

Bottled Mexican Sodas & Mineral Water

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Lime Soda

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Lime Soda

$3.50

Jarritos was born from a fusion of ideas and traditions in Mexico in 1950 by Don Francisco Hill. They have incredible flavors, and less carbonation than U.S. Sodas.

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Tamarind Soda

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Tamarind Soda

$3.50

Jarritos was born from a fusion of ideas and traditions in Mexico in 1950 by Don Francisco Hill. They have incredible flavors, and less carbonation than U.S. Sodas.

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Fruit Punch

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos was born from a fusion of ideas and traditions in Mexico in 1950 by Don Francisco Hill. They have incredible flavors, and less carbonation than U.S. Sodas.

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Grapefruit Soda

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Grapefruit Soda

$3.50

Jarritos was born from a fusion of ideas and traditions in Mexico in 1950 by Don Francisco Hill. They have incredible flavors, and less carbonation than U.S. Sodas.

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Pineapple Soda

Jarritos Bottled Mexican Pineapple Soda

$3.50

Jarritos was born from a fusion of ideas and traditions in Mexico in 1950 by Don Francisco Hill. They have incredible flavors, and less carbonation than U.S. Sodas.

Mineragua Sparkling Water

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in TASTY BBQ, AMAZING tacos, DELICIOUS margaritas and cocktails, and FANTASTIC Service!

Website

Location

11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Bandoleros 66 image
Bandoleros 66 image
Bandoleros 66 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lumberyard Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
5 S. San Francisco St. Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Fat-mans Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
1865 East Butler Avenue Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Kachina Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ - (928) 774-7292
orange starNo Reviews
2320 N. 4th Street Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
BIGFOOT BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston