Bandoleros Taqueria Y Mas
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 am
Located in the Historic District in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Bandoleros Taqueria is a fresh take on Mexican food. We use Fresh made tortillas for all our tacos, quesadillas and burritos. We serve classic tacos but also fusion Tacos with flavorful combinations. Our Birria Short Rib tacos are a must try!
208 SW 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33351
