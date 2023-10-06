FOOD

CHIPS & DIPS

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

Homemade Salsa, served with fresh homemade chips fried per order.

JALAPENO SALSA

JALAPENO SALSA

$8.00

Homemade Jalapeno Salsa, served with fresh homemade chips fried per order.

QUESO

QUESO

$12.00

Homemade Queso blend of 3 cheeses, served with fresh homemade chips fried per order.

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$13.00

Homemade fresh Guacamole , served with fresh homemade chips fried per order.

APPETIZERS

ELOTE CORN RIBS

ELOTE CORN RIBS

$9.00

Sweet corn, mexican crema, cilantro garlic, pico de gallo & cotija cheese

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

CHICKEN TAQUITOS

$11.00

Homemade chicken taquitos, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese & white crema sauce

REFRIED BEAN TAQUITOS

REFRIED BEAN TAQUITOS

$10.00

Homemade bean taquitos, topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese & white crema sauce

STUFFED JALAPENOS

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$11.00Out of stock

Stuffed with our homemade four cheese blend, beer battered & topped with white crema sauce

HAM CROQUETTES

HAM CROQUETTES

$9.00

Homemade, served with cilantro garlic sauce (4 per order)

CHICKEN CROQUETTES

CHICKEN CROQUETTES

$9.00

Homemade, served with cilantro garlic sauce (4 per order)

PORK BELLY BITES

PORK BELLY BITES

$14.00

Fried pork belly bites, served with homemade chipotle agave sauce

CHICKEN TOSTADAS

CHICKEN TOSTADAS

$12.00

Slow roasted chicken, corn tostada, refried beans, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, cilantro garlic sauce & cotija cheese

SHRIMP TOASTADAS

SHRIMP TOASTADAS

$14.00

Fried shrimp, corn tostada, refried beans, pico de gallo, spicy mayo, cilantro garlic sauce & cotija cheese

TACOS

2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans. additional taco $4, add a side of guacamole $4
CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

Slow roasted chicken, red onions, cilantro & cotija cheese. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beens

VEGGIE TACOS

VEGGIE TACOS

$12.00

homemade guacamole, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, crema, cotija cheese & white crema sauce, 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans

GRINGO BEEF TACOS

GRINGO BEEF TACOS

$14.00

ground beef, romaine lettuce, cheese, pico de galo, crema & white crema sauce, 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

$14.00

buffalo style chicken, cilantro slaw & white crema sauce 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans

CARNITAS TACOS

CARNITAS TACOS

$15.00

slow roasted pork, red onions, cilantro & cotija cheese. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans

BBQ PULLED PORK TACOS

BBQ PULLED PORK TACOS

$16.00

bbq pork, cilantro slaw & white crema sauce. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans

VEGAN PORTABELLO TACOS

VEGAN PORTABELLO TACOS

$17.00

portobelo mushrooms, romaine lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo & vegan cheese. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY CHICKEN TACOS

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY CHICKEN TACOS

$16.00

homemade southern style fried chicken, lettuce & homemade hot honey. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

SOUTHERN STYLE FRIED CHICKEN TACOS

SOUTHERN STYLE FRIED CHICKEN TACOS

$16.00

homemade southern style fried chicken, lettuce, pickles & spicy mayo . 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

BUFALO SHRIMP TACOS

BUFALO SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

buffalo shrimp, cilantro slaw & white crema sauce. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

CITRUS MANGO SHRIMP TACOS

CITRUS MANGO SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

citrus mango shrimp, lettuce, mango pico de gallo, cilantro & citrus mango sauce. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$19.00

pacific cod in beer batter, cilantro slaw, spicy mayo & white crema sauce. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

BIRRIA SHORT RIB TACOS

BIRRIA SHORT RIB TACOS

$21.00

slow cooked short rib Birria style with homemade cheese blend, topped with cilantro & onions. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

SPANISH CHORIZO TACOS

SPANISH CHORIZO TACOS

$16.00

spanish chorizo, lettuce, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese & white crema sauce. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

STEAK TACOS

STEAK TACOS

$19.00

grilled steak, onions, cilantro & cotija cheese, topped with cilantro chimichuri. 2 tacos per order, served with a side of rice & beans.

QUESADILLAS

Served with a side of rice & beans. add guacamole $4. substitute for french fries or chips & salsa $2
CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$14.00

homemade cheese blend, pico de gallo & sour cream. Served with a side of rice & beans.

VEGAN CHEESE QUESADILLA

VEGAN CHEESE QUESADILLA

$15.00

vegan cheese & pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice & beans.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$16.00

slow roasted chicken homemade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. Served with a side of rice & beans .

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

CARNITAS QUESADILLA

$17.00

slow roasted pork, homemade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. Served with a side of rice & beans.

BBQ PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

BBQ PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

$17.00

BBQ pulled pork, homamade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. Served with a side of rice & beans.

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$16.00

buffalo chicken, homamade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. served with a side of rice & beans.

GRINGO BEEF QUESADILLA

GRINGO BEEF QUESADILLA

$16.00

ground beef, homamade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. served with a side of rice & beans.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$19.00

fried shrimp, homemade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. served with a side of rice & beans .

BUFFALO SHRIMP QUESADILLA

BUFFALO SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$19.00

buffalo shrimp, homemade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. served with a side of rice & beans .

VEGAN PORTABELLO MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

VEGAN PORTABELLO MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$18.00

portobello mushrooms, vegan cheese & pico de gallo. served with a side of rice & beans .

PORTABELLO MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

PORTABELLO MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$17.00

portobello mushrooms, homemade cheese blend, pico de gallo & crema. served with a side of rice & beans .

STEAK QUESADILLA

STEAK QUESADILLA

$21.00

grilled steak, homemade cheese blend, pico de gallo, crema & cilantro chimichuri. served with a side of rice & beans.

RICE BOWLS

BLACK BEAN BOWL

BLACK BEAN BOWL

$15.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$17.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

GRINGO BEEF BOWL

GRINGO BEEF BOWL

$18.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL

BUFFALO CHICKEN BOWL

$18.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY BOWL

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY BOWL

$19.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

CARNITAS BOWL

CARNITAS BOWL

$18.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

BBQ PULLED PORK BOWL

BBQ PULLED PORK BOWL

$19.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

SHRIMP BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

$20.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

BUFFALO SHRIMP BOWL

BUFFALO SHRIMP BOWL

$20.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

STEAK BOWL

STEAK BOWL

$24.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BOWL

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BOWL

$19.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

SHORT RIB BOWL

SHORT RIB BOWL

$24.00

spanish rice, black beans, pico de gallo, white crema sauce, shredded cheese, romaine lettuce, cotija cheese & cilantro garlic sauce

BURRITOS

Served with a side of rice, beans & cilantro garlic sauce. add guacamole $4. substitute for french fries or chips & salsa $2
BLACK BEAN BURRITO

BLACK BEAN BURRITO

$15.00

Black beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$17.00

Chicken, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

GRINGO BEEF BURRITO

GRINGO BEEF BURRITO

$18.00

Gringo Beef, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

BUFFALO CHICKEN BURRITO

BUFFALO CHICKEN BURRITO

$18.00

Buffalo chicken, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

CARNITAS BURRITO

CARNITAS BURRITO

$18.00

slow cocked pork, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

BBQ PULLED PORK BURRITO

BBQ PULLED PORK BURRITO

$19.00

BBQ pulled pork, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY CHICKEN BURRITO

NASHVILLE HOT HONEY CHICKEN BURRITO

$19.00

Nashville style hot honey chicken, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$20.00

Shrimp, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

BUFFALO SHRIMP BURRITO

BUFFALO SHRIMP BURRITO

$20.00

Buffalo shrimp, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURRITO

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURRITO

$19.00

Portobello mushrooms, beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

VEGAN PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURRITO

VEGAN PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM BURRITO

$20.00

Nashville style hot honey chicken, beans, rice, avocado, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, & cilantro Served with side of rice & beans.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (chicken)

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (chicken)

$20.00

Burrito California Style with French fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, red onions & spicy mayo. Served with side of rice & beans.

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (pork)

CALIFORNIA BURRITO (pork)

$20.00

Burrito California Style with French fries, guacamole, pico de gallo, red onions & spicy mayo. Served with side of rice & beans.

STEAK BURRITO

STEAK BURRITO

$24.00

Black beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

SHORT RIB BURRITO

SHORT RIB BURRITO

$24.00

Black beans, rice, avocado, cheese, pico de gallo, red onions, cilantro & crema. Served with side of rice & beans.

DESSERTS

NUTELLA TACOS

NUTELLA TACOS

$9.00
A REALLY GOOD FLAN

A REALLY GOOD FLAN

$9.00
CHURROS

CHURROS

$9.00

CHURRO TACOS

$11.00

SIDES

QUESO FRIES

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

RICE

$6.00

BLACK BEANS

$6.00

REFRIED BEANS

$6.00

CILANTRO SLAW

$6.00

YUCA FRIES

$6.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

SAUCES

CITRUS MANGO

$1.00

CHIPOTLE AGAVE

$1.00

BANDOLEROS CREMA

$1.00

SPICY MAYO

$1.00

JALAPENO CREMA

$1.00

CILANTRO GARLIC

$1.00

DRINKS

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COKE ZERO CAN

$4.00

SPRITE CAN

$4.00

JARRITOS

$4.00

COKE CAN

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

RED BULL

$6.00

WATER BOTTLE

$3.00

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.50

LATTE

$4.50

CAPPUCINNO

$4.50

FOOTBALL SPECIALS

BILLS FOOTBALL MENU

CHICKEN WINGS - 10pc

CHICKEN WINGS - 10pc

$16.00

10 pc Chicken Wings, Buffalo style, served with your choice of sauce, Homemade Blue Cheese & Celery Sticks

CHICKEN WINGS - 20pc

CHICKEN WINGS - 20pc

$29.00

20 pc Chicken Wings, Buffalo style, served with your choice of sauce, Homemade Blue Cheese & Celery Sticks

CHICKEN WINGS - 50pc

CHICKEN WINGS - 50pc

$69.00

50 pc Chicken Wings, Buffalo style, served with your choice of sauce, Homemade Blue Cheese & Celery Sticks

CHICKEN NACHOS

CHICKEN NACHOS

$16.00

Loaded chicken nachos with homemade chips, queso, black beans, pico de gallo, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, sour cream, white crema sauce & cotija cheese.

BEEF NACHOS

BEEF NACHOS

$16.00

Loaded beef nachos with homemade chips, queso, black beans, pico de gallo, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, sour cream, white crema sauce & cotija cheese.