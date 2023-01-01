Bang Bang - Phoenix 420 S Mill Ave Ste 201
420 S Mill Ave Ste 201
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sushi
Specialty Rolls
- Bang Vegan$15.00
Takuwan, cucumber, avocado. Topped with portobello mushrooms, avocado, cilantro, and spicy soy lime drizzle
- Kill Bill$19.00
Spicy yellowtail, cilantro, and cucumber. Topped with saku tuna, fried onions, eel sauce, and garlic soy sauce. (Want to change vegan roll to something else)
- Godzilla$17.00
Crab mixed, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Topped with saku tuna, togorashi, cilantro, and habanero sauce
- Bruce Lee$18.00
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber. Topped with albacore, soy mustard sauce, chive, and lemon slice garnish
- Karate Kick$15.00
Crab mixed, spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese, and jalapeño. Wrapped in soy paper and deep-fried. Topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Hello Kitty$16.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and avocado. Wrapped in pink soy paper. Topped with spicy crab and scallops, panko flakes, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and chive garnish
- Bang Bang$16.00
Crab mixed, asparagus, and avocado. Topped with salmon, pico de gallo, and cilantro
- The Tatum$17.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and jalapeño. Topped with yellowtail, spicy mayo, and chive garnish
- Akira$17.00
Cucumber, Spicy Crab Mix, Shrimp Tempura, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno , Spicy Mayo and Sweet Sauce.
- Zorro$16.00
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Deep Fried, Topped with Spicy Crab Mix, Tempura Jalapeno.
Classic Rolls
- Avocado Roll$9.00
Avocado wrapped in rice and nori
- California Roll$9.00
Crab mix, avocado, and cucumber
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
Crab mixed, avocado, and cucumber. Topped with chef's choice fish and avocado
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crab mixed, cucumber, and avocado. Wrapped in goma soy paper. Topped with eel sauce
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$13.00
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber, and sprouts. Topped with habanero sauce
- Spider Roll$14.00
Soft shell crab, crab mixed, cucumber, and avocado. Wrapped in goma soy paper. Topped with eel sauce
- Veggie Roll$8.00
Yamagobo, takuwan, kanpyo, avocado, and cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$12.00
Salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber. Topped with avocado and habanero sauce
- Dragon Roll$13.00
Crab Mix, Cucumber. Topped with fresh water Eel, Avocado and Eel Sauce.
Nigiri
Sashimi
Carpaccio
- Tuna Tataki Carpaccio$18.00
Bell pepper, red onion, chive, and ponzu
- Lemon Peppered Tuna Carpaccio$18.00
Sliced Hawaiian big eye tuna with lemon pepper sear and mango-agave purée. Topped with garlic shoyu and fresh micro greens
- Yellowtail Carpaccio$17.00
Serrano, bell pepper, red onion, chive, micro cilantro, and spicy soy lime sauce
- Salmon Carpaccio$17.00
Capers, bell pepper, red onion, chive, and soy lime sauce
- Albacore Carpaccio$16.00
Bell pepper, red onion, and mustard soy
Party Boats
Party Boats - Party Boats
- Roll Party$140.00
The Tatum, Bang Bang, Hello Kitty, Godzilla, Kill Bill, Karate Kick, California, and Spicy Tuna.
- Seafood Party$100.00
Calamari, Sweet Chili Shrimp, Spicy Tuna Bites, Poke Nachos, Bang Bang Puffs.
- Kitchen Party$110.00
Edamame, Shishito Pepper, Bang Bang Wings, Gyoza, Bang Bang Puffs, Katsu Bao Buns.
Kitchen
Bang Bang's Signature Dishes
- General Bangs Chicken$16.00
Crispy deep fried chicken, tossed in Bang Bang sauce.
- Bang Bang Puffs$14.00
- Poke Nachos$18.00
Marinated raw tuna, crispy wontons, avocado, jalapeno, spicy mayo, white sauce, cilantro, spring onion.
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$18.00
Crispy sushi rice, spicy tuna mix, avocado, jalapeno.
- Bao Buns$20.00
2 fluffy, delicious bao buns with your choice of beef or chicken katsu.
- Wagyu Steak Plate$34.00
6oz American Wagyu, Topped with our house made shiro sauce. Served with a side of steamed rice, grilled zucchini, and grilled asparagus.
Kitchen
- Saikyo Salmon$19.00
Specially marinated grilled salmon.
- Chicken Katsu$17.00
Panko breasted chicken served with rice & bang-slaw. Served with spicy mayo and hoisin BBQ sauce
- Fried Rice$14.00
Wok fried, savory, served with your choice of protein.
- Veggie Egg Rolls$12.00
Deep fried vegetable rolls, served with Bang Bang sauce and spicy mayo.
- Bang Bang Wings$15.00
Tossed with your choice of Bang Bang Sauce or Sweet Sauce.
- Sweet Chili Shrimp$20.00
Grilled shrimp skewers, served with Bang Bang sauce.
- Shishito Peppers$11.00
Flash fried shishito peppers tossed with house ponzu and togarashi.
- Edamame$8.00
- Miso Soup$5.00
Miso, tofu, wakame.
- Poke Bowl$17.00
Sushi Rice, Cucumber, Avocado, red onion, radish, spring onion, with your choice of salmon, tuna, or yellowtail.
- Calamari$14.00
Tender calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with spicy mayo and Bang Bang sauce.
- Chicken Gyoza$12.00
Chicken Dumplings, served with Gyoza sauce and spicy mayo.
- Agedashi Tofu$14.00
Crispy pan fried tofu. Served with house made sauce.
- Yakisoba Noodles$16.00
Sweet and savory wok fried noodles, served with your choice of protein.
Bang Bang Salads
Drink Menu
Signature Cocktails
- Spicy Mandarin Margarita$13.00
Tequila 1.5 oz lime juice 1 oz, mandarin juice 1 oz, 1 oz simple, serrano pepper muddled, chamuy tajin rim
- Tokyo Mule$14.00
Vodka 1.5 oz, sake 1 oz, 1.5 oz ginger beer, .5 oz lime juice, cucumber shaken
- Cool as a Cucumber$13.00
Tequila (Blanco) 1.5 oz, 1 oz agave, cucumber, lychee, .5 lime juice
- Espresso Martini$15.00
Vodka 2 oz, coffee liquer .5 oz, espresso 1 oz, .5 simple
- Matcha Mint Julep$13.00
Bourbon 1.5 oz, 1 teaspoon matcha, mint leaves, 1 oz simple
- Singapore Sling$14.00
Gin 1 oz, .25 bendectine, 25 grandma, .25 cherry liquer, 5 lime juice, bitters, soda
- Lychee Martini$14.00
Vodka 2 oz, dry vermouth .5 oz, lyche juice 1 oz, lime juice .5 oz
- Tempe Tea$13.00
Vodka 1.5 oz, 3 oz tropical red bull, 1 oz soda water, lime wedge
- Yuzu Marg$13.00
Tequila (Blanco) 1.5 oz, yuzu juice 1 oz, 1 oz cointreu, 1 oz simple
- Disco Fashion$14.00
Whiskey - old fashion
- Asian Pear Mojito$13.00
Rum 1.5 oz, .1 oz apple liquer, .5 lime juice, splash pineapple juice, mint shaken
- Pinoy Collins$13.00
Gin 1.5 oz, calamansi juice 1 oz, 1 oz simple, soda to top
Tea Pots
Shots
- Green Tea$11.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Kamikaze$12.00
- Three Wise Men$12.00
- Red Headed S***$11.00
- Jager Bomb$10.00
- Mind Eraser$11.00
- Washington Apple$11.00
- White Gummy Bear Shot$12.00
- B******$12.00
- Jolly Rancher$12.00
- Cement Mixer$11.00
- PB & J$12.00
- Vegas Bomb$12.00
- Irish Car Bomb$11.00
- Tootsie Roll$11.00
- Cherry Bomb$11.00
Classic Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
- Aviation$14.00
- Bees Knees$14.00
- Blood and Sand$14.00
- Bloody Mary$14.00
- Boulevardier$14.00
- Cosmopolitian$14.00
- Daquiri$14.00
- Dark and Stormy$14.00
- Espressotini$14.00
- French 75$14.00
- Gimlet$14.00
- Greyhound$11.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Mai Tai$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mint Julep$14.00
- Mojito$14.00
- Moscow Mule$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Paloma$14.00
- Penicillin$14.00
- S** on the Beach$14.00
- Sangria$10.00
- Screwdriver$11.00
- Sea Breeze$11.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Spritz$14.00
- Tom Collins$14.00
- Vesper$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$14.00
Sake
- Gekkeikan Cold Sake$8.00
- Gekkeikan Hot Sake$8.00
9 oz. Filtered hot sake
- Gekkeikan Nigori$16.00
- Hakutsu Sayuri Nigori$18.00
- Heaven Sake 12 Konishi$65.00
- Heaven Sake Hakushika$70.00
- Heaven Sake Urakaumi$100.00
- Ozeki Nigori$45.00
- Pure Dawn$21.00
- Pure Dusk$22.00
- Sake Bomb$9.00
Kirin beer with gekkeikan cold sake
- Tyku$45.00
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Wine GLS
Wine BTL
Non-Alc
- Arnold Palmer$4.00
- Coke$4.00
- Cranberry Jce*$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Gingerale$4.00
- Grapefruit Jce*$4.00
- Hot Green Tea$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Pineapple Jce*$4.00
- Red Bull$6.00
- Red Bull - Coconut$6.00
- Red Bull - Sugar Free$6.00
- Red Bull - Tropical$6.00
- Red Bull - Watermelon$6.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Pellegrino Sparkling 20oz$6.00
Non-Alc REFILL
Seltzers
Liquor
WELLS
Vodka
- Absolut$12.00
Premium
- Absolut Elyx$13.00
Premium
- Belvedere$13.00
Premium
- Ciroc$13.00
Premium
- Grey Goose$13.00
Premium
- Haku$12.00
Premium
- Skyy$12.00
Premium
- Svedka$11.00
Well
- Tito's$12.00
Premium
- Svedka DBL$22.00
- Tito's DBL$24.00
- Grey Goose DBL$26.00
- Belvedere DBL$26.00
- Absolut Elyx DBL$26.00
- Absolut DBL$24.00
- Haku DBL$24.00
- Ciroc DBL$26.00
- Skyy DBL$24.00
Tequila
- Avion Silver$13.00
Premium
- Casamigos Añejo$16.00
Premium
- Casamigos Blanco$13.00
Premium
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
Premium
- Cazadores Blanco$12.00
Premium
- Clase Azul$32.00
Premium
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
Premium
- Don Julio 70$21.00
Premium
- Don Julio Añejo$17.00
Premium
- Don Julio Blanco$14.00
Premium
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
Premium
- El Tesoro Blanco$13.00
Premium
- El Tesoro Repo$14.00
Premium
- Espolon Blanco$12.00
Premium
- Mi Campo Blanco$12.00
Premium
- Patrón Blanco$16.00
Premium
- Patrón Repo$18.00
Premium
- Sauza$11.00
Well
- Avion Silver DBL$26.00
- Casamigos Añejo DBL$32.00
- Casamigos Blanco DBL$26.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$28.00
- Cazadores Blanco DBL$24.00
- Clase Azul DBL$64.00
- Don Julio 1942 DBL$70.00
- Don Julio 70 DBL$42.00
- Don Julio Añejo DBL$34.00
- Don Julio Blanco DBL$28.00
- Don Julio Reposado DBL$30.00
- El Tesoro Blanco DBL$26.00
- El Tesoro Repo DBL$28.00
- Espolon Blanco DBL$24.00
- Mi Campo Blanco DBL$24.00
- Patrón Blanco DBL$32.00
- Patrón Repo DBL$36.00
- Sauza DBL$22.00
Gin
Whiskey
- Basil Hayden$16.00
Premium
- Bulleit Bourbon$14.00
Premium
- Bulleit Rye$13.00
Premium
- Crown Royal$12.00
Premium
- Elijah Craig$13.00
Premium
- Grand Old Dad$11.00
Well
- Jack Daniel's$12.00
Premium
- Jameson$12.00
Premium
- Makers Mark$13.00
Premium
- Basil Hayden DBL$32.00
- Bulleit Bourbon DBL$28.00
- Bulleit Rye DBL$26.00
- Crown Royal DBL$24.00
- Elijah Craig DBL$26.00
- Grand Old Dad DBL$22.00
- Jack Daniel's DBL$24.00
- Jameson DBL$24.00
- Makers Mark DBL$26.00
Rum
Mezcal
Scotch
Cognac
Liqueurs
Bottles
Vodka BTL
Tequila BTL
Bourbon / Whiskey BTL
Champagne BTL
NON-Alcoholic
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
