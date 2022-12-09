Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bang Bang Burgers 7th Street

1,203 Reviews

$$

2001 E 7th Street

Suite D

Charlotte, NC 28204

Single Bang Bang
Cheeseburger Eggroll
Double Bang Bang

Burgers

Single Bang Bang

$8.30

AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side

Double Bang Bang

Double Bang Bang

$10.40

Single Cowboy

$8.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side

Double Cowboy

Double Cowboy

$11.00

Single Pimento

$8.50

Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side

Double Pimento

Double Pimento

$11.00

Single TNT

$8.50

GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, sliced jalapeños, crispy onion strings and homemade green Sriracha sauce on the side

Double TNT

Double TNT

$11.00

Single Mushroom & Swiss

$8.50

Served with Swiss cheese, grilled Portobello mushrooms and whole grain mustard on the side

Double Mushroom & Swiss

Double Mushroom & Swiss

$11.00

Single Guacamole

$8.50

Served with homemade guacamole, shaved red onions, roasted corn salsa and homemade Ranch on the side

Double Guacamole

Double Guacamole

$11.00

Single Hangover

$9.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side

Double Hangover

Double Hangover

$11.30

Single Seoul 2.0

$9.00

We've nailed the second version | Sliced pickles, mixed greens, kim chi with sesame oil, grilled smoked pork belly and Bulgogi sauce

Double Seoul 2.0

Double Seoul 2.0

$11.30

Single Special

$9.00Out of stock

Double Special

$11.30Out of stock

SIDES

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Served with maple dip

Onion Rings

$6.00

Brussels

$5.00

Served with cilantro mayo

Broccoli

$4.50

Cooked with garlic oil

SNACK

Cheeseburger Eggroll

$4.00

$4.00

KIDS MENU ITEMS

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS NUGGETS

$7.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$8.50

Homemade served with Swiss cheese, mixed greens, sliced tomato, homemade guacamole and Ranch

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.50

Grilled with Swiss cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$10.50

Served with bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and cilantro mayo

SALADS

Burger Bowl

Burger Bowl

$14.50

Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil

NON ALCAHOLIC DRINKS

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.80

24oz Fountain Drink

$3.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.

Website

Location

2001 E 7th Street, Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28204

Directions

Gallery
Bang Bang Burgers image
Bang Bang Burgers image
Bang Bang Burgers image

