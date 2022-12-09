Bang Bang Burgers 7th Street
1,203 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.
2001 E 7th Street, Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28204
