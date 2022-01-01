Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

Bang Bang Burgers Southend

review star

No reviews yet

235 W Tremont ave

Charlotte, NC 28203

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Bang Bang
Double Bang Bang
CHICKEN CLUB

Online Burgers

Single Bang Bang

$8.30

AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side

Double Bang Bang

$10.40

Single Cowboy

$8.50

CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side

Double Cowboy

$11.00

Single Pimento

$8.50

Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side

Double Pimento

$11.00

Single Sriracha

$8.50

PEPPER JACK CHEESE , sliced jalapeños, crispy onion strings and homemade green Sriracha sauce on the side

Double Sriracha

$11.00

Single Guacamole

$8.50

Served with homemade guacamole, shaved red onions, roasted corn salsa and homemade Ranch on the side

Double Guacamole

$11.00

Single Mushroom & Swiss

$8.50

Served with Swiss cheese, grilled portobello mushrooms and whole grain mustard on the side

Double Mushroom and Swiss

$11.00

Single K Pop

$9.00

Served with kim chi, mixed greens, smoked pork belly, and Gochujang mayo

Double K Pop

$11.30

Single Hangover

$9.00

CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side

Double Hangover

$11.30

S Spl Fried Brie

$9.00

DD Spl Fried Brie

$11.30

SIDES

BBQ CHIPS W/RANCH

$3.50

Hand sliced and homemade

HAND CUT FRIES

$3.50

SWEET FRIES

$5.00

Served with maple dip

BRUSSELS

$5.00

Served with cilantro mayo

BROCCOLI

$4.50

Cooked with garlic oil

O RINGS

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

KIDS MENU ITEMS

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS NUGGETS

$7.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

BLACK BEAN

$8.50

Homemade served with Swiss cheese, mixed greens, sliced tomato, homemade guacamole and Ranch

CHICKEN CLUB

$9.50

Grilled with Swiss cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and honey mustard

SALMON BLT

$10.50

with bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion and cilantro mayo

SALADS

Burger Bowl

$14.50

mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil

Snack

CHEESEBURGER EGGROLL

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.

Location

235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

