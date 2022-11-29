Banger Brewing imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Banger Brewing

2,182 Reviews

$

450 Fremont St #135

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Crowler

Honey Pot - Crowler

$16.00

One off Honey Pot

$18.00
Morning Joe - Crowler

Morning Joe - Crowler

$12.00

Coffee Kölsch: A very light golden ale finished with a unique twist. Hazelnut and French caramel coffee beans impart an intoxicating coffee nose and a smooth finish.

El Heffe - Crowler

El Heffe - Crowler

$12.00

Jalapeño Hefe: American Wheat infused with fresh roasted jalapeño, serrano, habanero, and green and red bell peppers. Aromatic on the front finishing with a hint of spice.

Sandia Crowler

$18.00

Oktoberfest Crowler

$16.00

DTB - Crowler

$16.00

Grapefruit Seltzer Crowler

$15.00

Tower Of Sour Crowler

$20.00

Perfect 10 - Crowler

$16.00

Haze & Loathing - Crowler

$18.00

Ode to my Biere

$16.00

One off Ode

$18.00

Mug Club 2022

🍺 PERSONALIZED 20 OZ MUG 🍺 20% OFF MERCHANDISE 🍺CLUB POUR ON ALL HOUSE BEERS ($6 20oz Beers & $510oz BBA) 🍺 END OF YEAR MUG CLUB APPRECIATION SOIREE 🍺 DISCOUNT OFF NEXT YEARS MEMBERSHIP 🍺 MEMBERSHIP KEYCHAIN Mugs will be personalized at the end of each quarter. At the end of the year, the mug is yours to take! Or renew your Mug Club for another year.

Mug Club 2022

$120.00

Personalized 20oz Mug Club Pours on ALL house beers ($6 20oz beers / $5 10oz BBA) 20% Off merchandise 10% Off your guests' tab

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

450 Fremont St #135, Las Vegas, NV 89101

