Bangers and Brews Eastside

review star

No reviews yet

1462 NE Cushing Dr #140,

Bend, OR 97701

Order Again

Sausages

Bangers & Mash 1 Sausage

$13.00

Bangers & Mash 2 Sausages

$15.00

Argentinian Chorizo

$9.45

Alaskan Reindeer

$11.95Out of stock

Alligator

$11.75

Banger

$9.45

Bratwurst

$9.45

Black Pepper/Garlic

$9.85

Chicken Basil

$9.45

Chicken/Jalapeno

$10.25

Duck Fig Sausage

$11.65

Duck/Bacon With Jalapeno

$11.65Out of stock

Elk/Pork Brat

$10.25

Hickory Wild Boar

$11.95Out of stock

IPA Sausage

$10.25

Italian Lamb

$10.25

Pheasant Swiss & Mushroom

$11.95Out of stock

Smoked Hot Andouille

$10.85

Smoked Polish

$9.95Out of stock

Spicy Alpaca

$9.75Out of stock

Spicy Italian

$9.45

Veggie Smoked Apple

$9.65Out of stock

Veggie Italian

$9.65

Venison/Rabbit/Rabbit With Cranberry

$10.25

Wild Boar With Garlic

$10.25

Weekly Special Choripan

$14.00

Weekly Special Seattle

$14.00

Weekly Special (Frito pie)

$14.00

Sausage A La Carte

Sausages Bulk

Starters

Chimi Churri With Bread

$4.50

Chili-Cheese Fries

$6.00+

Bacon Gorgonzola Fries

$6.00+

10" Pretzel

$12.50

Sides

Small Skinny Fry

$3.50

Large Skinny Fry

$5.00

Small Sweet Potato Fry

$3.50

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$5.00

Tomato & Onion Salad

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Chili Bowl

$5.50

Garden Salad

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Dessert

Strawberry

$6.95

Blueberry

$6.95

Chocolate/Peanut butter

$6.95

Dulce De Leche

$6.95

Lemon

$6.95

Add Sausage

Xtra Toppings & Sauces

Bacon $

$0.75Out of stock

Caramelized Onions $

$0.50

Cheddar Cheese $

$0.75

Cream Cheese $

$0.50

Diced Onions $

$0.50

Diced Tomatoes $

$0.50

Gorgonzola $

$0.75

Grilled Onions $

$0.50

Jalapeno $

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.50

Pepperoncini $

$0.50

Relish $

$0.50

Sauerkraut Cold $

$0.50

Sauerkraut Hot $

$0.50

Spicy Peppers $

$0.50

Sweet Peppers $

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

*SAUCES*

Out of stock

BBQ Sauce $

$0.50

Cheese Sauce $

$0.75

Chimichurri $

$0.50

Chimichurri Mayo $

$0.50

Curry Ketchup $

$0.50

Garlic Aioli $

$0.50

Ranch $

$0.50

Ruben's Sauce $

$0.50

Spicy Mustard $

$0.50

Spicy Ranch $

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard $

$0.50

Mayo $

$0.50

N/A Beverage

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Bubbly Water

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Henry's Soda

$3.00

Kid Juice

$3.00

Kombucha

$3.95

Milk

$3.00

TC Water

$3.00

Yerba Mate

$3.95

Merch

Beanie

$25.00

Coozie

$2.00

Hat

$20.00

Mens Shirt (LG)

$22.00

Mens Shirt (M)

$22.00

Mens Shirt (SM)

$22.00

Mens Shirt (XL)

$22.00

Pub Shirt

$65.00

Womens Shirt (LG)

$22.00

Womens Shirt (M)

$22.00

Womens Shirt (SM)

$22.00

Chimichurri 8oz

$6.00

Chimichurri 16oz

$11.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1462 NE Cushing Dr #140,, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

