Banger's Basement

81 1/2 Rainey St

Austin, TX 78701

Soda

MR Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

MR Lemon/Lime

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

StA Rootbeer

$4.00

Richard's Rainwater

$3.00

MR Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Fever Tree Club Soda

$3.00

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Zing Zang Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Passed Apps Menu

Ribs

$7.00

BBQ Sliders

Sausage

Scotch Eggs

Bacon Steak

Wings

Brie Tarts -

$6.50

Pimento Cheese Sandwiches

$5.00

House-Made Fig Preserves

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato Bites

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$35.00

Stuffed Castelvetrano Olives

$5.50

Catfish Plate

$5.00

Crab Hash Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.00

BBQ Shrimp Skewers

$8.00

Grilled Oysters

House-Cured Salmon

$8.00

Ceviche

$7.00

Lamb Lollipops

$27.50

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Mini Brat On A Bun

$6.00

Marinwted Veg Skewer

$5.00

Cocktail Apps Menu

Traditional Sausage Platter

$65.00

Exotic Sausage Platter

$75.00

Fried Pickle Platter

$35.00

Traditional Dinner Menu

Dinner Menu

$22.00

Exotic Dinner Menu

Exotic Dinner Menu

$25.00

BYO Bars

Mac and cheese Bar

$7.00

Pretzel Bar

$8.00

Smoke Outs

BBQ Smoke Out

$51.00

Smoked Prime Rib

$80.00

Beet & Goat Cheese

$9.00

Mushroom & Asparagus

$9.00

Buikd Your Own Caesar

$16.00

Event Sides

Chopped Salad

$3.00

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.00

Snickers Ice Cream Jar

$4.00

Pretzel Bar

$7.00

Cake Cutting

Cake Cutting

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck