Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

review star

No reviews yet

79 Rainey St

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Giant Soft Pretzel
Veggie BLT
Duck, Bacon, Fig

Plated

Country Style Kielbasa

$15.00

House made pork & beef Kielbasa served over house fermented purple cabbage (uses whole grain mustard) & smashed & salted fingerling potatoes. Allergens: Nightshade, Pork, Beef, Dairy Kielbasa: Diary Free

Woof Worst

$5.00

Eggplant Sausage

$12.00

Tempura battered & fried eggplant sausage served over a bed of mixed greens, tabbouleh & a sesame pistachio relish. Dressed with a cilantro honey glaze.

On A Bun

Bratwurst

$10.00
Chicken & Apple

Chicken & Apple

$10.00

Chicken & pork, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, applesauce & brandy served on a bun, topped with garlic aioli & caramelized onions Allergens: Pork, alcohol, dairy, gluten, and nuts (miniscule).

Drunk Chicken

Drunk Chicken

$10.00

Chicken & Pork, with PBR, serrano peppers, red pepper flakes, cilantro. pm a bun & topped with garlic aioli & caramelized onions. Drunk Chicken: Dairy Free Allergens: Pork, and gluten.

Jalapeno & Cheddar Bratwurst

Jalapeno & Cheddar Bratwurst

$10.00

Our classic pork brat with jalapenos & cheddar cheese inside. Served on a bun & topped with jalapeno peppers & grain mustard. Allergens: Pork, eggs, and dairy.

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$10.00

A spicy pork sausage with fennel seed, red pepper flakes & oregano. Served on a bun & topped with sauteed sweet peppers, basil & olive oil. Spicy: Dairy Free Allergens: Pork, sulfites (wine), and alcohol.

Duck, Bacon, Fig

Duck, Bacon, Fig

$10.00

Duck & Pork sausage with honey, bacon & dried figs plumped in port wine. Served on a bun & topped with fig chutney, caramelized onion & garlic aioli. Duck Sausage: Dairy Free Allergens: Pork, and alcohol (wine).

Veggie BLT

Veggie BLT

$10.00

Cheese curds & sun dried tomatoes infuse, coated in panko bread crumbs & fried. Served on a bun & topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, garlic aioli & crispy shiitake mushroom "bacon" Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshade.

Burger - No Fries

$12.00

Portabella

$10.00

Hot Andouille Sausage w/ Fries

$13.00
Hot Andouille Sausage Sandwich

Hot Andouille Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Pork sausage with thyme, cloves & ghost pepper *HOT*. Sliced in half & served on a toasted potato bun with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and mayonnaise. Allergies: Pork, Nightshade, Allium, Egg, and Gluten.

Pork Sandwich w/Fries

$13.00

Pork Sandwich - No Fries

$11.00

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$9.00

Pork & chicken mixed with peppers, breaded in panko bread crumbs & deep fried. Served with grain mustard, spicy remoulade and pickles. Allergens: Pork, Gluten, and Nuts (miniscule).

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Halved brussel sprouts pan roasted in a maple vinaigrette & bacon lardons. Topped with cripsy fried onions. Allergens: Pork, Gluten/Alliums (fried onions)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, drizzled with super oil (texas olive oil, white anchovy, garlic, parsley). Topped with caesar dressing, biscuit croutons, grated grano padano cheese & a charred lemon wedge Allergies: Seafood (miniscule), Alliums, Dairy, Gluten (croutons)

Cheese Curds

$7.00
Chili Cheese Fries - Large

Chili Cheese Fries - Large

$12.50

S&P fries topped with house-made chili, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, diced red onion & house-pickled jalapenos. Allergens: Dairy, Pork, Alliums

Chili Cheese Fries - Not as Large

Chili Cheese Fries - Not as Large

$7.50

S&P Fries topped with house-made chili, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, diced red onion & house-pickled jalapenos. Allergens: Dairy, pork, and alliums.

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.00

Our house pickles, breaded & fried. Served with ranch dressing. Allergens: Alliums, Gluten, and Aniseed, Dairy (Ranch)

Fries

Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut, thick, then double fried. Golden brown & crispy outside, soft & pillowy on the inside. Served with ketchup. Allergens: Gluten (cross-contamination)

Giant Soft Pretzel

Giant Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Salted & served with cheese sauce & beer mustard. Allergens: Gluten, and dairy.

Poutine - Large

Poutine - Large

$16.00

S&P fries, hand stretched cheese curds, house-made veal gravy, topped with chives. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten (gravy), Alliums (chives)

Poutine - Not As Large

Poutine - Not As Large

$8.00

S&P fries, hand stretched cheese curds, house-made veal gravy, topped with chives. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten (gravy), Alliums (chives)

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Halved brussel sprouts pan roasted in a maple vinaigrette & bacon lardons. Topped with cripsy fried onions. Allergens: Pork, Gluten/Alliums (fried onions)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, drizzled with super oil (texas olive oil, white anchovy, garlic, parsley). Topped with caesar dressing, biscuit croutons, grated grano padano cheese & a charred lemon wedge Allergies: Seafood (miniscule), Alliums, Dairy, Gluten (croutons)

Fries

Fries

$5.50

Hand-cut, thick, then double fried. Golden brown & crispy outside, soft & pillowy on the inside. Served with ketchup. Allergens: Gluten (cross-contamination)

German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad

$5.50

Crispy warmed potatoes dressed with a white wine, bacon vinaigrette, a beer hall classic. Allergens: Alliums, and pork.

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Elbow noodles, cheese sauce, bacon lardons & diced red onions. Topped with panko bread crumbs & pickles jalapenos. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Pork (bacon)

Mash Potatoes & Gravy

$5.50Out of stock

Salted, buttered & mashed Yukon Gold potatoes with milk & cream. Topped with brown gravy & chives Allergens: Dairy, Alliums (chives), Gluten (gravy)

Plate O' Potato Chips

$5.50
Poutine - Large

Poutine - Large

$16.00

S&P fries, hand stretched cheese curds, house-made veal gravy, topped with chives. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten (gravy), Alliums (chives)

Poutine - Not As Large

Poutine - Not As Large

$8.00

S&P fries, hand stretched cheese curds, house-made veal gravy, topped with chives. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten (gravy), Alliums (chives)

SD Cabbage

$3.00

Seasonal Salad (Street Corn)

$11.00

Wedge Salad (Bleu)

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger n Fries

$10.00

Kids Brat n Fries

$11.00

Kids Pretzel

$8.00

Kids Wedge Salad

$7.50

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kids Cheese Fries

$5.00

Condiments

Avocado (1/2) ++

$2.00

B&B Pickle Chips (2oz) ++

BBQ Sauce (2oz)++

Beer Mustard (2oz) ++

Brown Gravy ++

Cheese Sauce (2oz) ++

Chili 4oz++

$2.50

*Pork Butt *Beef Top Round *Chilli Powder *Cumin *Paprika *Onion

Curry Ketchup (2oz) ++

*Curry Powder *Paprika *Water *Salt *Ketchup

Garlic Aioli (2oz) ++

*Mayonaise *Roasted Garlic *Dijon Mustard *Salt & Pepper

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.50

Grilled Jalapenos ++

$0.50

Ketchup (2oz) ++

Maple Syrup ++

$1.00

Pickled Jalapeños (2oz) ++

Ranch (2oz) ++

Red Onion (Diced) ++

Relish (2oz) ++

Remoulade ++

Sauerkraut (2oz) ++

$0.50

Sausage Bun ++

$2.00

Spicy Ranch (2oz) ++

Whole Grain Mustard (2oz) ++

Yellow Mustard (2oz) ++

Remoulade ++

German Potato Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Weisswurst

$15.00Out of stock

Schnitzel Sausage

$16.00Out of stock

Schweinebraten

$14.00Out of stock

Spaetzle Side

$5.50Out of stock

Gear

Anniversary 2022 (Yellow)

$25.00+

OG Script (Gold on Gold)

$25.00+
Good Times Pocket Tee (Red)

Good Times Pocket Tee (Red)

$25.00+
Manmosa (Black & Yellow)

Manmosa (Black & Yellow)

$25.00+

Rainey St (White)

$25.00+

OG Script (Orange on Brown)

$25.00+

OG Script (Green on Olive)

$25.00+

OG Script (Orange on Brown) (Copy)

$25.00+

Rainey Crop (Mustard & Navy)

$20.00+

Olive Good Times Hoodie

$50.00+

Peach Rainey Street Crop

$60.00+

Burgundy Good Times Hoodie

$50.00+

Salt-N-Peppa Good Times Hoodie

$50.00+
Red & White Stripe Onesie

Red & White Stripe Onesie

$15.00+
White Beer Socks

White Beer Socks

$12.00
White Sausage Socks

White Sausage Socks

$12.00
Red Beer Socks

Red Beer Socks

$12.00
Red Sausage Socks

Red Sausage Socks

$12.00
PRIDE Trucker Hat

PRIDE Trucker Hat

$24.00
OG Trucker Hat

OG Trucker Hat

$24.00Out of stock
Red Snapback Hat

Red Snapback Hat

$30.00
Liter Mug

Liter Mug

$15.00
16 oz. Pint Glass

16 oz. Pint Glass

$5.00
10 oz. Glass

10 oz. Glass

$4.00
Make your own Manmosa Kit

Make your own Manmosa Kit

$20.00
Banger's Red & White Koozie

Banger's Red & White Koozie

$4.00
Patch - All Colors

Patch - All Colors

$5.00
Red & Black Growler

Red & Black Growler

$55.00
Beige & Red Growler

Beige & Red Growler

$55.00
Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$10.00
Ivory Eagle Shoprag

Ivory Eagle Shoprag

$4.00
Patch Sticker

Patch Sticker

$0.92

Sign Sticker

Red Boot Hand Sanitizer

Red Boot Hand Sanitizer

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
At the end of the day, Banger's is all about being a wonderful place to eat, drink and hangout. Not too rowdy, not too laid back, just a good old fashioned good time. Homemade sausage, craft beer, pig roasts, beef jerky, pickled vegetables, spring days in Texas, Sunday brunch, and all forms of Americana & country music are a few of our favorite things.  We understand that the best way isn't always the fastest or easiest way, and we're ok with that. We believe that quality food, made from scratch, can still be sold at an honest price.   We have a commitment to excellence and deeply believe in the principle of hospitality. We truly look forward to being of service when you get here. 

79 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden image
Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden image
Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden image

