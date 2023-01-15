Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2919 Columbia Pike

Arlington, VA 22204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spring Rolls
Pad Thai Noodles
Drunken Noodles

APPS

54 Moo Krob

$7.95

Crispy pork belly topped with fried garlic and pepper, served with soy sauce

Avocado Fries

$7.00

Served with a sweet chili sauce

Crispy Chicken Meatball

$8.95

Lightly battered chicken served with hot chili sauce

Crispy Tofu

$7.95

Fried tofu served with a sweet peanut chili sauce

Curry Puff

$8.95

Curry spiced potatoes, served with a cucumber relish

Fire Crackers

$8.95

Fried jumbo shrimp and vegetables, served with a sweet chili sauce

Fresh Rolls

$8.95

Fresh salad, avocado,tofu, vermicelli, and cucumber served with 54's peanut sauce

Fried Wonton

$6.50

Pork and Shrimp wontons, served with a sweet chili sauce

House Duck Roll

$9.95

Lightly battered duck and cucumber wrapped in a roti, served with a sweet duck sauce

Salt Pepper Calamari

$8.95

Lightly battered and fried, served with a sweet chili sauce

Satay Chicken

$8.95

Curried chicken skewers, served with a peanut sauce and cucumber relish

Sesame Chicken Wings

$7.95

Crispy chicken wings tossed in a sweet soy sauce

Shrimp Cake

$8.95

Panko-battered, served with a sweet chili sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$7.50

Spam Musubi

$4.95

Soy glazed spam with sushi rice and nori

Spring Rolls

$4.95

Vegetable spring rolls served with a pineapple chili sauce

Steamed Dumpling

$7.95

Crabmeat, pork, shrimp, and water chestnut served with a soy sauce

Tod Mun

$7.95

Fishcake mixed with Thai herbs, served with a peanut chili cucumber sauce

SOUP

Tofu Soup

$4.95

Light shiitake and chicken broth, napa cabbage and scallions

Tom Ka

$4.95

Spicy lemongrass soup with coconut milk, mushrooms, cilantro, and lime

Tom Yum

$4.95

Spicy lemongrass soup, tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, and lime

Wonton Soup

$5.95

Pork and shrimp wontons in a light chicken broth

SALAD

Green Papaya-Salad

$8.95

Peanuts, tomatoes, chili, garlic fish sauce, and lime

Green Salad

$7.95

Array of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and fried tofu, served with your choice of peanut dressing or ginger vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad

$13.95

Served with a ginger vinaigrette

Larb Chicken

$9.95

Minced chicken seasoned with chili, roasted rice powder, mint, scallions, cilantro, and lime

Mango and Crispy Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger vinaigrette and spicy peanut dressing

Yum Seafood Salad

$12.95

Yum woonsen

$10.95

Cellophane noodles tossed with minced chicken and shrimp, seasoned with spices and cilantro

CURRY

Beef Massamun

$17.95

Classic Thai curry, slow cooked with potatoes, peanuts, and onions

Butternut Squash in Red Curry

$18.95

Jumbo shrimp, simmered in a southern classic curry, served with a side salad, cashews, and brown rice

Green Curry

Bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, bell pepper, and basil

Panang

Panang curry and creamy coconut milk, served with steamed broccoli

Red Curry

Bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil

Roasted Duck Curry

$17.95

Coconut red curry sauce with pineapple, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil

Yellow Chicken Curry

$15.95

Indian influenced Karri curry with chicken beast, onions, and potatoes

HOT WOK

Fiery Kaprao

Fiery chili garlic, bell peppers, onions and basil

Garlic Lover

Aromatic garlic sauce, with steamed broccoli

Garlic Snow Pea

Shiitake mushroom in light garlic sauce

Ginger Lover

Tasty ginger sauce with bell peppers, onions, gingers, and scallions, sliced fungus mushrooms

Pad Kana

Stir-fried Thai broccoli with garlic soy sauce

Pad Phrik Khing

Sautéed fried green beans in hot red chili paste sauce

Spicy Cashew Nut

wok tossed with onions, chestnuts, bell peppers, green onions in chili paste

Spicy Eggplant

Chili, garlic, bell peppers, onions, and sweet basil in black bean sauce

Stir-fried Broccoli

In light brown sauce

Thai Style Sweet & Sour

54’s Tangy sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, pineapple, and bell peppers

NOODLE & RICE

54's Fried Rice

Special spice-blend topped with fried omelette

Chili Basil Fried Rice

.Fiery chili garlic sauce with onions, bell peppers and basil leaves

Drunken Noodles

Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles sautéed with onions, tomatoes, basil, bell peppers in spicy chili garlic sauce

Farmer fried rice

$15.95

Fried rice with organic brown rice mixed with beef, egg, chinese broccoli, tomato and scallion

Lad Na

Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli in garlic-soy gravy

Pad See Ew

Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli,egg in black soy sauce

Pad Thai Noodles

Most famous Thai rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, Thai sweet radish, and crushed peanuts

Pad Thai Woon Sen

$15.95

Wok-fried clear-noodles blended with egg, bean sprout, red tofu, scallions and crushed peanuts

Patpong Fried Rice

$15.95

Tossed in savory soy sauce mixed with light curry powder, jumbo shrimps, peas, carrots and scallions, topped with fried egg and crispy shallots

Pineapple Fried Rice

Egg, raisins, whole cashews, peas and carrots

Simple Fried Rice

Egg, soy, scallions, peas and carrots

Thai Street Noodles

$15.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with squid, chicken, egg and scallion in soy sauce

54 RECOMMEND

Golden Chicken

$17.95

Lightly battered chicken thigh, tossed with a sweet soy glaze and cashews, served with brown rice

54's Crispy Squid with Basil

$15.95

Lightly battered, deep-fried to crispy and sautéed in spicy garlic chili sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves

54's Crispy Spicy Duck

$18.95

Lightly battered duck, sauteed with fresh chili-garlic sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves

Pad Cha from the Sea

$19.95

Bangkok's most popular seafood dish! Scallops, shrimp, mussels, and calamari, stir-fried in a wok with peppercorns in a spicy red chili sauce

Moo Pah

$15.95

Pork, stir-fried in a hot curry paste with basil, baby corn, snow peas, Thai egplants, and young peppercorn

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Topped with a spicy chili-lime mango sauce and cashews, served with a side salad and brown rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$18.95

Wok-fried with egg, tomatoes, and soy sauce

Spicy Catfish Curry

$16.95

Bangkok style red curry, sauteed with baby corn, Thai eggplant, snow peas, and young peppercorn

Pad Woon Sen

$15.95

Stir-fried cellophane noodles, jumbo shrimp, egg, onions, and mushrooms, mixed vegetables, in a savory soy sauce

Pad Sator

$18.95

Sator beans are an acquired taste, peculiar smell with nutty favor, sautéed with Jumbo shrimps and crispy pork belly in red-hot chili shrimp curried paste

Soy-Ginger Flank Steak

$18.95

24 hrs marinated in Thai herbs sautéed with fresh young ginger, scallion and mushroom in special brown sauce served over asparagus with white rice or brown rice

Crispy Pork Chili-Basil

$15.95

Fried pork belly and wok-fried with bell pepper, onion, and basil

Siam From The Sea

$18.95

Scallops or Shrimp stir-fried with garlic, shiitake, and asparagus, served with brown rice

VEGETARIAN

54's Spicy Mock Duck

$15.95

Seitan [vegetarian wheat meat] lightly battered, sautéed with fresh chili, garlic sauce topped with crispy basil leaves

Buddha's Feast

$13.95

Mixed vegetables, fried tofu quickly stir fried in soy mushroom sauce

Drunken Noodles Jae

$13.95

Wide rice noodles with fried tofu, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh basil stir-fried in chili-garlic sauce

Garlic Snow Pea

$12.95

Stir fried in light soy sauce with shiitake mushrooms

Green Beans & Roasted Shallots

$11.95

Stir fried in light soy sauce

Green Curry Jae

$14.95

Fried tofu, Thai eggplants, mixed vegetables and sweet basil in a coconut green or red curry

Pad Thai Jae

$13.95

Vegetarian version of pad thai

Panang Jae

$14.95

Fried tofu and mixed vegetables

Pineapple Fried Rice Jae

$13.95

Raisin, whole cashews, scallions peas and carrots

Red Curry Jae

$14.95

Fried tofu, Thai eggplants, mixed vegetables and sweet basil in a coconut green or red curry

Spicy Eggplant

$12.95

Chili garlic, bell peppers and sweet basil in black soy sauce

SPECIAL

Pad roasted cashew nut with fried chicken

$17.95

Chicken (dark meat) lightly battered the wok tossed with onion, bell peppers and green onions

Panang salmon

$22.95

Grilled salmon layered with panang curry and asparagus, with brown rice or white rice

Spicy herb-marinated chicken basil

$16.00

Lightly battered, deep-fried chicken(dark meat) sauteed with fresh chili-garlic sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves

Thai Street Noodles

$15.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with squid, chicken, egg and scallion in soy sauce

DESSERT

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95

Sweet coconut sticky rice, served with fresh mangoes (seasonal) or traditional Thai custard

Chocolate cake

$6.95

Cheesecake with Mango

$6.95

Our favorite cheesecake, topped with mango sauce & fresh mangoes

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.95

Warm, rich chocolate cake

Crunchy Fried Bananas

$6.95

Fried banana and sticky rice roll, honey, and sesame seeds

Bua Loi

$6.95

Warm taro tapioca balls in coconut milk

Custard Sticky Rice

$6.95

Pumpkin coconut custard

$6.95

Custard and pumpkin lovers can unite over this dessert that takes full advantage of chestnut-like texture and natural sugars

Nigiri

N -Fatty Tuna

$12.00

N- Black snapper

$10.00

N- Egg omelete

$6.00

N- Fatty Salmon

$9.00

N- Fatty yellowtail

$9.00

N- Flying fish roe

$6.00

N- Fresh water eel

$7.00

N- Golden eye snapper

$10.00

N- Mackerel

$6.00

N- Octopus

$5.00

N- Salmon

$7.00

N- Salmon egg

$7.00

N- Scallop

$7.00

N- Sea Urchin

$22.00

N- Seabream

$10.00

N- Shrimp

$6.00

N- Squid

$7.00

N- Stripped Jack

$10.00

N- Sweet shrimp

$9.00

N- Tuna

$7.00

N- White tuna

$7.00

N- Yellowtail

$7.00

N-Inari

$6.00

N-Fish egg

$6.00

Rolls

Tuna Maki

$6.00

Salmon Maki

$6.00

Yellowtail Maki

$6.00

Futo Maki

$10.00

Japanese squash, Cucumber , Avocado, Shiitake mushroom, Crab stick.

Negitoro Maki

$9.00

Fatty tuna, Scallion

Tuna Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Shrimp Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Eel Avocado Uramaki

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Uramaki

$7.00

Tuna, House spicy sauce, Scallion

Spicy Salmon Uramaki

$7.00

Salmon, House spicy sauce, Scallion

Spicy Yellowtail Uramaki

$7.00

Yellowtail, House spicy sauce, Scallion

California Uramaki

$7.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Crab stick

California Eel Uramaki

$8.00

Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago

Crunchy Uramaki

$7.00

Tempura flake, Spicy mayo, Masago

Shrimp Tempura Uramaki

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Eel sauce

Sashimi

S- Tuna

$10.00

S- Salmon

$10.00

S- Yellowtail

$10.00

S- White Tuna

$10.00

S- Golden eye snapper

$12.00

S- Seabream

$12.00

S- Black snapper

$12.00

S- Stripped jack

$12.00

S- Mackerel

$8.00

S- Octopus

$7.00

S- Fresh water eel

$10.00

S- Fatty Tuna

$17.00

S- Fatty Salmon

$13.00

S- Fatty Yellowtail

$13.00

S- Squid

$10.00

S- Scallop

$10.00

S- Shrimp

$8.00

S- Sweet shrimp

$12.00

S- Salmon egg

$10.00

S- Sea urchin

$30.00

S- Egg omelette

$8.00

S- Flying fish roe

$8.00

S- Fish egg

$8.00

S- Tofu

$8.00

S- Crab stick

$7.00

Signature Rolls

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel & eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, fish egg, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish & special sauce

Seared Sakana

$16.00

Your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, with avocado, cucumber, and special sauce

Double Sakana

$16.00

Your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, with avocado, cucumber, and special sauce

54's Signature Roll

$18.00

Lobster, fish eggs, scallop, spicy mayo, shrimp tempura, avocado, with a special sauce

King California Roll

$16.00

Shrimp tempura. cucumber, avocado, crab stick, spicy mayo, fish eggs, scallions, and eel sauce

Sushi-Sashimi Set

Seven Ocean Set

$65.00

Signature roll (8 pcs.) Nigiri including 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail, 2 white fish, and 4 special fish

Sashimi Silver

$35.00

12pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White fish

Sashimi Diamond

$45.00

16 Pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White fish, and Chef's choice

Sashimi Platinum

$55.00

20 Pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, white fish and Chef's choice

Chirashi

$35.00

12 Pcs associated sashimi over sushi rice

Sushi Bento Box

$24.00

Poke Bowl

$15.00

Vegetarian Rolls

Cucumber Avocado Maki

$6.00

Avocado Maki

$5.00

Cucumber Maki

$5.00

Ume Shisho Maki

$5.00

Pickled Plum, cucumber

Yamagobo Maki

$5.00

Ginseng

Inari Maki

$5.00

Kanpyo Maki

$5.00

sweet squash

Japanese Radish Maki

$5.00

Thai Roll

$6.00

Avocado, cilantro, jalapeno

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

Sushi rice

$3.00

Eel sauce

$1.00

Spicy mayo

$1.00

Extra pickled ginger

$2.00

Beer

Singha

$5.00

Beer Chang

$5.00

Beer Lao Lager

$5.00

Beer Lao Dark Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Orion Premium

$10.00

Stella

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Tsingtao

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

Sapporo

$10.00

Cocktails

54's Mai Tai

$13.00

Blue Margarita

$10.00

Gold Margarita

$10.00

Honey Suckle

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$13.00

NA Beverage

Smart Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Bubble Tea Can

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Coconut Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Virgin mojito

$5.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.50

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Sake

116. Plum Wine

$8.00

101. Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo

$42.00

102. Tomoju Junmai Daiginjo

$44.00

103. Kikusui Organic Junmai Ginjo

$35.00

104. Tomoshichi

$34.00

105. Momokawa Organic Nigori Junmai Ginjo

$15.00

106. Nagaragawa Sparkling Nigori

$26.00

107. Hakushika

$15.00

108. Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai

$27.00

109. Hakushika Yamadanishiki Junmai

$16.00

110. Hakushika Chokara Junmai Extra Dry

$15.00

111. Hakushika Junmai Ginjo

$15.00

112. Hakushika Junmai Namachozo

$15.00

113. Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama

$15.00

114. G Sake

$20.00

115. Asian Pear Sake

$15.00

Wine

BTL Charles Roux Blanc De Blancs Brut

$25.00

Side Orders

Steam Rice Cup

$2.50

Brown Rice Cup

$2.50

Roti

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Kai Dow

$2.00

Steam Veggie

$4.95

Steam Broccoli

$4.95

Steam Tofu

$3.95

Kai Jeaw

$7.95

Chili Powder

Chili Paste

Chili Vinegar

Chili Fish Sauce

Soy Sauce

Utensils

No Utensils

Steam thin noodle $4

$4.00

Steam wide noodle $4

$4.00

Chopsticks

Extra sauce

Spring roll sauce (S)

$0.50

Spring roll sauce (L)

$1.00

Fresh roll sauce

$1.00

Peanut sauce

$1.00

Ginger dressing

$1.00

Panang curry sauce

$3.95

Green curry sauce

$3.95

Red curry sauce

$3.95

Cucumber sauce

$1.00

Fish cake sauce

$1.00

Fried calamari sauce

$1.00

Meatballs sauce

$1.00

Fried tofu sauce

$1.00

Steam dumpling sauce

$1.00

Ex Chili garlic sauce

$3.95

Ex Mushroom ginger sauce

$3.95

Ex 3 Flavor sauce

$3.95

Ex sweet and sour

$3.95

Ex spicy mango sauce

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boru Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
2915 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Tortas y Tacos La Chiquita LLC
orange star4.6 • 1,734
2911 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Lost Dog Cafe South Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
2920 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Rebellion on the Pike
orange star4.0 • 184
2900 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
Queen Mother's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3505 Columbia Pike Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext
The Cafe by La Cocina VA
orange starNo Reviews
918 South Lincoln Street Suite 2 Arlington, VA 22204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Arlington

The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
orange star4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Mala Tang
orange star4.5 • 11,684
3434 Washington Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Sushi Rock
orange star4.5 • 9,376
1900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
The Liberty Tavern - Clarendon
orange star4.4 • 8,747
3195 Wilson Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurantnext
Ichiban Sushi & Ramen - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 7,793
4251 Campbell Ave Arlington, VA 22206
View restaurantnext
Shuck Shack
orange star4.6 • 7,719
1100 S Hayes St Arlington, VA 22202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arlington
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (129 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston