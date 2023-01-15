Bangkok 54 Restaurant & Bar
2919 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Popular Items
APPS
54 Moo Krob
Crispy pork belly topped with fried garlic and pepper, served with soy sauce
Avocado Fries
Served with a sweet chili sauce
Crispy Chicken Meatball
Lightly battered chicken served with hot chili sauce
Crispy Tofu
Fried tofu served with a sweet peanut chili sauce
Curry Puff
Curry spiced potatoes, served with a cucumber relish
Fire Crackers
Fried jumbo shrimp and vegetables, served with a sweet chili sauce
Fresh Rolls
Fresh salad, avocado,tofu, vermicelli, and cucumber served with 54's peanut sauce
Fried Wonton
Pork and Shrimp wontons, served with a sweet chili sauce
House Duck Roll
Lightly battered duck and cucumber wrapped in a roti, served with a sweet duck sauce
Salt Pepper Calamari
Lightly battered and fried, served with a sweet chili sauce
Satay Chicken
Curried chicken skewers, served with a peanut sauce and cucumber relish
Sesame Chicken Wings
Crispy chicken wings tossed in a sweet soy sauce
Shrimp Cake
Panko-battered, served with a sweet chili sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Spam Musubi
Soy glazed spam with sushi rice and nori
Spring Rolls
Vegetable spring rolls served with a pineapple chili sauce
Steamed Dumpling
Crabmeat, pork, shrimp, and water chestnut served with a soy sauce
Tod Mun
Fishcake mixed with Thai herbs, served with a peanut chili cucumber sauce
SOUP
SALAD
Green Papaya-Salad
Peanuts, tomatoes, chili, garlic fish sauce, and lime
Green Salad
Array of fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and fried tofu, served with your choice of peanut dressing or ginger vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad
Served with a ginger vinaigrette
Larb Chicken
Minced chicken seasoned with chili, roasted rice powder, mint, scallions, cilantro, and lime
Mango and Crispy Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, wonton strips, tossed in a ginger vinaigrette and spicy peanut dressing
Yum Seafood Salad
Yum woonsen
Cellophane noodles tossed with minced chicken and shrimp, seasoned with spices and cilantro
CURRY
Beef Massamun
Classic Thai curry, slow cooked with potatoes, peanuts, and onions
Butternut Squash in Red Curry
Jumbo shrimp, simmered in a southern classic curry, served with a side salad, cashews, and brown rice
Green Curry
Bamboo shoots, Thai eggplants, bell pepper, and basil
Panang
Panang curry and creamy coconut milk, served with steamed broccoli
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil
Roasted Duck Curry
Coconut red curry sauce with pineapple, cherry tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil
Yellow Chicken Curry
Indian influenced Karri curry with chicken beast, onions, and potatoes
HOT WOK
Fiery Kaprao
Fiery chili garlic, bell peppers, onions and basil
Garlic Lover
Aromatic garlic sauce, with steamed broccoli
Garlic Snow Pea
Shiitake mushroom in light garlic sauce
Ginger Lover
Tasty ginger sauce with bell peppers, onions, gingers, and scallions, sliced fungus mushrooms
Pad Kana
Stir-fried Thai broccoli with garlic soy sauce
Pad Phrik Khing
Sautéed fried green beans in hot red chili paste sauce
Spicy Cashew Nut
wok tossed with onions, chestnuts, bell peppers, green onions in chili paste
Spicy Eggplant
Chili, garlic, bell peppers, onions, and sweet basil in black bean sauce
Stir-fried Broccoli
In light brown sauce
Thai Style Sweet & Sour
54’s Tangy sauce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, pineapple, and bell peppers
NOODLE & RICE
54's Fried Rice
Special spice-blend topped with fried omelette
Chili Basil Fried Rice
.Fiery chili garlic sauce with onions, bell peppers and basil leaves
Drunken Noodles
Spicy pan-fried wide rice noodles sautéed with onions, tomatoes, basil, bell peppers in spicy chili garlic sauce
Farmer fried rice
Fried rice with organic brown rice mixed with beef, egg, chinese broccoli, tomato and scallion
Lad Na
Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli in garlic-soy gravy
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli,egg in black soy sauce
Pad Thai Noodles
Most famous Thai rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions, red tofu, Thai sweet radish, and crushed peanuts
Pad Thai Woon Sen
Wok-fried clear-noodles blended with egg, bean sprout, red tofu, scallions and crushed peanuts
Patpong Fried Rice
Tossed in savory soy sauce mixed with light curry powder, jumbo shrimps, peas, carrots and scallions, topped with fried egg and crispy shallots
Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, raisins, whole cashews, peas and carrots
Simple Fried Rice
Egg, soy, scallions, peas and carrots
Thai Street Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with squid, chicken, egg and scallion in soy sauce
54 RECOMMEND
Golden Chicken
Lightly battered chicken thigh, tossed with a sweet soy glaze and cashews, served with brown rice
54's Crispy Squid with Basil
Lightly battered, deep-fried to crispy and sautéed in spicy garlic chili sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves
54's Crispy Spicy Duck
Lightly battered duck, sauteed with fresh chili-garlic sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves
Pad Cha from the Sea
Bangkok's most popular seafood dish! Scallops, shrimp, mussels, and calamari, stir-fried in a wok with peppercorns in a spicy red chili sauce
Moo Pah
Pork, stir-fried in a hot curry paste with basil, baby corn, snow peas, Thai egplants, and young peppercorn
Grilled Salmon
Topped with a spicy chili-lime mango sauce and cashews, served with a side salad and brown rice
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Wok-fried with egg, tomatoes, and soy sauce
Spicy Catfish Curry
Bangkok style red curry, sauteed with baby corn, Thai eggplant, snow peas, and young peppercorn
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried cellophane noodles, jumbo shrimp, egg, onions, and mushrooms, mixed vegetables, in a savory soy sauce
Pad Sator
Sator beans are an acquired taste, peculiar smell with nutty favor, sautéed with Jumbo shrimps and crispy pork belly in red-hot chili shrimp curried paste
Soy-Ginger Flank Steak
24 hrs marinated in Thai herbs sautéed with fresh young ginger, scallion and mushroom in special brown sauce served over asparagus with white rice or brown rice
Crispy Pork Chili-Basil
Fried pork belly and wok-fried with bell pepper, onion, and basil
Siam From The Sea
Scallops or Shrimp stir-fried with garlic, shiitake, and asparagus, served with brown rice
VEGETARIAN
54's Spicy Mock Duck
Seitan [vegetarian wheat meat] lightly battered, sautéed with fresh chili, garlic sauce topped with crispy basil leaves
Buddha's Feast
Mixed vegetables, fried tofu quickly stir fried in soy mushroom sauce
Drunken Noodles Jae
Wide rice noodles with fried tofu, tomatoes, bell peppers and fresh basil stir-fried in chili-garlic sauce
Garlic Snow Pea
Stir fried in light soy sauce with shiitake mushrooms
Green Beans & Roasted Shallots
Stir fried in light soy sauce
Green Curry Jae
Fried tofu, Thai eggplants, mixed vegetables and sweet basil in a coconut green or red curry
Pad Thai Jae
Vegetarian version of pad thai
Panang Jae
Fried tofu and mixed vegetables
Pineapple Fried Rice Jae
Raisin, whole cashews, scallions peas and carrots
Red Curry Jae
Fried tofu, Thai eggplants, mixed vegetables and sweet basil in a coconut green or red curry
Spicy Eggplant
Chili garlic, bell peppers and sweet basil in black soy sauce
SPECIAL
Pad roasted cashew nut with fried chicken
Chicken (dark meat) lightly battered the wok tossed with onion, bell peppers and green onions
Panang salmon
Grilled salmon layered with panang curry and asparagus, with brown rice or white rice
Spicy herb-marinated chicken basil
Lightly battered, deep-fried chicken(dark meat) sauteed with fresh chili-garlic sauce, topped with crispy basil leaves
Thai Street Noodles
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with squid, chicken, egg and scallion in soy sauce
DESSERT
Mango Sticky Rice
Sweet coconut sticky rice, served with fresh mangoes (seasonal) or traditional Thai custard
Chocolate cake
Cheesecake with Mango
Our favorite cheesecake, topped with mango sauce & fresh mangoes
Chocolate Lava Cake
Warm, rich chocolate cake
Crunchy Fried Bananas
Fried banana and sticky rice roll, honey, and sesame seeds
Bua Loi
Warm taro tapioca balls in coconut milk
Custard Sticky Rice
Pumpkin coconut custard
Custard and pumpkin lovers can unite over this dessert that takes full advantage of chestnut-like texture and natural sugars
Nigiri
N -Fatty Tuna
N- Black snapper
N- Egg omelete
N- Fatty Salmon
N- Fatty yellowtail
N- Flying fish roe
N- Fresh water eel
N- Golden eye snapper
N- Mackerel
N- Octopus
N- Salmon
N- Salmon egg
N- Scallop
N- Sea Urchin
N- Seabream
N- Shrimp
N- Squid
N- Stripped Jack
N- Sweet shrimp
N- Tuna
N- White tuna
N- Yellowtail
N-Inari
N-Fish egg
Rolls
Tuna Maki
Salmon Maki
Yellowtail Maki
Futo Maki
Japanese squash, Cucumber , Avocado, Shiitake mushroom, Crab stick.
Negitoro Maki
Fatty tuna, Scallion
Tuna Avocado Uramaki
Salmon Avocado Uramaki
Shrimp Avocado Uramaki
Eel Avocado Uramaki
Spicy Tuna Uramaki
Tuna, House spicy sauce, Scallion
Spicy Salmon Uramaki
Salmon, House spicy sauce, Scallion
Spicy Yellowtail Uramaki
Yellowtail, House spicy sauce, Scallion
California Uramaki
Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Crab stick
California Eel Uramaki
Eel, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago
Crunchy Uramaki
Tempura flake, Spicy mayo, Masago
Shrimp Tempura Uramaki
Shrimp tempura, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago, Eel sauce
Sashimi
S- Tuna
S- Salmon
S- Yellowtail
S- White Tuna
S- Golden eye snapper
S- Seabream
S- Black snapper
S- Stripped jack
S- Mackerel
S- Octopus
S- Fresh water eel
S- Fatty Tuna
S- Fatty Salmon
S- Fatty Yellowtail
S- Squid
S- Scallop
S- Shrimp
S- Sweet shrimp
S- Salmon egg
S- Sea urchin
S- Egg omelette
S- Flying fish roe
S- Fish egg
S- Tofu
S- Crab stick
Signature Rolls
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with eel & eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, fish egg, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish & special sauce
Seared Sakana
Your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, with avocado, cucumber, and special sauce
Double Sakana
Your choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail, with avocado, cucumber, and special sauce
54's Signature Roll
Lobster, fish eggs, scallop, spicy mayo, shrimp tempura, avocado, with a special sauce
King California Roll
Shrimp tempura. cucumber, avocado, crab stick, spicy mayo, fish eggs, scallions, and eel sauce
Sushi-Sashimi Set
Seven Ocean Set
Signature roll (8 pcs.) Nigiri including 2 tuna, 2 salmon, 2 yellowtail, 2 white fish, and 4 special fish
Sashimi Silver
12pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White fish
Sashimi Diamond
16 Pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, White fish, and Chef's choice
Sashimi Platinum
20 Pcs | Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, white fish and Chef's choice
Chirashi
12 Pcs associated sashimi over sushi rice
Sushi Bento Box
Poke Bowl
Vegetarian Rolls
Beer
Cocktails
NA Beverage
Smart Water
San Pellegrino
Bubble Tea Can
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Shirley Temple
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Hot Coffee
Arnold Palmer
Lemonade
Coconut Juice
Pineapple Juice
Virgin mojito
Virgin Pina Colada
Mango Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Sake
116. Plum Wine
101. Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo
102. Tomoju Junmai Daiginjo
103. Kikusui Organic Junmai Ginjo
104. Tomoshichi
105. Momokawa Organic Nigori Junmai Ginjo
106. Nagaragawa Sparkling Nigori
107. Hakushika
108. Nanbu Bijin Tokubetsu Junmai
109. Hakushika Yamadanishiki Junmai
110. Hakushika Chokara Junmai Extra Dry
111. Hakushika Junmai Ginjo
112. Hakushika Junmai Namachozo
113. Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama
114. G Sake
115. Asian Pear Sake
Side Orders
Extra sauce
Spring roll sauce (S)
Spring roll sauce (L)
Fresh roll sauce
Peanut sauce
Ginger dressing
Panang curry sauce
Green curry sauce
Red curry sauce
Cucumber sauce
Fish cake sauce
Fried calamari sauce
Meatballs sauce
Fried tofu sauce
Steam dumpling sauce
Ex Chili garlic sauce
Ex Mushroom ginger sauce
Ex 3 Flavor sauce
Ex sweet and sour
Ex spicy mango sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
2919 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204