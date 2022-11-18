- Home
Bangkok Avenue
$$
253-21 Northern Blvd
Little Neck, NY 11362
Popular Items
Appetizer
Crispy Spring Roll
(V) Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce
Golden Fried Tofu
(V) Fried tofu with ground peanut and sweet chili dip
Curry Puff
Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers. Served with toasted bread, peanut sauce, cucumber vinaigrette dip
Fried Calamari
Crispy golden fried calamari, Thai sweet chili sauce
Bangkok Avenue Wings
Marinated Thai Style chicken wings, Chef’s special sauce
Shrimp Cakes (Tod Mun Koong)
Fried Thai Shrimp Cakes with plum sauce
Crab Roll (Hoi Jor)
Deep fried bean curd paper stuffed with ground shrimp, lump crab meat, water chestnuts served with plum sauce
CK & SH Dumpling
Shrimp & chicken steamed dumplings w/ soy vinaigrette dip
Chiangmai Sausage
Homemade Northern style grilled pork sausages served with Thai chilies, lime, peanuts, ginger, cilantro
Kao Griep Pak Mor
Sautéed ground peanut, sweet radish, red onion, sweet coconut, chili, artesian lettuce & cilantro wrapped with homemade steamed rice skin dumpling.
E-Sarn Sausage
BBQ Mala
Barbecue skewers with aromatic spices
Soup
Tom Yum
(GF) (Mild) Featuring a spicy, tart, highly aromatic broth. The broth is a lively blend of shrimp stock, lime juice, and chili-tamarind paste, punctuated with crushed hot chilies and mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, aromatic leaves and herbs
Tom Kha
(GF) (Choice of chicken or vegetables) Aromatic herbs, mildly spiced, coconut milk soup, mushroom, bell pepper, scallion, cilantro, onion
Glass Noodle Soup (Kaeng Jued Woosen)
Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger, mixed vegetables
Salad
Thai Salad
(GF) (V) Mixed greens, red leaf, green leaf, tofu, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, peanut dressing.
Papaya Salad
(GF) (Mild) Julienned green papaya with dried shrimp, tomato, peanut, chili, string beans, Thai style lime dressing, garlic
Beef Salad
(Spicy) Grilled marinated beef, shallots, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, Is-san dressing
Yum Woon Sen
(GF) (Spicy) Mixed Seafood, glass noodles, red onions, tomato, cilantro, chili, scallion, spicy lime dressing
Plar Koong
(GF) (Spicy) Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaf, mint, roasted rice powder, chili powder and cabbage
Noodle/Fried Rice
Pad Thai Boran
Stir fried thin rice noodles encased in an egg omelette w/ shallot, bean sprouts, chive, egg, sweet radish, bean curd
Drunken Noodle
(Spicy) Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string bean, bamboo shoot, Thai chili and bell pepper
Pad Sea Ew
Stir fried flat noodles with Chinese Broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallions, egg
Classic Thai Fried Rice
Fried Rice w/onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli, egg
Khao Klook Kapraow Khai Dow (Basil Fried Rice)
(Spicy) Traditional Thai basil fried rice with garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper and basil, topped with fried egg and crispy fried chili
Thai Beef Stew (Kuay Teaw Neua Nam Tok)
Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, vermicelli, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, garlic, spicy beef broth
Duck Noodle Soup (Kuay Teaw Petd)
Vermicelli, quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, garlic, duck broth
Sukothai Noodle Soup (Kuay Teaw Tom Yum)
(Spicy) Thin rice noodle, roast pork, ground pork, fish balls, bean sprout, garlic, ground, peanut, lime, chili, watercress, Chinese broccoli, crispy wonton skin, clear broth
Rice Noodle Rolls (Kuai Jap Nam Sai)
Each bowl is topped with crispy pork and drenched in peppery broth
Khao Soi (Chicken Drumstick)
(Mild) Steamed egg noodles w/ chicken drumstick in curry sauce with the fragrance of rhizome and lemongrass topped with red onion, lime wedged, house pickled mustard and topped with crispy egg noodle
BKK Specials
Kha Moo German
Crispy pork hock, pickled shallot, 3 ways sauce
Thai Crabmeat Fried Rice
Fried Rice, Jumbo lump crabmeat, garlic, scrambled egg, scallion, cilantro, onion
Crab Omelette
A famous Bangkok dish. Golden fluffy & crispy edge Thai Style omelette studded sweet jumbo lump crabmeat served with Sriracha sauce & Seafood sauce and a side of jasmine rice
Crabmeat Yellow Curry
(Mild) Stir-fried jumbo lump crabmeat, onion, chili paste, scallion, yellow curry powder, thick egg sauce, Chinese celery
Tom Yum Ramen Nam Khon
(Mild) Shrimp, crabmeat, mussel, scallop, white fish, rich and spicy broth, poached eggs, galangal, chili, chili paste, lime leaf, onion
Meat
Green Curry with Vermicelli
(Spicy) Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, coconut milk
Massamun Curry with Roti
(Mild) Sweet curry paste, potato, peanut, onion, fried shallot, coconut milk
Red Curry
(Spicy) Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper, basil, coconut milk, served with jasmine rice
Bangkok Pepper Steak
Sautéed grilled marinated NY sirloin steak cube with onion, scallion and pepper, served with jasmine rice
Nuer Yang
(GF) Pan seared steak seasoned with sea salt and black pepper. Served with steamed mixed vegetable, sticky rice, chili, rice powder dipping sauce
Lamb Zaab
(GF) (Mild) Pan seared baby rack of lamb E-Sarn style with cabbage and rice powder in spicy tamarind sauce.
Chu Chee Duck
(Mild) Crispy Long Island duck w/ Chu Chee sauce on a bed of steamed string bean, snow peas, served with jasmine rice
Tamarind Duck
Crispy Long Island duck w/ Tamarind sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables, served with jasmine rice
Crispy Pork Chinese Broccoli (Kana Moo Krob)
Sautéed crispy pork belly and Chinese broccoli, served with jasmine rice
Crispy Pork Basil (Kaprow Moo Krob)
(Spicy) Sautéed crispy pork belly with basil, long hot pepper, onion, garlic and chili, served with jasmine rice
Basil Sauce
(Spicy) Sautéed onion, long hot pepper in basil sauce served with jasmine rice
Cashew Nut
(Spicy) Sautéed cashew nuts, broccoli, onion, mushroom, scallion in spicy cashew nuts sauce served with jasmine rice
Garlic Sauce
Sautéed mixed vegetables in garlic, oyster sauce served with jasmine rice
Ginger Sauce
Sautéed ginger, onion, mushroom, scallion, in brown sauce served with jasmine rice
Seafood
Grilled Whole Fish With Sea Salt
(GF) Grilled thick layer salt crust covers wild caught whole Bronzini served with assorted vegetables, vermicelli noodle, along with homemade spicy crunchy candy peanut on the side
Mango Fish
(Mild) Crispy whole Red Snapper w/red onion, scallion, cilantro, chili, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nuts with spicy mango salad sauce served on a bed of sliced cabbage
Steamed Fish (Pla Nueng)
(Mild) Steamed filet Bronzini w/spicy lime juice or ginger sauce on a bed of Napa and sliced cabbage
Spicy Herbal Fish
(Mild) Crispy filet Bronzini with lemongrass, lime leaf, ginger, peanut, red onion, bird eye’s chili, lime, mint, dried shrimp with sweet spicy and tangy sauce
Sweet Chili Fish (Pla Lard Prig)
(Spicy) Crispy whole Red snapper w/ sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables
Poh Teak
(Mild) Thai spicy, tangy clear broth soup with mixed seafood, mushroom, basil, cilantro, red onion, lime juice and Thai herbs
Pad Cha
(Spicy) Sautéed mixed seafood w/ white wine, mushroom, long hot pepper, lime leaf, carrot, onion, string beans, Thai herbs in chili basil sauce
Vegetarian
Okra with Thai Basil
(V) (Mild)
Healthy Delight
(V) Sautéed mixed vegetables, tofu, ginger, brown sauce
Sautéed String Bean & Eggplant
(V) (Mild) Basil, bell pepper, chili, basil sauce
Mock Fish with Baby Bok Choy
(V) Pan seared mock fish, baby bok choy with brown sauce
Sautéed Chinese Broccoli
(V) (Mild) Sautéed Chinese broccoli, shitake mushrooms, garlic, chili in brown sauce
Rama Tofu
Tofu, steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce
Dessert
Side
TO GO Drinks
Thai Ice Tea
Togo Thai Ice Coffee
Togo Butterfly Pea Lemonade
Togo Pina Colada V
Togo Sparkling Water
Togo Thai Ice Tea Float
Togo Coke
Togo Diet Coke
Togo Ginger Ale
Togo Seltzer
Togo Sprite
Togo Ginger Beer
Togo Lychee Juice
Togo Saratoga (Still)
Featured Cocktails
Tipsy Pop
After Summer
Golden Butt
Frozen Mimosa
Lychee Sangria
Old Overholt, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Wine, Lychee Juice, Fresh Mixed Fruit
Thai Island Ice Tea
Vodka, Triple Sec, Thai Iced Tea, Milk
Bangkok Mai Tai
Mekhong (Spirit of Thailand), Amaretto, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice
Volcano Margarita
Sauza Hacienda Gold, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime Juice & Mango
Blue Paradise Coconut Margarita
Pomegranate Mojito
Bacardi, Pomegranate, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice
Lychee Martini
Vodka, Soho Lychee Liqueur & Lychee Juice
Chili Bloody Mary
Vodka, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire, Salt, Pepper, Sriracha, Lime Juice
Pink Lady
Eleven Tigers (Homemade Thai Moonshine), Champagne
Old Bangkok
Old Overholt, Orange Bitters, Angostura, Simple Syrup
Blackberry Fizz
Bombay Sapphire, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, Soda
Tropical Melon
Midori, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lime Juice
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Serving delicious and authentic Thai cuisine with a cozy and immersive atmosphere that will transport you to the heart of Thailand. Thank you for the support!
253-21 Northern Blvd, Little Neck, NY 11362