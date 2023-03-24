Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bangkok cafe 17 N Vail Ave

17 N Vail Ave

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Starters

A1 Bangkok Combo (great to share!)

$18.00

Shrimp pot stickers, crab rangoon, egg rolls, spring rolls, satay chicken, cool peanut noodle, shrimp chips

A2 Satay Chicken

$11.00

Chicken breast marinated in curry, cucumber salad, homemade peanut sauce

A3 Spring Roll (fresh)

$10.00

Marinated tofu, bean sprouts, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in wheat flour skin, plum sauce

A4 Egg Roll (fried)

Glass noodle, cabbage, carrot, sweet&sour sauce

A5 Cool Peanut Noodle (fresh) 🌶

$10.00

Egg noodle, spinach, zesty peanut sauce

A6 Basil Shrimp Cigar Roll

$11.00

Sweet, crispy, thin rice noodle, shrimp, tofu

A7 Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

A8 Pot Sticker Trio

$11.00

Shrimp, chicken, vegetable, ginger sauce

A9 Bangkok Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Cream cheese wrapped in wonton skin, imitation crab, house sauce

A10 Mini Spring Roll

$9.00

Vegetable, glass noodle, fried, sweet & sour sauce

Soup

S1 Dumpling Noodle Soup

$11.00

Chicken or Vegetables

S2 Tom Yum 🌶

$16.00

Shrimp, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves broth

S3 Tom Kha

$15.00

Chicken, mushroom, cabbage, coconut broth

Salad

T1 Som Tom 🌶

$11.00

Papaya, carrot, green bean, tomato, roasted peanuts, in Nam Pla dressing

T2 Nam Sod 🌶

$14.00

Ground Chicken breast, ginger sauce

T3 Nam Tok 🌶

$16.00

Sliced grilled beef, roasted rice, lemongrass dressing

T4 Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Fresh cucumber, tomato, ginger, shallot, house dressing

Noodles

N1 Pad Thai

$13.00

Rice noodle, chicken, tofu, bean sprouts, green onion, egg, crushed peanuts, tamarind sauce

N2 Pad See U

$14.00

Wide rice noodle, chicken, bok choy, beansprouts, egg, sweet soy sauce

N3 Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

Wide noodle, chicken, egg, variety of herb

N4 Rama Noodle 🌶

$14.00

Crispy wide rice noodle, fresh spinach, carrot, sautéed chicken, peanuts

Rice dish

R1 Thai Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken, green peas, tomato, egg, onion

R2 Crab Fried Rice

$17.00

Green peas, carrot, egg, onion, crab

R3 Five Spice Duck Breast Over Rice

$17.00

Variety of Asian vegetable

Curry

Bamboo, Bell pepper, egg plant, fresh basil

C1 Green Curry

$14.00

Chicken, Bell pepper, egg plant, fresh basil

C1 Red Curry

$14.00

C2 Yellow Curry

$14.00

Chicken, shallot, potato, sherry tomato

C3 Pa Nang Curry 🌶

$15.00

Chicken, Home made peanut sauce, bell pepper, egg plant, cashew nut

House special

H1 Sweet 'n' Sour

$15.00

Stir fried chicken, pineapple, tomato, onion, cucumber, pea pods, sweet & sour sauce

H2 Basil Chicken

$15.00

Stir fried ground chicken breast, bamboo, mushroom, green beans, bell pepper, spicy basil sauce

H3 Chicken Cashew

$15.00

Pineapple, bell pepper, pea pod, baby cor

H4 Lemongrass Chicken

$15.00

Sauteed chicken, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, lemongrass sauce

H5 Pad Prik 🌶

$15.00

Stir fried chicken, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, onion, green bean, chili paste

H6 Rama Chicken 🌶

$15.00

Sauteed chicken, peanut sauce, carrot, steamed broccoli

H7 Asian Mixed Vegetables

$13.00

Seasonal Asian vegetables, light sauce

H8 Orange Chicken

$15.00

Golden chicken, onion, broccoli, fresh sweet & sauce citrus sauce

Rivers, Lakes & Oceans

SF1 Scallop

$18.00

Sauteed in garlic sauce, vegetables

SF1 Prawn

$18.00

SF2 Crispy Catfish

$16.00

Stir fried in curry sauce, green bean, onion, bamboo shoots

SF3 Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Chu Chee sauce, mixed Asian vegetables

SF4 Sole Fillet

$16.00

Stir fried, celery, ginger,green onion, black beans, light sauce

Dessert

Custard

$7.00

Taro, coconut, palm sugar

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Rice flour, coconut

Fried Sesame Banana

$7.00

With fresh fruit

Drink

Soft Drink

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Street Food (Pop-Up)

Pho

$14.00

Beef broth, sliced flank steak

Som Tum

$14.00

Papaya salad, Sticky rice, Fried chicken

Pad Kapao

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 N Vail Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Directions

