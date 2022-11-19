Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Bangkok Chef

80 Reviews

$

8980 N Rodgers Ct SE Suite I

Caledonia, MI 49316

A5. Crab Rangoon (6)
N1. Pad Thai
FR1. Thai Fried Rice

STARTERS

Vermicelli Noodles, cabbage, carrots and celery wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, fried until golden brown and served with a sweet Thai chili sauce.
A1. Veggie Roll (1)

A1. Veggie Roll (1)
$1.75

$1.75

Vermicelli Noodles, cabbage, carrots and celery wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, fried until golden brown and served with sweet chili sauce.

A2. Shrimp Rolls (2)

$3.95

Vermicelli noodles & shrimp wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, fried until golden brown and served with sweet chili sauce.

A3. Chicken Satay (4)

$6.95Out of stock

Fried marinated chicken tenders on a skewer, served with a peanut dipping sauce

A4. Crispy Tofu (8)

$5.95

Fried tofu triangles served with cucumber sauce topped with crushed peanuts.

A5. Crab Rangoon (6)

A5. Crab Rangoon (6)
$5.95

$5.95

Cream cheese and imitation crab meat in a wonton skin, fried until golden brown. Served with sweet-n-sour sauce

A6. Crispy Rolls (4)

A6. Crispy Rolls (4)
$6.95

$6.95

Two rolls cut in half, filled with chicken, onions, vermicelli noodles & carrots wrapped in rice paper and fried until crispy; served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

SOUP

SP1. Tom Yum

$3.98+

Thai "hot-n-sour" soup with tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions. **Cannot be ordered "no spice"

SP2. Tom Qha

$3.98+

Thai coconut soup with tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. **Cannot be ordered NO SPICE**

SP3. Thai Noodle Soup

$8.95

Steamed rice noodles, onions and beansprouts in our Spicy Tom Yum broth with added beef flavor, hoisin sauce, sriracha hot sauce and black pepper. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

SALAD

SL1. Thai Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes topped with almonds and served with a light sweet cucumber sauce that is topped with crushed peanuts.

SL2. Yum Neau

SL2. Yum Neau

$12.95Out of stock

Chopped lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions topped with thinly sliced beef in a Thai BBQ Sauce.

NOODLES

N1. Pad Thai

N1. Pad Thai

$10.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, beansprouts, onions in Pad Thai Sauce topped with crushed peanuts and lemons.

N2. Pad Seew

N2. Pad Seew

$10.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, white onions and broccoli in sweet and savory brown sauce.

N3. Lad Na

$10.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs topped with broccoli and garlic brown sauce.

N4. Curry Pad Thai

N4. Curry Pad Thai
$10.95

$10.95

Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, beansprouts, onions in Yellow Curry Sauce topped with crushed peanuts and lemons. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

N5. Peanut Curry Noodle

N5. Peanut Curry Noodle
$10.95

$10.95

Steam thin noodles topped with green beans and carrots in Peanut Curry Sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

N6. Drunken Noodle

N6. Drunken Noodle
$10.95

$10.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with green peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, eggs and basil leaves.

FRIED RICE

FR1. Thai Fried Rice

$9.95

Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots and onions.

FR2. Chef Special Fried Rice

$9.95

Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots , onions, green peppers and pineapples in a special fried rice sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

FR3. Basil Fried Rice

$9.95

Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots, onions, and basil.

FR4. Curry Fried Rice

$9.95

Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots, onions in yellow curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

CHEF'S SPECIAL

C1. Thai Sesame Chicken

C1. Thai Sesame Chicken
$13.95

$13.95

Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried with green peppers, onions, pea pods, and carrots in a sweet Thai sesame sauce.

C2. House Special

$14.95

Combination of beef, pork and chicken stir-fried with water chestnuts, carrots, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in brown sauce.

C3. 3's Company

$15.95

Combination of beef, shrimp, and pork stir-fried with green peppers, onions, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in brown sauce.

C4. Curry Catfish

$14.95

Lightly battered catfish topped with green peppers, eggplants, mushrooms, and onions in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

C5. Curry Seafood

$15.95

Combination of shrimp, scallops, and imitation crab meat with green peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

C6. Bangkok Seafood

$15.95

Combination of shrimp, scallops, and imitation crab meat with assorted vegetables stir-fried in brown sauce.

C7. Garlic & Ginger Fish

$14.95

Lightly battered catfish topped with green peppers, bamboo shoots and onions in a garlic and ginger brown sauce.

EXTRA

Pint Steamed Veg

$4.00

Quart Steamed Veg

$8.00

Sweet-n-Sour

$1.00+

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00+

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00+

Satay Peanut Sauce

$1.00+

Vegan Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Brown Sauce

$3.00+

Garlic Brown Sauce

$3.00+

Garlic White Sauce

$3.00+

Drunken Noodle Sauce

$3.00+

Pad Thai Sauce

$3.00+

Pad Seew Sauce

$3.00+

Red Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Yellow Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Green Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Peanut Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Masaman Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Panang Curry Sauce

$3.00+

Sesame Sauce

$3.00+

Steam White Rice

$2.50+

Steam Thin Rice Noodles

$5.00+

Steam Wide Rice Noodles

$5.00+

Extra Spice on Side

Fork/Spoon/Napkin

Paper Plate

Chopsticks

Soy Sauce

CURRY #1-9 DINNER

1. Peanut Curry

1. Peanut Curry
$10.95

$10.95

Green peppers, carrots, green beans in a creamy peanut curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

2. Gang Ped

$10.95

Green peppers, white onions, green onions, mushrooms and eggplants in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

3. Green Curry

3. Green Curry
$10.95

$10.95

Green peppers, white onions, green onions, bamboo shoots, eggplants, and basil in green curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

4. Gang Gai

$10.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

5. Panang Curry

$10.95

Green peppers, carrots and pineapples in sweet Panang Curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

6. Yellow Curry

$10.95

Green peppers, carrots, white onions and green onions in Yellow Curry Sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

7. Masaman Curry

7. Masaman Curry
$10.95

$10.95

Fried potatoes and white onions in nutty Masaman Curry sauce topped with Crushed Peanuts. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

8. Potato Curry

$10.95

Fried Potatoes in Yellow Curry Sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

9. Vegetable Curry

$10.95

Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby corn and carrots in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)

STIR-FRY #10-16 DINNER

10. Sweet-n-Sour

10. Sweet-n-Sour

$10.95Out of stock

Green peppers, carrots, white onions, pineapple, cucumber and tomatoes in Light Sweet-n-Sour sauce.

11. Pad Prik

$10.95

Green Peppers, bamboo shoots, white onions and green onions stir-fried with Brown Sauce.

12. Almond

$10.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, carrots and Almonds stir-fried in Brown Sauce.

13. Cashew

$10.95

Green peppers, white onions, green onions, carrots, and Cashews stir-fried in Brown Sauce.

14. Pad Pak

14. Pad Pak

$10.95

Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby corn and carrots stir-fried in Brown Sauce.

15. Garlic

$10.95

Onions stir-fried in garlic and pepper brown sauce with your choice of protein.

16. Broccoli

$10.95

Broccoli stir fried in garlic brown sauce.

Soda

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

16 Oz. Water Bottle

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Teas & Coffees

Thai Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Thai Iced Cofee

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Jasmine Tea

$1.00

16 Oz. Water Bottle

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8980 N Rodgers Ct SE Suite I, Caledonia, MI 49316

Directions

