Bangkok Chef
80 Reviews
$
8980 N Rodgers Ct SE Suite I
Caledonia, MI 49316
Popular Items
STARTERS
A1. Veggie Roll (1)
Vermicelli Noodles, cabbage, carrots and celery wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, fried until golden brown and served with sweet chili sauce.
A2. Shrimp Rolls (2)
Vermicelli noodles & shrimp wrapped in a spring roll wrapper, fried until golden brown and served with sweet chili sauce.
A3. Chicken Satay (4)
Fried marinated chicken tenders on a skewer, served with a peanut dipping sauce
A4. Crispy Tofu (8)
Fried tofu triangles served with cucumber sauce topped with crushed peanuts.
A5. Crab Rangoon (6)
Cream cheese and imitation crab meat in a wonton skin, fried until golden brown. Served with sweet-n-sour sauce
A6. Crispy Rolls (4)
Two rolls cut in half, filled with chicken, onions, vermicelli noodles & carrots wrapped in rice paper and fried until crispy; served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
SOUP
SP1. Tom Yum
Thai "hot-n-sour" soup with tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions. **Cannot be ordered "no spice"
SP2. Tom Qha
Thai coconut soup with tomatoes, mushrooms and onions. **Cannot be ordered NO SPICE**
SP3. Thai Noodle Soup
Steamed rice noodles, onions and beansprouts in our Spicy Tom Yum broth with added beef flavor, hoisin sauce, sriracha hot sauce and black pepper. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
SALAD
SL1. Thai Salad
Chopped lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes topped with almonds and served with a light sweet cucumber sauce that is topped with crushed peanuts.
SL2. Yum Neau
Chopped lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions topped with thinly sliced beef in a Thai BBQ Sauce.
NOODLES
N1. Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, beansprouts, onions in Pad Thai Sauce topped with crushed peanuts and lemons.
N2. Pad Seew
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, white onions and broccoli in sweet and savory brown sauce.
N3. Lad Na
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs topped with broccoli and garlic brown sauce.
N4. Curry Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, beansprouts, onions in Yellow Curry Sauce topped with crushed peanuts and lemons. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
N5. Peanut Curry Noodle
Steam thin noodles topped with green beans and carrots in Peanut Curry Sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
N6. Drunken Noodle
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with green peppers, onions, bamboo shoots, eggs and basil leaves.
FRIED RICE
FR1. Thai Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots and onions.
FR2. Chef Special Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots , onions, green peppers and pineapples in a special fried rice sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
FR3. Basil Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots, onions, and basil.
FR4. Curry Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with peas, carrots, onions in yellow curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
CHEF'S SPECIAL
C1. Thai Sesame Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken stir-fried with green peppers, onions, pea pods, and carrots in a sweet Thai sesame sauce.
C2. House Special
Combination of beef, pork and chicken stir-fried with water chestnuts, carrots, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in brown sauce.
C3. 3's Company
Combination of beef, shrimp, and pork stir-fried with green peppers, onions, water chestnuts, and bamboo shoots in brown sauce.
C4. Curry Catfish
Lightly battered catfish topped with green peppers, eggplants, mushrooms, and onions in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
C5. Curry Seafood
Combination of shrimp, scallops, and imitation crab meat with green peppers, bamboo shoots and mushrooms in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
C6. Bangkok Seafood
Combination of shrimp, scallops, and imitation crab meat with assorted vegetables stir-fried in brown sauce.
C7. Garlic & Ginger Fish
Lightly battered catfish topped with green peppers, bamboo shoots and onions in a garlic and ginger brown sauce.
EXTRA
Pint Steamed Veg
Quart Steamed Veg
Sweet-n-Sour
Sweet Chili Sauce
Cucumber Sauce
Satay Peanut Sauce
Vegan Curry Sauce
Brown Sauce
Garlic Brown Sauce
Garlic White Sauce
Drunken Noodle Sauce
Pad Thai Sauce
Pad Seew Sauce
Red Curry Sauce
Yellow Curry Sauce
Green Curry Sauce
Peanut Curry Sauce
Masaman Curry Sauce
Panang Curry Sauce
Sesame Sauce
Steam White Rice
Steam Thin Rice Noodles
Steam Wide Rice Noodles
Extra Spice on Side
Fork/Spoon/Napkin
Paper Plate
Chopsticks
Soy Sauce
CURRY #1-9 DINNER
1. Peanut Curry
Green peppers, carrots, green beans in a creamy peanut curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
2. Gang Ped
Green peppers, white onions, green onions, mushrooms and eggplants in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
3. Green Curry
Green peppers, white onions, green onions, bamboo shoots, eggplants, and basil in green curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
4. Gang Gai
Green peppers, mushrooms, bamboo shoots in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
5. Panang Curry
Green peppers, carrots and pineapples in sweet Panang Curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
6. Yellow Curry
Green peppers, carrots, white onions and green onions in Yellow Curry Sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
7. Masaman Curry
Fried potatoes and white onions in nutty Masaman Curry sauce topped with Crushed Peanuts. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
8. Potato Curry
Fried Potatoes in Yellow Curry Sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
9. Vegetable Curry
Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby corn and carrots in red curry sauce. (Pre-spiced to MILD. Cannot order No Spice)
STIR-FRY #10-16 DINNER
10. Sweet-n-Sour
Green peppers, carrots, white onions, pineapple, cucumber and tomatoes in Light Sweet-n-Sour sauce.
11. Pad Prik
Green Peppers, bamboo shoots, white onions and green onions stir-fried with Brown Sauce.
12. Almond
Green peppers, mushrooms, peapods, carrots and Almonds stir-fried in Brown Sauce.
13. Cashew
Green peppers, white onions, green onions, carrots, and Cashews stir-fried in Brown Sauce.
14. Pad Pak
Broccoli, peapods, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby corn and carrots stir-fried in Brown Sauce.
15. Garlic
Onions stir-fried in garlic and pepper brown sauce with your choice of protein.
16. Broccoli
Broccoli stir fried in garlic brown sauce.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
8980 N Rodgers Ct SE Suite I, Caledonia, MI 49316