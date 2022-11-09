  • Home
  Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza - 4215 Spring Mountain Rd\nSTE B205
Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza 4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205

No reviews yet

4215 Spring Mountain RdSTE B205

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Order Again

APPETIZER

Thai Style Donut

$3.50

Thai style donut

Egg Rolls (5)

$8.00

Deep fried vegetable rolls. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Golden deep-fried tofu. Served with tamarind dipping sauce & crushed peanut .

Cream Cheese Wonton (7)

Cream Cheese Wonton (7)

$8.00

Cream cheese blended with imitation crabmeat wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Fried Beef or Pork Balls (6)

Fried Beef or Pork Balls (6)

$8.00

Deep-fried beef or pork balls served with spicy sweet & sour sauce.

Fish Cakes (8)

$8.00

Deep-fried fish paste mixed with curry paste, Served with cucumber salad and sprinkle of crushed peanut.

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Fresh vegetable spring rolls with crispy roll & fine noodle. Served with homemade dipping sauce.

Angel Wing

Angel Wing

$9.00

Delicious chicken wing stuffed with ground pork, glass noodle and mushroom. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Rolls (10)

$10.00

Deep-fried Shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Deep-fried calamari with batter. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.

Grilled Calamari

$15.00

A whole squid grilled to tender with our homemade sauce. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.

Chicken Satay (4)

Chicken Satay (4)

$13.00

Thai style chicken breast skewer. Served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad.

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$13.00

Thai style beef jerky. Deep-fried and served with our house dipping sauce.

Pork Jerky

$12.00

Thai style pork jerky. Deep-fried and served with our house dipping sauce.

SALAD

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

A famous Thai salad consists of shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, chili & peanut tossed in spicy lime dressing.

Yum Woon Sen

$17.00

Vermicelli with shrimp, minced pork, carrot, celery, tomato, cilantro, onion and peanut in spicy lime dressing.

Yum Ta-Lay (Seafood Salad)

$22.00

Assorted seafood with white mushroom, celery, carrot, onion, cilantro & garlic tossed in spicy lime dressing.

Larb Chicken or Pork

$17.00

Minced chicken or pork with onion, scallion, cilantro, mint leaves and ground toasted rice tossed in spicy lime sauce.

Nam Khao Todd (Crispy Rice Salad)

$19.00

Crispy rice with minced pork, sour pork, shredded pork skin, ginger, shallot, scallion, cilantro, peanut & dried chili tossed in lime dressing.

Naked Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Grilled shrimp with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, red onion, green onion and cilantro tossed in spicy lime dressing.

SOUP

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$12.00+

A famous Thai hot & sour soup with your choice of meat, mushroom, tomato, chili, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, cilantro & chili oil.

Tom Kha Soup

$13.00+

A delicious coconut milk soup with choice of meat, mushroom, cilantro, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, dried chili & chili oil.

Poh Tak

$22.00

Seafood combination with lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves, fresh ginger, dried chili, cilantro & basil in a spicy lime soup.

NOODLE SOUP

Boat Noodle Soup (Beef)

$16.00

Spicy Thai noodle soup with sliced beef, beef ball, tripe, crispy pork skin, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery and fried garlic.

Boat Noodle Soup (Pork)

$15.00

Spicy Thai noodle soup with sliced pork, pork ball, crispy pork skin, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery and fried garlic.

Beef Ball Noodle Soup

$15.00

Choice of noodle with beef balls, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic in a clear soup.

Pork Ball Noodle Soup

$15.00

Choice of noodle with pork balls, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in a clear soup.

House Noodle Soup

$15.00

Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, BBQ pork, minced pork, crispy wonton skin, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic in a clear soup.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.00

Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, BBQ pork, minced pork, fried wonton skin, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro, crushed peanut and fried garlic in spicy & sour soup.

Wonton Soup

$14.00

Shrimp wonton with BBQ pork, baby boc choy, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in a clear broth.

Seafood Noodle Soup

$15.00

Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, fish fillet, squid, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in clear broth.

Yen-Ta-Fo

$15.00

Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, squid, white mushroom, fried wonton skin, boc choy, chili paste & fried garlic in a delicious Yen-Ta-Fo soup.

BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$16.00

Sliced BBQ pork & crispy pork belly with egg noodle, baby boc choy, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in a clear soup

OVER RICE

Pad Ka Prow /Fried Egg (Spicy Basil) with Rice

Pad Ka Prow /Fried Egg (Spicy Basil) with Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried spicy basil / fried egg with steamed rice.

Red Curry with Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Choice of meat in red curry with steamed rice.

Yellow Curry with Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Choice of meat in yellow curry with steamed rice.

Green Curry with Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Choice of meat in green curry with steamed rice.

Pa-nang Curry with Rice

$13.00Out of stock

Choice of meat in Pa-nang Curry with Steamed Rice.

Hai-Nan Chicken Rice

Hai-Nan Chicken Rice

$15.00

Steamed Hai-nan style chicken rice.

Khao Kha Moo (Pork Leg Stew)

Khao Kha Moo (Pork Leg Stew)

$15.00

Stewed pork leg and egg over steamed rice.

Khao Moo Dang (BBQ PORK & CRISPY PORK)

$16.00

BBQ pork with crispy pork belly and boiled egg over rice. Served with cucumber, cilantro & BBQ pork sauce.

BBQ Chicken with Fried Pink Rice

$15.00

BBQ chicken with fried rice. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Vegetable Delight over Rice

$13.00

Stir-fried mix vegetables with steamed rice.

Minced Pork Omelette with Rice

$13.00

Thai street food Omelette

FRIED NOODLE

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

The most famous stir-fried Thai noodles with tofu, bean sprout, green onion & egg.

Bangkok Pad Thai

Bangkok Pad Thai

$19.00

Traditional Pad Thai with shrimp, minced chicken, tofu, bean sprout, green onion, chopped pickle, crushed peanut and chili powder.

Pad-See-Ew

Pad-See-Ew

$15.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, garlic & egg.

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)

$15.00

Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodle with carrot, onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic, chili & basil.

Rad Nah

Rad Nah

$15.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with gravy, Chinese broccoli & garlic.

Crispy Noodle with Gravy

Crispy Noodle with Gravy

$15.00

Crispy egg noodle with gravy, broccoli, bamboo, carrot, young corn, mushroom, garlic & choice of meat

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$15.00

Stir-fried yellow noodle with carrot, cabbage, young corn, bean sprout & onion.

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodle stir-fried with carrot, cabbage, young corn, celery, onion, garlic & egg.

Kee Mow Spaghetti

Kee Mow Spaghetti

$15.00

Spicy stir-fried Spaghetti with carrot, onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic, chili & basil.

Sukiyaki

Sukiyaki

$15.00

Glass noodles stir-fried with Thai style sesame sauce, carrot, napa cabbage, celery, onion, garlic & egg.

FRIED RICE

Thai Style Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried rice with onion, scallion, tomato & egg.

Spicy Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Stir-fried rice with onion, bell pepper, chili, garlic & basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice flavored with curry powder, pineapple, onion, raisin, cashew nut & egg.

Crab Fried Rice

$23.00

Egg fried rice with fresh crab meat, onion & scallion.

CURRIES

Red Curry

$16.00

Choice of meat in red curry paste coconut milk with bamboo strip, bell pepper & basil. Served with steamed rice.

Yellow Curry

$16.00

Yellow curry paste mixed in rich coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion & choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.

Green Curry

$16.00

Thai green curry paste simmered with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo strip, bell pepper, basil & choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.

Pa-Nang Curry

$18.00

Another favorite Thai curry with pa-nang paste blended in creamy coconut milk, bell pepper & choice of meat, garnished with shredded lime leave. Served with steamed rice.

Mussamun Chicken Curry

$18.00

Creamy mussamun curry with chicken meat, potato, onion & peanut. Served with steamed rice.

Duck Curry

$25.00

Roasted Duck in a spicy curry sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, tomato and basil leaves.

A LA CARTE

Pad Ka Prow (Spicy Basil)

$17.00

Choice of meat stir-fried in spicy basil sauce with bell pepper, onion, chili, basil and garlic.

Pad Ka-Na (Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli)

$17.00

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with choice of meat, carrot & garlic.

Pad Prik Khing (Spicy Green Bean)

$17.00

Stir-fried green bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves with choice of meat in spicy curry paste.

Broccoli

$17.00

Stir-fried broccoli with choice of meat, carrot & garlic.

Cashew Nut

$17.00

Choice of meat sauteed with cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, young corn, dried pepper and garlic in a chili paste. Served with steamed rice.

Sweet & Sour

$17.00

Suateed pineapple. bell pepper, tomato, onion with choice of meat in sweet & sour sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Minced Pork Omelette

$17.00

Thai style omelet with minced pork.

Spicy Basil Eggplant

Spicy Basil Eggplant

$17.00

Stir-fried eggplant in spicy sauce with bell pepper, basil & garlic. Served with steamed rice.

ISSAN CLASSIC

Som Tum Issan

$16.00

Northeastern Thai style papaya salad with fermented fish.

Tum Tard (Som Tum Combination)

Tum Tard (Som Tum Combination)

$29.00Out of stock
Issan Sausage

Issan Sausage

$13.00

Grilled Northeastern Thai fermented sour sausage made with pork and rice. Served with ginger, raw cabbage, chili and peanut.

Sai Ua (Northern Thai Sausage)

$13.00

A grilled pork sausage made of minced pork meat, herbs, spices and curry paste. Served with raw cabbage, ginger, chili & peanut.

Thai BBQ Chicken (Half)

$15.00

Thai style BBQ Chicken served with spicy chili sauce and sweet & sour sauce.

Kor Moo Yang

$15.00

Thai style grilled tender pork cut into slices. Served with spicy dipping sauce.

Yum Kor Moo Yang

$17.00

Grilled tender pork with celery, carrot, onion & mint tossed in spicy lime dressing.

Naam Tok Moo

$16.00

Slice grilled pork with onion, mint leaves, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, chili and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing.

Naam Tok Nua

$27.00

Slice beef steak with onion, scallion, mint leaves, cilantro and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing.

Suea Rong Hai (Crying Tiger)

$25.00

Northeastern Thai style beef steak served with spicy dipping sauce.

CHEF'S SPECIAL

Three Flavored Whole Fish

$35.00

Deep fried TILAPIA or POMPANO topped with bell pepper, onion, chili and garlic in a three flavored tamarind sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Fried Whole Fish with Thai Spiced Salad

$35.00

Deep fried TILAPIA or SEA BASS topped with lemon grass, shallot, lime cube, ginger, chili, mint & cashew nut in spicy lime dressing. Served with steamed rice.

Seafood Sizzling Plate

$29.00

Assorted seafood stir-fried with young corn, carrot, onion, basil, chili & garlic in a spicy sauce. Served on hot sizzling plate with steamed rice.

Salmon with Curry

Salmon with Curry

$26.00

Grilled salmon steak topped with choice of curry sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Spicy Catfish (Pad Ped)

$26.00

Fresh catfish (with bone) stir-fried with Thai spiced, chili & garlic. Served with steamed rice.

SIDE ORDERS

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Noodle

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$3.50

Kha-noom Jean.

$3.00

NA BEVERAGE

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai tea with cream.

Thai Lemon Tea

$4.50

Thai tea with lime juice.

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Thai iced coffee with cream.

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Perrier

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh Coconut Juice

$5.50

Bottled Water ( Voss, Fiji, Evian)

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Reg Ice Tea

$3.00

DESSERT

Tub Tim Krob

$6.00

Sticky Rice with Mango

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4215 Spring Mountain RdSTE B205, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

