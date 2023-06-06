Bangkok Street Food Chinatown Plaza 4215 Spring Mountain Rd STE B205
4215 Spring Mountain RdSTE B205
Las Vegas, NV 89102
FOOD
APPETIZER
Thai Style Donut
Thai style donut
Egg Rolls (5)
Deep fried vegetable rolls. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.
Fried Tofu
Golden deep-fried tofu. Served with tamarind dipping sauce & crushed peanut .
Cream Cheese Wonton (7)
Cream cheese blended with imitation crabmeat wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Fried Beef or Pork Balls (6)
Deep-fried beef or pork balls served with spicy sweet & sour sauce.
Fish Cakes
Deep-fried fish paste mixed with curry paste, Served with cucumber salad and sprinkle of crushed peanut.
Spring Rolls
Fresh vegetable spring rolls with crispy roll & fine noodle. Served with homemade dipping sauce.
Angel Wing
Delicious chicken wing stuffed with ground pork, glass noodle and mushroom. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Crispy Shrimp Rolls (10)
Deep-fried Shrimp wrapped in egg roll skin. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried calamari with batter. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.
Grilled Calamari
A whole squid grilled to tender with our homemade sauce. Served with tamarind dipping sauce.
Chicken Satay (4)
Thai style chicken breast skewer. Served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad.
Beef Jerky
Thai style beef jerky. Deep-fried and served with our house dipping sauce.
Pork Jerky
Thai style pork jerky. Deep-fried and served with our house dipping sauce.
SALAD
Papaya Salad
A famous Thai salad consists of shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, chili & peanut tossed in spicy lime dressing.
Yum Woon Sen
Vermicelli with shrimp, minced pork, carrot, celery, tomato, cilantro, onion and peanut in spicy lime dressing.
Yum Ta-Lay (Seafood Salad)
Assorted seafood with white mushroom, celery, carrot, onion, cilantro & garlic tossed in spicy lime dressing.
Naked Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp with lemongrass, kaffir leaves, red onion, green onion and cilantro tossed in spicy lime dressing.
SOUP
Tom Yum Soup
A famous Thai hot & sour soup with your choice of meat, mushroom, tomato, chili, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, cilantro & chili oil.
Tom Kha Soup
A delicious coconut milk soup with choice of meat, mushroom, cilantro, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, dried chili & chili oil.
Poh Tak
Seafood combination with lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves, fresh ginger, dried chili, cilantro & basil in a spicy lime soup.
NOODLE SOUP
Boat Noodle Soup (Beef)
Spicy Thai noodle soup with sliced beef, beef ball, tripe, crispy pork skin, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery and fried garlic.
Boat Noodle Soup (Pork)
Spicy Thai noodle soup with sliced pork, pork ball, crispy pork skin, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, celery and fried garlic.
Beef Ball Noodle Soup
Choice of noodle with beef balls, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic in a clear soup.
Pork Ball Noodle Soup
Choice of noodle with pork balls, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in a clear soup.
House Noodle Soup
Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, BBQ pork, minced pork, crispy wonton skin, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro and fried garlic in a clear soup.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, BBQ pork, minced pork, fried wonton skin, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro, crushed peanut and fried garlic in spicy & sour soup.
Wonton Soup
Shrimp wonton with BBQ pork, baby boc choy, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in a clear broth.
Seafood Noodle Soup
Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, fish fillet, squid, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in clear broth.
Yen-Ta-Fo
Choice of noodle with shrimp, fish ball, fish cake, squid, white mushroom, fried wonton skin, boc choy, chili paste & fried garlic in a delicious Yen-Ta-Fo soup.
BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Egg Noodle Soup
Sliced BBQ pork & crispy pork belly with egg noodle, baby boc choy, scallion, cilantro & fried garlic in a clear soup
OVER RICE
Pad Ka Prow /Fried Egg (Spicy Basil) with Rice
Stir-fried spicy basil / fried egg with steamed rice.
Khao Kha Moo (Pork Leg Stew)
Stewed pork leg and egg over steamed rice.
Khao Moo Dang (BBQ PORK & CRISPY PORK)
BBQ pork with crispy pork belly and boiled egg over rice. Served with cucumber, cilantro & BBQ pork sauce.
Vegetable Delight over Rice
Stir-fried mix vegetables with steamed rice.
Minced Pork Omelette with Rice
Thai street food Omelette
FRIED NOODLE
Pad Thai
The most famous stir-fried Thai noodles with bean sprout, green onion & egg.
Bangkok Pad Thai
Traditional Pad Thai with shrimp, minced chicken, tofu, bean sprout, green onion, chopped pickle, crushed peanut and chili powder.
Pad-See-Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli, garlic & egg.
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodle)
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodle with carrot, onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic, chili & basil.
Rad Nah
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with gravy, Chinese broccoli & garlic.
Crispy Noodle with Gravy
Crispy egg noodle with gravy, broccoli, bamboo, carrot, young corn, mushroom, garlic & choice of meat
Chow Mein
Stir-fried yellow noodle with carrot, cabbage, young corn, bean sprout & onion.
Pad Woon Sen
Glass noodle stir-fried with carrot, cabbage, young corn, black mushroom, celery, onion, garlic & egg.
Kee Mow Spaghetti
Spicy stir-fried Spaghetti with carrot, onion, bell pepper, tomato, garlic, chili & basil.
Sukiyaki
Glass noodles stir-fried with Thai style sesame sauce, carrot, napa cabbage, celery, onion, garlic & egg.
FRIED RICE
Thai Style Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with onion, scallion, tomato & egg.
Spicy Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with onion, bell pepper, chili, garlic & basil.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice flavored with curry powder, pineapple, onion, raisin, cashew nut & egg.
Crab Fried Rice
Egg fried rice with fresh crab meat, onion & scallion.
CURRIES
Red Curry
Choice of meat in red curry paste coconut milk with bamboo strip, bell pepper & basil. Served with steamed rice.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste mixed in rich coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion & choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.
Green Curry
Thai green curry paste simmered with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo strip, bell pepper, basil & choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.
Pa-Nang Curry
Another favorite Thai curry with pa-nang paste blended in creamy coconut milk, bell pepper & choice of meat, garnished with shredded lime leave. Served with steamed rice.
Mussamun Chicken Curry
Creamy mussamun curry with chicken meat, potato, onion & peanut. Served with steamed rice.
Duck Curry
Roasted Duck in a spicy curry sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, tomato and basil leaves.
A LA CARTE
Pad Ka Prow (Spicy Basil)
Choice of meat stir-fried in spicy basil sauce with bell pepper, onion, chili, basil and garlic.
Pad Ka-Na (Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli)
Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with choice of meat, carrot & garlic.
Pad Prik Khing (Spicy Green Bean)
Stir-fried green bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves with choice of meat in spicy curry paste.
Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli with choice of meat, carrot & garlic.
Cashew Nut
Choice of meat sauteed with cashew nut, bell pepper, onion, young corn, dried pepper and garlic in a chili paste. Served with steamed rice.
Sweet & Sour
Suateed pineapple. bell pepper, tomato, onion with choice of meat in sweet & sour sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Minced Pork Omelette
Thai style omelet with minced pork.
Spicy Basil Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant in spicy sauce with bell pepper, basil & garlic. Served with steamed rice.
ISSAN CLASSIC
Som Tum Issan
Northeastern Thai style papaya salad with fermented fish.
Tum Tard (Som Tum Combination)
Issan Sausage
Grilled Northeastern Thai fermented sour sausage made with pork and rice. Served with ginger, raw cabbage, chili and peanut.
Kor Moo Yang
Thai style grilled tender pork cut into slices. Served with spicy dipping sauce.
Yum Kor Moo Yang
Grilled tender pork with celery, carrot, onion & mint tossed in spicy lime dressing.
Naam Tok Moo
Slice grilled pork with onion, mint leaves, cilantro, kaffir lime leaves, chili and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing.
Naam Tok Nua
Slice beef steak with onion, scallion, mint leaves, cilantro and roasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing.
Suea Rong Hai (Crying Tiger)
Northeastern Thai style beef steak served with spicy dipping sauce.
Larb Chicken or Pork
Minced chicken or pork with onion, scallion, cilantro, mint leaves and ground toasted rice tossed in spicy lime sauce.
Nam Khao Todd (Crispy Rice Salad)
Crispy rice with minced pork, sour pork, shredded pork skin, ginger, shallot, scallion, cilantro, peanut & dried chili tossed in lime dressing.
Sai Ua (Northern Thai Sausage)
A grilled pork sausage made of minced pork meat, herbs, spices and curry paste. Served with raw cabbage, ginger, chili & peanut.
Thai BBQ Chicken (Half)
Thai style BBQ Chicken served with spicy chili sauce and sweet & sour sauce.
CHEF'S SPECIAL
Three Flavored Whole Fish
Deep fried POMPANO topped with bell pepper, onion, chili and garlic in a three flavored tamarind sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Fried Whole Fish with Thai Spiced Salad
Deep fried POMPANO topped with lemon grass, shallot, lime cube, ginger, chili, mint & cashew nut in spicy lime dressing. Served with steamed rice.
Seafood Sizzling Plate
Assorted seafood stir-fried with young corn, carrot, onion, basil, chili & garlic in a spicy sauce. Served on hot sizzling plate with steamed rice.
Spicy Catfish (Pad Ped)
Fresh catfish (with bone) stir-fried with Thai spiced, chili & garlic. Served with steamed rice.
SIDE ORDERS
LUNCH SPECIALS ( 11:00a.m. To 3:00p.m. )
Chow Mein
Stir-fried yellow noodle with carrot, cabbage, Broccoli, bean sprout & onion.
Pad See-ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli & egg.
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with onion, scallion, tomato & egg.
Baby Corn
Stir-fred Baby Corns, onion, carrot and mushroom .
Fresh Ginger
Sauteed fresh ginger, mushroom, carrot and onion.
Pad Ka Prow
Choice of meat stir-fried in spicy basil sauce with bell pepper, onion, chili, basil and garlic.
Garlice Peper
The Garlic lovers! Stir-fred tender meat with fresh garlic sever with streamed mix vegie.
Orange Chicken
Crispy fried chicken smothered in a delicious, sweet orange flavor sauce.
BKK Chicken
Tender chicken thighs cooked in a sweet, sticky, soy sauce.
Vegetable Delight
Stir-fried mix vegetables.
Red Curry
Choice of meat in red curry paste coconut milk with bamboo strip, bell pepper & basil. Served with steamed rice.
Green Curry
Thai green curry paste simmered with coconut milk, eggplant, bamboo strip, bell pepper, basil & choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste mixed in rich coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion & choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.
Pa-Nang Curry
Another favorite Thai curry with pa-nang paste blended in creamy coconut milk, bell pepper & choice of meat, garnished with shredded lime leave. Served with steamed rice.
DRINK
NA BEVERAGE
Thai Iced Tea
Thai tea with cream.
Thai Lemon Tea
Thai tea with lime juice.
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai iced coffee with cream.
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Sunkist
Dr. Pepper
Root Beer
Perrier
Orange Juice
Lemonade
Fresh Coconut Juice
Bottled Water ( Voss, Fiji, Evian)
Hot Tea
Reg Ice Tea
Water no no no ice
DESSERT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4215 Spring Mountain RdSTE B205, Las Vegas, NV 89102