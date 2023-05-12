Main picView gallery

Bangkok Street Food 6300 White Lane STE F

6300 White Lane STE F

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$14.00

Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, chili, garlic, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot and tomato.

Thai-style Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, tomato, egg, and green onion.

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.

Food

Appetizers

Cream Cheese Wonton

$10.00

Crispy wonton stuffed with cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Deep-fried veggie egg rolls. Served with sweet sour sauce

Bangkok Gyo

$10.00

Fried or Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken and veggies. Served with ginger sauce.

Fried Balls

$10.00

Choice of PORK, BEEF, OR FISH meat balls, deep-fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Golden Tofu

$10.00

Crispy fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts

Crispy Garden

$11.00

Veggie Tempura (Broccoli, carrot, eggplant, onion, and mushroom). Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Thai style fried chicken wings. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Grilled chicken on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.

Fish Cake

$13.00

Thai style spicy fried fish cake. Served with cucumbers and crushed peanuts in sweet & sour sauce

Pork Jerky

$13.00

Deep-fried marinated pork. Served with spicy tamarind sauce.

Happy Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy wonton stuffed with shrimp. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Issan Sausage

$14.00

Northeastern Thai style fermented sausage made with pork and rice. Served with chilli, cabbage, ginger, and peanut.

Spring Rolls

$13.00

Fresh Vietnamese spring roll with shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.

Grill

Crying Tiger

$18.00

Thai style grilled beef. Served medium rare with spicy tamarind sauce.

Moo Yang

$15.00

Thai style grilled pork. Served with spicy tamarind sauce

Thai BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Marinated chicken legs&thighs served with sweet & sour sauce and spicy tamarind sauce

Salad

Cucumber salad

$7.00

Cucumber, red onion, carrot, jalapenos in sweet and sour plum sauce

Garden Salad

$9.00

Fresh salad served with peanut dressing or sesame dressing

Crispy Tofu Salad

$11.00

Fresh garden salad, topped with crispy fried tofu.Served with peanut dressing

Chicken Satay Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken satay, lettuce, onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber, and cilantro. Served with peanut dressing.

Som Tum Thai

$13.00

Thai papaya salad with tomato, carrot, green beans, shrimp, and peanut.

Som Tum Poo

$13.00

Spicy papaya salad with salted baby crabs.

Som Tum Pla Rah

$13.00

Country-style papaya salad with fermented fish sauce.

Chicken Larb

$14.00

Minced chicken with onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Larb Woonsen

$14.00

Glass noodle mixed with minced chicken, onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Squid Larb

$15.00

Squid with onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion tossed in spicy lime dressing

Nahm Tok Pork

$15.00

Spicy grilled pork salad with onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion mix in spicy lime dressing.

Yum Woon Sen

$16.00

Glass noodles with minced chicken, shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Spicy Beef Salad

$16.00

Grilled Beef with onion, tomato, cucumber, lemongrass, cilantro, and green onion.

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Grilled shrimps with tomato, lemongrass, cucumber, onion, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Spicy Seafood Salad

$21.00

Assorted seafood, glass noodle, onion, tomato and celery tossed in a spicy lime dressing.

Soup

Tom Yum Chicken

$11.00

Thai spicy and sour soup with chicken, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.

Tom Yum Shrimp

$13.00

Thai spicy and sour soup with shrimp, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.

Tom Yum Seafood Hot Pot

$20.00

Thai spicy and sour soup with chicken, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.

Tom Yum Veggie

$12.00

Thai spicy and sour soup with assorted seafood, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.

Tom Yum Tofu

$12.00

Thai spicy and sour soup with fried tofu, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.

Tom Kha Chicken

$13.00

Thai spicy coconut milk soup with chicken, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.

Tom Kha Shrimp

$15.00

Thai spicy coconut milk soup with shrimp, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.

Tom Kha Seafood Hot Pot

$21.00

Thai spicy coconut milk soup with assorted seafood, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.

Tom Kha Veggie

$13.00

Thai spicy coconut milk soup with mix veggies, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.

Tom Kha Tofu

$13.00

Thai spicy coconut milk soup with fried tofu, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.

Noodle Soup

House Noodle Soup

$13.00

Choice of noodles with minced chicken, sliced chicken, fish balls, fried wonton, and beansprouts. Topped with fried garlic, green onion, and cilantro.

Thai Boat Noodle Soup

$15.00

A savory herbal broth with pork rinds, beansprouts, Chinese broccoli, choice of noodles and choice of beef or pork. Topped with fried garlic, green onion, and cilantro.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$15.00

Thai spicy and sour soup with fish ball, minced chicken, pork slices, soft-boiled egg, fried wonton, bean sprouts and crushed peanut. Topped with fried garlic, green onion, and cilantro.

Duck Noodle Soup

$16.00

Stewed duck, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli topped with fried garlic, green onion, cilantro and Chinese celery.

The Duo

$15.00

Dry-Style noodle. BBQ pork and Chinese sausage over egg noodle, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli topped with fried garlic, green onion, cilantro and a touch of Thai chili pepper. Served with side of chicken broth.

Veggie Noodle Soup

$13.00

Choice of noodles with mixed veggies (broccoli, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, soft tofu and bean sprouts) topped with fried wonton, green onion, cilantro and fried garlic in a chicken broth.

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$16.00

Choice of noodles with shrimps, fried wonton, and bean sprouts topped with green onion, cilantro, fried garlic in a chicken broth.

Seafood Noodle Soup

$21.00

Choice of noodles with shrimps, squids, imitation crab meat, fish balls, bean sprout topped with fried wonton, green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.

Hainan Chicken Noodle Soup

$15.00

Hainan steamed chicken (dark meat) over choice of noodle and bean sprouts. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic in a chicken broth.

House Specialty

Bangkok Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Bangkok Pork Chop

$17.00

Pork chop lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Bangkok Chicken

$15.00

Chicken lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Bangkok Fish

$19.00

Fish lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$19.00

Shrimp lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$17.00

Pork Chop lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$15.00

Chicken lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.

Salt & Pepper Fish

$19.00

Fish lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.

Pan Fried Noodles

Bangkok Pad Thai

$16.00

Thai-style spicy pan-fried rice noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, tofu, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut and dried chili.

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$14.00

Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, chili, garlic, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot and tomato.

Pad See Ew

$14.00

Stir-fried egg noodles with choice of meat, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, beansprout, and green onion.

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir-fried rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.

Pad Thai Royal

$14.00

Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.

Pad Mee

$14.00

Stir-fried egg noodles with choice of meat, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, beansprout, and green onion.

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of meat, garlic, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, tomato, and onion in light brown sauce.

Rad nah

$14.00

Mee Krob

$14.00

Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Your choice of meat with onion, carrot, and potato in yellow curry sauce with choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.

Pa-nang Curry

$14.00

Your choice of meat with bell pepper, basil leaves, and lime leaves in pa-nang curry sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Green Curry

$14.00

Your choice of meat with eggplant, green beans, basil leaves in green curry sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Rice

Duck over Rice

$20.00

Fried stewed duck over rice with a side of steamed Chinese broccoli and spicy vinegar sauce.

Hainan Chicken over Rice

$15.00

Steamed chicken served over ginger rice with our sweet and spicy ginger sauce.

BBQ Pork over Rice

$16.00

BBQ pork, Chinese sausage, and soft-boiled egg served over rice with our special red gravy sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Chicken, shrimp, raisin, peanut, pineapple, onion, and green onion with a touch of curry powder.

Thai-style Fried Rice

$14.00

Rice stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, tomato, egg, and green onion.

Spicy Fried Rice

$14.00

Spicy. Rice stir-fried with choice of meat, chili, garlic, onion, egg, and bell pepper.

Spicy Basil over Rice

$14.00

Your choice of meat, stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, chili, and basil. Served over rice.

Garlic Pork over Rice

$14.00

Your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic and white pepper. Served over rice.

Garlic Chicken over Rice

$14.00

Your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic and white pepper. Served over rice.

Eggplant in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Eggplant stir-fried with choice of meat, chili, and garlic sauce. Topped with green onion and served over rice.

Broccoli Beef

$15.00

Stir-fried beef with broccoli in oyster sauce and garlic. Served over rice.

Ginger Delight over rice

$14.00

Your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic, chili, fresh ginger, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and carrot. Served over rice.

Spicy Peanut Chicken

$14.00

Your choice of meat stir-fried with chili paste, bell pepper, peanut, jalapeno, onion, and carrot. Served over rice.

Veggie Lovers

Veggie Delight

$13.00

Vegetarian. Stir-fried mix vegetables and garlic in brown sauce. Served with a side of steam rice.

Spicy Basil Eggplant

$13.00

Eggplant stir-fried with bell pepper, garlic, chili, and Thai basil in brown sauce. Served with a side of steam rice.

Eggplant and Tofu in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Eggplant and fried tofu stir-fried with chili and spicy garlic sauce.

Green Bean & Tofu in Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Green bean and fried tofu stir-fried with chili and spicy garlic sauce.

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$14.00

Fried tofu stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno, tossed with salt and pepper.

Bangkok Tofu

$14.00

Fried tofu stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in special house sauce.

Spicy Pineapple & Tofu

$14.00

Stir-fried pineapple, fried tofu, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and chili in brown sauce.

Extra Sauces

Sweet&Sour Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Spicy Tamarind Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Cucumber Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Sesame Dressing (2oz)

$1.00

Ginger Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Spicy Ginger Sauce (Hainan Sauce) (2oz)

$1.00

Sweet Soy Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

BQQ Pork Sauce (Red Sauce) (2oz)

$1.00

Thai Boat Chili (2oz)

$1.00

Chili Paste (2oz)

$1.00

Chili Paste (1oz)

$0.50

Chili Oil (1oz)

$0.50

Chili Flakes (1oz)

$0.50

Jalapeno Vinegar (2oz)

$1.00

Chili w/ Fish Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Extras Sides

Steamed Mix Veggie

$3.00

cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and mushroom

Fried Egg

$2.00

Usually comes over easy.

Soft-Boiled Egg

$2.00

Extra Noodles

$3.00

Side of your choice of noodles.

Steam Rice

$3.00

Steam Jasmine Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Small Egg Fried Rice

$7.00

Small egg fried rice with green onion

Plain Chicken Soup

$2.00

Chicken bone broth

Plain Chicken Chow Mien

$9.00

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$11.00

Thai dessert made with sweet glutinous rice, coconut milk, and ripe mangoes

Fried Banana Puff

$8.00

Thai Tea Creme Brulee

$8.00

Utensils

No Utensils

With Utensils

Chopsticks

Boba Drinks

Thai Traditional Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Traditional Thai ice tea. The famous orange color tea. Topped with half and half.

Thai Lemon Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai ice tea with lemon without milk.

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Aka O-Liang. Sweeten Thai coffee topped with half and half. Almost like Vietnamese coffee, but it's a little less strong.

Nom Yen

$4.50

Sweet Pink Milk

Jamaican

$4.50

Chrysanthemum

$4.50

Tea made from chrysanthemum flowers. A good summer tea help you with stress, chest pain, high blood pressure, fever, cold, headache.

Fruit Tea

Plain Tea

$4.00

Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.

Honey Tea

$4.00

Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.

Peach Tea

$4.00

Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.00

Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.

Mango Tea

$4.00

Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.

Lychee Tea

$4.00

Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.

Pineapple Tea

$4.00

Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.

Milk Tea

Plain Milk Tea

$4.50

Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.

Honey Milk Tea

$4.50

Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.

Almond Milk Tea

$4.50

Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50

Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.50

Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.

Slushies

Mango Slushie

$4.50

Water and ice blended.

Strawberry Slushie

$4.50

Water and ice blended.

Peach Slushie

$4.50

Water and ice blended.

Passion Fruit Slushie

$4.50

Water and ice blended.

Lychee Slushie

$4.50

Water and ice blended.

Pineapple Slushie

$4.50

Water and ice blended.

Smoothies

Taro Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Peach Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Passionfruit Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Lychee Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Almond Smoothie

$5.00

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Match Smoothie

$5.50

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Vanilla Smoothie

$5.50

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.50

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Thai tea Smoothie

$5.50

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Thai Coffee Smoothie

$5.50

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Milk Tea Smoothie

$5.50

Lactose-free milk and ice blended.

Alcohol and Others

Beer

Shingha

$6.00

Chang

$6.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Large Sapporo

$9.00

Budlight

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Soju

Original Soju

$13.00

Green Apple Soju

$13.00

Strawberry Soju

$13.00

Green Apple Mango Soju

$13.00

Green Grape Soju

$13.00

Other Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle Water (Fiji)

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lunch Menu

Lunch Specials

L1. Padthai

$12.50

L2 Thai Fried Rice

$12.50

L3 Spicy Basil over Rice

$12.50

L4 Spicy Peanut over Rice

$12.50

L5 Broccoli in Oyster Sauce over Rice

$12.50

L6 Ginger Delight over Rice

$12.50

L7 Yellow Curry over Rice

$12.50

L8 Thai BQQ Chicken

$12.50

L9 Eggplant with Garlic Sauce over Rice

$12.50

L10 Bangkok Chicken/Tofu

$12.50

Lunch Thai Tea

$3.50
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Bangkok Street Food, a vibrant Thai restaurant located in Bakersfield, California. Our restaurant is inspired by the bustling street food scene in Bangkok, Thailand, where foodies gather to indulge in authentic Thai flavors and spices. At Bangkok Street Food, we pride ourselves on our commitment to authenticity and quality. Our dishes are made using only the freshest ingredients and authentic Thai spices, ensuring that each bite is bursting with flavor. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a romantic dinner, Bangkok Street Food is the perfect destination for any occasion. So, come on in, pull up a chair, and experience the best of Thai food right here in Bakersfield!

