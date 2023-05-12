- Home
- /
- Bakersfield
- /
- Bangkok Street Food - 6300 White Lane STE F
Bangkok Street Food 6300 White Lane STE F
No reviews yet
6300 White Lane STE F
Bakersfield, CA 93309
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, chili, garlic, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot and tomato.
Thai-style Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, tomato, egg, and green onion.
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.
Food
Appetizers
Cream Cheese Wonton
Crispy wonton stuffed with cream cheese. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Egg Rolls
Deep-fried veggie egg rolls. Served with sweet sour sauce
Bangkok Gyo
Fried or Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken and veggies. Served with ginger sauce.
Fried Balls
Choice of PORK, BEEF, OR FISH meat balls, deep-fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Golden Tofu
Crispy fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce topped with crushed peanuts
Crispy Garden
Veggie Tempura (Broccoli, carrot, eggplant, onion, and mushroom). Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Wings
Thai style fried chicken wings. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken on skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce.
Fish Cake
Thai style spicy fried fish cake. Served with cucumbers and crushed peanuts in sweet & sour sauce
Pork Jerky
Deep-fried marinated pork. Served with spicy tamarind sauce.
Happy Shrimp
Crispy wonton stuffed with shrimp. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Issan Sausage
Northeastern Thai style fermented sausage made with pork and rice. Served with chilli, cabbage, ginger, and peanut.
Spring Rolls
Fresh Vietnamese spring roll with shrimp. Served with peanut sauce.
Grill
Salad
Cucumber salad
Cucumber, red onion, carrot, jalapenos in sweet and sour plum sauce
Garden Salad
Fresh salad served with peanut dressing or sesame dressing
Crispy Tofu Salad
Fresh garden salad, topped with crispy fried tofu.Served with peanut dressing
Chicken Satay Salad
Grilled chicken satay, lettuce, onion, tomato, carrot, cucumber, and cilantro. Served with peanut dressing.
Som Tum Thai
Thai papaya salad with tomato, carrot, green beans, shrimp, and peanut.
Som Tum Poo
Spicy papaya salad with salted baby crabs.
Som Tum Pla Rah
Country-style papaya salad with fermented fish sauce.
Chicken Larb
Minced chicken with onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Larb Woonsen
Glass noodle mixed with minced chicken, onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Squid Larb
Squid with onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion tossed in spicy lime dressing
Nahm Tok Pork
Spicy grilled pork salad with onion, rice powder, cilantro, and green onion mix in spicy lime dressing.
Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodles with minced chicken, shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled Beef with onion, tomato, cucumber, lemongrass, cilantro, and green onion.
Spicy Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimps with tomato, lemongrass, cucumber, onion, cilantro, and green onion tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Spicy Seafood Salad
Assorted seafood, glass noodle, onion, tomato and celery tossed in a spicy lime dressing.
Soup
Tom Yum Chicken
Thai spicy and sour soup with chicken, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Shrimp
Thai spicy and sour soup with shrimp, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Seafood Hot Pot
Thai spicy and sour soup with chicken, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Veggie
Thai spicy and sour soup with assorted seafood, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Tofu
Thai spicy and sour soup with fried tofu, tomato, mushroom, and cilantro.
Tom Kha Chicken
Thai spicy coconut milk soup with chicken, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.
Tom Kha Shrimp
Thai spicy coconut milk soup with shrimp, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.
Tom Kha Seafood Hot Pot
Thai spicy coconut milk soup with assorted seafood, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.
Tom Kha Veggie
Thai spicy coconut milk soup with mix veggies, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.
Tom Kha Tofu
Thai spicy coconut milk soup with fried tofu, tomato, mushroom and cilantro.
Noodle Soup
House Noodle Soup
Choice of noodles with minced chicken, sliced chicken, fish balls, fried wonton, and beansprouts. Topped with fried garlic, green onion, and cilantro.
Thai Boat Noodle Soup
A savory herbal broth with pork rinds, beansprouts, Chinese broccoli, choice of noodles and choice of beef or pork. Topped with fried garlic, green onion, and cilantro.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Thai spicy and sour soup with fish ball, minced chicken, pork slices, soft-boiled egg, fried wonton, bean sprouts and crushed peanut. Topped with fried garlic, green onion, and cilantro.
Duck Noodle Soup
Stewed duck, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli topped with fried garlic, green onion, cilantro and Chinese celery.
The Duo
Dry-Style noodle. BBQ pork and Chinese sausage over egg noodle, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli topped with fried garlic, green onion, cilantro and a touch of Thai chili pepper. Served with side of chicken broth.
Veggie Noodle Soup
Choice of noodles with mixed veggies (broccoli, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, soft tofu and bean sprouts) topped with fried wonton, green onion, cilantro and fried garlic in a chicken broth.
Shrimp Noodle Soup
Choice of noodles with shrimps, fried wonton, and bean sprouts topped with green onion, cilantro, fried garlic in a chicken broth.
Seafood Noodle Soup
Choice of noodles with shrimps, squids, imitation crab meat, fish balls, bean sprout topped with fried wonton, green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.
Hainan Chicken Noodle Soup
Hainan steamed chicken (dark meat) over choice of noodle and bean sprouts. Topped with green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic in a chicken broth.
House Specialty
Bangkok Shrimp
Shrimp lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Bangkok Pork Chop
Pork chop lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Bangkok Chicken
Chicken lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Bangkok Fish
Fish lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with white onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in our house special sauce. Served with Jasmine rice.
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Shrimp lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.
Salt & Pepper Pork Chop
Pork Chop lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.
Salt & Pepper Chicken
Chicken lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.
Salt & Pepper Fish
Fish lightly-battered and deep-fried, then stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno tossed with salt and pepper. Served with Jasmine rice.
Pan Fried Noodles
Bangkok Pad Thai
Thai-style spicy pan-fried rice noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, tofu, egg, green onion, bean sprouts, crushed peanut and dried chili.
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Spicy stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of meat, chili, garlic, basil, onion, bell pepper, carrot and tomato.
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried egg noodles with choice of meat, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, beansprout, and green onion.
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.
Pad Thai Royal
Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of meat, egg, green onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut.
Pad Mee
Stir-fried egg noodles with choice of meat, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, beansprout, and green onion.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of meat, garlic, mushroom, cabbage, carrot, tomato, and onion in light brown sauce.
Rad nah
Mee Krob
Curry
Yellow Curry
Your choice of meat with onion, carrot, and potato in yellow curry sauce with choice of meat. Served with steamed rice.
Pa-nang Curry
Your choice of meat with bell pepper, basil leaves, and lime leaves in pa-nang curry sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Green Curry
Your choice of meat with eggplant, green beans, basil leaves in green curry sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Rice
Duck over Rice
Fried stewed duck over rice with a side of steamed Chinese broccoli and spicy vinegar sauce.
Hainan Chicken over Rice
Steamed chicken served over ginger rice with our sweet and spicy ginger sauce.
BBQ Pork over Rice
BBQ pork, Chinese sausage, and soft-boiled egg served over rice with our special red gravy sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp, raisin, peanut, pineapple, onion, and green onion with a touch of curry powder.
Thai-style Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with choice of meat, onion, tomato, egg, and green onion.
Spicy Fried Rice
Spicy. Rice stir-fried with choice of meat, chili, garlic, onion, egg, and bell pepper.
Spicy Basil over Rice
Your choice of meat, stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, chili, and basil. Served over rice.
Garlic Pork over Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic and white pepper. Served over rice.
Garlic Chicken over Rice
Your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic and white pepper. Served over rice.
Eggplant in Garlic Sauce
Eggplant stir-fried with choice of meat, chili, and garlic sauce. Topped with green onion and served over rice.
Broccoli Beef
Stir-fried beef with broccoli in oyster sauce and garlic. Served over rice.
Ginger Delight over rice
Your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic, chili, fresh ginger, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, and carrot. Served over rice.
Spicy Peanut Chicken
Your choice of meat stir-fried with chili paste, bell pepper, peanut, jalapeno, onion, and carrot. Served over rice.
Veggie Lovers
Veggie Delight
Vegetarian. Stir-fried mix vegetables and garlic in brown sauce. Served with a side of steam rice.
Spicy Basil Eggplant
Eggplant stir-fried with bell pepper, garlic, chili, and Thai basil in brown sauce. Served with a side of steam rice.
Eggplant and Tofu in Garlic Sauce
Eggplant and fried tofu stir-fried with chili and spicy garlic sauce.
Green Bean & Tofu in Garlic Sauce
Green bean and fried tofu stir-fried with chili and spicy garlic sauce.
Salt & Pepper Tofu
Fried tofu stir-fried with garlic, green onion, and jalapeno, tossed with salt and pepper.
Bangkok Tofu
Fried tofu stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, and pineapple in special house sauce.
Spicy Pineapple & Tofu
Stir-fried pineapple, fried tofu, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and chili in brown sauce.
Extra Sauces
Sweet&Sour Sauce (2oz)
Spicy Tamarind Sauce (2oz)
Peanut Sauce (2oz)
Cucumber Sauce (2oz)
Sesame Dressing (2oz)
Ginger Sauce (2oz)
Spicy Ginger Sauce (Hainan Sauce) (2oz)
Sweet Soy Sauce (2oz)
BQQ Pork Sauce (Red Sauce) (2oz)
Thai Boat Chili (2oz)
Chili Paste (2oz)
Chili Paste (1oz)
Chili Oil (1oz)
Chili Flakes (1oz)
Jalapeno Vinegar (2oz)
Chili w/ Fish Sauce (2oz)
Extras Sides
Steamed Mix Veggie
cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and mushroom
Fried Egg
Usually comes over easy.
Soft-Boiled Egg
Extra Noodles
Side of your choice of noodles.
Steam Rice
Steam Jasmine Rice
Sticky Rice
Brown Rice
Small Egg Fried Rice
Small egg fried rice with green onion
Plain Chicken Soup
Chicken bone broth
Plain Chicken Chow Mien
Dessert
Boba Drinks
Thai Traditional Drinks
Thai Iced Tea
Traditional Thai ice tea. The famous orange color tea. Topped with half and half.
Thai Lemon Iced Tea
Thai ice tea with lemon without milk.
Thai Iced Coffee
Aka O-Liang. Sweeten Thai coffee topped with half and half. Almost like Vietnamese coffee, but it's a little less strong.
Nom Yen
Sweet Pink Milk
Jamaican
Chrysanthemum
Tea made from chrysanthemum flowers. A good summer tea help you with stress, chest pain, high blood pressure, fever, cold, headache.
Fruit Tea
Plain Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.
Honey Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.
Peach Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.
Passion Fruit Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.
Mango Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.
Lychee Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.
Pineapple Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine tea.
Milk Tea
Plain Milk Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.
Honey Milk Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.
Almond Milk Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.
Taro Milk Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.
Honeydew Milk Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.
Coconut Milk Tea
Your Choice of Black or jasmine milk tea.
Slushies
Smoothies
Taro Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Honeydew Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Mango Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Strawberry Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Peach Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Passionfruit Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Lychee Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Pineapple Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Coconut Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Almond Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Match Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Vanilla Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Chocolate Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Thai tea Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Thai Coffee Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Milk Tea Smoothie
Lactose-free milk and ice blended.
Alcohol and Others
Soju
Other Beverages
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
L1. Padthai
L2 Thai Fried Rice
L3 Spicy Basil over Rice
L4 Spicy Peanut over Rice
L5 Broccoli in Oyster Sauce over Rice
L6 Ginger Delight over Rice
L7 Yellow Curry over Rice
L8 Thai BQQ Chicken
L9 Eggplant with Garlic Sauce over Rice
L10 Bangkok Chicken/Tofu
Lunch Thai Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Bangkok Street Food, a vibrant Thai restaurant located in Bakersfield, California. Our restaurant is inspired by the bustling street food scene in Bangkok, Thailand, where foodies gather to indulge in authentic Thai flavors and spices. At Bangkok Street Food, we pride ourselves on our commitment to authenticity and quality. Our dishes are made using only the freshest ingredients and authentic Thai spices, ensuring that each bite is bursting with flavor. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a romantic dinner, Bangkok Street Food is the perfect destination for any occasion. So, come on in, pull up a chair, and experience the best of Thai food right here in Bakersfield!
6300 White Lane STE F, Bakersfield, CA 93309