Thai
Bangkok Taste 674 Baldwin Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small family owned Thai restaurant, operating since 2004!
Location
674 Baldwin Street, Georgetown Township, MI 49428
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Georgetown Township
More near Georgetown Township