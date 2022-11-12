Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

779 Reviews

$$

5359 Mayfield Rd

Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Popular Items

Crazy Noodles
Golden Roll
Chicken Pad Thai

Appetizers

Chicken Satays

$7.95Out of stock

Served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Golden Roll

$5.95

Triangles

$4.50

Blankets

$6.95

Veg Gyoza

$6.95

Steamed Dumpling

$5.95

Fried Dumplings

$5.95

Hot Sauce $

$2.00

Sweet and sour sauce

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Large Sweet and sour sauce

$2.00

Chili Pwdr

$0.25

Fish Chili

$0.25

Soy Sauce

$0.25

Peanut Sauce

$0.25

Utensil

Dumplng Sauce

$0.25

Soup

Tom Yum Shrimp

$5.00

Tom Yum Chicken

$5.00

Coco

$5.00

Silver Soup

$5.00

Chicken Thai Rice Soup

$5.00

Thai Rice Soup Sh

$5.00

Rice Soup No Meat

$5.00

Rice Soup Tofu

$5.00

Devil Of Sea

$5.00

Veg Soup

$5.00

Zab Bf

$5.00

Veg Ty

$5.00

Salads

Yum Naam Sod

$12.95

Larb

$12.95

Yum Woon Sen

$12.95

Yum Woon Sh

$15.95

Yumwoon Sea

$15.95

Naam Tofu

$11.95

Stir-Fried Dishes

Cashew Nut

Ginger & Mushrooms

Hot Basil

Spicy Bamboo

Garlic & Snow Peas

Broccoli Stir-Fry

Rainbow

Fried Rice

Bangkok FR

$13.95

Bk FR Ch

$13.95

Siam FR

$12.95

Siam FR Ch

$12.95

Siam FR Sh

$15.95

Pine FR

$12.95

Sh Pine Fr

$15.95

Chicken Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Sh Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

Tf Basil Fr

$12.95

Seafood Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

Pork Basil Fr

$13.95

Mango Fried Rice

$14.95

Mango FR Sh

$15.95

Veg FR

$12.95

Veg Basil FR

$12.95

Beef Basil FR

$14.95

Thai Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.95

Chicken Pad Thai

$12.95

Shrimp Pad Thai

$15.95

Seafood PT

$15.95

Veg PT

$12.95

Beef Pad Thai

$14.95

Pad Thai Tofu

$12.95

Pad Thai Woon Sen

$15.95

PTW CH

$14.95

PadSee Eaw

$13.95

Pad See Eaw Beef

$14.95

Pad See Eaw Sea

$15.95

Pad See Eaw Sh

$15.95

Rad Nah

$13.95

Rad Nah SEA

$15.95

Gol See Mee w/ Gravy Sauce

$13.95

Crazy Noodles

$13.95

Crazy Sh

$15.95

Crazy Sea

$15.95

Crazy Beef

$14.95

Crazy Fried Tofu

$13.95

Thai Emerald Noodles

$15.95

Tofu Emerald Noodles

$14.95

Chicken Emerald Noodles

$14.95

Green Noodles Curry

$13.95

Green Noodle Tofu

$13.95

Mee Yok Mu

$13.95

Woon Sen Sea

$15.95

Woonsen

$14.95

Chang Mai Noodles

$13.95

Woon Sen Sh

$15.95

Woon Sen Bf

$14.95

Mee Yok Sh

$15.95

Thai Original Rice Plates

Thai Gra Pao

$13.95

Gratiam (Garlic)

$13.95

Beef Gra Tiam (Garlic)

$14.95

Bangkok In Love

$13.95

Pad Paradise

$15.95

Pad Pik King

$13.95

Beef Pepper

$14.95

Siam Seafood

$15.95

Seafood Dynasty

$15.95

Thai Orange Chicken

$13.95

Thai String Bean Curry

$13.95

Pad Ped

$13.95

Pad Ped Seafood

$15.95

Tamarind Crispy Basil Chicken

$13.95

Tamarind Crispy Basil Swai Fish*

$14.95

Tam Tofu

$13.95

Pad Ped Duck

$25.95

Curry Plates

All curries made with coconut milk

Red Curry & Bamboo Shoots

Green Curry & Bamboo Shoots

Yellow Curry & Pineapple

Masaman Curry

Panang Curry

Choo Chee Curry

String Bean Curry

Vegetarian Favorites

Vegetable Tofu Soup

$5.00

Vegetable Tofu Tom Yum

$5.00

Vegetable Pad Thai

$12.95

Vegetable Tofu Fried Rice

$12.95

Vegetarian Rainbow

$13.95

Vegetable Curry

$13.95

Green Noodles Curry w/ Tofu

$13.95

Thai Garden

$13.95

Thai Gra Pao Tofu

$13.95

Bangkok’s Specialties

Chili Duck

$25.95

Bangkok Duck

$25.95

Tam Duck

$25.95

Drunken Chicken

$13.95

Chicken Himaparn

$14.95

Shrimp Himaparn

$15.95

Eggplant Basil

$13.95

Stir-Fried Clear Noodles

$13.95

Shrimp Mango Curry

$16.95

Chicken Mango Curry

$14.95

Mango Curry Tofu

$14.95

Mango Paradise Shrimp

$16.95

Mango Paradise Chicken

$14.95

Eggplant Sh

$15.95

Drunken Tofu

$13.95

Him Tofu

$14.95

Desserts

Blk Mango

$5.95

Blk Custard

$5.95

White Mango

$5.95

White Custard

$5.95

Drinks

Ice Tea

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Lychee

$3.00

Sugar Juice

$3.00

Tamarind Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Passion

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Hot Water

$0.50

Harmless Coco

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Phuket Punch (Alcoholic)

$7.00

Jack Coke

$6.00

Bacardi Coke

$6.00

Red Bull Vodka

$6.00

Spiked Tea

$6.00

Spiked Coffee

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

Straw Marg

$9.00

Mango Marg

$9.00

Tam Marg

$9.00

Moscow

$7.00

Singha

$4.50

Sapporo

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Thirsty Dog

$4.50

Deschutes Stout

$4.50

Blakes Cider

$4.50

Toasty almond (Alcoholic)

$11.00

Spiked Iced Tea (Alcoholic)

$6.00

Spiked Iced Coffee (Alcoholic)

$6.00

Lime Margarita (Alcoholic)

$8.00

Hennessy Margarita (Alcoholic)

$12.00

Bangkok Mule (Alcoholic)

$9.00

Moscow Mule (Alcoholic)

$8.00

Spicy Bloody Mary (Alcoholic)

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00

Merlot 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00

Merlot Casillero del Diablo Bottle (Alcoholic)

$18.00Out of stock

Malbec 6oz (Alcoholic)

$5.00Out of stock

Malbec Zolo Bottle (Alcoholic)

$20.00Out of stock

Shiraz 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Shiraz Jacob Creek Bottle (Alcoholic)

$15.00Out of stock

Chardonnay 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Moscato 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Fuki Plum 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Fuki Plum Bottle (Alcoholic)

$15.00Out of stock

Riesling 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Riesling Barnard Griffin Bottle (Alcoholic)

$12.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc 6oz (Alcoholic)

$4.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc Taonga Bottle (Alcoholic)

$18.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Directions

