Bangkok West 811 10th St
811 10th St
Greeley, CO 80631
Foods
Appetizers
- Chicken Dumpling (Gyoza) (7 pcs)
Deep fried dumpling stuffed with seasoned ground chicken, shallot, green onion, egg; served with sweet and sour sauce. (Contains egg)$9.95
- Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
Deep fried veggie spring rolls; served with sweet and sour sauce.$9.95
- Tempura Shrimp (6 pcs)
Deep fried prawns dipped in coconut batter; served with sweet and siur sauce.$12.95
- Crab Rangoon (6 pcs)
Deep fried wonton stuffed with imitation crab meat, crab meat, cream cheese and onion; served with sweet and sour sauce. Contains: crustacean and cream cheese.$12.95
- Caramari Rings (9 pcs)
Deep fried calamari rings dipped in coconut batter; served with sweet and sour sauce. (Contains crustacean)$10.95
- Chicken Satay
Grilled skewed marinated chicken breast with Thai spices; served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (Contains peanut)$10.95
- Tofu Satay
Grilled skewed marinated Tofu with Thai spices; served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. (Contains peanut)$10.95
- Fried tofu$9.95
Salads
Soups
- Tom Yum
Your choice of chicken, prawns or tofu, with galanga, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom and tomates; seasoned with spicy chili-lime juice broth.$5.95
- Tom Yum (Cup)
Your choice of chicken, prawns or tofu, with galanga, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, mushroom and tomates; seasoned with chili-lime juice broth.$5.95
- Tom Kha (Bowl)
Your choice of chicken, prawns or tofu, with galanga, lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves and mushroom; with coconut milk-lime juice broth.$13.95
- Tom Kha (Cup)$5.95
Curries
- Coconut Yellow Curry
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns , with onion, potato, tomato, simmered in coconut-yellow curry.$13.95
- Green Curry
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with bamboo shoots, green bean, zucchini, bell pepper and sweet basil; simmered in coconut milk-green curry.$13.95
- Coconut Red Curry
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns , with bell pepper, carrot, eggplant and sweet basils; simmered in coconut milk- red curry.$13.95
- Jungle Curry$13.95
- Panang Curry
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with bell pepper, carrot, zucchini, green bean, broccoli and sweet basil; simmered in a spicy coconut milk-Panang curry.$13.95
- Pumpkin Curry
Combination of prawns and chicken, with pumpkin, bell pepper, carrot, zucchini and sweet basil; simmered in a sweet and savory coconut milk- red curry.$17.95
- Massama Curry
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with potato, whole peanuts, yellow onion, simmered in coconut milk-peanut curry.$13.95
Stir-fry
- Thai Basil
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with bell pepper, onion, celery, zucchini, baby corn and sweet basil; sauté in spicy garlic-oyster sauce.$13.95
- Pra Ram (Thai Peanut)
Your choice of chicken, pork or tofu, steamed with spinach and cabbage; topped with house peanut sauce.$13.95
- Pad Prig Khing
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with green beans, sauté with house chili paste.$13.95
- Teriyaki
Chicken with steamed cabbage, carrot, broccoli, zucchini; topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds.$13.95
- Oyster Sauce with Beef
Beef, with broccoli sauté in oyster-sauce.$13.95
- Sweet and Sour
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with cucumber, pineapple, onion, green onion, tomato and zucchini; sauteed in a soy, sweet and sour sauce.$13.95
- Stir Fry Mushroom
Prawns, with mushrooms, garlic; sauté in oyster-sauce.$17.95
Fried Rice
Stir-fry Noodles
- Pad Thai
Your choice of chicken, tofu or prawns, with rice noodles, egg, green onion, bean sprout; sauté in tangy tamarind sauce, comes with ground peanut on the side.$13.95
- Pad See-Ew
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with wide rice noodles, garlic, egg and broccoli; sauté in sweet and mild black bean sauce and oyster sauce.$13.95
- Drunken Noodle
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with wide rice noodles, celery, baby corn, carrot, bell pepper and sweet basil; sauté in spicy chili-garlic-black soy sauce.$13.95
- Spaghetti Basil
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with spaghetti, green bean, bell pepper, onion, sauté in spicy garlic-chili sauce.$13.95
Pho and Noodle Soup
- Beef Pho
Thin slices of rare beef in authentic Vietnamese beef broth.$12.95
- Chicken Pho
Thin sliced of chicken breast in Vietnamese beef broth.$12.95
- Pork Pho
Pork in authentic Vietnamese beef broth.$12.95
- Beef Meatballs Photo (Not available)
Beef meatballs in authentic Vietnamese beef broth.$12.95
- Shrimp Pho
Shrimp in authentic Vietnamese beef broth.$15.95
- Combination Pho (Not available)
Thin slices of rare beef, well done brisket, tendon, tripe, and beef balls in authentic Vietnamese beef broth.$15.95
Curry Noodle Soups
- Spaghetti Green Curry Soup
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with bamboo shoots, green bean, zucchini, bell pepper and sweet basil; simmered in coconut milk-green curry.$13.95
- Spaghetti Red Curry Soup
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with bell pepper, carrot, eggplant and sweet basils; simmered in coconut milk-red curry$13.95
- Spaghetti Yellow Curry Soup
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with onion, potato, tomato, simmered in coconut-yellow curry.$13.95
- Yellow Curry Rice Noodle Soup
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with onion, potato, tomato, simmered in coconut-yellow curry.$13.95
- Red Curry Rice Noodle Soup
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with bell pepper, carrot, eggplant and sweet basils; simmered in coconut milk-red curry$13.95
- Green Curry Rice Noodle Soup
Your choice of chicken, pork, beef, tofu or prawns, with bamboo shoots, green bean, zucchini, bell pepper and sweet basil; simmered in coconut milk-green curry.$13.95
