Thai

Bangkok Avenue

208 Reviews

$$

253-21 Northern Blvd

Little Neck, NY 11362

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle
Pad Sea Ew
Pad Thai Boran

Dinner Menu

Appetizer

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$7.00

(V) Fried vegetables spring rolls with plum sauce

Golden Fried Tofu

Golden Fried Tofu

$7.00

(V) Fried tofu with ground peanut and sweet chili dip

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$9.00

Minced chicken, potato, mixed peas & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Grilled marinated chicken tenders on skewers. Served with toasted bread, peanut sauce, cucumber vinaigrette dip

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Crispy golden fried calamari, Thai sweet chili sauce

Bangkok Avenue Wings

Bangkok Avenue Wings

$12.00

Marinated Thai Style chicken wings, Chef’s special sauce

Shrimp Cakes (Tod Mun Koong)

Shrimp Cakes (Tod Mun Koong)

$14.00

Fried Thai Shrimp Cakes with plum sauce

Crab Roll (Hoi Jor)

Crab Roll (Hoi Jor)

$15.00

Deep fried bean curd paper stuffed with ground shrimp, lump crab meat, water chestnuts served with plum sauce

CK & SH Dumpling

CK & SH Dumpling

$8.00

Shrimp & chicken steamed dumplings w/ soy vinaigrette dip

Chiangmai Sausage

Chiangmai Sausage

$12.00

Homemade Northern style grilled pork sausages served with Thai chilies, lime, peanuts, ginger, cilantro

Kao Griep Pak Mor

Kao Griep Pak Mor

$9.00

Sautéed ground peanut, sweet radish, red onion, sweet coconut, chili, artesian lettuce & cilantro wrapped with homemade steamed rice skin dumpling.

Combo Appetizer

$16.00
BBQ Mala

BBQ Mala

Barbecue skewers with aromatic spices

E-SARN SAUSAGE

$10.00

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$8.00

(GF) (Mild) Featuring a spicy, tart, highly aromatic broth. The broth is a lively blend of shrimp stock, lime juice, and chili-tamarind paste, punctuated with crushed hot chilies and mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, aromatic leaves and herbs

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$8.00

(GF) (Choice of chicken or vegetables) Aromatic herbs, mildly spiced, coconut milk soup, mushroom, bell pepper, scallion, cilantro, onion

Glass Noodle Soup (Kaeng Jued Woosen)

$7.00

Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger, mixed vegetables

Salad

Thai Salad

$10.00

(GF) (V) Mixed greens, red leaf, green leaf, tofu, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, peanut dressing.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$12.00

(GF) (Mild) Julienned green papaya with dried shrimp, tomato, peanut, chili, string beans, Thai style lime dressing, garlic

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$14.00

(Spicy) Grilled marinated beef, shallots, roasted rice powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, Is-san dressing

Yum Woon Sen

Yum Woon Sen

$18.00

(GF) (Spicy) Mixed Seafood, glass noodles, red onions, tomato, cilantro, chili, scallion, spicy lime dressing

Plar Koong

Plar Koong

$16.00

(GF) (Spicy) Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaf, mint, roasted rice powder, chili powder and cabbage

Noodle/Fried Rice

Pad Thai Boran

Pad Thai Boran

$18.00

Stir fried thin rice noodles encased in an egg omelette w/ shallot, bean sprouts, chive, egg, sweet radish, bean curd

Drunken Noodle

$16.00

(Spicy) Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string bean, bamboo shoot, Thai chili and bell pepper

Pad Sea Ew

Pad Sea Ew

$16.00

Stir fried flat noodles with Chinese Broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice, pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, tomato, raisin, scallions, egg

Classic Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried Rice w/onion, scallion, tomato, Chinese broccoli, egg

Khao Klook Kapraow Khai Dow (Basil Fried Rice)

Khao Klook Kapraow Khai Dow (Basil Fried Rice)

$14.00

(Spicy) Traditional Thai basil fried rice with garlic, chili, onion, long hot pepper and basil, topped with fried egg and crispy fried chili

Thai Beef Stew (Kuay Teaw Neua Nam Tok)

Thai Beef Stew (Kuay Teaw Neua Nam Tok)

$16.00

Stewed beef chucks, beef ball, vermicelli, basil, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, garlic, spicy beef broth

Duck Noodle Soup (Kuay Teaw Petd)

$16.00

Vermicelli, quarter roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, scallion, garlic, duck broth

Sukothai Noodle Soup (Kuay Teaw Tom Yum)

Sukothai Noodle Soup (Kuay Teaw Tom Yum)

$15.00

(Spicy) Thin rice noodle, roast pork, ground pork, fish balls, bean sprout, garlic, ground, peanut, lime, chili, watercress, Chinese broccoli, crispy wonton skin, clear broth

Rice Noodle Rolls (Kuai Jap Nam Sai)

$14.00

Each bowl is topped with crispy pork and drenched in peppery broth

Khao Soi (Chicken Drumstick)

Khao Soi (Chicken Drumstick)

$18.00

(Mild) Steamed egg noodles w/ chicken drumstick in curry sauce with the fragrance of rhizome and lemongrass topped with red onion, lime wedged, house pickled mustard and topped with crispy egg noodle

BKK Specials

Kha Moo German

Kha Moo German

$30.00

Crispy pork hock, pickled shallot, 3 ways sauce

Thai Crabmeat Fried Rice

Thai Crabmeat Fried Rice

$26.00

Fried Rice, Jumbo lump crabmeat, garlic, scrambled egg, scallion, cilantro, onion

Crab Omelette

Crab Omelette

$29.00

A famous Bangkok dish. Golden fluffy & crispy edge Thai Style omelette studded sweet jumbo lump crabmeat served with Sriracha sauce & Seafood sauce and a side of jasmine rice

Crabmeat Yellow Curry

Crabmeat Yellow Curry

$29.00

(Mild) Stir-fried jumbo lump crabmeat, onion, chili paste, scallion, yellow curry powder, thick egg sauce, Chinese celery

Tom Yum Ramen Nam Khon

Tom Yum Ramen Nam Khon

$30.00

(Mild) Shrimp, crabmeat, mussel, scallop, white fish, rich and spicy broth, poached eggs, galangal, chili, chili paste, lime leaf, onion

Roasted pork over rice

$15.00

Stewed pork leg

$16.00

Steamed chicken over rice

$14.00

_______________hold_________________

Meat

Green Curry with Vermicelli

Green Curry with Vermicelli

$18.00

(Spicy) Green curry paste, bamboo shoot, string bean, eggplant, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, coconut milk

Massamun Curry with Roti

Massamun Curry with Roti

$18.00

(Mild) Sweet curry paste, potato, peanut, onion, fried shallot, coconut milk

Red Curry

Red Curry

$18.00

(Spicy) Red curry paste, bamboo shoot, eggplant, carrot, bell pepper, basil, coconut milk, served with jasmine rice

Bangkok Pepper Steak

Bangkok Pepper Steak

$30.00

Sautéed grilled marinated NY sirloin steak cube with onion, scallion and pepper, served with jasmine rice

Nuer Yang

Nuer Yang

$30.00

(GF) Pan seared steak seasoned with sea salt and black pepper. Served with steamed mixed vegetable, sticky rice, chili, rice powder dipping sauce

Lamb Zaab

Lamb Zaab

$32.00

(GF) (Mild) Pan seared baby rack of lamb E-Sarn style with cabbage and rice powder in spicy tamarind sauce.

Chu Chee Duck

$28.00

(Mild) Crispy Long Island duck w/ Chu Chee sauce on a bed of steamed string bean, snow peas, served with jasmine rice

Tamarind Duck

Tamarind Duck

$28.00

Crispy Long Island duck w/ Tamarind sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables, served with jasmine rice

Crispy Pork Chinese Broccoli (Kana Moo Krob)

Crispy Pork Chinese Broccoli (Kana Moo Krob)

$20.00

Sautéed crispy pork belly and Chinese broccoli, served with jasmine rice

Crispy Pork Basil (Kaprow Moo Krob)

Crispy Pork Basil (Kaprow Moo Krob)

$20.00

(Spicy) Sautéed crispy pork belly with basil, long hot pepper, onion, garlic and chili, served with jasmine rice

Basil Sauce

$18.00

(Spicy) Sautéed onion, long hot pepper in basil sauce served with jasmine rice

Cashew Nut

$18.00

(Spicy) Sautéed cashew nuts, broccoli, onion, mushroom, scallion in spicy cashew nuts sauce served with jasmine rice

Garlic Sauce

$18.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables in garlic, oyster sauce served with jasmine rice

Ginger Sauce

$18.00

Sautéed ginger, onion, mushroom, scallion, in brown sauce served with jasmine rice

Seafood

Grilled Whole Fish With Sea Salt

Grilled Whole Fish With Sea Salt

$36.00

(GF) Grilled thick layer salt crust covers wild caught whole Bronzini served with assorted vegetables, vermicelli noodle, along with homemade spicy crunchy candy peanut on the side

Mango Fish

$34.00

(Mild) Crispy whole Red Snapper w/red onion, scallion, cilantro, chili, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nuts with spicy mango salad sauce served on a bed of sliced cabbage

Steamed Fish (Pla Nueng)

$34.00

(Mild) Steamed filet Bronzini w/spicy lime juice or ginger sauce on a bed of Napa and sliced cabbage

Spicy Herbal Fish

Spicy Herbal Fish

$34.00

(Mild) Crispy filet Bronzini with lemongrass, lime leaf, ginger, peanut, red onion, bird eye’s chili, lime, mint, dried shrimp with sweet spicy and tangy sauce

Sweet Chili Fish (Pla Lard Prig)

Sweet Chili Fish (Pla Lard Prig)

$34.00

(Spicy) Crispy whole Red snapper w/ sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce on a bed of steamed mixed vegetables

Poh Teak

$28.00

(Mild) Thai spicy, tangy clear broth soup with mixed seafood, mushroom, basil, cilantro, red onion, lime juice and Thai herbs

Pad Cha

Pad Cha

$28.00

(Spicy) Sautéed mixed seafood w/ white wine, mushroom, long hot pepper, lime leaf, carrot, onion, string beans, Thai herbs in chili basil sauce

Vegetarian

Okra with Thai Basil

$16.00

(V) (Mild)

Healthy Delight

Healthy Delight

$16.00

(V) Sautéed mixed vegetables, tofu, ginger, brown sauce

Sautéed String Bean & Eggplant

Sautéed String Bean & Eggplant

$16.00

(V) (Mild) Basil, bell pepper, chili, basil sauce

Mock Fish with Baby Bok Choy

Mock Fish with Baby Bok Choy

$18.00

(V) Pan seared mock fish, baby bok choy with brown sauce

Sautéed Chinese Broccoli

Sautéed Chinese Broccoli

$18.00

(V) (Mild) Sautéed Chinese broccoli, shitake mushrooms, garlic, chili in brown sauce

Rama Tofu

Rama Tofu

$18.00

Tofu, steamed broccoli topped with peanut sauce

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$14.00

Durian Sticky Rice

$12.00

Creme Brûlée Cheesecake

$10.00
Thai Coconut Jelly

Thai Coconut Jelly

$10.00

Mini Thai Crepe w Mung Bean

$10.00

Thai Coconut Mochi

$10.00

Mango Ice Cream with Sticky rice

$14.00

ICE CREAM

$10.00

Fried Banana With Ice Cream

$14.00

Longan sticky rice

$10.00

Side

Jasmine Rice

$2.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Noodles

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$8.00

Napa / Bok Choy / Broccoli / Carrot

Vermicelli

$3.00

Ramen Noodles

$3.00

Sweet Sticky rice

$4.50

Drinks

TO GO Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Togo Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Togo Butterfly Pea Lemonade

$5.00

Togo Pina Colada V

$7.00

Togo Sparkling Water

$6.00

Togo Thai Ice Tea Float

$8.00

Togo Coke

$3.00

Togo Diet Coke

$3.00

Togo Ginger Ale

$3.00

Togo Seltzer

$3.00

Togo Sprite

$3.00

Togo Ginger Beer

$5.00

Togo Lychee Juice

$4.00

Togo Saratoga (Still)

$8.00

Featured Cocktails

Tipsy Pop

$18.00

After Summer

$14.00

Golden Butt

$14.00

Frozen Mimosa

$14.00
Lychee Sangria

Lychee Sangria

$14.00+

Old Overholt, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, Wine, Lychee Juice, Fresh Mixed Fruit

Thai Island Ice Tea

Thai Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Thai Iced Tea, Milk

Bangkok Mai Tai

Bangkok Mai Tai

$14.00

Mekhong (Spirit of Thailand), Amaretto, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice

Volcano Margarita

Volcano Margarita

$14.00

Sauza Hacienda Gold, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime Juice & Mango

Blue Paradise Coconut Margarita

$16.00

Pomegranate Mojito

$14.00

Bacardi, Pomegranate, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Vodka, Soho Lychee Liqueur & Lychee Juice

Chili Bloody Mary

Chili Bloody Mary

$14.00

Vodka, Tomato Juice, Worcestershire, Salt, Pepper, Sriracha, Lime Juice

Pink Lady

Pink Lady

$14.00

Eleven Tigers (Homemade Thai Moonshine), Champagne

Old Bangkok

Old Bangkok

$14.00

Old Overholt, Orange Bitters, Angostura, Simple Syrup

Blackberry Fizz

Blackberry Fizz

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup, Soda

Tropical Melon

Tropical Melon

$14.00

Midori, Triple Sec, Pineapple Juice, Fresh Lime Juice

Today Specials

Specials

Spicy Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Hor Mok

$18.00

Love Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Crab special

$14.00

Mianghoi

$16.00

Shrimp summer roll

$14.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Serving delicious and authentic Thai cuisine with a cozy and immersive atmosphere that will transport you to the heart of Thailand. Thank you for the support!

253-21 Northern Blvd, Little Neck, NY 11362

