Bangkok Joe's

1,734 Reviews

$$

3000 K St NW Suite E120

Washington, DC 20007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Chicken Basil Kapow
Drunken Noodles

Add Utensils

Add Utensils

Add Chopsticks

Dishes

Sticky Rice Fritters

Sticky Rice Fritters

$12.00

Stuffed with Panang chicken, dipped in egg, and pan-fried Topped with salad greens, crispy carrots, curry and lime aoili.

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

Simmered with Kabocha and Calabaza pumpkin, kaffir lime leaves, and sweet basil. Topped with roasted Thai pepper and served with steamed jasmine rice.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Signature Fresh Ginger-Lemon Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

House-made, hand-squeezed.

Fresh Passionfruit Lemonade

$7.00

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

For a limited time only, house made strawberry lemonade!

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Hot Ginger Lemon Tea

$5.00

Juice

Coconut Water

$5.00

Mineral Water (Still)

$8.00

Mineral Sparkling Water

Ginger Beer

$4.00

12 oz can

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Soda

Mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails)

Spicy Mango & Passion Fruit

$7.00

a tropical fruit punch... with a little spicy kick to it

Purple Ginger Punch

$7.00

Butterfly pea hibiscus tea, ginger tea, lemon juice

Rosemary Grapefruit Soda

$7.00

House-made rosemary syrup, grapefruit juice, soda!

Jasime-Ube Latte

$7.00

Dumpling Bar

Szechuan BBQ Pork Bun

$7.00

Steamed in a bamboo basket, 2 pcs.

Pork n' Crab Shu Mai

$9.00

Water chestnuts and sesame, spicy ginger-soy dip. 4 pcs.

Mushroom n' Ginger

$8.00

Water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, shiitake-sesame cream sauce. 4 pcs.

Crispy Chive Dumpling Cubes

$8.00

Garlic chive, rice flour, spicy sweet soy dip. 18 pcs.

Steamed Shrimp Dumpling

$9.00

Shrimp, chicken, shiitake mushrooms, carrot, ginger-lime cream. 3 pcs.

Winter Squash Potstickers

$8.00

Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, onions and egg, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.

Assorted Dumplings

$22.00

Shrimp Dumpling, Pork’ n Crab Shu Mai, Chicken Potstickers, Mushrooms’ n Ginger, and Winter Squash Potstickers. 10 pcs.

Wontons & Rolls

Steamed Chili Wontons

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken and shrimp mixture with scallions, spicy ginger-soy sauce, and chili oil.

Fried Wontons

$8.00

Chicken and shrimp mixture, sweet carrot dip.

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls

$8.00

Filled with shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, vermicelli noodles with sweet carrot dip.

Summer Roll

$9.00

Shrimp, green beans, rice noodles, basil and sprouts, peanut-chili dip

Small Plates

Beef Roti

$12.00Out of stock

Beef brisket, green curry, Thai basil served with Roti dough

Coconut Shrimp Balls

$11.00

Shrimp and chicken mixture, sweet coconut flake, sweet-chili sauce.

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Sriracha aioli, grilled corn, sweet carrot confit

Thai Wings

$12.00

Sweet chili-coconut marinated. 5 pcs

Steamed Edamame

$7.00

with sea salt.

Fried Tofu

$8.00

With sweet-chili peanut sauce

Grilled Chicken Satay

$9.00

Curried peanut sauce, pickled vegetables, grilled baguette

Soup & Salad

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Shrimp and chicken mixture with salted cabbage, goji berries, baby spinach, and fried garlic.

Tom Yum Soup

Thai herbs and mixed mushrooms in a hot and sour lemongrass soup

Tom Ka Soup

Thai herbs and mixed mushrooms in a creamy coconut milk soup.

Thai Mango Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken and mesclun mix tossed with tropical mango, sweet and sour vinaigrette and crunchy rice sticks.

Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Fried chicken tender, mandarin oranges, almonds, red onions, mesclun mixed greens tossed with orange-white wine vinaigrette.

Grilled Tiger Beef Salad

$16.00

Grilled beef sirloin and mesclun mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and basil tossed in a spicy rice powder-garlic-lime dressing

Mixed Green Salad

$9.50

Mesclun mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn, red onion, red bell peppers, and croutons tossed with spicy herb-peanut vinaigrette.

Papaya Pok Pok Salad

$10.00

Green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, roasted peanuts, salted shrimp powder with our award winning spicy garlic-tamarind dressing

Curry Noodles

Panang Curry

All time favorite with curried peanut sauce, big fresh rice noodles, baby spinach, and bean sprouts

Green Curry

Japanese somen noodles, bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, sweet peppers, and basil

DINNER

Noodle Bowls

Pad Thai

Popular sen lek noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, and egg.

Pad See Ew Noodles

Stir-fried sen yai noodles with chicken, Asian broccoli, egg, and soy sauce

Drunken Noodles

Stir-fried sen yai noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili, and garlic sauce

General Tso's

Freshly ground chili sauce served over wok stir-friend lomein egg noodles with onions, celery, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions

Panang Curry

All time favorite with curried peanut sauce, big fresh rice noodles, baby spinach, and bean sprouts

Green Curry

Japanese somen noodles, bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, sweet peppers, and basil

DINNER

Rice Bowls

Chicken Basil Kapow

$16.00

Spicy minced chicken, green beans, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce

Tofu Basil

$15.00

Stir-fried fried tofu, green beans, onions, scallions, bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce

Tofu n' Mixed Veggie Basil Kapow

$16.00

Chicken Cashew Nuts

$17.00

Fried chicken, cashew nuts, onions, and scallions in a tomato-soy sauce

Ginger Beef n Broccoli

$19.00

Beef Sirloin with broccoli, fresh ginger, and soy sauce

Chicken Broccoli

$16.00

Stir-fried chicken and broccoli in our tasty soy sauce

Pork Belly Kana

$17.00

Asian broccoli, crispy pork belly, crushed garlic, and Thai chili pepper

Chili Seafood

$21.00

Mixed seafood, carrots, sweet basil, bell peppers, onions, and scallions

Garlic Lover Shimp

$21.00

Stir-fried with garlic soy sauce, asparagus, and carrots

Spicy Eggplant

$15.00

Oriental eggplants and fried tofu with sweet peppers in a spicy bean-basil sauce

Ginger Veggies

$15.00

Mixed vegetables and fried tofu with ginger-soy sauce

DINNER

Fried Rice

Fried Tofu and Vegetables Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of : Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg

Beef Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg

Mixed Seafood Fried Rice

$21.00

Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.00

Shrimp and chicken fried rice with pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, scallions, onions, and egg

DINNER

Not Your Ordinary Joes

Crispy Flounder Filet

$24.00

Tamarind-chili sauce, carrots, wild mushrooms, asparagus, onions, basil, and steamed jasmine rice

Grilled Salmon Teriyaki

$23.00

Grilled asparagus and lomein noodles with mushrooms, carrots, onions, scallions, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger

Crying Tiger Steak

$23.00

Grilled marinated sirloin steak with red onions and basil tossed in rice powder. Served with green papaya side salad, tomato-chili-lime Jiew and Thai sticky rice

Thai Fried Chicken

$22.00

With Thai sticky rice, green papaya salad side, sweet-chili sauce, tomato-chili-lime Jiew and fried shallots

Lemongrass Crusted Salmon

$24.00

Choo-chee red curry, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf, and spinach. Served with brown jasmine rice

DINNER

Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00

Vanilla wafers, toasted cinnamon pecan, caramel sauce, dark rum whipped cream

Fried Roti Dough

$8.00

Stuffed with taro root paste, taro root ice cream. **an all time staff favorite**

Flambé Thai Banana

$8.00

Minced ginger and orange peel, toasted coconut, sesame seeds, Grand Marniér sauce, and coconut ice cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Bittersweet chocolate ganache, berries, coffee ice cream, peanuts, and dark rum whipped cream

Ice Cream

$6.00

Served with coconut sticky rice and toasted peanuts

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

With sticky rice and fresh fruit

Side Items

Peanut Sauce (2 oz)

$2.00

Peanut Sauce (14 oz)

$9.50

White Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Steamed Noodles

$6.50

Steamed Mix Veggies

$7.50

Steamed Broccoli

$7.50

Pickled Veggies

$5.50

Sweet Carrot Sauce

$2.00

That sweet orange sauce you know and love!

Grilled Asparagus

$8.50

Asian Broccoli n' Oyster Sauce

$8.50

side of chili powder

Please limit to 2 per entree

side of fish sauce & pepper

*Please limit to 2 per entree

side of vinegar & pepper

*Please limit to 2 per entree

side of chili sauce

*Please limit to 2 per entree

add utensils

add chopsticks

TOGO Signature Cocktails

Señorita

$12.00

El Jimador, strawberry puree, house-made jalapeño syrup, lime juice, fresh basil, ginger beer

I Got Into Bed Last Night

I Got Into Bed Last Night

$14.00

Hendricks gin, lychee puree, lavender syrup, lime juice, elderflower liqueur

Kyushiki

Kyushiki

$14.00

A Japanese version of old fashion. Suntory Toki whisky, sake, Genmaicha syrup, edible gold, bitters

Everything About Me Changed

Everything About Me Changed

$13.00

Bombay sapphire east gin, Domaine de Canton, ginger tea, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, cucumber tonic

I Needed This Yesterday

$11.00

Phraya Thai rum, pineapple, lime, brown sugar, soda.

Be Mine Mule

Be Mine Mule

$13.00

Haku vodka, galangal chili syrup, lime juice, ginger beer

Left My Heart In Japan

Left My Heart In Japan

$12.00

Don Julio tequila, cointreau, passion fruit puree, wasabi syrup, lime juice, wasabi-salt rim

Tamarindo Picante

Tamarindo Picante

$12.00

Jalepeño infused Casamigos Blanco, tamarind syrup, grapefruit bitters

CUSTOM COCKTAIL

$14.00

Request a classic or custom cocktail from our talented bartender. If you'd like something special, please note your spirit of choice and preferred flavor profile.

TOGO Rose & Sparkling Wine

Fabre en Provence, Rose

Fabre en Provence, Rose

Cotes de Provence, France

Benvolio Prosecco

Benvolio Prosecco

$36.00

Italy (750 ml bottle)

Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer

$7.00

High Noon- Pineapple The best hard seltzer on the market! No added sugars, just vodka, real pineapple juice, and seltzer. Thats it!

JP Chenet Original, Sparkling Rose

JP Chenet Original, Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Languedoc-Roussillon, France (187ml)

TOGO Red Wine

By the glass

By the glass

Wine by the bottle

Wine by the bottle

TOGO White Wine

By the glass

By the glass

Wine by the Bottle

Wine by the Bottle

TOGO Beer

Cold SAKE

Cold SAKE

$12.00

Soto, Premium sake (180ml can)

DC Brau IPA (Draft)

DC Brau IPA (Draft)

$8.00
Samuel Adams: Seasonal (Draft)

Samuel Adams: Seasonal (Draft)

$7.00
Singha (Draft)

Singha (Draft)

$8.00

Thai lager

Sapporo (Draft)

$8.00
Singha (Bottle)

Singha (Bottle)

$7.00

Thai lager

Sapporo (Bottle)

Sapporo (Bottle)

$7.00

Japanese lager

Heineken (Bottle)

Heineken (Bottle)

$6.50
Allagash White (Can)

Allagash White (Can)

$7.00

Belgian Wit

Flying Dog IPA (Bottle)

Flying Dog IPA (Bottle)

$7.00

Belgian IPA

Atlas Bullpen Pilsner (Can)

$7.00

Shhh Small Plates

Larb Gai

$12.00

The chefs are Thai... that's all we're going to say.

Thai Omlete

$12.00

4 Eggs. The best way to have eggs. We suggest also ordering a side of white jasmine rice... just saying.

Grilled Sticky Rice

$8.00

Remember that one time you went to Bangkok Joe's and had that sticky rice appetizer stuffed with BBQ pork wrapped in a banana leaf? We - secretly- can still make that for you.

Sesame Noodles Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, noodles, sesame-peanut sauce, pickled vegetables, and crispy wontons... that's all we're going to say...

Papaya Pok Pok Salad Loas Style

$12.00

If you're a fan of this, then we're a fan of you.

Shhh Entrees

Beef Lomein

$19.00

I know we're not a Chinese restaurant, but we can make it... and make it good!

Chicken Teriyaki

$21.00

Always wanted to try our Salmon Teriyaki, but salmon is your enemy? We have something for that.

Pad Thai Fried Chicken

$22.00

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

Kids love it but no shame if you love it too ;)

Super Cute Pinback Buttons

Bangkok Joe's Logo

Bangkok Joe's Logo

$2.50

1.2 inch diameter

Grilled Street Meatballs

Grilled Street Meatballs

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Says "Pla Tod" which means "Fried fish"! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Eat Dumpling

Eat Dumpling

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Thai Lady

Thai Lady

$2.50

1.20 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Thai Flag

Thai Flag

$2.50

1.20 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Mango

Mango

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Says "mango" in Thai! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Cheers

Cheers

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Pok Pok Pin

Pok Pok Pin

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Do you love our Pok Pok Papaya Salad? This is what we make it in! It's called a mortar and pestle. "Som Tom" means "papaya salad"! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Tom Yum Shrimp

Tom Yum Shrimp

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter It says, "tom yum koong", which means "tom yum shrimp"! Spotlight on our favorite lemongrass soup! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Thai Herbs

Thai Herbs

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Some Thai herbs that are must-haves for Thai food! Lime, Thai chili, lime leaf, and cilantro. Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Durian

Durian

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter The writing says "durian" in Thai! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Shrimp Pad Thai

Shrimp Pad Thai

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter It says, "pad thai koong", which means "shrimp pad thai"! A house favorite! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter Says, "gua tiew", which means "noodle soup"! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$2.00

0.9 inch diameter It says, "pineapple fried rice" in Thai! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

The first dumpling bar in DC! Featuring a full service bar, rice, and noodle bowls. Exquisite Thai cuisine.

Website

Location

3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

