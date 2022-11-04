- Home
- Washington
- Bangkok Joe's
Bangkok Joe's
1,734 Reviews
$$
3000 K St NW Suite E120
Washington, DC 20007
Popular Items
Dishes
Sticky Rice Fritters
Stuffed with Panang chicken, dipped in egg, and pan-fried Topped with salad greens, crispy carrots, curry and lime aoili.
Pumpkin Curry
Simmered with Kabocha and Calabaza pumpkin, kaffir lime leaves, and sweet basil. Topped with roasted Thai pepper and served with steamed jasmine rice.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Signature Fresh Ginger-Lemon Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Fresh Lemonade
House-made, hand-squeezed.
Fresh Passionfruit Lemonade
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade
For a limited time only, house made strawberry lemonade!
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Hot Ginger Lemon Tea
Juice
Coconut Water
Mineral Water (Still)
Mineral Sparkling Water
Ginger Beer
12 oz can
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Soda
Mocktails (non-alcoholic cocktails)
Dumpling Bar
Szechuan BBQ Pork Bun
Steamed in a bamboo basket, 2 pcs.
Pork n' Crab Shu Mai
Water chestnuts and sesame, spicy ginger-soy dip. 4 pcs.
Mushroom n' Ginger
Water chestnuts, carrots, scallions, shiitake-sesame cream sauce. 4 pcs.
Crispy Chive Dumpling Cubes
Garlic chive, rice flour, spicy sweet soy dip. 18 pcs.
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling
Shrimp, chicken, shiitake mushrooms, carrot, ginger-lime cream. 3 pcs.
Winter Squash Potstickers
Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, onions and egg, spicy ginger-soy dip. Pan-seared. 4 pcs.
Assorted Dumplings
Shrimp Dumpling, Pork’ n Crab Shu Mai, Chicken Potstickers, Mushrooms’ n Ginger, and Winter Squash Potstickers. 10 pcs.
Wontons & Rolls
Steamed Chili Wontons
Chicken and shrimp mixture with scallions, spicy ginger-soy sauce, and chili oil.
Fried Wontons
Chicken and shrimp mixture, sweet carrot dip.
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls
Filled with shiitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, vermicelli noodles with sweet carrot dip.
Summer Roll
Shrimp, green beans, rice noodles, basil and sprouts, peanut-chili dip
Small Plates
Beef Roti
Beef brisket, green curry, Thai basil served with Roti dough
Coconut Shrimp Balls
Shrimp and chicken mixture, sweet coconut flake, sweet-chili sauce.
Fried Calamari
Sriracha aioli, grilled corn, sweet carrot confit
Thai Wings
Sweet chili-coconut marinated. 5 pcs
Steamed Edamame
with sea salt.
Fried Tofu
With sweet-chili peanut sauce
Grilled Chicken Satay
Curried peanut sauce, pickled vegetables, grilled baguette
Soup & Salad
Wonton Soup
Shrimp and chicken mixture with salted cabbage, goji berries, baby spinach, and fried garlic.
Tom Yum Soup
Thai herbs and mixed mushrooms in a hot and sour lemongrass soup
Tom Ka Soup
Thai herbs and mixed mushrooms in a creamy coconut milk soup.
Thai Mango Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken and mesclun mix tossed with tropical mango, sweet and sour vinaigrette and crunchy rice sticks.
Oriental Crispy Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tender, mandarin oranges, almonds, red onions, mesclun mixed greens tossed with orange-white wine vinaigrette.
Grilled Tiger Beef Salad
Grilled beef sirloin and mesclun mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and basil tossed in a spicy rice powder-garlic-lime dressing
Mixed Green Salad
Mesclun mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, sweet corn, red onion, red bell peppers, and croutons tossed with spicy herb-peanut vinaigrette.
Papaya Pok Pok Salad
Green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, roasted peanuts, salted shrimp powder with our award winning spicy garlic-tamarind dressing
Curry Noodles
Noodle Bowls
Pad Thai
Popular sen lek noodles stir-fried with bean curd, crushed roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, scallions, and egg.
Pad See Ew Noodles
Stir-fried sen yai noodles with chicken, Asian broccoli, egg, and soy sauce
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried sen yai noodles with sweet bell peppers, onions, scallions, sweet basil, chili, and garlic sauce
General Tso's
Freshly ground chili sauce served over wok stir-friend lomein egg noodles with onions, celery, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions
Panang Curry
All time favorite with curried peanut sauce, big fresh rice noodles, baby spinach, and bean sprouts
Green Curry
Japanese somen noodles, bamboo shoots, thai eggplants, mushrooms, yellow squash, zucchini, sweet peppers, and basil
DINNER
Rice Bowls
Chicken Basil Kapow
Spicy minced chicken, green beans, onions, scallions, and bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce
Tofu Basil
Stir-fried fried tofu, green beans, onions, scallions, bell peppers with chili-garlic-basil sauce
Tofu n' Mixed Veggie Basil Kapow
Chicken Cashew Nuts
Fried chicken, cashew nuts, onions, and scallions in a tomato-soy sauce
Ginger Beef n Broccoli
Beef Sirloin with broccoli, fresh ginger, and soy sauce
Chicken Broccoli
Stir-fried chicken and broccoli in our tasty soy sauce
Pork Belly Kana
Asian broccoli, crispy pork belly, crushed garlic, and Thai chili pepper
Chili Seafood
Mixed seafood, carrots, sweet basil, bell peppers, onions, and scallions
Garlic Lover Shimp
Stir-fried with garlic soy sauce, asparagus, and carrots
Spicy Eggplant
Oriental eggplants and fried tofu with sweet peppers in a spicy bean-basil sauce
Ginger Veggies
Mixed vegetables and fried tofu with ginger-soy sauce
DINNER
Fried Rice
Fried Tofu and Vegetables Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of : Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg
Beef Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg
Shrimp Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg
Mixed Seafood Fried Rice
Thai specialty fried rice with your choice of: Spicy-basil sauce (level 1 spicy) Mild-soy sauce with egg
Pineapple Fried Rice
Shrimp and chicken fried rice with pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, scallions, onions, and egg
DINNER
Not Your Ordinary Joes
Crispy Flounder Filet
Tamarind-chili sauce, carrots, wild mushrooms, asparagus, onions, basil, and steamed jasmine rice
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled asparagus and lomein noodles with mushrooms, carrots, onions, scallions, sesame seeds, and pickled ginger
Crying Tiger Steak
Grilled marinated sirloin steak with red onions and basil tossed in rice powder. Served with green papaya side salad, tomato-chili-lime Jiew and Thai sticky rice
Thai Fried Chicken
With Thai sticky rice, green papaya salad side, sweet-chili sauce, tomato-chili-lime Jiew and fried shallots
Lemongrass Crusted Salmon
Choo-chee red curry, coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf, and spinach. Served with brown jasmine rice
DINNER
Dessert
Banana Bread Pudding
Vanilla wafers, toasted cinnamon pecan, caramel sauce, dark rum whipped cream
Fried Roti Dough
Stuffed with taro root paste, taro root ice cream. **an all time staff favorite**
Flambé Thai Banana
Minced ginger and orange peel, toasted coconut, sesame seeds, Grand Marniér sauce, and coconut ice cream
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Bittersweet chocolate ganache, berries, coffee ice cream, peanuts, and dark rum whipped cream
Ice Cream
Served with coconut sticky rice and toasted peanuts
Mango Sorbet
With sticky rice and fresh fruit
Side Items
Peanut Sauce (2 oz)
Peanut Sauce (14 oz)
White Jasmine Rice
Brown Jasmine Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Noodles
Steamed Mix Veggies
Steamed Broccoli
Pickled Veggies
Sweet Carrot Sauce
That sweet orange sauce you know and love!
Grilled Asparagus
Asian Broccoli n' Oyster Sauce
side of chili powder
Please limit to 2 per entree
side of fish sauce & pepper
*Please limit to 2 per entree
side of vinegar & pepper
*Please limit to 2 per entree
side of chili sauce
*Please limit to 2 per entree
add utensils
add chopsticks
TOGO Signature Cocktails
Señorita
El Jimador, strawberry puree, house-made jalapeño syrup, lime juice, fresh basil, ginger beer
I Got Into Bed Last Night
Hendricks gin, lychee puree, lavender syrup, lime juice, elderflower liqueur
Kyushiki
A Japanese version of old fashion. Suntory Toki whisky, sake, Genmaicha syrup, edible gold, bitters
Everything About Me Changed
Bombay sapphire east gin, Domaine de Canton, ginger tea, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, cucumber tonic
I Needed This Yesterday
Phraya Thai rum, pineapple, lime, brown sugar, soda.
Be Mine Mule
Haku vodka, galangal chili syrup, lime juice, ginger beer
Left My Heart In Japan
Don Julio tequila, cointreau, passion fruit puree, wasabi syrup, lime juice, wasabi-salt rim
Tamarindo Picante
Jalepeño infused Casamigos Blanco, tamarind syrup, grapefruit bitters
CUSTOM COCKTAIL
Request a classic or custom cocktail from our talented bartender. If you'd like something special, please note your spirit of choice and preferred flavor profile.
TOGO Rose & Sparkling Wine
Fabre en Provence, Rose
Cotes de Provence, France
Benvolio Prosecco
Italy (750 ml bottle)
Hard Seltzer
High Noon- Pineapple The best hard seltzer on the market! No added sugars, just vodka, real pineapple juice, and seltzer. Thats it!
JP Chenet Original, Sparkling Rose
Languedoc-Roussillon, France (187ml)
TOGO Red Wine
TOGO White Wine
TOGO Beer
Cold SAKE
Soto, Premium sake (180ml can)
DC Brau IPA (Draft)
Samuel Adams: Seasonal (Draft)
Singha (Draft)
Thai lager
Sapporo (Draft)
Singha (Bottle)
Thai lager
Sapporo (Bottle)
Japanese lager
Heineken (Bottle)
Allagash White (Can)
Belgian Wit
Flying Dog IPA (Bottle)
Belgian IPA
Atlas Bullpen Pilsner (Can)
Shhh Small Plates
Larb Gai
The chefs are Thai... that's all we're going to say.
Thai Omlete
4 Eggs. The best way to have eggs. We suggest also ordering a side of white jasmine rice... just saying.
Grilled Sticky Rice
Remember that one time you went to Bangkok Joe's and had that sticky rice appetizer stuffed with BBQ pork wrapped in a banana leaf? We - secretly- can still make that for you.
Sesame Noodles Salad
Grilled chicken, noodles, sesame-peanut sauce, pickled vegetables, and crispy wontons... that's all we're going to say...
Papaya Pok Pok Salad Loas Style
If you're a fan of this, then we're a fan of you.
Shhh Entrees
Beef Lomein
I know we're not a Chinese restaurant, but we can make it... and make it good!
Chicken Teriyaki
Always wanted to try our Salmon Teriyaki, but salmon is your enemy? We have something for that.
Pad Thai Fried Chicken
Egg Fried Rice
Kids love it but no shame if you love it too ;)
Super Cute Pinback Buttons
Bangkok Joe's Logo
1.2 inch diameter
Grilled Street Meatballs
0.9 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Fried Fish
0.9 inch diameter Says "Pla Tod" which means "Fried fish"! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Eat Dumpling
0.9 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Thai Lady
1.20 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Thai Flag
1.20 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Mango
0.9 inch diameter Says "mango" in Thai! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Cheers
0.9 inch diameter Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Pok Pok Pin
0.9 inch diameter Do you love our Pok Pok Papaya Salad? This is what we make it in! It's called a mortar and pestle. "Som Tom" means "papaya salad"! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Tom Yum Shrimp
0.9 inch diameter It says, "tom yum koong", which means "tom yum shrimp"! Spotlight on our favorite lemongrass soup! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Thai Herbs
0.9 inch diameter Some Thai herbs that are must-haves for Thai food! Lime, Thai chili, lime leaf, and cilantro. Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Durian
0.9 inch diameter The writing says "durian" in Thai! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Shrimp Pad Thai
0.9 inch diameter It says, "pad thai koong", which means "shrimp pad thai"! A house favorite! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Noodle Soup
0.9 inch diameter Says, "gua tiew", which means "noodle soup"! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner Aulie!
Pineapple Fried Rice
0.9 inch diameter It says, "pineapple fried rice" in Thai! Hand drawn and painted by Chef/Owner
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
The first dumpling bar in DC! Featuring a full service bar, rice, and noodle bowls. Exquisite Thai cuisine.
3000 K St NW Suite E120, Washington, DC 20007