Bangkok Thai
No reviews yet
11 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836, USA
Chester, VA 23836
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Beverage
Appetizers
A1 Satay
Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
A2 Curry Puffs
Golden deep-fried curry puffs stuffed with minced chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots. Served with sweet and sour sauce
A3 Fresh Summer Rolls
Rice paper wrapped around fresh green leave, bean sprout, cucumber, carrot, basil leaves, steamed Shrimp. Served with homemade peanut dip
A4 Spring Rolls
Freshly deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage and carrot. With Thai sweet chili sauce
A5 Bangkok Crab Cake
Fresh crab, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in crispy Thai bean curd skin, served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
A6 Thai Dumpling
Shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skin served with homemade sauce <sweet ginger soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce>
A7 Pot Stickers
Steamed Dumplings in Red curry sauce
A8 Vegetable Tempura
Broccoli, carrot, onion, corn, mushroom, served with homemade sauce
A9 Crispy Tofu
Deep-fried fresh Tofu, served with sweet chili sauce mixed with toasted peanut
A10 Money Bags
Crispy wonton wrapped stuffed with chicken, carrots, corn and peanuts. served w/sweet and sour sauce
A11 Calamari
Deliciously deep-fried Calamari, served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce
A12 Fried Wonton
Crispy fried Thai wontons stuffed with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce
A13 Shrimp Tempura
Crispy Shrimp Tempura, served with sweet and sour sauce
A14 Lettuce Wraps
Choice of marinated chicken or deep-fried tofu, stir-fried with green onion, water chestnut, top with crispy rice, served with homemade peanut sauce.
Fish Cake
A15 Edamame
Salads
S1 House Salad
Lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, crispy wonton, and crispy tofu, serve with homemade cucumber and peanut sauce
S2 Papaya Salad
Julienne green Papaya, green bean, tomatoes, roasted peanut, tossed with lime dressing
S3 Larb
The traditional Thai salad with chopped chicken mixed with fresh lime juice, roasted ground rice, red onion, and cilantro
S4 Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled slice steak mixed with fresh lime juice, roasted ground rice, red onion, and cilantro.
S5 Bangkok Yum Yum
Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Beef mixed with spicy fresh lime juice, tomatoes, white onion, green onion, bell pepper and cilantro
S6 Yum Sam Sa Hai
Shrimps, Mussels, and Squids mixed with spicy fresh lime juice, tomatoes, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro
Soup
S7 Tom Yum Soup
Spicy lemongrass soup, chili and lime broth, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions, onions, with your choice of meat
S8 Tom Kha Soup
Coconut soup lime leaf, galangal and lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, scallions, with your choice of meat
S9 Clear Crystal Noodle Soup
Fragrant broth with crystal noodle, Mixed veggies and choice of meat
S10 Wonton Soup
S11 Rice Soup
Sides
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Steamed Veggie
Sweet Chili sauce
Fresh Rolls Sauce
Egg Fried Rice
Sticky Rice
Sweet Sticky Rice
Sweet Coconut Sauce
Peanut Sauce(creamy)
Rice Noodle
Crystal Noodle
Extra Sauce
Spicy Yummm Sauce
Sweet Ginger Sauce
Egg Noodle
Sauce Pad Thai
Red Curry Sauce
Flat Noodle
Fried Egg
Sauteed Mushroom
Veggie
Plain Fried Rice
Stir Fried
F1 Pad Ka Pow-D
Choice of Meat, white onion, bell pepper and fresh basil leaves in light brown sauce
F2 Sweet & Sour-D
Choice of Meat, sautéed with tomatoes, onion, scallion, bell pepper, pineapple in sweet and sour tomato sauce
F3 Best GInger-D
Choice of Meat, sautéed with shredded ginger, mushroom, onion, carrot, scallion, bell pepper in ginger black bean sauce
F4 Garlic Flavor-D
Choice of Meat, stir-fried in light garlic sauce, black pepper, carrots, onions, bell peppers
F5 Broccoli Lover-D
Choice of Meat, sautéed with Broccoli in light brown sauce
F6 Bangkok Delight-D
Choice of Meat, stir-fried with mixed vegetable and mushroom in light brown sauce
F7 Bangkok Cashew-D
Choice of meat sautéed with onion, scallion, mushroom and cashew nut in savory homemade sauce
F8 Bangkok Chicken-D
Crispy chicken breast with Homemade garlic chili sauce, green bean and carrot
F9 Lemongrass Classic-D
Choice of meat, in lemongrass sauce, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and broccoli
F10 Amazing Thailand-D
Choice of meat, streamed mixed vegetable mixed in house special peanut sauce
Fried Rice
R1 Bangkok Fried Rice-D
Choice of Meat, or Veggies, stir-fried rice with, tomatoes, onions, green onion, and egg
R2 Basil Fried Rice-D
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper
R3 Thai Chili Paste Fried Rice-D
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with homemade chili paste sauce, onion, mushroom, carrot, and fresh basil leaves.
R4 Pineapple Fried Rice-D
Combo Shrimp and chicken stir-fried rice with egg, pineapples, bell pepper, carrot, and cashew nut
R5 Curry Fried Rice-D
Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with your choice of curry in coconut milk
Curry
C1 Red Curry-D
choice of Meat, Red curry paste in coconut milk, with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil leaves
C2 Green Curry-D
Choice of Meat, Green curry paste in coconut milk, with peas, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves
C3 Yellow Curry-D
Choice of Meat, Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, with pineapple, carrot, potatoes, and onion
C4 Panang Curry-D
Choice of Meat, homemade curry pastes in coconut milk, with bell pepper, and basil leaves
C5 Massaman Curry-D
Choice of meat, Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrot, onion and peanut
Noodle
N1 Pad Thai-D
Stir-fried rice noodles in a tangy tamarin sauce, your choice of meat along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts
N2 Drunken Noodles-D
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper with choice of meat
N3 Pad See Ew-D
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, broccoli, and egg with choice of meat in sweet soy sauce
N4 Pad Woon Sen-D
Stir-fried crystal noodles, carrots, onions, scallions, baby corn, tomatoes, and egg with choice of meat
N5 Bangkok LoMain-D
Stir-fried Lo main noodles, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, onions, scallions, and mushroom with choice of meat
N6 Cashew Noodles-D
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion, and broccoli with choice of meat. Topped with fried wonton
N7 Bangkok Yummm Noodles-D
Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, fried garlic, crush peanut, and crispy fried wonton with your choice of meat in homemade sweet soy sauce
N8 Thai Noodle Soup-D
Steamed thin rice noodles, with your choice of meat,Bean sprout, onion, scallions, Fried garlic
Dessert
Chef Special
Crispy Duck with basil
Crispy Duck in house special basil sauce, comes with rice
Crab Meat&Shrimp Fried Rice
Fresh Crabmeat and Shrimp fried rice, carrot, pea, onion, greenonion, side of cucumber and lime
Fish Lover
Our Fish special with your choice of Chef special sauce
Vocano Lomain
Lomain Noodle in Red Curry sauce, Crispy Shrimp tempura, Broccoli, and Peas.
Khao Soi
Northern Thai Style curry noodle with incredible flavor
MooDeang Noodle
Flat Noodle soup with Honey Roasted Pork
Duck Special
Lad Na
Calamari Basil Sauce
Calamari In Yumm Sauce
Kid's Menu
Beer
Wine
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836, USA, Chester, VA 23836