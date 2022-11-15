Bangkok Thai

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda

$2.00
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.25

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.25

Redbull

$3.50

Appetizers

A1 Satay

A1 Satay

$6.95

Slow grilled skewered chicken marinated in curried coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

A2 Curry Puffs

$6.95

Golden deep-fried curry puffs stuffed with minced chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots. Served with sweet and sour sauce

A3 Fresh Summer Rolls

$6.95

Rice paper wrapped around fresh green leave, bean sprout, cucumber, carrot, basil leaves, steamed Shrimp. Served with homemade peanut dip

A4 Spring Rolls

A4 Spring Rolls

$4.95

Freshly deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with crystal noodles, cabbage and carrot. With Thai sweet chili sauce

A5 Bangkok Crab Cake

$6.95

Fresh crab, shrimp, and chicken wrapped in crispy Thai bean curd skin, served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce

A6 Thai Dumpling

A6 Thai Dumpling

$5.95

Shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skin served with homemade sauce <sweet ginger soy sauce or sweet and sour sauce>

A7 Pot Stickers

A7 Pot Stickers

$6.95

Steamed Dumplings in Red curry sauce

A8 Vegetable Tempura

$6.95

Broccoli, carrot, onion, corn, mushroom, served with homemade sauce

A9 Crispy Tofu

A9 Crispy Tofu

$5.95

Deep-fried fresh Tofu, served with sweet chili sauce mixed with toasted peanut

A10 Money Bags

A10 Money Bags

$6.95

Crispy wonton wrapped stuffed with chicken, carrots, corn and peanuts. served w/sweet and sour sauce

A11 Calamari

$9.95

Deliciously deep-fried Calamari, served with homemade Thai sweet chili sauce

A12 Fried Wonton

$6.95

Crispy fried Thai wontons stuffed with chicken, served with sweet and sour sauce

A13 Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

Crispy Shrimp Tempura, served with sweet and sour sauce

A14 Lettuce Wraps

A14 Lettuce Wraps

$9.95

Choice of marinated chicken or deep-fried tofu, stir-fried with green onion, water chestnut, top with crispy rice, served with homemade peanut sauce.

Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$6.95

A15 Edamame

$4.25

Salads

S1 House Salad

$8.95

Lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber, crispy wonton, and crispy tofu, serve with homemade cucumber and peanut sauce

S2 Papaya Salad

$8.95

Julienne green Papaya, green bean, tomatoes, roasted peanut, tossed with lime dressing

S3 Larb

$9.95

The traditional Thai salad with chopped chicken mixed with fresh lime juice, roasted ground rice, red onion, and cilantro

S4 Grilled Steak Salad

$10.95

Grilled slice steak mixed with fresh lime juice, roasted ground rice, red onion, and cilantro.

S5 Bangkok Yum Yum

$11.95

Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Beef mixed with spicy fresh lime juice, tomatoes, white onion, green onion, bell pepper and cilantro

S6 Yum Sam Sa Hai

$13.95

Shrimps, Mussels, and Squids mixed with spicy fresh lime juice, tomatoes, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, and cilantro

Soup

S7 Tom Yum Soup

S7 Tom Yum Soup

$5.95

Spicy lemongrass soup, chili and lime broth, tomatoes, mushrooms, scallions, onions, with your choice of meat

S8 Tom Kha Soup

$5.95

Coconut soup lime leaf, galangal and lemongrass, mushrooms, onions, scallions, with your choice of meat

S9 Clear Crystal Noodle Soup

$5.95

Fragrant broth with crystal noodle, Mixed veggies and choice of meat

S10 Wonton Soup

$5.95

S11 Rice Soup

$5.95

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Veggie

$3.95

Sweet Chili sauce

$0.50

Fresh Rolls Sauce

$0.50

Egg Fried Rice

$3.95

Sticky Rice

$2.00

Sweet Sticky Rice

$2.95

Sweet Coconut Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce(creamy)

$3.00

Rice Noodle

$3.00

Crystal Noodle

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Spicy Yummm Sauce

$0.95

Sweet Ginger Sauce

$0.50

Egg Noodle

$3.00

Sauce Pad Thai

$1.00

Red Curry Sauce

$3.00

Flat Noodle

$3.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Sauteed Mushroom

$3.00

Veggie

$3.95

Plain Fried Rice

$3.00

Stir Fried

F1 Pad Ka Pow-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, white onion, bell pepper and fresh basil leaves in light brown sauce

F2 Sweet & Sour-D

F2 Sweet & Sour-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, sautéed with tomatoes, onion, scallion, bell pepper, pineapple in sweet and sour tomato sauce

F3 Best GInger-D

F3 Best GInger-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, sautéed with shredded ginger, mushroom, onion, carrot, scallion, bell pepper in ginger black bean sauce

F4 Garlic Flavor-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, stir-fried in light garlic sauce, black pepper, carrots, onions, bell peppers

F5 Broccoli Lover-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, sautéed with Broccoli in light brown sauce

F6 Bangkok Delight-D

F6 Bangkok Delight-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, stir-fried with mixed vegetable and mushroom in light brown sauce

F7 Bangkok Cashew-D

F7 Bangkok Cashew-D

$12.95

Choice of meat sautéed with onion, scallion, mushroom and cashew nut in savory homemade sauce

F8 Bangkok Chicken-D

F8 Bangkok Chicken-D

$13.95

Crispy chicken breast with Homemade garlic chili sauce, green bean and carrot

F9 Lemongrass Classic-D

$12.95

Choice of meat, in lemongrass sauce, bell peppers, carrots, onions, and broccoli

F10 Amazing Thailand-D

F10 Amazing Thailand-D

$12.95

Choice of meat, streamed mixed vegetable mixed in house special peanut sauce

Fried Rice

R1 Bangkok Fried Rice-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, or Veggies, stir-fried rice with, tomatoes, onions, green onion, and egg

R2 Basil Fried Rice-D

R2 Basil Fried Rice-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with basil leaves, fresh garlic, onion, and bell pepper

R3 Thai Chili Paste Fried Rice-D

R3 Thai Chili Paste Fried Rice-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with homemade chili paste sauce, onion, mushroom, carrot, and fresh basil leaves.

R4 Pineapple Fried Rice-D

$13.95

Combo Shrimp and chicken stir-fried rice with egg, pineapples, bell pepper, carrot, and cashew nut

R5 Curry Fried Rice-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat stir-fried rice with your choice of curry in coconut milk

Curry

C1 Red Curry-D

C1 Red Curry-D

$12.95

choice of Meat, Red curry paste in coconut milk, with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, basil leaves

C2 Green Curry-D

C2 Green Curry-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, Green curry paste in coconut milk, with peas, mushroom, bell pepper, and basil leaves

C3 Yellow Curry-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, with pineapple, carrot, potatoes, and onion

C4 Panang Curry-D

$12.95

Choice of Meat, homemade curry pastes in coconut milk, with bell pepper, and basil leaves

C5 Massaman Curry-D

$12.95

Choice of meat, Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with onions, potatoes, carrot, onion and peanut

Noodle

N1 Pad Thai-D

N1 Pad Thai-D

$12.95

Stir-fried rice noodles in a tangy tamarin sauce, your choice of meat along with bean sprouts, scallion, and egg. Topped with crushed nuts

N2 Drunken Noodles-D

N2 Drunken Noodles-D

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, basil leaves, onions, tomatoes, and bell pepper with choice of meat

N3 Pad See Ew-D

$12.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, broccoli, and egg with choice of meat in sweet soy sauce

N4 Pad Woon Sen-D

N4 Pad Woon Sen-D

$12.95

Stir-fried crystal noodles, carrots, onions, scallions, baby corn, tomatoes, and egg with choice of meat

N5 Bangkok LoMain-D

N5 Bangkok LoMain-D

$12.95

Stir-fried Lo main noodles, broccoli, carrot, baby corn, onions, scallions, and mushroom with choice of meat

N6 Cashew Noodles-D

$12.95

Stir-fried thin rice noodles, cashew nut, carrot, mushroom, onion, scallion, and broccoli with choice of meat. Topped with fried wonton

N7 Bangkok Yummm Noodles-D

N7 Bangkok Yummm Noodles-D

$12.95

Steamed thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, fried garlic, crush peanut, and crispy fried wonton with your choice of meat in homemade sweet soy sauce

N8 Thai Noodle Soup-D

$12.95

Steamed thin rice noodles, with your choice of meat,Bean sprout, onion, scallions, Fried garlic

Dessert

D1 Homemade Ice Cream Sundae with Banana Spring Rolls

$5.00

D2 Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango

$7.00

D3 Cheesecake

$5.00

Banana spring rolls

$4.95

Sticky Rice With 2Banana Spring Rolls

$5.00

Torta Caprese

$7.95

Chef Special

Crispy Duck with basil

Crispy Duck with basil

$20.95

Crispy Duck in house special basil sauce, comes with rice

Crab Meat&Shrimp Fried Rice

Crab Meat&Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.95

Fresh Crabmeat and Shrimp fried rice, carrot, pea, onion, greenonion, side of cucumber and lime

Fish Lover

$18.95

Our Fish special with your choice of Chef special sauce

Vocano Lomain

Vocano Lomain

$16.95Out of stock

Lomain Noodle in Red Curry sauce, Crispy Shrimp tempura, Broccoli, and Peas.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$15.95

Northern Thai Style curry noodle with incredible flavor

MooDeang Noodle

$15.95

Flat Noodle soup with Honey Roasted Pork

Duck Special

$16.95Out of stock

Lad Na

$14.95

Calamari Basil Sauce

$18.95Out of stock

Calamari In Yumm Sauce

$18.95Out of stock

Kid's Menu

nugget&Fries

$6.95

Fries

$5.00

Nuggets

$7.95

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11 W Hundred Rd, Chester, VA 23836, USA, Chester, VA 23836

Directions

Gallery
Bangkok Thai Restaurant image
Bangkok Thai Restaurant image
Bangkok Thai Restaurant image
Bangkok Thai Restaurant image

