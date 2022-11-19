- Home
Bangkok Thai Deli
No reviews yet
333 University Ave W
Saint Paul, MN 55103
Popular Items
Appetizers
# 1 - Stuffed Chicken Wings
(2 pcs) Deep-fried breaded deboned chicken wing stuffed with glass noodle, onion, carrot, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, and grounded chicken. Dipping Sauce: Sweet and sour sauce.
# 2 - Fresh Spring Rolls
(2 pcs) Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, fresh vegetables mix, and vermicelli noodles. More option availiable. Sauce contains penauts.
# 3 - Egg Rolls
(4 pcs) Filling made with glass noodle, onion, carrot, cabbage, and grounded pork. Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.
# A - Fried Beef Meatballs
(8 pcs) Deep-fried beef meatball with red sweet-chili sauce
# B - Shrimp Patty
(6 pcs) Breaded minced shrimp patty. Sauce: Plum Sauce
# C - ESan Sausage
(8 pcs) House-made sausage filled with a mixture of Thai herbs, sticky rice, and pork.
# D - Cream Cheese Wonton
(6 pcs) Thick wonton skin wrapped with sweeten cream cheese. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce Contain: Dairy, Wheat
# E - Hoi Jor
(5 pcs) Deep-fried stuffing of pork, crabmeat, and waterchest wrapped in bean curd sheet. Sauce: Plum Sauce
# F - Fried Chicken Wings
(8 pcs) House-seasoned batter chicken wings. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce
# O - Fried Tofu
Fried tofu in triangular shape. Sauce contain peanuts.
# P - Fried Shrimp
(7 pcs) Panko-breaded fried shrimp. Sauce: Plum sauce
# Q - Fried Beef Jerky
Deep-fried house dried and salted sliced beef lightly coated with sesame seeds.
# 65 - Deep-Fried Pork
Deep-fried pork topped with fried garlic. Served with larb sauce, cucumbers, green leaf lettuce.
# 66 - Deep-Fried Pork Rib
Deep-fried pork ribs with fried garlic. Served with larb sauce.
# 67 - Chicken Satay
(5 sticks) Marinated chicken satay on stick. Peanut satay sauce (contains dairy) and Cucumber sauce.
Noodle Soups
#32 - Beef Boat Noodle
Beef, slow-cooked beef, beef meatballs, soup contains blood (brown color)
#33 - Pork Boat Noodle
Pork, pork meatball, soup contains blood (brown color)
#34 - Regular Pho
Beef, beef meatball
#35 - Special Pho
Beef, shrimp, squid, imitation crab, fishball
#36 - BBQ Pork Noodle Soup
BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball
#37 - Yen-Ta-Fo
FLAT noodle, BBQ pork, shrimp, fishball, squid, imitation crab stick,Yen-ta-fo sauce
#38 - Doodee Noodle
BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball, grounded peanuts
#39 - Suki-Yaki Soup
GLASS noodle, egg, napa cabbage, carrot, Chinese celery, green onion, suki-sauce
#40 - Tom-Yum Noodle w. Chili Oil
BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball, grounded peanuts
#41 - Seafood Boat Noodle
A seafood twist on the classic boat noodle. Shrimp, squid, fishball in boat noodle broth. Contain blood.
#42 - Seafood Rama Dish
FLAT noodle, shrimp, green mussel, squid, American broccoli, Rama peanut sauce, grounded peanuts, red bell pepper, green onion Contains: Dairy, Peanuts
#43 - Khao-Soi
EGG noodle, crispy egg noodle, bone-in chicken leg quarter in yellow curry, garnished with fried shallot, pickled yellow mustard, cilantro. Side of chopped lettuce, diced cucumber, bean sprouts, and shallot.
#44 - Kuai Jub
CURLED rice noodle, boiled egg, pork, pork stomach, rind pork, tofu in Five-spiced soup.
#45 - Duck Noodle
EGG noodle, roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout (Dried: Contains peanut)
#46 - Creamy Tom-Yum Noodle Soup
Shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab stick, cooking milk in creamy tom-yum broth (Contain Dairy)
#47 - Khao Poon
Lao-styled curry with grounded chicken and grounded fish over vermicelli noodles. Served fresh mix vegetable and beansprout.
#48 - Khao-Piak
Hand-made noodles in chicken broth with boilded chicken and crispy rind pork. Served with chili oil.
#49 - Dried BBQ Pork Egg Noodle
seasoned EGG noodle, BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball, grounded peanuts, bean sprouts
#50 - BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup
EGG noodle with BBQ pork
#51 - Chicken Pho
Side of 34 Soup
Fried Rice
#4 - Thai Fried Rice
Rice, egg, carrot, white onion, green onion, tomato
#5 - Pineapple Rice Fried
Rice, egg, pineapple, white onion, green onion, tomato
#71 - Chinese Broccoli Fried Rice
Rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, red bell pepper
#72 - Crab Fried Rice
Rice, egg, crabmeat, white onion, green onion
#73 - Basil Fried Rice
Rice stirred fry in #20 sauce, Thai chili, basil, red and green pepper
Stir-Fried Noodles
#6 - Spicy Noodle
Rice noodle, egg, basil, onion, bell pepper, green pepper, green onion, tomato.
#7 - Pad-Thai
Rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion, grounded PEANUT.
#8 - Flat Noodle w. Gravy
(Rad-Nha) Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Bangkok gravy.
#8B - Crispy Egg Noodle w. Gravy
Deep-fried egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Bangkok gravy.
#9 - Pad-See-Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot
#111 - Kuai-Teow-Pad-Sauce
Flat rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion
#107 - Stir-Fry Flat Noodle w. Basil
(Spicy) Flat rice noodle, basil, green bean, bell pepper
#10 - Stir-Fried Dried Suki-Yaki
Glass noodle, egg celery, green onion, napa cabbage, carrot, suki sauce.
#I - Pad-Poi-Sian
Glass noodle, egg, napa cabbage, carrot, celery, green onion, tomato, onion, white fungus (mushroom).
#11- Steamed Glass Noodle w. Shrimp
glass noodle, Chinese celery, ginger, green onion, shrimp
Combo Dishes
#13B - Kra-Pow-Rind-Pork on Rice w. Fried Egg
*NEW* Rind pork, basil, bell pepper, green pepper, Thai chili, fried egg (This is different from #79 which contain curry paste)
#20B - Stir-Fried Basil on Rice
Kra-Pow-Khai-Dao. Stir-Fry Basil with Thai Chili, bell pepper, green pepper with Fried Egg
#76 - Stir-Fried Spicy Catish on Rice
Deep-fried Catfish stir fried in red curry paste, Thai herbs, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version is BT19 - separate rice)
#77 - Stir-Fried Basil w. Duck on Rice
Stir-fried roasted duck with red curry paste, basil, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)
#79 - Spicy Rind Pork on Rice
Stir-fried rind pork with red curry paste, basil, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)
#J - Khao-Khai-Ra-Berd
Stir-Fry Sweet Chili paste with carrot, white onion, red bell pepper over rice and Fried Egg
#17 - BBQ Pork w. Rice
Khao-Moo-Daeng. BBQ pork over steamed rice topped with red sauce and boiled egg, rind pork, cucumbers. Side of soup and House black sauce.
#18 - Seasoned Pork Leg w. Rice
Khao-Kha-Moo. Seasoned pork leg over steamed rice with boiled egg, Chinese broccoli, chopped fresh garlic and pepper, pickled sour mustad. Side of soup and red chili garlic vinegar sauce.
#19 - Boiled Chicken w. Seasoned Rice
Khao-Mon-Gai. Seasoned rice with boiled chicken chicken, cucumbers. Side of soup and Soybean Ginger sauce.
#54 - Roasted Duck w. Rice
Roasted duck over steamed rice with Chinese broccoli, pickled ginger. Side of soup and black sauce.
#74 - Fried Chicken w. Seasoned Rice
Seasoned rice with panko-breaded boiled chicken, cucumbers. Side of soup and sweet chili sauce.
#75 - Crispy Rind Pork w. Rice
Rind pork over steamed rice topped with red sauce, boiled egg, cucumbers. Side of soup and House black sauce.
#83 - 5-Spiced Seasoned Pork Leg (Entree)
Seasoned pork leg over bed of Chinese broccoli. Side of chopped fresh garlic, chili pepper, pickled sour mustard, and red chili garlic vinegar.
#82 - Boiled Chicken (Entree)
Boiled chicken topped with cilantro and cucumber. Side of Khao-Mon-Gai sauce.
#53 - Roasted Duck (Entree)
Roasted duck over bed of Chinese broccoli and pickled ginger topped with brown duck sauce. Black dipping sauce.
#78 - Thai-Style Grounded Pork Omelet
Thai-style omelet with grounded pork.
#80 - Stir-Fried Spicy Squid on Rice
Stir-fried squid with red curry paste, green beans, basil, red pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)
#81 - Stir-Fried Garlic Pepper on Rice
Stir-fried garlic pepper over rice.
Salads
#24 - Glass Noodle Salad
Yum-Woon-Sen. Glass noodle, grounded pork, shrimp, grounded peanuts, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Chinese celery, white fungus,
#25 - Grilled Beef Salad
Sliced beef, rice powder, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, mint, lemongrass.
#25B - Grilled Pork Salad
Sliced pork, rice powder, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, mint, lemongrass.
#26 - Grounded Chicken Larb
Grounded chicken, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.
#27 - Larb E-San
Cooked or raw. Grounded beef, tripe, rice powder, mint, green onion, cilantro, culantro, anchovy fish sauce.
#KT - Thai Papaya Salad
Papaya, green bean, garlic, tomato, salted crab, Thai eggplant, peanut, lime.
#KL - Lao Papaya Salad
Papaya, green bean, garlic, tomato, anchovy fish sauce, crab paste, salted crab, Thai eggplant, lime.
#62 - Seafood Papaya Salad
Shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab, papaya, salty crab, green bean, Thai eggplant, tomato, grounded peanuts, garlic, lime
#63 - Thai Mango Salad
Green mango, salted crab, peanut, tomato, green beans, grounded peanuts
#64 - Tum-Sua (Lao-Style Vermicelli Papaya Salad)
Lao-style papaya mixed with Vermicelli Noodles
#57 - Bangkok Steak
steak, side papaya salad, broccoli, carrot, green bean, Bangkok Thai steak sauce. *Please choose spice level for side papaya salad.
#60 - Deep-Fried Tilapia Fillet Salad
tilapia fillet, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.
#61 - Grilled Duck Larb
grilled duck, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.
#69 - Larb Shrimp
shrimp, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.
#70 - Nam Tok Roasted Duck
roast duck, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.
#89 - Lemongrass Salad w. Shrimp
lemongrass, shallot, mint, green onion, cilantro, ground peanuts, cashew nut, fried shallot.
#90 - Seafood Salad
green mango, white fungus, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Chinese celery, lemongrass, mint.
#91 - Yum-Nam-Khao-Tod
nam–pork product, shallot, lemongrass, ginger, green onion, cilantro, cilantro, peanut, rice.
#92 - Thai Spicy Shrimp Salad
shrimp, sweet chili paste, tamarind juice, green mango, sweet basil, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, lemongrass
#93 - Larb Glass Noodle
glass noodle, grounded pork, shrimp, shallot, rice powder, mint, green onion, cilantro, culantro.
Curry & Hot Pot
#28 - Red Curry
coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.
#29 - Pineapple Curry
coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, pineapple, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.
#30 - Thick Curry
coconut milk, red curry paste, kaffir leaf, basil, galangal, lemongrass, bell pepper.
#31 - Green Curry
coconut milk, basil, kaffir leaf, bell pepper green curry paste, eggplant, green pepper.
#84 - Thick Curry Stuffed Chicken Wings
3 pc fried stuffed chicken wings topped with coconut milk, red curry paste, basil, bell pepper, and Thai herbs
#21 - Hot&Sour Soup (Kang-Som)
Kang-Som
#22 - Coconut Milk Soup (Tom-Kaa)
Tom-Kaa. Creamy white-colored soup. Coconut milk, straw mushroom, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, shallot.
#23 - Creamy Tom-Yum Hot Pot
One of the best internationally known dishes of Thailand. Sweet chili paste, lemongrass, galangal, shallot, kaffir lime leaf, straw mushroom, cooking milk.
#23B - Clear Tom-Yum Hot Pot
Sweet chili paste, lemongrass, galangal, shallot, kaffir lime leaf, straw mushroom.
#L - Tom Zabb
galangal, kaffir leaf, lemongrass, shallot, tomato.
#52 - Roasted Duck Curry
coconut milk, red curry paste, pineapple, eggplant, tomato, kaffir leaf, basil, bell pepper.
#23C - Seafood Spicy Soup
(Poh-Tak) Clear soup. shrimp, green mussel, squid, crab leg, red snapper fillet, lemongrass, galanga, shallot, straw mushroom, kaffir lime leaf.
#M - Tofu Soup
chicken broth with fresh soft tofu, fish ball, white fungus, carrot, green onion, Chinese celery
#87 - Combination Hotpot
chicken broth, shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab, napa cabbage, carrot , white fungus, green onion, Chinese celery.
#88 - Glass Noodle Soup
chicken broth, shrimp, napa cabbage, carrot , white fungus, green onion, Chinese celery.
#N - Chicken Massamun Curry
bone-in chicken leg quarter, potato, peanuts in yellow curry
#85 - Shrimp Paste Sauce w. Steamed Vegetable Set
#86 - Creamy Fish Tom Yum
red snapper fillet, sweet chili paste, Thai herbs, cooking milk
Vegetable Entrees
#106 - Chinese Broccoli w. Shiitake Mushroom
#55 - Pea Tip w. Garlic Sauce
#56 - Stir-Fried Water Spinach w. Thai Chili Pepper Sauce
#68 - Pea Tip w. Thai Chili Pepper Sauce
#14 - Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables
#16 - Stir-Fried Rind Pork w. Chinese Broccoli
Ka-Na-Moo-Krob
#104 - Stir-Fried Mango Delight
#108 - Stir-Fried Bean Sprout w. Tofu
#109 - Stir-Fried Sugar Snap Peas
#110 - Stir-Fried Chinese Eggplant
Entrees
#20 - Stir-Fried Basil (Entree)
Pad-Kra-Pow
#13 - Kra-Pow-Rind-Pork (ENTREE)
#12 - Stir-Fried Beef w. Oyster Sauce
#G - Stir-Fried Sweet & Sour Sauce
#15 - Stir-Fried Dried Curry Paste
#H - Stir-Fried Rama Dish
#94 - Stir-Fried Beef w. Black Pepper
#95 - Stir-Fried Spicy Bamboo Shoot
#96 - Stir-Fried Ginger
#97 - Stir-Fried Cashew Nut w. Chicken
#98 - Stir-Fried Tofu w. Shrimp & Pork
#99 - Stir-Fried Spicy Ocean Curry
#100 - Stir-Fried Green Curry
#102 - Stir-Fried Shrimp w. Egg
#103 - Stir-Fried Shrimp w. Sator Seed
#113 - Seafood Pad-Cha
#114 - Deep-Fried Red Snapper Fillet w. House Sauce
#115 - Stir-Fried Red Snapper Fillet w. Black Pepper Sauce
Seafood Specials
#BT4 - Stir-Fried Crabmeat w. Curry Powder
Market Price
#BT19 - Stir-Fried Spicy Catfish
Entree. Fried catfish, Thai herbs, curry paste
#105 - Tung-Kay-Lom
Spicy. Soup. green mussel, shrimp, squid, crab , red snapper fillet., Thai herbs
#BT10 - Deep-Fried Prawn w. Thick Curry
#BT11 - Deep-Fried Mackerel
Pla-too (2 fish). Steamed mackeral flash dipped in egg then deep fried.
#BT12 - Steamed Squid w. Chili Garlic Lime Sauce
#BT13 - Deep-Fried Prawn w. Bangkok Sauce
#BT14 - Clam-Pad-Cha
Clam, curry paste, Thai herb, bell pepper, green pepper
#BT15 - Prawn Tamarind Sauce
#BT16 - Jumbo Squid Pad-Kee-Mow
Jumbo Squid cut into rings stirred fried with slightly red pad-kra-pow sauce, Thai herbs, bell pepper
#BT17 - Prawn w. Garlic Peper Sauce
#101 - Stir-Fried Soft-Shell Crab w. Curry Powder
Deep-fried soft-shelled crab (2 crab), Egg, bell pepper, white onion, green onion, celery, curry powder, cooking milkmilk
Extra Sides
Dessert
# D1 - Mango w. Sticky Rice
Mango, sweet sticky rice topped with coconut sauce
# D2 - Tri-Color
16 fl oz cup. Tri-color jellys, pink tapioca pearls, basil seed, sliced jackfruit, sweetened coconut milk.
# D3 - Custard w. Sticky Rice
House-made Thai-style custard, sweet sticky rice, topped with coconut milk sauce
Other Drinks
TOGO BEVERAGE
Soda Can
Please choose soda flavor.
Canned Juice
Please choose juice flavor.
Thai Iced Coffee
Pre-sweeten. Iced Thai coffee with milk. Black color.
Pink Milk
Iced. Milk mixed with Thai Hale-Blue Boy pink syrup. Pink color.
Thai Tea
Pre-sweeten. Iced Thai tea with milk. Orange color.
Water Bottle
