Sandwiches
Thai

Bangkok Thai Deli

No reviews yet

333 University Ave W

Saint Paul, MN 55103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

#7 - Pad-Thai
#9 - Pad-See-Ew
# 3 - Egg Rolls

Appetizers

# 1 - Stuffed Chicken Wings

$9.95

(2 pcs) Deep-fried breaded deboned chicken wing stuffed with glass noodle, onion, carrot, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, and grounded chicken. Dipping Sauce: Sweet and sour sauce.

# 2 - Fresh Spring Rolls

$5.95

(2 pcs) Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, fresh vegetables mix, and vermicelli noodles. More option availiable. Sauce contains penauts.

# 3 - Egg Rolls

$5.95

(4 pcs) Filling made with glass noodle, onion, carrot, cabbage, and grounded pork. Sweet & Sour dipping sauce.

# A - Fried Beef Meatballs

$7.95

(8 pcs) Deep-fried beef meatball with red sweet-chili sauce

# B - Shrimp Patty

$12.95

(6 pcs) Breaded minced shrimp patty. Sauce: Plum Sauce

# C - ESan Sausage

$9.95

(8 pcs) House-made sausage filled with a mixture of Thai herbs, sticky rice, and pork.

# D - Cream Cheese Wonton

$6.95

(6 pcs) Thick wonton skin wrapped with sweeten cream cheese. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce Contain: Dairy, Wheat

# E - Hoi Jor

$10.95

(5 pcs) Deep-fried stuffing of pork, crabmeat, and waterchest wrapped in bean curd sheet. Sauce: Plum Sauce

# F - Fried Chicken Wings

$11.95

(8 pcs) House-seasoned batter chicken wings. Sauce: Sweet & Sour Sauce

# O - Fried Tofu

$6.95

Fried tofu in triangular shape. Sauce contain peanuts.

# P - Fried Shrimp

$10.95

(7 pcs) Panko-breaded fried shrimp. Sauce: Plum sauce

# Q - Fried Beef Jerky

$9.95

Deep-fried house dried and salted sliced beef lightly coated with sesame seeds.

# 65 - Deep-Fried Pork

$9.95

Deep-fried pork topped with fried garlic. Served with larb sauce, cucumbers, green leaf lettuce.

# 66 - Deep-Fried Pork Rib

$9.95

Deep-fried pork ribs with fried garlic. Served with larb sauce.

# 67 - Chicken Satay

$8.95

(5 sticks) Marinated chicken satay on stick. Peanut satay sauce (contains dairy) and Cucumber sauce.

Noodle Soups

Most pho come with pho noodle and side of vegetables unless noted.
#32 - Beef Boat Noodle

$9.95

Beef, slow-cooked beef, beef meatballs, soup contains blood (brown color)

#33 - Pork Boat Noodle

$8.95

Pork, pork meatball, soup contains blood (brown color)

#34 - Regular Pho

$9.95

Beef, beef meatball

#35 - Special Pho

$11.95

Beef, shrimp, squid, imitation crab, fishball

#36 - BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$9.95

BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball

#37 - Yen-Ta-Fo

$12.95

FLAT noodle, BBQ pork, shrimp, fishball, squid, imitation crab stick,Yen-ta-fo sauce

#38 - Doodee Noodle

$11.95

BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball, grounded peanuts

#39 - Suki-Yaki Soup

GLASS noodle, egg, napa cabbage, carrot, Chinese celery, green onion, suki-sauce

#40 - Tom-Yum Noodle w. Chili Oil

$11.95

BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball, grounded peanuts

#41 - Seafood Boat Noodle

$12.95

A seafood twist on the classic boat noodle. Shrimp, squid, fishball in boat noodle broth. Contain blood.

#42 - Seafood Rama Dish

$14.95

FLAT noodle, shrimp, green mussel, squid, American broccoli, Rama peanut sauce, grounded peanuts, red bell pepper, green onion Contains: Dairy, Peanuts

#43 - Khao-Soi

$12.95Out of stock

EGG noodle, crispy egg noodle, bone-in chicken leg quarter in yellow curry, garnished with fried shallot, pickled yellow mustard, cilantro. Side of chopped lettuce, diced cucumber, bean sprouts, and shallot.

#44 - Kuai Jub

$11.95

CURLED rice noodle, boiled egg, pork, pork stomach, rind pork, tofu in Five-spiced soup.

#45 - Duck Noodle

$12.95

EGG noodle, roasted duck, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout (Dried: Contains peanut)

#46 - Creamy Tom-Yum Noodle Soup

$14.95

Shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab stick, cooking milk in creamy tom-yum broth (Contain Dairy)

#47 - Khao Poon

$10.95

Lao-styled curry with grounded chicken and grounded fish over vermicelli noodles. Served fresh mix vegetable and beansprout.

#48 - Khao-Piak

$11.95

Hand-made noodles in chicken broth with boilded chicken and crispy rind pork. Served with chili oil.

#49 - Dried BBQ Pork Egg Noodle

$11.95

seasoned EGG noodle, BBQ pork, grounded pork, fishball, pork meatball, grounded peanuts, bean sprouts

#50 - BBQ Pork Egg Noodle Soup

$9.95

EGG noodle with BBQ pork

#51 - Chicken Pho

$8.95

Side of 34 Soup

$3.00+

Fried Rice

#4 - Thai Fried Rice

Rice, egg, carrot, white onion, green onion, tomato

#5 - Pineapple Rice Fried

Rice, egg, pineapple, white onion, green onion, tomato

#71 - Chinese Broccoli Fried Rice

Rice, egg, Chinese broccoli, red bell pepper

#72 - Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Rice, egg, crabmeat, white onion, green onion

#73 - Basil Fried Rice

Rice stirred fry in #20 sauce, Thai chili, basil, red and green pepper

Stir-Fried Noodles

Default Combination: Chicken, Pork, and Shrimp If you want different combination, please specify request. Pick at MAX THREE meat choices i.e. chicken, shrimp, beef or veg, tofu, mock duck OR pick TWO choices.
#6 - Spicy Noodle

Rice noodle, egg, basil, onion, bell pepper, green pepper, green onion, tomato.

#7 - Pad-Thai

Rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion, grounded PEANUT.

#8 - Flat Noodle w. Gravy

(Rad-Nha) Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Bangkok gravy.

#8B - Crispy Egg Noodle w. Gravy

Deep-fried egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, carrot, Bangkok gravy.

#9 - Pad-See-Ew

Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, carrot

#111 - Kuai-Teow-Pad-Sauce

Flat rice noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion

#107 - Stir-Fry Flat Noodle w. Basil

(Spicy) Flat rice noodle, basil, green bean, bell pepper

#10 - Stir-Fried Dried Suki-Yaki

Glass noodle, egg celery, green onion, napa cabbage, carrot, suki sauce.

#I - Pad-Poi-Sian

Glass noodle, egg, napa cabbage, carrot, celery, green onion, tomato, onion, white fungus (mushroom).

#11- Steamed Glass Noodle w. Shrimp

$14.95

glass noodle, Chinese celery, ginger, green onion, shrimp

Combo Dishes

Come with rice in the same box unless has ENTREE label.

#13B - Kra-Pow-Rind-Pork on Rice w. Fried Egg

$13.95

*NEW* Rind pork, basil, bell pepper, green pepper, Thai chili, fried egg (This is different from #79 which contain curry paste)

#20B - Stir-Fried Basil on Rice

Kra-Pow-Khai-Dao. Stir-Fry Basil with Thai Chili, bell pepper, green pepper with Fried Egg

#76 - Stir-Fried Spicy Catish on Rice

$12.95

Deep-fried Catfish stir fried in red curry paste, Thai herbs, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version is BT19 - separate rice)

#77 - Stir-Fried Basil w. Duck on Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried roasted duck with red curry paste, basil, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)

#79 - Spicy Rind Pork on Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried rind pork with red curry paste, basil, red and green pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)

#J - Khao-Khai-Ra-Berd

Stir-Fry Sweet Chili paste with carrot, white onion, red bell pepper over rice and Fried Egg

#17 - BBQ Pork w. Rice

$11.95

Khao-Moo-Daeng. BBQ pork over steamed rice topped with red sauce and boiled egg, rind pork, cucumbers. Side of soup and House black sauce.

#18 - Seasoned Pork Leg w. Rice

$12.95

Khao-Kha-Moo. Seasoned pork leg over steamed rice with boiled egg, Chinese broccoli, chopped fresh garlic and pepper, pickled sour mustad. Side of soup and red chili garlic vinegar sauce.

#19 - Boiled Chicken w. Seasoned Rice

$10.95

Khao-Mon-Gai. Seasoned rice with boiled chicken chicken, cucumbers. Side of soup and Soybean Ginger sauce.

#54 - Roasted Duck w. Rice

$12.95

Roasted duck over steamed rice with Chinese broccoli, pickled ginger. Side of soup and black sauce.

#74 - Fried Chicken w. Seasoned Rice

$11.95

Seasoned rice with panko-breaded boiled chicken, cucumbers. Side of soup and sweet chili sauce.

#75 - Crispy Rind Pork w. Rice

$12.95

Rind pork over steamed rice topped with red sauce, boiled egg, cucumbers. Side of soup and House black sauce.

#83 - 5-Spiced Seasoned Pork Leg (Entree)

$16.95

Seasoned pork leg over bed of Chinese broccoli. Side of chopped fresh garlic, chili pepper, pickled sour mustard, and red chili garlic vinegar.

#82 - Boiled Chicken (Entree)

$12.95

Boiled chicken topped with cilantro and cucumber. Side of Khao-Mon-Gai sauce.

#53 - Roasted Duck (Entree)

$16.95

Roasted duck over bed of Chinese broccoli and pickled ginger topped with brown duck sauce. Black dipping sauce.

#78 - Thai-Style Grounded Pork Omelet

$9.95

Thai-style omelet with grounded pork.

#80 - Stir-Fried Spicy Squid on Rice

$12.95

Stir-fried squid with red curry paste, green beans, basil, red pepper over rice. (Entree version availiable - separate rice)

#81 - Stir-Fried Garlic Pepper on Rice

Stir-fried garlic pepper over rice.

Salads

#24 - Glass Noodle Salad

$14.95

Yum-Woon-Sen. Glass noodle, grounded pork, shrimp, grounded peanuts, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Chinese celery, white fungus,

#25 - Grilled Beef Salad

$12.95

Sliced beef, rice powder, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, mint, lemongrass.

#25B - Grilled Pork Salad

$11.95

Sliced pork, rice powder, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, mint, lemongrass.

#26 - Grounded Chicken Larb

$10.95

Grounded chicken, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.

#27 - Larb E-San

$11.95

Cooked or raw. Grounded beef, tripe, rice powder, mint, green onion, cilantro, culantro, anchovy fish sauce.

#KT - Thai Papaya Salad

$9.95

Papaya, green bean, garlic, tomato, salted crab, Thai eggplant, peanut, lime.

#KL - Lao Papaya Salad

$9.95

Papaya, green bean, garlic, tomato, anchovy fish sauce, crab paste, salted crab, Thai eggplant, lime.

#62 - Seafood Papaya Salad

$13.95

Shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab, papaya, salty crab, green bean, Thai eggplant, tomato, grounded peanuts, garlic, lime

#63 - Thai Mango Salad

$11.95

Green mango, salted crab, peanut, tomato, green beans, grounded peanuts

#64 - Tum-Sua (Lao-Style Vermicelli Papaya Salad)

$9.95

Lao-style papaya mixed with Vermicelli Noodles

#57 - Bangkok Steak

$17.95

steak, side papaya salad, broccoli, carrot, green bean, Bangkok Thai steak sauce. *Please choose spice level for side papaya salad.

#60 - Deep-Fried Tilapia Fillet Salad

$12.95

tilapia fillet, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.

#61 - Grilled Duck Larb

$13.95

grilled duck, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.

#69 - Larb Shrimp

$14.95

shrimp, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.

#70 - Nam Tok Roasted Duck

$15.95

roast duck, shallot, rice powder, mint, lemongrass, green onion, cilantro, culantro.

#89 - Lemongrass Salad w. Shrimp

$16.95

lemongrass, shallot, mint, green onion, cilantro, ground peanuts, cashew nut, fried shallot.

#90 - Seafood Salad

$16.95

green mango, white fungus, bell pepper, tomato, white onion, Chinese celery, lemongrass, mint.

#91 - Yum-Nam-Khao-Tod

$12.95

nam–pork product, shallot, lemongrass, ginger, green onion, cilantro, cilantro, peanut, rice.

#92 - Thai Spicy Shrimp Salad

$16.95

shrimp, sweet chili paste, tamarind juice, green mango, sweet basil, shallot, green onion, cilantro, culantro, lemongrass

#93 - Larb Glass Noodle

$14.95

glass noodle, grounded pork, shrimp, shallot, rice powder, mint, green onion, cilantro, culantro.

Curry & Hot Pot

#28 - Red Curry

coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.

#29 - Pineapple Curry

coconut milk, basil, red curry paste, pineapple, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper, green pepper.

#30 - Thick Curry

coconut milk, red curry paste, kaffir leaf, basil, galangal, lemongrass, bell pepper.

#31 - Green Curry

coconut milk, basil, kaffir leaf, bell pepper green curry paste, eggplant, green pepper.

#84 - Thick Curry Stuffed Chicken Wings

$16.95

3 pc fried stuffed chicken wings topped with coconut milk, red curry paste, basil, bell pepper, and Thai herbs

#21 - Hot&Sour Soup (Kang-Som)

Kang-Som

#22 - Coconut Milk Soup (Tom-Kaa)

Tom-Kaa. Creamy white-colored soup. Coconut milk, straw mushroom, galanga, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, shallot.

#23 - Creamy Tom-Yum Hot Pot

One of the best internationally known dishes of Thailand. Sweet chili paste, lemongrass, galangal, shallot, kaffir lime leaf, straw mushroom, cooking milk.

#23B - Clear Tom-Yum Hot Pot

Sweet chili paste, lemongrass, galangal, shallot, kaffir lime leaf, straw mushroom.

#L - Tom Zabb

$15.95

galangal, kaffir leaf, lemongrass, shallot, tomato.

#52 - Roasted Duck Curry

$16.95

coconut milk, red curry paste, pineapple, eggplant, tomato, kaffir leaf, basil, bell pepper.

#23C - Seafood Spicy Soup

$17.95

(Poh-Tak) Clear soup. shrimp, green mussel, squid, crab leg, red snapper fillet, lemongrass, galanga, shallot, straw mushroom, kaffir lime leaf.

#M - Tofu Soup

$15.95

chicken broth with fresh soft tofu, fish ball, white fungus, carrot, green onion, Chinese celery

#87 - Combination Hotpot

$16.95

chicken broth, shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab, napa cabbage, carrot , white fungus, green onion, Chinese celery.

#88 - Glass Noodle Soup

$15.95

chicken broth, shrimp, napa cabbage, carrot , white fungus, green onion, Chinese celery.

#N - Chicken Massamun Curry

$14.95

bone-in chicken leg quarter, potato, peanuts in yellow curry

#85 - Shrimp Paste Sauce w. Steamed Vegetable Set

$20.95
#86 - Creamy Fish Tom Yum

$24.95

red snapper fillet, sweet chili paste, Thai herbs, cooking milk

Vegetable Entrees

#106 - Chinese Broccoli w. Shiitake Mushroom

$11.95
#55 - Pea Tip w. Garlic Sauce

$14.95

#56 - Stir-Fried Water Spinach w. Thai Chili Pepper Sauce

$13.95

#68 - Pea Tip w. Thai Chili Pepper Sauce

$14.95

#14 - Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables

#16 - Stir-Fried Rind Pork w. Chinese Broccoli

$12.95

Ka-Na-Moo-Krob

#104 - Stir-Fried Mango Delight

#108 - Stir-Fried Bean Sprout w. Tofu

$9.95

#109 - Stir-Fried Sugar Snap Peas

Out of stock
#110 - Stir-Fried Chinese Eggplant

$14.95

Entrees

#20 - Stir-Fried Basil (Entree)

Pad-Kra-Pow

#13 - Kra-Pow-Rind-Pork (ENTREE)

$15.95

#12 - Stir-Fried Beef w. Oyster Sauce

$12.95

#G - Stir-Fried Sweet & Sour Sauce

#15 - Stir-Fried Dried Curry Paste

#H - Stir-Fried Rama Dish

#94 - Stir-Fried Beef w. Black Pepper

$12.95
#95 - Stir-Fried Spicy Bamboo Shoot

#96 - Stir-Fried Ginger

#97 - Stir-Fried Cashew Nut w. Chicken

$14.95

#98 - Stir-Fried Tofu w. Shrimp & Pork

$14.95

#99 - Stir-Fried Spicy Ocean Curry

$16.95
#100 - Stir-Fried Green Curry

$16.95

#102 - Stir-Fried Shrimp w. Egg

$15.95

#103 - Stir-Fried Shrimp w. Sator Seed

$16.95

#113 - Seafood Pad-Cha

$17.95

#114 - Deep-Fried Red Snapper Fillet w. House Sauce

$24.95

#115 - Stir-Fried Red Snapper Fillet w. Black Pepper Sauce

$24.95

Seafood Specials

#BT4 - Stir-Fried Crabmeat w. Curry Powder

$29.99

Market Price

#BT19 - Stir-Fried Spicy Catfish

$18.95

Entree. Fried catfish, Thai herbs, curry paste

#105 - Tung-Kay-Lom

$24.95

Spicy. Soup. green mussel, shrimp, squid, crab , red snapper fillet., Thai herbs

#BT10 - Deep-Fried Prawn w. Thick Curry

$26.95

#BT11 - Deep-Fried Mackerel

$10.95

Pla-too (2 fish). Steamed mackeral flash dipped in egg then deep fried.

#BT12 - Steamed Squid w. Chili Garlic Lime Sauce

$24.95

#BT13 - Deep-Fried Prawn w. Bangkok Sauce

$26.95

#BT14 - Clam-Pad-Cha

$16.95

Clam, curry paste, Thai herb, bell pepper, green pepper

#BT15 - Prawn Tamarind Sauce

$26.95

#BT16 - Jumbo Squid Pad-Kee-Mow

$24.95

Jumbo Squid cut into rings stirred fried with slightly red pad-kra-pow sauce, Thai herbs, bell pepper

#BT17 - Prawn w. Garlic Peper Sauce

$26.95

#101 - Stir-Fried Soft-Shell Crab w. Curry Powder

$24.95

Deep-fried soft-shelled crab (2 crab), Egg, bell pepper, white onion, green onion, celery, curry powder, cooking milkmilk

Extra Sides

Chili Oil

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

[SM] Sticky Rice

$3.00

[LG] Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steamed Vegetables

$2.00

[SM] White Rice

$2.00

[LG] White Rice

$3.00

Dessert

# D1 - Mango w. Sticky Rice

$6.95

Mango, sweet sticky rice topped with coconut sauce

# D2 - Tri-Color

$4.95

16 fl oz cup. Tri-color jellys, pink tapioca pearls, basil seed, sliced jackfruit, sweetened coconut milk.

# D3 - Custard w. Sticky Rice

$6.95

House-made Thai-style custard, sweet sticky rice, topped with coconut milk sauce

Other Drinks

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Pre-sweeten. Iced Thai coffee with milk. Black color.

Thai Tea

$4.50

Pre-sweeten. Iced Thai tea with milk. Orange color.

Pink Milk

$3.95

Iced. Milk mixed with Thai Hale-Blue Boy pink syrup. Pink color.

Water Bottle

$1.50

TOGO BEVERAGE

Soda Can

$2.00

Please choose soda flavor.

Canned Juice

$2.50

Please choose juice flavor.

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Pre-sweeten. Iced Thai coffee with milk. Black color.

Pink Milk

$3.95

Iced. Milk mixed with Thai Hale-Blue Boy pink syrup. Pink color.

Thai Tea

$4.50

Pre-sweeten. Iced Thai tea with milk. Orange color.

Water Bottle

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy casual Thai food!

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55103

