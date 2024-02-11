Bismillah Bangla Wok Buffalo, Cheektowaga
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
At Bismillah Bangla Wok, we bring you the best of both worlds with a unique fusion of authentic Bangladeshi and Chinese flavors. Our chefs skillfully blend traditional recipes to create mouthwatering dishes that make your taste buds happy and wanting more. We prioritize the dietary needs of our customers by ensuring that our All dishes are prepared using Halal ingredients. We understand that everyone has unique preferences. That's why we offer customizable options to cater to your taste buds.
Location
2431 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY 14212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Buffalo Olde Brewery - 1221 East Lovejoy Street
No Reviews
1221 East Lovejoy Street Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurant
Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill - Galleria
No Reviews
1 Walden Galleria Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurant
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill - Galleria
No Reviews
2130 Walden Ave Cheektowaga, NY 14225
View restaurant