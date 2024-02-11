Restaurant info

At Bismillah Bangla Wok, we bring you the best of both worlds with a unique fusion of authentic Bangladeshi and Chinese flavors. Our chefs skillfully blend traditional recipes to create mouthwatering dishes that make your taste buds happy and wanting more. We prioritize the dietary needs of our customers by ensuring that our All dishes are prepared using Halal ingredients. We understand that everyone has unique preferences. That's why we offer customizable options to cater to your taste buds.