Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Mediterranean

Bang! Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

213 2nd St SW

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Belly Bun
Chicken Bun
Brussels

Tapas

Chicken Bun

$4.00

Southern fried chicken steamed bun, spicy garlic sauce, house pickles

Pork Belly Bun

$4.00

Pork belly steamed bun, daikon pickles

Mushroom Bun

$4.00

Rice Balls

$9.00

Fried sesame rice balls, chili sauce

Chickpea Spring Rolls

$11.00

Rangoons

$10.00

Red pepper & feta rangoons

Mango Cashew Crunch

$11.00

Mango cashew crunch, cucumber, mint, crispy shallots* contains nuts

Tempura Artichokes

$11.00

Tempura artichoke, arugula, cilantro sauce

Avocado Wontons

$11.00

Beets

$12.00

Pistachio roasted beets, cashew cream, arugula, goat cheese* contains nuts

Tempura Ahi Tuna Tacos, Pineapple Cilantro Slaw

$12.00

Ginger Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Kale Tortellini

$12.00

Chopped Thai Salad

$12.00

Chopped Thai salad, kale, vegetables, cashews, mint, tahini* contains nuts

Empanada

$12.00

BBQ pork empanada

General Tso's Cauliflower

$12.00

Tofu and Black Pepper Broccoli

$12.00

Brussels

$12.00

Flash fried brussels, miso mayo, sweet soy

Sweet & Sour Eggplant Noodles

$13.00

Goat Cheese Dumplings

$13.00

Goat cheese dumplings, cilantro sauce

Oyster Mushroom Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Spicy Garlic Chicken Noodles

$15.00

Contains cashews, can be made gluten free upon request

Firecracker Shrimp

$18.00

Tempura firecracker shrimp, spicy garlic sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Buttered Naan

$5.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Pickles

$3.00

GLUTEN-FREE DISCLAIMER

While we offer gluten-free menu options, we are not a gluten-free kitchen. Cross contamination could occur and our restaurant is unable to guarantee that any item can be completely free of allergens. Patrons are encouraged to consider this information in light of their individual needs and requirements.

DISCLAIMER

^Consuming raw or undercooked fish or meat may raise the risk of food borne illness *contains nuts

Sweets

Chocolate Tart

$8.00

Chocolate Three Ways- chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate bruleé

Miso Doughnuts

$8.00

Miso doughnuts, Sin City sorbet **Sorbet WILL melt if ordered for Carryout, but it still makes a great dipping sauce for the doughnuts!!

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian fusion tapas & creative cocktails!

Website

Location

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Directions

Gallery
Bang! Restaurant image
Bang! Restaurant image
Bang! Restaurant image
Bang! Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bizou
orange star4.5 • 690
119 W Main St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Sticks Kebob Shop - Preston
orange starNo Reviews
917 A Preston Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Sticks Kebob Shop - Pantops
orange starNo Reviews
1820 Abbey Road Charlottesville, VA 22911
View restaurantnext
Ivy Road House
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Three Notched Road Charlottesville, VA 22901
View restaurantnext
BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE - 375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101
orange starNo Reviews
375 FOUR LEAF LANE SUITE #101 Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston