Banh Cuon Tay Ho - San Jose
No reviews yet
2895 Senter Rd # 110
San Jose, CA 95111
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Rice Crepe Plates- Bánh Cuốn
11. Banh Cuon Tay Ho Dac Biet
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.
12. Banh Cuon Nhan Thit
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce.
14. Banh Uot Cuon Thit Nuong
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned BBQ pork,steamed bean sprouts, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce. rolled inside.
15. Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong
Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, seasoned BBQ pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce.
16. Banh Cuon Hai San
Classic rice crepe with seafood filling, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
17. Banh Uot Thanh Tri
Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
18. Banh Uot Tom Chay
Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
Vegetarian Plates - Banh Cuon Chay
Vietnamese Noodles - Pho
Rice Plates - Com Dia
Com Thit Kho
Vietnamese Braised Pork and Boiled Egg in Fish Sauce, serve with White Rice.
44. Com Tam Suon
BBQ Pork Chops over Broken Rice
44a. Com Tam Thit Nuong
BBQ Pork over Broken Rice
45. Com Tam Bi Cha Thit Nuong
BBQ Pork, Shredded Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice. Served with our famous dipping sauce.
45a. Com Tam Suon Bi Cha
BBQ Pork Chops, Shredded Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice
50. Com Tam Bi Suon
BBQ Pork Chops, Shredded Pork over Broken Rice
50a. Com Tam Bi Cha
Egg Cake, Shredded Pork over Broken Rice
50b. Com Tam Suon Cha
BBQ Pork Chops, Egg Cake over Broken Rice
50c. Com Tam Cha Thit Nuong
BBQ Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice
46. Com Ga Chien
Fried Chicken over Rice
Com Ga Nuong
Grilled Chicken over Rice.
49. Com Ga Hai Nam
Steamed Chicken over Hai Nam Rice (cooked with chicken broth)
48. Com Bo Dai Han
Korean BBQ Beef Ribs over White Rice
Noodles Salad - Bun
35. Bun Tom Thit Nuong
Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork and Shrimp
36. Bun Nem
Vermicelli Noodles with Broiled Pork Meat
37. Bun Cha Gio
Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls
38. Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong
Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls, BBQ Pork
39. Bun Bi
Vermicelli Noodles with Shredded Pork
40. Bun Bo Xao
Stir Fried Beef with Lemon Grass vermicelli
41. Bun Cha Dong Xuan
Dong Xuan Grilled Pork Vermicelli
42. Bun Thit Nuong
Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork
42a. Bun Tom Nuong
Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Shrimp
42b. Bun Ga Nuong
Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Chicken
51. Banh Hoi Nem Nuong
Woven Rice Vermicelli with Broiled Pork Meatball
51a. Banh Hoi Thit Nuong
Woven Rice Vermicelli with BBQ Pork
51b. Banh Hoi Tom Nuong
Woven Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp
51c. Banh Hoi Bo Nuong La Lot
Woven Rice Vermicelli with Beef wrapped in Wild Pepper Leaves
52. Banh Tam Bi Tom Chay
Soft Noodles Mixed with Shredded Pork and Ground Shrimp
Specialty Noodles
22. Bun Oc
Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Sea Snail
23. Bun Rieu
Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Shrimp Egg
23a. Bun Rieu Oc
Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Shrimp Egg and Sea Snail
24. Bun Moc
Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Pork Ball , Lean Pork and Vietnamese Steamed Ham
25. Bun Bo Hue
Spicy Beef Noodle Soup with Pork and Beef Slices, Vietnamese Ham & Blood Cake
26. Canh Bun
Large Vermicelli Noodles with Fried Tofu, Ground Meat, and Shrimp Egg Soup
28. Mien Ga
Chicken Clear Vermicelli Noodles Soup
29. Banh Canh
Thick and Soft Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps.
29a. Udon
Udon (soup) with Pork Leg, Shrimp and Quail Eggs
29b. Banh Canh Cha Ca
Thick and Soft Noodles with Fried Catfish Ball
29c. Udon Cha Ca
Udon with Fried Catfish Ball
Hu Tieu Bo Vien
Rice Noodles Soup with Beef Balls
31a. Mi Bo Vien
Egg Noodles Soup with Beef Balls
32. Mi Tom Dac Biet Tay Ho
Special Egg Noodles with Fried Shrimps
33. Mi (Kho/Nuoc)
Egg Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cake and Quail Eggs
33a. Hu Tieu
Rice Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cakes and Quail Eggs
Mi Ga
53. Banh Mi Bo Kho
Beef Stew with French Bread
53a. Hu Tiu Bo Kho
Beef Stew with Rice Noodles
53b. Mi Bo Kho
Vietnamese-style tender beef stew with carrots; includes egg noodles.
Mi Quang
Quang’s style Noodles
Appetizer - Khai Vi
1. Cha Gio - Egg Rolls
Crispy deep-fried egg rolls filled with taro, carrot, clear vermicelli, mushroom, pork and eggs. 5 rolls included.
2. Goi Cuon - Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls
Steamed shrimp and pork slices wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and rice noodles, served with peanut sauce. 2 rolls included.
3. Bi Cuon - Shredded Pork Spring Rolls
Shredded pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and vermicelli, served with our famous house dipping sauce. 2 rolls included.
4. Nem Cuon - Roasted Pork Spring Rolls
Broiled pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and vermicelli, served with Tay Ho ‘s signature sauce. 2 rolls included.
5. Banh Tom Chien Khoai
Fried Sweet potato and shrimp fritters served with lettuce and fresh herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
6. Banh Cong
Mung bean fritters with deep-fried shrimp on top, served with our house special dipping sauce and vegetables.
7. Soup Bo Vien
Beef ball soup with chicken broth, green onion, cilantro and beef balls.
8. Banh Beo
Steamed rice cake topped with shrimp bits, mung bean and green onions, served with shredded pork and our famous house dipping sauce.
9. Tom Khai Vi
Tay Ho’s Shrimp Special, served with sweet and sour sauce and vegetables.
Beverages
Cà Phê Đen
Expresso Black Coffee
Cà Phê Đen Đá
Iced Expresso Black Coffee
Cà Phê Sữa
Expresso Coffee with Condensed Milk
Cà Phê Sữa Đá
Iced Expresso Coffee with Condensed Milk
Trà Đá Chanh Đường
Iced Tea Lemonade
Nước Đá Chanh
Iced Lemonade
Nước Đá Chanh Muối
Iced Salty Lemonade
Soda Chanh
Soda Lemonade
Soda Chanh Muối
Soda Salty Lemonade
Sữa Đậu Nành
Fresh soy milk
Nước Cam Vắt
Freshly queezed orange juice
Rau Má
Penny Leaf Juice
Soda Sữa Hột Gà
Special Shake with Egg Yolk, Condensed Milk and Club Soda
Nước Dừa
Coconut Juice
Trà Thái
Thai Tea
Soda Xí Muội
Salted Plum Soda
Soda Tắc Muối
Salted Calamansi Soda
Rau Má Đậu Xanh
Penny Lead Juice with Mung Bean
Coke
Diet Coke
7-Up
Sunkist
Smoothies
Sinh Tố Bơ (Avocado)
Avocado Smoothies
Sinh Tố Dâu (Strawberry)
Strawberry Smoothies
Sinh Tố Sapoche
Sapoche Smoothies
Sinh Tố Sầu Riêng (Durian)
Durian Smoothies
Sinh Tố Khoai Môn (Taro)
Taro Smoothies
Sinh Tố Mãng Cầu (Soursop)
Soursop Smoothies
Sinh Tố Mít (Jackfruit)
Jackfruit Smoothies
Sinh Tố Mocha
Mocha Smoothies
