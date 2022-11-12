Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Banh Cuon Tay Ho - Santa Clara

review star

No reviews yet

2047 El Camino Real

Santa Clara, CA 95050

Popular Items

P1- Pho Tai
2. Goi Cuon - Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls
1. Cha Gio - Egg Rolls

Beverages

Cà Phê Đen

$5.25

Expresso Black Coffee

Cà Phê Đen Đá

$5.25

Iced Expresso Black Coffee

Cà Phê Sữa

$5.50

Expresso Coffee with Condensed Milk

Cà Phê Sữa Đá

$5.50

Iced Expresso Coffee with Condensed Milk

Trà Đá Chanh Đường

$4.75

Iced Tea Lemonade

Nước Đá Chanh

$4.75

Iced Lemonade

Nước Đá Chanh Muối

$4.75

Iced Salty Lemonade

Soda Chanh

$5.75

Soda Lemonade

Soda Chanh Muối

$5.75

Soda Salty Lemonade

Sữa Đậu Nành

$4.75

Fresh soy milk

Nước Cam Vắt

$5.25

Freshly queezed orange juice

Rau Má

$5.25

Penny Leaf Juice

Soda Sữa Hột Gà

$6.25

Special Shake with Egg Yolk, Condensed Milk and Club Soda

Nước Dừa

$4.45

Coconut Juice

Trà Thái

$4.75

Thai Tea

Soda Xí Muội

$5.75

Salted Plum Soda

Soda Tắc Muối

$5.75

Salted Calamansi Soda

Rau Má Đậu Xanh

$5.95

Penny Lead Juice with Mung Bean

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

7-Up

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Smoothies

Sinh Tố Bơ (Avocado)

$7.00

Avocado Smoothies

Sinh Tố Dâu (Strawberry)

$6.50

Strawberry Smoothies

Sinh Tố Sapoche

$6.50

Sapoche Smoothies

Sinh Tố Sầu Riêng (Durian)

$6.50

Durian Smoothies

Sinh Tố Khoai Môn (Taro)

$6.50

Taro Smoothies

Sinh Tố Mãng Cầu (Soursop)

$6.50

Soursop Smoothies

Sinh Tố Mít (Jackfruit)

$6.50

Jackfruit Smoothies

Sinh Tố Mocha

$6.50

Mocha Smoothies

Desserts

Sương Sa Hột Lựu

$6.50

Shredded Gelatin and Coconut Milk

Chè Ba Màu

$6.50

Three types of Beans with Tapioca and Coconut Milk

Bánh Lọt

$6.50

Tapioca and Coconut Milk

RIce Crepe Plates- Bánh Cuốn

$14.95

Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with ground pork & mushroom & ground shrimp, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, cilantro and our famous dipping sauce.

$13.95

Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce.

$13.95

Rice crepe rolls filled with shredded pork, steamed bean sprouts, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce.

$13.95

Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned BBQ pork,steamed bean sprouts, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce. rolled inside.

$14.25

Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, seasoned BBQ pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce.

$13.95

Classic rice crepe with seafood filling, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

$13.95

Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

$13.95

Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

Vegetarian Plates - Banh Cuon Chay

$13.95

Vegetarian-stuffed Flour Sheet with Fried Tofu and Yam Tempura

$13.95

Classic Flour Sheet with Fried Tofu and Yam Tempura

$14.95

Vegetarian Tay Ho Combination

Vietnamese Noodles - Pho

$14.95

Beef rice noodle soup with braised Oxtail and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and limes).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and limes).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon, Beef Meatballs, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and limes).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon, Well-Done Lean Brisket , and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalepeno slices, and limes).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Well-Done Lean Brisket and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and limes).

$12.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Beef Meatballs, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon, Well-done Brisket & Flank, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon & Well-done Flank, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon & Fatty Brisket, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon & Tendon, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon & Tripe, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

$13.95

Beef rice noodle soup with Well-done Brisket, Flank & Fatty Brisket, and a side of fresh herbs (includes bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, and a lime wedge).

$13.95

Rice noodles in a house-cooked chicken bone broth with white meat, and side of fresh herbs.

$13.95

Rice noodles in a house-cooked chicken bone broth with a combination of white & dark meat, and side of fresh herbs.

$13.95

Vegetable rice noodle soup with tofu, imitation meat, and side of fresh herbs.

Rice Plates - Com Dia

$14.95

BBQ Pork Chops, Shredded Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice

$13.25

BBQ Pork Chops over Broken Rice

$14.25

BBQ Pork Chops, Shredded Pork over Broken Rice

$14.25

BBQ Pork Chops, Egg Cake over Broken Rice

$14.25

Egg Cake, Shredded Pork over Broken Rice

$14.95

BBQ Pork, Shredded Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice. Served with our famous dipping sauce.

$13.25

BBQ Pork over Broken Rice

45b. Com Tam Bi Thit Nuong

$14.25
$14.25

BBQ Pork, Egg Cake over Broken Rice

$14.25

Steamed Chicken over Hai Nam Rice (cooked with chicken broth)

$14.25

Fried Chicken over Rice

$14.50

Korean BBQ Beef Ribs over White Rice

Noodles Salad - Bun

$14.25

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork and Shrimp

$13.25

Vermicelli Noodles with Broiled Pork Meat

$13.25

Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls

$14.25

Vermicelli Noodles with Egg Rolls, BBQ Pork

$13.25

Vermicelli Noodles with Shredded Pork

$13.95

Stir Fried Beef with Lemon Grass vermicelli

$15.50

Dong Xuan Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$13.25

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Pork

$13.25

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Shrimp

$13.25

Vermicelli Noodles with BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Soft Noodles Mixed with Shredded Pork and Ground Shrimp

$15.95

Woven Rice Vermicelli with Broiled Pork Meatball

$15.95

Woven Rice Vermicelli with BBQ Pork

$15.95

Woven Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimp

53c. Banh Hoi Bo Nuong La Lot

$15.95

Woven Rice Vermicelli with Beef wrapped in Wild Pepper Leaves

Specialty Noodles

$14.50

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup with Pork and Beef Slices, Vietnamese Ham & Blood Cake

$14.50

Vermicelli Noodles Soup with Shrimp Egg

$13.95

Thick and Soft Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps.

$13.95

Rice Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cakes and Quail Eggs

$13.95

Special Egg Noodles with Fried Shrimps

$13.25

Egg Noodles Soup with Beef Balls

$13.95

Egg Noodles with Steamed Pork, Shrimps, Fish Cake and Quail Eggs

$13.95

Egg Noodles ( with soup or without soup ) with Fried Chicken.

$13.95

Beef Stew with French Bread

$13.95

Beef Stew with Rice Noodles

$13.95

Vietnamese-style tender beef stew with carrots; includes egg noodles.

Appetizer - Khai Vi

$9.50

Crispy deep-fried egg rolls filled with taro, carrot, clear vermicelli, mushroom, pork and eggs. 5 rolls included.

$7.50

Steamed shrimp and pork slices wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and rice noodles, served with peanut sauce. 2 rolls included.

$7.50

Shredded pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and vermicelli, served with our famous house dipping sauce. 2 rolls included.

$7.50

Broiled pork wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs and vermicelli, served with Tay Ho ‘s signature sauce. 2 rolls included.

$11.50

Fried Sweet potato and shrimp fritters served with lettuce and fresh herbs and our famous house dipping sauce

$11.50

Mung bean fritters with deep-fried shrimp on top, served with our house special dipping sauce and vegetables.

$8.25

Beef ball soup with chicken broth, green onion, cilantro and beef balls.

$11.25

Steamed rice cake topped with shrimp bits, mung bean and green onions, served with shredded pork and our famous house dipping sauce.

$9.95

Tay Ho’s Shrimp Special, served with sweet and sour sauce and vegetables.

$15.95

Crispy pan-fried crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce

