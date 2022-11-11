- Home
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster
9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H
Westminster, CA 92683
Popular Items
Banh Cuon - Rice Crepe Plates
Bánh Cuốn Tây Hồ Đặc Biệt
House Special Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with seasoned ground pork & mushroom, topped with Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter and our famous dipping sauce.
Bánh Ướt Cuốn Thịt Nướng (4 rolls)
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned BBQ pork, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce.
Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong
Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, seasoned BBQ pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
Banh Uot Bi Cha
Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
Banh Uot Thanh Tri
Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
Banh Uot Tom Chay
Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce
Banh Cuon Nhan Thit
Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce
Banh Cuon Bi (4 rolls)
Rice crepe rolls filled with shredded pork, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce
Banh Cuon Chay - Vegetarian Plates
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Chay
Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with protein substitute & mushroom, green bean fritter, sweet potato fritter, fried tofu, cilantro and our famous (vegetarian) and our famous vegetarian house dipping sauce.
Banh Cuon Nhan Chay
Rice Crepe Rolls filled with seasoned protein substitute, carrots, mushroom includes green bean fritter, sweet potato fritter, fried tofu, cilantro and our famous (vegetarian) dipping sauce.
Banh Uot Thanh Tri Chay
Classic rice crepe with fried tofu, sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous vegetarian dipping sauce
Khai vi - Appetizer
Soup Bò Viên
Beef Ball Soup
Cha Gio ( 4 Cuon )
Deep fried eggs rolls filled with ground pork and shrimp, lettuce, herbs and our famous house dipping sauce (4 rolls included)
Banh Tom Chien Khoai (4 pc)
Fried Sweet potato and shrimp fritters served with lettuce and fresh herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
Banh Cong ( 4 Cai )
Shrimp and Mung Bean Fritters, lettuce, herbs and our famous house dipping sauce ( 4 Pieces Included )
Banh Tom Va Banh Cong
Banh Xeo (1)
Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
Banh Xeo (2)
Vietnamese Fried Pancake ( 2 Each ) Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce
Banh Beo Bi Tom Chay
Steamed rice flour cakes served with sliced Vietnamese Ham and Ground Shrimp and our famous house special dipping sauce.
Banh Tam Bi
Bun - Noodle Salad
Bun Tom Thit Nuong
Rice noodles, seasoned sauteed beef (filet mignon) crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots, and our famous house dipping sauce
Bun Nem Nuong
Rice noodles, grilled pork sausage, crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots, green onion sauce and our famous house dipping sauce
Bun Cha Gio
Rice noodles, egg rolls,crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots and our famous house dipping sauce
Bun Bo Xao Filet Mignon
Vermicelli with Saute Fillet Mignon
Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong
Rice noodles, egg rolls, seasoned BBQ pork crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots and our famous house dipping sauce
Bun Cha Ha Noi
Vermicelli w/ Grilled Pork "Hanoi" Style
Com Dia - Rice Plates
Com Bi Cha Thit Nuong
Steamed broken rice with seasoned BBQ Pork, Shredded Pork, Steamed Egg/Pork Loaf, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled daikon/carrots, lettuce, green onion sauce and our famous house dipping sauce.
Com Suon Nuong
Rice with B.B.Q Pork Spare Rib
Com Tom Thit Rim
Rice with Sate Shrimp and Pork Bacon
Com Ga Roti
Rice with Fried Chicken Leg
Com Xa Xiu Opla
Grilled Pork Charsiu w/ Steamed Rice + Fried Egg
Specialty Noodles
Hu Tieu Tay Ho
Rice noodles, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, and shrimp tempura and your choice of sauce or broth.
Bun Bo Hue
Rice noodles in a spicy bone broth served with cuts of beef, fresh herbs, and served with a lime.
Hu Tieu Mi Tay Ho
Egg Noodle and Rice noodles, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, shrimp tempura, and your choice of sauce or broth.
Hu Tieu Bo Vien
Rice noodles in a bone broth served with beef meat balls and fresh herbs.
Mi Tay Ho
Egg Noodle, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, and shrimp tempura
Bun Rieu
Vermicelli noodle soup with crab meat, shrimp and eggs, tomato, fresh herbs, tofu, and a lime wedge
Bun Oc
Vermicelli noodle soup with Conch, tomatoes, fresh herbs, tofu, and a lime wedge
Bun Rieu Oc
Vermicelli noodle soup with crab meat, conch, shrimp and eggs, tomato, fresh herbs, tofu, and lime wedge
Bun Moc
Vermicelli Noodle Soup with hand crafted pork meat balls, Vietnamese Ham and fresh herbs
Banh Canh
Udon Rice Noodle Soup with Pork Shank and Shrimp, shrimp tempura, and fresh herbs.
Banh Tam Bi Tom Chay
Soft Noodles Mixed with Shredded Pork and Ground Shrimp
Hu Tiu Nam Vang
Phom Penh Rice/Egg Noodle
Soup Nui Tom Suon Non
Pork Soup w/ Macaroni & Crim
