Banh Cuon Tay Ho Westminster

9822 Bolsa Avenue Suite #101H

Westminster, CA 92683

Banh Cuon - Rice Crepe Plates

Bánh Cuốn Tây Hồ Đặc Biệt

Bánh Cuốn Tây Hồ Đặc Biệt

$11.95

House Special Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with seasoned ground pork & mushroom, topped with Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter and our famous dipping sauce.

Bánh Ướt Cuốn Thịt Nướng (4 rolls)

Bánh Ướt Cuốn Thịt Nướng (4 rolls)

$11.95

Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned BBQ pork, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce.

Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong

Banh Uot Bi Cha Thit Nuong

$11.95

Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, seasoned BBQ pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

Banh Uot Bi Cha

Banh Uot Bi Cha

$11.50

Classic rice crepe with shredded pork, Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

Banh Uot Thanh Tri

Banh Uot Thanh Tri

$11.00

Classic rice crepe with Vietnamese ham. shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

Banh Uot Tom Chay

Banh Uot Tom Chay

$11.50

Classic rice crepe filled with ground shrimp, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous dipping sauce

Banh Cuon Nhan Thit

Banh Cuon Nhan Thit

$11.50

Rice crepe rolls filled with seasoned ground pork and mushrooms, Vietnamese ham, shrimp & sweet potato fritter, fried onions, herb veggie mix and our famous dipping sauce

Banh Cuon Bi (4 rolls)

Banh Cuon Bi (4 rolls)

$11.95

Rice crepe rolls filled with shredded pork, fresh cilantro, fried onions and our famous dipping sauce

Banh Cuon Chay - Vegetarian Plates

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Chay

Banh Cuon Tay Ho Chay

$11.95

Classic Rice Crepe & Rolls filled with protein substitute & mushroom, green bean fritter, sweet potato fritter, fried tofu, cilantro and our famous (vegetarian) and our famous vegetarian house dipping sauce.

Banh Cuon Nhan Chay

Banh Cuon Nhan Chay

$11.95

Rice Crepe Rolls filled with seasoned protein substitute, carrots, mushroom includes green bean fritter, sweet potato fritter, fried tofu, cilantro and our famous (vegetarian) dipping sauce.

Banh Uot Thanh Tri Chay

Banh Uot Thanh Tri Chay

$11.00

Classic rice crepe with fried tofu, sweet potato fritter, herb/veggie blend and our famous vegetarian dipping sauce

Khai vi - Appetizer

Soup Bò Viên

Soup Bò Viên

$8.50

Beef Ball Soup

Cha Gio ( 4 Cuon )

Cha Gio ( 4 Cuon )

$10.50

Deep fried eggs rolls filled with ground pork and shrimp, lettuce, herbs and our famous house dipping sauce (4 rolls included)

Banh Tom Chien Khoai (4 pc)

Banh Tom Chien Khoai (4 pc)

$11.00

Fried Sweet potato and shrimp fritters served with lettuce and fresh herbs and our famous house dipping sauce

Banh Cong ( 4 Cai )

Banh Cong ( 4 Cai )

$11.00

Shrimp and Mung Bean Fritters, lettuce, herbs and our famous house dipping sauce ( 4 Pieces Included )

Banh Tom Va Banh Cong

$11.00
Banh Xeo (1)

Banh Xeo (1)

$9.75

Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce

Banh Xeo (2)

Banh Xeo (2)

$13.50

Vietnamese Fried Pancake ( 2 Each ) Crispy Crepe filled with shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, fresh lettuce and herbs and our famous house dipping sauce

Banh Beo Bi Tom Chay

Banh Beo Bi Tom Chay

$11.00

Steamed rice flour cakes served with sliced Vietnamese Ham and Ground Shrimp and our famous house special dipping sauce.

Banh Tam Bi

Banh Tam Bi

$11.50

Bun - Noodle Salad

Rice noodles with your choice of meat. Served with crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots, and our famous house dipping sauce
Bun Tom Thit Nuong

Bun Tom Thit Nuong

$11.95

Rice noodles, seasoned sauteed beef (filet mignon) crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots, and our famous house dipping sauce

Bun Nem Nuong

Bun Nem Nuong

$11.00

Rice noodles, grilled pork sausage, crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots, green onion sauce and our famous house dipping sauce

Bun Cha Gio

Bun Cha Gio

$11.00

Rice noodles, egg rolls,crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots and our famous house dipping sauce

Bun Bo Xao Filet Mignon

Bun Bo Xao Filet Mignon

$12.95

Vermicelli with Saute Fillet Mignon

Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong

Bun Cha Gio Thit Nuong

$11.95

Rice noodles, egg rolls, seasoned BBQ pork crushed peanuts, lettuce, herbs, pickled daikon/carrots and our famous house dipping sauce

Bun Cha Ha Noi

Bun Cha Ha Noi

$12.95

Vermicelli w/ Grilled Pork "Hanoi" Style

Com Dia - Rice Plates

Com Bi Cha Thit Nuong

Com Bi Cha Thit Nuong

$11.95

Steamed broken rice with seasoned BBQ Pork, Shredded Pork, Steamed Egg/Pork Loaf, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled daikon/carrots, lettuce, green onion sauce and our famous house dipping sauce.

Com Suon Nuong

Com Suon Nuong

$11.95

Rice with B.B.Q Pork Spare Rib

Com Tom Thit Rim

Com Tom Thit Rim

$11.95

Rice with Sate Shrimp and Pork Bacon

Com Ga Roti

Com Ga Roti

$11.95

Rice with Fried Chicken Leg

Com Xa Xiu Opla

Com Xa Xiu Opla

$11.95

Grilled Pork Charsiu w/ Steamed Rice + Fried Egg

Specialty Noodles

Hu Tieu Tay Ho

Hu Tieu Tay Ho

$11.95

Rice noodles, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, and shrimp tempura and your choice of sauce or broth.

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$11.95

Rice noodles in a spicy bone broth served with cuts of beef, fresh herbs, and served with a lime.

Hu Tieu Mi Tay Ho

Hu Tieu Mi Tay Ho

$11.95

Egg Noodle and Rice noodles, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, shrimp tempura, and your choice of sauce or broth.

Hu Tieu Bo Vien

Hu Tieu Bo Vien

$11.50

Rice noodles in a bone broth served with beef meat balls and fresh herbs.

Mi Tay Ho

Mi Tay Ho

$11.95

Egg Noodle, sliced roasted pork loin, shrimp, lettuce, fresh herbs, and shrimp tempura

Bun Rieu

Bun Rieu

$11.95

Vermicelli noodle soup with crab meat, shrimp and eggs, tomato, fresh herbs, tofu, and a lime wedge

Bun Oc

Bun Oc

$11.95

Vermicelli noodle soup with Conch, tomatoes, fresh herbs, tofu, and a lime wedge

Bun Rieu Oc

Bun Rieu Oc

$12.95

Vermicelli noodle soup with crab meat, conch, shrimp and eggs, tomato, fresh herbs, tofu, and lime wedge

Bun Moc

Bun Moc

$11.50

Vermicelli Noodle Soup with hand crafted pork meat balls, Vietnamese Ham and fresh herbs

Banh Canh

Banh Canh

$11.95

Udon Rice Noodle Soup with Pork Shank and Shrimp, shrimp tempura, and fresh herbs.

Banh Tam Bi Tom Chay

Banh Tam Bi Tom Chay

$11.50

Soft Noodles Mixed with Shredded Pork and Ground Shrimp

Hu Tiu Nam Vang

Hu Tiu Nam Vang

$12.75

Phom Penh Rice/Egg Noodle

Soup Nui Tom Suon Non

Soup Nui Tom Suon Non

$11.95

Pork Soup w/ Macaroni & Crim

Flour Sheet - Banh Cuon

Com Dia - Rice Plates

Bun - Noodle Salad

Hu tieu, Banh Canh - Rice Noodles

